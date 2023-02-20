Protestors gather in Oxford to demonstrate their disapproval of draconian 15-minute neighbourhoods

Oxford was one of the first to announce a scheme where car owners will be fined for driving outside of their local area. On Saturday, people gathered in Oxford to protest the 15-minute prisons the World Economic Forum and its collaborators are attempting to implement.

Proving that even children have more common sense and forethought than Net Zero Zealots, 12-year-old Jasmine sent Klaus Schwab a strong message: “How dare you steal my childhood and my future, and the future of all children, by enslaving us in your crazy digital surveillance prison.”

Oxford, England, UK, 18 February 2023

You can watch all the speeches from the event, including Jasmine’s above, HERE.

David Kurten of the Heritage Party was there. “No councillors, MPs or unelected globalists have the right to restrict the freedom of the people,” he said.

Also in attendance was a pathetic looking, and perhaps “paid-to-be-there,” motley crew of masked counter-protestors yelling “fascists” at those making a stand for our rights and freedoms. They obviously haven’t a clue what fascism is. And, it almost appears as if they are being paraded down the street with a police escort. Perhaps that’s why they’re shuffling along looking awkward and embarrassed. At least they had the sense to completely cover themselves up so they can’t be identified – they would never live down the shame and their family and friends would probably disown them.

#Oxford Masked up counter protesters call 15 Min City protesters fascist 🤷 pic.twitter.com/HTIWDe39lM — Anti Lockdown Alliance(GLOBAL) (@Demo2020cracy) February 18, 2023

The Oxford Mail, being part of the establishment, focused on the number of people arrested, managing to avoid the reason for the protest entirely. In the days leading up to the protest, using blatant propaganda tactics, Oxford Mail marred the protests as infiltrated or influenced by the “far right” and “neo-Nazis.” Their lack of reporting on the draconian proposed measures based on a false narrative firmly identifies them as part of the propaganda machine.

Oxford Mail reported that 2,000 people attended the event which surprisingly – considering how numbers attending previous freedom protests have been grossly underreported by corporate media – isn’t that far off. By placing a camera in the middle of a road that protestors walked down, a citizen journalist filmed the protestors passing by and estimated the number of protestors at 2,600.

The next action Oxford residents are planning is a debate on 6 March 2023 at the Wesley Memorial Church at 9 pm which is being organised by Reconnecting Oxford and #Together. Find out more about the debate HERE.

What are the Council’s Plans?

Last October, The Sunday Times described what Oxfordshire County Council’s proposed policy is:

“Oxford’s 150,000 residents will be allowed to use their cars as much as they like within their district and will be given free permits allowing them to drive to other districts on 100 days a year. If they exceed this limit, they will be fined, possibly £70 a journey or a day. A maximum of three permits a household will be allowed … The restrictions will take effect between 7 am and 7 pm, seven days a week, in four of the six districts, but not on Sundays in the other two.”

Neil McCoy-Ward: And So It Begins… (CO2 Travel Restrictions Are here), 8 December 2022

The Oxford Mail reported that Duncan Enright, Oxfordshire County Council’s cabinet member for travel and development strategy, “insisted the controversial plan would go ahead whether people liked it or not.”

And as it turns out Oxford residents don’t much care for Marxist-style authoritarianism and social media users let staff and councillors of Oxfordshire City Council know how they felt about the “15-minute neighbourhood” plans which prompted the dictators in the council to claim they were the victims of online abuse.

Oxford City Council, Oxford County Council and Oxford Mail seem to be incapable of comprehending that people do not want, nor do they agree, to be forced into a dystopian future that globalist technocrats have devised to control residents and remove their rights and freedoms.

Councillors are supposed to be public servants, not totalitarian dictators.

Further reading:

The Man Behind Oxford’s 15-Minute Neighbourhoods

Duncan Enright is the Oxfordshire county councillor leading the policy of dividing Oxford city into six “15-minute neighbourhoods.” Enright is a career politician who seems to have had private roles which would be enhanced by the public roles he held at the time.

“We need to lead by example and support climate action in all that we do. We are committed to delivering significant reductions in our carbon production and I am delighted we have been recognised with these awards. They demonstrate how collaborating with our partners early on, across our schemes, brings us closer to achieving our goal of carbon neutrality by 2030.” – Councillor Duncan Enright, Cabinet Member for Travel and Development Strategy Oxfordshire County Council picks up three environmental awards, Oxfordshire County Council, 8 December 2022

From 1997 to 2008, Enright was firstly Marketing Director and then Publishing Director at Elsevier Science and Technology Books. During the same time, from 1998 to 2008, he was Vice Chair and Non-Executive Director of Ridgeway Partnership NHS Trust.

In the same decade, between 1998 and 2008, he advised the government as a National Policy Commissioner working with the Prime Minister, Cabinet ministers and others on policy in Environment, Transport, Local Government, Housing; Education; and Health and Social Care.

