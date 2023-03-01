Deaths in Singapore hit record 60-year highs after the rollout of covid injections

Last week the Department of Statistics Singapore published data on number of deaths and death rates for 2022, the second year after the rollout of the covid “vaccine.” The data shows a 10.4% increase in the number of deaths during 2022 compared to 2021. And comparing the number of deaths in 2022 to the pre-pandemic year of 2019 there was a staggering 26% increase.

In Singapore, the mass covid injection campaign began on 30 December 2020. The year of the vaccine, 2021, was already the highest death rate since records began 61 years earlier. Now 2022 has broken that record and is the highest death rate in 62 years.

Additionally, 2022 recorded the highest number of perinatal deaths in 20 years. The perinatal mortality rate increased by 58.6% compared to 2021 and 84% compared to 2019. Perinatal Death is “stillbirth and death of babies under seven days of age”.

In the graph below as downloaded from the Department of Statistics Singapore, the blue line is the crude death rate and the red line is the perinatal mortality rate for the years 1960 to 2022.

Death and Death Rates, Crude Death Rate and Perinatal Mortality Rate, Department of Statistics Singapore,

Last updated 24 February 2023

Death and Death Rates, Crude Death Rate and Perinatal Mortality Rate, Department of Statistics Singapore, Last updated 24 February 2023

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Aussie17 has been monitoring Singapore’s data closely because it is a highly controlled environment. “The data is extremely accurate and reliable, and there is no reason to believe any data has been fudged (like the recently released UK ONS data),” Aussie17 said.

The mass injection campaign began on 30 December 2021. Four “vaccine” brands are available in Singapore: Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty, Moderna/Spikevax, Novavax/Nuvaxovid and Sinovac-CoronaVac. The government announced in October 2021 that a vaccine-or-test mandate would take effect in January 2022 for practically every worker in the public and private sectors. From 1 February 2022, covid vaccination was made a mandatory condition for the approval of new applications for work passes, long-term passes and permanent residence in Singapore. And the original Moderna/Spikevax vaccine was replaced with the updated bivalent version for all adults aged 18 and above beginning 17 October 2022.

More than 85% of its population has been vaccinated (SOURCE), and it has one of the best Healthcare systems in the world. There are no strains in their healthcare and no shortage of workers. The country is geographically located near the equator; it is summer all year, so deaths due to climate change are not a significant factor. I worked at Big Pharma in Singapore for a few years. The government is highly efficient, as efficient as the private sector because it pays well to work in the public sector in Singapore. Heck, the Prime Minister in Singapore earns more than twice that of other country heads worldwide. Singapore’s 2022 Deaths – Highest Record in 62 years!!! Aussie17, 24 February 2023

As Aussie17 noted, over the last three years, the number of covid deaths in Singapore was 1,712.

The Department of Statistics Singapore does not provide data by vaccination status, however, the elephant in the room is that deaths have skyrocketed for two years in a row since the “vaccine” rollout began. Our World in Data confirms the skyrocketing all-cause excess deaths in Singapore which began in September 2021, roughly 9 months after the campaign to inject covid “vaccines” into the population first began.

Our World in Data, Cumulative Excess mortality (count), Singapore

Featured image: Covid-19 Vaccines, Access and The Intellectual Property Wars, Oriental Review, 8 March 2021 (right)