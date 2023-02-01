Is Newsweek’s op-ed another sign they are trying to memory-hole the covid psyop?

An op-ed published by Newsweek has been widely shared among the freedom movement which some may welcome as a breakthrough in the false official covid narrative. It is the confessions of a medical student from Texas titled: ‘It’s Time for the Scientific Community to Admit We Were Wrong About Covid and It Cost Lives’. But can we simply take it at face value or is there something more to it? As it becomes obvious that the covid narrative is falling apart, could Newsweek’s op-ed be a limited hangout?

On Monday, Newsweek published an article by an American medical student who confessed: “we in the scientific community were wrong.”

As a medical student and researcher, I staunchly supported the efforts of the public health authorities when it came to covid-19. I believed that the authorities responded to the largest public health crisis of our lives with compassion, diligence, and scientific expertise. I was with them when they called for lockdowns, vaccines, and boosters. I was wrong. We in the scientific community were wrong. And it cost lives. I can see now that the scientific community from the CDC to the WHO to the FDA and their representatives, repeatedly overstated the evidence and misled the public about its own views and policies, including on natural vs. artificial immunity, school closures and disease transmission, aerosol spread, mask mandates, and vaccine effectiveness and safety, especially among the young. All of these were scientific mistakes at the time, not in hindsight. Amazingly, some of these obfuscations continue to the present day. But perhaps more important than any individual error was how inherently flawed the overall approach of the scientific community was, and continues to be. It was flawed in a way that undermined its efficacy and resulted in thousands if not millions of preventable deaths. It’s Time for the Scientific Community to Admit We Were Wrong About Covid and It Cost Lives, Newsweek, 30 January 2023

The article seems to say what a lot of us have been saying who have been pushing back against the anti-science covid response, the censorship and the psychological narrative building of the past few years. It all sounds good. But there’s a major slip-up towards the end:

… we have witnessed a massive and ongoing loss of life in America due to distrust of vaccines and the healthcare system; a massive concentration in wealth by already wealthy elites; a rise in suicides and gun violence especially among the poor; a near-doubling of the rate of depression and anxiety disorders especially among the young; a catastrophic loss of educational attainment among already disadvantaged children; and among those most vulnerable, a massive loss of trust in healthcare, science, scientific authorities, and political leaders more broadly. [emphasis our own] It’s Time for the Scientific Community to Admit We Were Wrong About Covid and It Cost Lives, Newsweek, 30 January 2023

“Due to distrust of vaccines” was linked to THIS article in November 2022 about THIS study that claimed “the pandemic [ ] had less of an impact in the most-vaccinated states in the Delta and Omicron surges.”

The phrase “and the healthcare system” was linked to THIS PBS News Hour article in February 2022 detailing an interview with Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo. The interview aimed to explain why the covid death rate was higher in the US than in other wealthy nations. The covid injections played a central role throughout the interview:

Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo, Johns Hopkins Centre for Health Security: I mean, first of all, we have to acknowledge that it’s a complete and utter tragedy, because the vast majority of the deaths have been preventable, because many of them have occurred, in fact, most of them have occurred since the development of the covid-19 vaccines. But what we’re really seeing is the effect of the United States not making enough progress in vaccinating adults against the virus. And people who are not protected from severe illness by vaccine are, unfortunately, the ones most likely to die. Why the COVID death rate in the U.S. is so much higher than other wealthy nations, PBS News Hour, 2 February 2022

Considering the pro-vaccine “nudge” towards the end of the medical student’s admission and that at Davos this year, the World Economic Forum highlighted the need to “restore trust,” we would be forgiven for reserving the right to remain sceptical about the true meaning of the end of Newsweek’s article:

My motivation for writing this is simple: It’s clear to me that for public trust to be restored in science, scientists should publicly discuss what went right and what went wrong during the pandemic, and where we could have done better … Restoring trust in public health – and our democracy – depends on it. [emphasis our own] It’s Time for the Scientific Community to Admit We Were Wrong About Covid and It Cost Lives, Newsweek, 30 January 2023

We have attached a copy of the medical student’s confession as published by Newsweek below.

By a quick review of his posts on Twitter, the medical student, Keven Bass, who with the help of Newsweek’s deputy opinion editor, Batya Ungar-Sargon, wrote the Newsweek op-ed seems genuine enough. But as CJ Hopkins noted in a recent Substack on “how to memory-hole a psyop”:

There comes a time near the end of every PSYOP when the PSYOP has achieved its objective, or as much of its objective as it is going to achieve, and is becoming increasingly recognisable as a PSYOP, and so the focus shifts to damage control, and erasing the PSYOP from official history. This is a crucial stage of the PSYOP, because, at this point, a significant percentage of the public have realised that they’ve been thoroughly mindf**ked, and many of them are none too happy about it. Some of them are starting to ask awkward questions, like “why were we deceived and coerced by our governments, global health authorities, and the state and corporate media into submitting to a series of experimental ‘vaccinations’ that appear to be killing and injuring a lot of people?” At this point, it is way too late for those engaged in conducting the PSYOP to continue to deny the facts and gaslight the masses. That won’t work anymore. So, it is time to do some limited hangouts, and some whitewashing, and a little sleight-of-hand, and just generally confuse and distract the public, and send them off on various wild goose chases, while the official history of the PSYOP is written. Limited hangouts are an elegant means of preventing people from exposing your PSYOP. You just “hang out” a limited part of the PSYOP, one that you know won’t do you much damage, and let the masses feed on that. They’ll be so grateful to get a little part of the truth that they’ll forget about the other parts of it, the parts that matter, which you are never going to give them. So how do you go about doing that, exactly? It isn’t as complicated as you might imagine. All you need to do is pick the right journalists, plug them in, and let them do what they do. They don’t need to be instructed or monitored. You know what they are going to report, and what they are going to avoid reporting. … how official narratives are created and maintained. They are not created and maintained with magic or top-secret mind-control technologies. They are created and maintained with words … words that frame events in a certain way, and are repeated and reprinted, over and over, by persons and organisations of influence, until they become officially “what happened.” It works by conditioning us from a very early age to sense where “the-lines-that-cannot-be-crossed” are, and by weeding out and quarantining those of us who cross them anyway. The point is, the PSYOP that we have all been subjected to for going on the last three years is not going to be exposed, ever. The damage control and memory-holing will continue, and the misdirections and limited hangouts will continue, and the whitewashing of corporations like Twitter and the corporate media and “papers of record” will continue, and the Covid-PSYOP will be erased from history … and people will get used to their “vaccinations,” like they got used to taking off their shoes at the airport. How to Memory-Hole a PSYOP, C J Hopkins, 30 January 2023

C J Hopkins used the examples of a recent Project Veritas exposé from a Pfizer director and the “Twitter Files,” and there seem to be many such examples recently. Could Newsweek‘s op-ed be another which has the aim to memory-hole the covid psyop?