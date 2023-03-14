Was Covid made in a Lab?

The story that the coronavirus was made in a laboratory in China (funded by America) is back in the news. It’s a distraction – designed to make everyone forget that we are seconds away from a nuclear war. It’s a trick to blame China (the American Government is trying to force China into becoming an active enemy and a participant in World War III). And it’s a scheme to make covid-19 seem more deadly than it was.
The simple truth is that there was no pandemic.
Covid-19 was, as I have been saying now for three years, nothing more than the rebranded flu.
I proved this time and time again.
But here, again, are some of the statistics I have used in the past which prove that covid-19 was no more deadly than the flu – because it was the flu.
The pandemic myth has been deliberately sustained by the Government, their advisors and the media.
But there were no more deaths in 2020 than most other years.
Figures from the Office of National Statistics in the UK show that the number of deaths in 2020 was lower than the average for the last 30 years.
In 2020 the age-standardised mortality rate per 100,000 people in England and Wales was 1,043.
But the average age-standardised mortality rate for the last 30 years was 1,161 per 100,000.
So, there were fewer than average deaths in 2020.
Some pandemic, eh?
The same is true of every country in the world.
Governments and doctors lied.
There was no pandemic.
It was a gargantuan hoax. And the minute I exposed the hoax I was attacked, vilified and lied about.
But don’t forget, although the mainstream media ignored it, you will find on www.vernoncoleman.com a link which will take you to a British Government website. At the top of the page, you will find the link headed and dated March 2020. There you will find that on 19th March 2020, the Government’s specialist advisers decided that covid-19 should no longer be considered to be an HCID in the UK. Covid-19 was effectively downgraded to the level of the flu. (The Government has added a typically crafty line which says: “There are many diseases which can cause serious illness which are not classified as HCIDs.” This is true. Neither cancer nor heart disease is classified as HCIDs. Clever, eh? The Government didn’t say there are many “infectious diseases”…which are not classified as HCIDs. They said there are many “diseases”…which are not classified as HCIDs)
The undeniable, unavoidable fact is that the British Government’s specialist advisers decided in March 2020 that covid-19 did not need to be considered any more dangerous than the flu.
I rest my case.
Covid-19 was no worse than the standard flu. It WAS the annual flu – rebranded for effect.
Why would any laboratory bother to make a disease that turned out to be pretty well the same as the flu?
NOTE: Vernon Coleman’s book Endgame (which explains the truth about the fake pandemic and everything else that is now happening) is available on Amazon. His book Coming Apocalypse was published in April 2020 – just weeks after he described covid-19 as a hoax but predicted what was going to happen. In March 2020, Vernon Coleman warned that the covid-19 scam would be used to murder elderly people, to introduce compulsory vaccination and to get rid of cash.
In your opinion, where was the global drive for the continuation/escalation of the supposed pandemic from March 2020?
Is this the WHO? WEF? If so, how was pressure applied to ALL governments with equal force in order to bring this worldwide hoax into being? Was there a ‘dirty dossier’ on every one of the key politicians?
BTW – I too agree the whole thing was a scam….damned obvious after march 2020. But I’d like to get a clear view of the Big Picture.
It Covid 19 was the ‘rebranded flu because it was the flu’ – why is it that pathologist Dr Ryan Cole talks of being able to distinguish between viral spike protein and vax spike protein under the microscope?
See my comment posted above
The WWIII threat is yet more fear propaganda to control you. If the ‘super’ powers had nuclear weapons capable of being carried by ballistic missiles, I’m sure that by now at least one would have been launched – you may counter with the usual ‘mutual destruction’ narrative, but that would not trouble these globalist psychos as they would just hide away in their bunkers – if these also exist. IMHO I think they are all in on the same scam and report to the same group of globalists.
Corona/Covid19!
“Made in Israel”!
Doctors and nurses have been explicit that “Covid” did not have the same general symptoms of seasonal flu (runny noses, fever, etc) but instead a dry cough and lung congestion. Since “COVID” was never isolated (which would have served their purposes well) I agree it wasn’t a new ‘virus.’ But it WAS different.
Terrain theory (Beauchamp vs Pasteur) strongly suggests those with weakened immunity and polluted bodies/environments cause the body to rid itself of these pollutants and thus create symptoms. So how did they pull this off making it look different from seasonal flu but not actually expand the causality in the general population?
Drugs for one. Anyone who gets annual flu shots or takes prescription meds have been polluting their bodies for years. It’s clear that 5G also played a role in numerous studies showing that areas where 5G was launched had much higher incidents of hospitalization that rural or non-5G areas.
It’s quite ingenious to have a fake bat theory backed up by a fake lab lead theory to keep people from hitting on the real truth. It is a processed/poisoned diet, pharmaceuticals and radiation combing with lack of Vitamin D, sunlight, C, Zinc and earthing/grounding that creates conditions for sickness. As long as both good guys and bad guys keep the truth that virology is not really a science at all but a weak theory – FEAR will keep the masses controlled.
Yes, definitely multiple layers of subterfuge at play which demonstrates the amount of planning that took place in advance of the plandemic deployment – they have spread their risk of being exposed very well and fooled people with alternative views to back another of the globalists lies – very cunning.
Covid is PSYOP. It’s a ghost story.
Martin Armstrong spoke on this topic. In the past, many world leaders have consulted Armstrong for his views and forecasts. I doubt that they do so today since he is a truther, but he still has an extensive network of contacts who supply him with information.
“When the House Votes Unanimously…”.
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/war/when-the-house-votes-unanimously/
I should add that, based on his great knowledge of American politics, Armstrong has come to the same opinion – It’s a trick to blame China (the American Government is trying to force China into becoming an active enemy and a participant in World War III).