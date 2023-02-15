WHO whistle-blower shut down at Stockholm conference while presenting her research on the “virus fear to digital control” agenda

The organisers of the international conference held in Stockholm, Sweden, cut off Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger’s microphone two-thirds of the way through her presentation. It was at the point Dr. Stuckelberger moved into discussing graphene oxide found in covid injection vials that she said her microphone was cut off.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Dr. Stuckelberger is a scientist, international health expert, author and public speaker. The international conference ‘Pandemic Strategies: Lessons and Consequences’ was held at the Stockholm Waterfront on 21-22 January 2023. A copy of the programme can be found HERE. Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger was allotted 40 minutes at the end of the second day to give her presentation.

Unfortunately, Dr. Stuckleberger’s presentation was cut short. She explained in a Telegram post:

Ryan Cole encouraged by the organisers stepped up on stage to stop my conference, to discredit me on nanotech/oxyde graphene…cut my talk off 15 minutes, even cut my microphone and said it was because of time …. but then they took 5 minutes to say there was no oxyde graphene in the vials … they also tried to censor me during the debate that followed…

Her presentation was titled ‘From Biology to Population: Evidenced-Based Public Health Situation Analysis, Lessons and Next Steps’. “Censorship occurred at point C when I presented the results of nanotech and oxyde graphene in the vials,” she said.

“[Below is] one of the slides that made them jump off their chairs,” Dr. Stuckelberger posted on her Telegram channel. “The slide that provoked the opposition of Ryan Cole, Sven Román & co in Stockholm on Sunday.”

After Dr. Stuckelberger’s presentation, there was time allocated for a panel discussion. Dr. Ryan Cole, who had made a presentation in the morning, was not part of this panel. However, during the discussion, he jumped up onto the stage, took over the microphone and declared that in all the vials he had tested he had not found evidence of graphene oxide.

Dr. Glenn Dormer attended the conference. He stood up and yelled out in defence of Dr. Stuckelberger. According to Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, Dr. Dormer said: “[Dr. Stuckelberger] is risking her life to tell more truth than we have heard in the last 2 days in this congregation … They had to have a reason why they had to demic her after only 40 [minutes].” Which is slightly confusing as 40 minutes was Dr. Stuckelberger’s allotted time. Some accounts state Dr. Dormer said “they had to demic her after only 30 [minutes].“ Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find Dr. Dormer’s original statement to verify which version is correct.

Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger Silenced by Dr. Ryan Cole at Pandemic Strategies Conference 1-22-23 (1 min)

In the video below, Dr. Dormer recalled what Dr. Stuckelberger revealed in her presentation before she was cut off.

Dr. Jane Ruby: Aftertalk – Dr. Glenn Dormer, 31 January 2023 (18 mins)

We hope that the organisers of the event and Dr. Ryan Cole will explain why Dr. Stuckelberger’s presentation was curtailed. It is important to hear all sides of a story before making a judgement. We have not seen an explanation from Dr. Cole or the organisers and we would appreciate it if any of our readers come across one to post a link to it in the comments section below this article.

Sage’s Newsletter noted remarks from Dr. Meryl Nass and Dr. Jessica Rose who both felt that Dr. Stuckelberger’s presentation had not been stopped early. Dr. Rose said that Dr. Stuckelberger in fact ran over the time allocated.

Until the video of her presentation is released, we are unable to gauge for ourselves. If Dr. Stuckelberger’s and Dr. Dormer’s account of events is correct then we need to face up to the reality of censorship occurring within the freedom movement.

We do not agree with curtailing or controlling information scientists and researchers want to present to the world. Scientists and researchers will frequently disagree with each other. These disagreements are healthy in that scientists are challenged to relook at the evidence they’ve found and retest their hypotheses. The scientific method depends on being able to freely debate and we should all be able to rise above personal attacks, curtailing freedom of speech or gaslighting to shut down differences in opinion. Where there are differences, we want to see an open debate.

For the last few years, we who are not doctors, scientists, statisticians, researchers or health professionals have had to gain skills that we thought we would never require – in a very short space of time, shorter than most spent at university to learn their science – because we relied on professionals with expertise in their field to tell us what we needed to know. Those days are gone. Out of necessity, we have had to become, to a greater or lesser degree, our own doctors, scientists, statisticians and researchers, amongst many other things, in as far as we are able. We have done this while trying to earn a living and being censored, ridiculed, ostracised, coerced, and threatened. For some, it truly has been a baptism of fire. And now the genie is out of the bottle. We are no longer the dumbed-down, lazy public we once were – we are exponentially gaining the knowledge and skills we need to survive. We are also aware the Globalists are attempting to implement a technocracy, a world run by scientists and experts, and so we will not view anyone who seems to be moving in that direction too kindly. We ask the skilled and experienced scientists and researchers in the “freedom movement” who are helping us, for which we are truly grateful, to remember not who we once were but who we, the people, have become. Together, we are a formidable and unstoppable force.

It is on this basis, although it may now not be possible, we would like to see Dr. Stuckelberger’s full presentation, including information she had prepared on graphene oxide and nanotechnology. We want to be able to research, weigh up the evidence and decide for ourselves.

On their website, Läkaruppropet has been publishing presentations from the conference held in Stockholm at a rate of 3 per day and in the order that they appear on the programme. At the time of writing, the latest presentation that has been published was given by Dr. Richard Urso. There are two further presentations, by Dr. Jessica Rose and Philipp Kruse, before the final presentation of the conference given by Dr. Stuckelberger. Therefore, Dr. Stuckeberger’s presentation has yet to be published. You can keep checking Läkaruppropet’s website for her presentation, as well as watch other presentations from the conference that have been uploaded so far, HERE or on Rumble HERE.

In the video below, beginning at timestamp 22 mins, Dr. Stuckelberger explained what happened at the conference as well as the Globalists plans that are being implemented from 2020 to 2023.

Dr. Jane Ruby: Who Whistle-blower Exposes 2024 Plan, 3 February 2023 (66 mins)

In an earlier interview with the host of The Highwire, Del Bigtree, Dr. Stuckelberger shed light on how top world health agencies have used the covid “pandemic” to push a dangerous globalist agenda. Judging by some of the slides she used during this interview, she covered some of the topics she covered in her presentation at the Stockholm Pandemic Strategies conference.

It is important to watch this interview as Dr. Stuckelberger went into more detail about how the World Health Organisation has been positioning itself as a world health dictator and will complete this transition through changes to the International Health Regulations and the implementation of the Pandemic Treaty.