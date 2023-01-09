StopTheAmendments: WHO’s power grab through a secretive committee to amend International Health Regulations

A secretive World Health Organisation (“WHO”) committee is scheduled to meet for five days beginning today. The purpose of these meetings will be to finalise their report regarding the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations (“IHRs”).

These meetings will not be live-streamed. The proceedings will not be available to the public. No public comment period is scheduled. Your opinion regarding these amendments is not going to be considered. These rules are being negotiated by the members of the International Health Regulations Review Committee (“IHRRC”), who were chosen, not elected.

A relatively simple and relatively inexpensive way to gain power and authority over much of the world could be accomplished through a binding international treaty that transfers sovereignty over certain matters from individual nations to an international body like the WHO. To further this ambition, WHO is taking two steps. One step is to amend its IHRs. In case the IHR amendments don’t work, WHO will rely on its Pandemic Treaty. Both the IHR amendments and the Pandemic Treaty need to be stopped.

WHO’s IHRRC is planning to meet in secret from Monday, 9 January 2023, to Friday, 13 January 2023. The IHRRC will be working to finalise what is now a 46-page document that includes proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations (“IHRs”). The amendments have been submitted by a mere 14 nations. The work done by the IHRRC is “confidential” and it answers directly and only to WHO’s Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. IHRRC plan to submit its amendments to WHO on 15 January 2023.

In the video below, James Roguski, Oliver Lee Lloyd and Paul G give a brief overview of the IHRRC and their “private” meetings. In the video, they refer to an article published by Prevent Genocide 2030 titled ‘Big Problems with the Review Committee for the International Health Regulations Amendments’.

James Roguski: Expose the International Health Regulations Review Committee, 21 October 2022 (13 mins)

The proposed IHR amendments would:

Change the overall nature of the WHO from an advisory organisation that merely makes recommendations to a governing body whose proclamations would be legally binding. (Article 1) Greatly expand the scope of the IHRs to include scenarios that merely have a “potential to impact public health.” Seek to remove “respect for dignity, human rights and fundamental freedoms of people.” (Article 3) Give the Director General of the WHO control over the means of production through an “allocation plan for health products” to require developed states parties to supply pandemic response products as directed. (Article 13A) Give the WHO the authority to require medical examinations, proof of prophylaxis, proof of vaccine and to implement contact tracing, quarantine and treatment. (Article 18) Institute a system of global health certificates in digital or paper format, including test certificates, vaccine certificates, prophylaxis certificates, recovery certificates, passenger locator forms and a traveller’s health declaration. (Articles 18, 23, 24, 27, 28, 31, 35, 36 and 44 and Annexes 6, 7 and 8) Redirect unspecified billions of dollars to the Pharmaceutical Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex with no accountability. (Article 44A) Allow the disclosure of personal health data. (Article 45) Greatly expand the WHO’s capacity to censor what they consider to be misinformation and disinformation. (Annex 1, page 36) Create an obligation to build, provide and maintain IHR infrastructure at points of entry. (Annex 10)

The 76th World Health Assembly is scheduled to occur from Sunday 21 May 2023 to Tuesday 30 May 2023. In order for the proposed amendments to be considered during the 76th World Health Assembly, they must be submitted to the WHO at least 4 months in advance.

The IHRRC plans to submit these proposed amendments to the WHO by Sunday, 15 January 2023.

The IHRs are existing legally binding international law. If the proposed amendments are presented to the 76th World Health Assembly, they could be adopted by a simple majority of the 194 member nations. According to the already agreed-upon rules of the IHRs, if the proposed amendments are adopted, the member nations would not need to take any additional actions. The United States Senate would not be required to provide a two-thirds vote to give their “advice and consent.” No signatures by national leaders would be needed.

