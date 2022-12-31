Victims of AstraZeneca: Lisa Shaw

The knighting of the CEO of AstraZeneca gives cause to shine some light on his criminal company and the terrible impact its experimental “vaccine” continues to have on the UK public.

Last Saturday, we published an article written by Simon Elmer about awarding knighthoods to people whom the UK state wants to protect from prosecution for crimes against the British people. The latest example of this is AstraZeneca’s CEO Pascal Soriot. Elmer wrote:

“Pascal Soriot, KBE, is not only morally responsible for injuring nearly a quarter of a million Britons and killing 1,334 with his company’s viral-vector ‘vaccine’. He is also lying about the risks it continues to pose to those sufficiently terrorised into believing in the honour of knights, dames, kings and other figures of the British Establishment.”

As an addition to his article, Elmer has recalled details about some of the victims of the AstraZeneca poison which we’ll publish one story at a time so each of the victims’ voices can be heard and given the attention they deserve.

These personal stories need to be read, especially, by those who claim the only adverse effects of Covid “vaccines” are sore arms and headaches and so nothing to be concerned about.

Lisa Shaw

On 21 May, 2021, Lisa Shaw, the previously healthy 44-year-old presenter for BBC Radio Newcastle, died of a brain haemorrhage. On 29 April, she has been injected with her first dose of a Covid-19 “vaccine.” This August, the Newcastle coroner, Karen Dilks, found the death to have been caused by “complications of an AstraZeneca Covid vaccine,” which she had “clearly established” caused “thrombotic thrombocytopenia” (blood clots) in Mrs. Shaw’s brain. Under Section 19 of the Coronavirus Act 2020, a doctor who has not seen the deceased is empowered to certify the cause of death (for example, as Covid-19) without the death being referred to the coroner before cremation of the deceased; so it is unclear why an autopsy was performed on Mrs. Shaw’s body. The most likely explanation is her relative fame, and the interest the UK press would take in the story should her family’s request for an autopsy be denied. Against the complaints of less famous families, tens of thousands of deaths have been misattributed to Covid-19 under this coronavirus-justified legislation, just as over 1,632 deaths within 7 days of injection and possibly thousands more within 28 days have been dismissed as coincidental by the MHRA. It’s important to bear in mind that the death of Mrs. Shaw occurred more than three weeks after injection, and that her death, therefore, like that of Rachel McKinney, is unlikely to be recorded by the MHRA.

About the Author

The above article is written by Simon Elmer who has a doctorate in the History and Theory of Art and is a co-founder and a director of Architects for Social Housing. Elmer is also the author of several books, his latest being ‘The Road to Fascism: For a Critique of the Global Biosecurity State’.

The Road to Fascism is not an attempt to contribute to an academic debate about the meaning of the term “fascism,” but rather to interrogate how and why the general and widespread moral collapse in the West over the past two-and-a-half years has been effected with such rapidity and ease, and to examine to what ends that collapse is being used.