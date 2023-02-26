When you were distracted by the Nicola Bulley Tragedy the UK Gov. sneakily published a report proving COVID Vaccination Kills & increases risk of Death by up to 276%

We now have further indisputable evidence that the Covid-19 vaccines are deadly and killing people in the thousands, and it was sneakily published by the UK Government whilst the public was distracted by the tragic case of Nicola Bulley.





Because the UK government has just published a report that reveals mortality rates per 100,000 were lowest among the unvaccinated throughout the whole of 2022.

The report also reveals that the triple+ vaccinated accounted for 92% of COVID deaths.

The Government’s report on vaccination raises essential questions about the efficacy and safety of the Covid-10 vaccines, and it strongly suggests that being vaccinated does not provide the protection that was promised.

On the 21st of February 2023, a UK Government agency, known as the Office for National Statistics (ONS), published data on deaths by vaccination status in England up to 31st December 2022.

The overdue dataset from the ONS is titled ‘Deaths by Vaccination Status, England, 1 April 2021 to 31 December 2022‘, and it can be accessed on the ONS site here, and downloaded here.

Table 1 of the latest dataset contains figures on the mortality rates by vaccination status for all-cause deaths not involving Covid-19 and we have extracted the data and produced the following two charts –

Click to Enlarge

Source Data

Click to Enlarge

Source Data

As you can see from the above, the mortality rate per 100,00 among the unvaccinated remained at pretty much the same level throughout the entirety of 2022, with no major increases, or dips.

But what’s concerning is the fact that the unvaccinated mortality rate was lower than the one dose vaccinated and two dose vaccinated for the entire year. And the 3+ dose vaccinated for 8 months of the year.

However, if it were not for the fact the 3 dose + data includes those who have also had a fourth, or even fifth dose, we fully believe that the mortality rate would still be higher than the unvaccinated mortality rate for the entire year.

As you can see from the following chart, the fall is far too dramatic –

Click to Enlarge

Source Data

And it coincides with the rollout of the Autumn 2022 Booster campaign as confirmed in a press release published by the JCVI –

This means the data for mortality rates on those who had 3 doses after Spring 2022 is unreliable because it includes a small portion of people who had a fourth dose in Spring and an even smaller portion of people who had a fifth dose in the Autumn.

The only reason the data has been published this way is that it helps the Government to present the illusion that mortality rates per 100,000 are now in line/lower than mortality rates among the unvaccinated.

But as you can see from the following chart, which includes stable and reliable data, the opposite is true.

Click to enlarge

Covid-19 vaccination increases a person’s risk of death. The largest increase recorded so far was in March 2022, which equated to 276%.

This is, therefore, proof that Covid-19 vaccination has been killing people.

And it may explain why the same dataset reveals the fully vaccinated population accounted for 92% of all Covid-19 deaths throughout the year 2022.

Click to Enlarge

Source Data

And despite a fifth dose of the Covid-19 injection being offered to the public before the end of the year, it’s those who had the most doses that account for the majority of deaths among the vaccinated.

Snapshot of Table 1 of the ONS Dataset

Source

Click to Enlarge

Source Data

In all, there were 28,041 Covid-19 deaths in England between 1st January 2022 and 31st December 2022, and shockingly, 25,758 of those deaths were among the fully vaccinated population, while just 2,273 deaths were among the unvaccinated population.

These aren’t the kind of figures you would expect to see if the Covid-19 injections really are up to 95% effective at preventing death, are they?

With news like this being swept under the rug by the mainstream media, it makes you wonder what else we are not being told…