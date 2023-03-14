Was Covid made in a Lab?

The story that the coronavirus was made in a laboratory in China (funded by America) is back in the news. It’s a distraction – designed to make everyone forget that we are seconds away from a nuclear war. It’s a trick to blame China (the American Government is trying to force China into becoming an active enemy and a participant in World War III). And it’s a scheme to make covid-19 seem more deadly than it was.

The simple truth is that there was no pandemic.

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

Covid-19 was, as I have been saying now for three years, nothing more than the rebranded flu.

I proved this time and time again.

But here, again, are some of the statistics I have used in the past which prove that covid-19 was no more deadly than the flu – because it was the flu.

The pandemic myth has been deliberately sustained by the Government, their advisors and the media.

But there were no more deaths in 2020 than most other years.

Figures from the Office of National Statistics in the UK show that the number of deaths in 2020 was lower than the average for the last 30 years.

In 2020 the age-standardised mortality rate per 100,000 people in England and Wales was 1,043.

But the average age-standardised mortality rate for the last 30 years was 1,161 per 100,000.

So, there were fewer than average deaths in 2020.

Some pandemic, eh?

The same is true of every country in the world.

Governments and doctors lied.

There was no pandemic.

It was a gargantuan hoax. And the minute I exposed the hoax I was attacked, vilified and lied about.

But don’t forget, although the mainstream media ignored it, you will find on www.vernoncoleman.com a link which will take you to a British Government website. At the top of the page, you will find the link headed and dated March 2020. There you will find that on 19th March 2020, the Government’s specialist advisers decided that covid-19 should no longer be considered to be an HCID in the UK. Covid-19 was effectively downgraded to the level of the flu. (The Government has added a typically crafty line which says: “There are many diseases which can cause serious illness which are not classified as HCIDs.” This is true. Neither cancer nor heart disease is classified as HCIDs. Clever, eh? The Government didn’t say there are many “infectious diseases”…which are not classified as HCIDs. They said there are many “diseases”…which are not classified as HCIDs)

The undeniable, unavoidable fact is that the British Government’s specialist advisers decided in March 2020 that covid-19 did not need to be considered any more dangerous than the flu.

I rest my case.

Covid-19 was no worse than the standard flu. It WAS the annual flu – rebranded for effect.

Why would any laboratory bother to make a disease that turned out to be pretty well the same as the flu?

