UK Government’s covid measures were a complete waste of time and money, doctor says

Dr. Tina Peers told Nigel Farage “we completely followed the wrong policies” when dealing with covid. If the Government is going down this route again it sounds like they have learned nothing. It is a complete waste of time and money and it gives people a false sense of security.

“I think this shows how confused everybody is and how we haven’t followed a scientific, ethical or morally correct direction from the beginning,” Dr. Peers said. “I can’t see any scientific reason for all the draconian measures that they threw at us.”

“We have overreacted to something that was completely treatable … lockdown was completely nonsensical … the PCR test is not covid specific [] you can find anything you like with a PCR test [and] government set it at 40 to 45 Cycles so [there were] over 90% false positives … asymptomatic spread [was ridiculous] … face masks don’t work [ ] it doesn’t stop germs … covid is treatable.”

GB News: ‘We completely followed the wrong policies’ in dealing with Covid, Dr Tina Peers tells Nigel Farage,

3 January 2023 (8 mins)

Dr. Peers is a Surrey-based doctor who specialises in menopause and women’s health. Since the outbreak of covid, she has begun treating those suffering from long covid, using her expertise in Histamine Intolerance and Mast Cell Activation Syndrome.