Enright stood for Parliament on three occasions: once against the Deputy Prime Minister and once against the then Prime Minister David Cameron (2015), and again in a by-election in 2016. He has stood for European Election twice, and served on the board of organisations engaged in European engagement and electoral reform.

He has spent fourteen years as a councillor in various local authorities including one year as Mayor of Witney. You can read more about Enright’s current local government roles HERE.

In 2008 Enright became Publishing Director of the British National Formulary (BNF), a joint venture between the BMJ Group, the Royal Pharmaceutical Society and the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health. His responsibilities included the migration to digital forms, a new contract with the UK NHS, and international growth including the launch of the New Zealand Formulary. Over that period he established and refreshed relationships across the NHS and in particular with NICE.

One of Enright’s profiles states that for three years he led the UK arm of an innovative digital health start-up in New Zealand. We were unable to find further details about this start-up or which three years this was. However, on ResearchGate is a 2013 paper ‘New Zealand Formulary – An innovative model to develop a national medicines formulary’ which is an online tool for information about the selection, prescribing, dispensing and administration of medicines. It is based on the BNF but is adapted for New Zealand practice. So, we can presume Enright spent three years leading the start-up of the New Zealand Formulary.

Since July 2013 he has run his own publishing and consultancy firm, Evidence-based Networks, which aims to improve healthcare through better use of evidence, best practice, information and communication. In 2015 Evidence Based Networks completed a substantial healthcare information project in Central Asia on behalf of the World Bank. Judging by the press and news page on its website, the company doesn’t appear to have been very active since then except to publish one or two books per year for a “problem solving in oncology series.”

He currently holds two further roles which are in a clear conflict of interest with his roles in local government.

Enright is a trainer at Understanding Modern Government which provides training courses for public sector organisations, including NHS Trusts, universities, local councils, fire services and police forces. Since its founding in 2006, Understanding Modern Government boasts of having trained over 100,000 people across thousands of public sector and third sector organisations.

He is also a Director of LeaderShape Global which has “a clear purpose; to create a movement, reaching as many people around the world, to develop Transpersonal Leaders. These people embrace the disruptors of the 21st century by thinking radically while being ethical, authentic – operating beyond the ego.”

If you’re struggling to understand what a “transpersonal leader” is, that’s because it’s a term made up by one of LeaderShape Global’s co-founders, John Knights.

In an obvious attempt to sell LeaderShape’s services to the NHS stating “our NHS leaders need to become transpersonal leaders,” Enright wrote on his LinkedIn in 2015 that John Knights coined the term “transpersonal leadership”.

In what sounds like yet more fluffy marketing language, Enright explained further: “A Transpersonal Leader has high awareness of themselves, others and the world around. They bring their values into full consciousness in all they do, to lead and live beyond their ego.”

LeaderShape Global was founded by John Knights and Greg Young. Knights is a member of the Globally Responsible Leadership Initiative – an initiative co-founded by the European Foundation for Management Development and the UN Global Compact. Over several years, he has also been Chair or Director of several public-private partnerships in Oxfordshire and is currently a director of the not-for-profit Oxfordshire Business First. In October 2021, the not-for-profit launched the “Carbon Monsters Project” to help SMEs get started on the journey to “net carbon zero.” Knights is also a Freeman of the City of London.

Move 2023 – The World’s No.1 Tech Mobility and Start Up Show

Perhaps one of the most obvious indicators that Enright is entrenched in the Net Zero Cult is that he is listed as a speaker at the 2023 MOVE conference that will be held in June in London. Another speaker is Sophie Adams, Head of Customer Experience at the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV). Did you know the UK Government had an Office for Zero Emission Vehicles?

The MOVE 2023 conference gives attendees access to over 1,000 speakers “across the mobility spectrum.” There seems to be a whole industry as well as government departments that are springing up around net zero ideology.

To understand what nonsense the 1,000 speakers will be spewing and what delights the attendees can expect to hear, below is what the conference is about:

WHERE MOBILITY IS RE-IMAGINED Once upon a time there was a planet called Earth that came to being destroyed by its people. Every day carbon-based industry and transport chipped away at Earth’s fragile eco-system and made its people sick. One day, eminent scientists and the wise warned of the coming carbon apocalypse. Because of that, Earth’s citizens pledged to end their fatal carbon addiction and ICE-based transport. Because of that, we created MOVE to promote and develop sustainable urban transport. Until finally Earth will have a sustainable, exciting and creative transport system that is full of possibilities. MOVE 2023: The World’s #1 Tech Mobility and Start up Show

These people are not of sound mind. They are escapees from a puzzle factory. But Duncan Enright, Oxfordshire County Council’s cabinet member for travel and development strategy and the man leading the 15-minute neighbourhood prison policy in Oxford, read that introduction and thought to himself – “Now that’s a conference I should be speaking at, it’s right up my street.” Duncan ain’t right.