April Fundraising Campaign – We urgently need your help….

The Exposé is facing unprecedented censorship so your support is vital to The Exposé being able to continue to bring you the facts the mainstream media refuse to. It’s fully confidential, quick, secure and easy. Please just choose your preferred method below…

April Fundraising Campaign Progress 100 11 Please choose your preferred donation method

Thank you for choosing to support honest, reliable, independent, investigative journalism. We’re funded by you, for you and we could not do what we do without your essential support…

The Exposé was set up due to a lack of alternatives to the lying mainstream media, and a lack of alternatives which report only the facts. Other alternative media sites are happy to publish articles backed up with zero or questionable evidence. Whereas the mainstream media simply refuse to publish the truth or publish half-truths, spun in a way to suit the narrative of the very authorities which are funding them through advertising fees for publishing propaganda.

We want to increase our daily exposés and bring you more of the facts that the mainstream media refuse to – but to do this we need your help. We rely solely on your support to grow and fund our investigative reports.

Every month in the UK, by paying your TV license, you are donating £13.33 to the BBC which spreads propaganda and lies.on behalf of the establishment. Please consider supporting The Exposé instead, an independent news organisation that is committed to bringing you the facts that the mainstream refuses to.

You can make a one-time donation, set up a monthly recurring donation, buy us a coffee, or donate crypto. No matter how large or small your donation, every single one will help us to bring you more of the facts that the mainstream refuses to.

Why you should trust us…

The No.1 reason you should trust The Exposé is that all our investigations are based on official data such as the Office for National Statistics, the NHS, and the UK Government, and we link back to all our sources within every article.

such as the Office for National Statistics, the NHS, and the UK Government, and we link back to all our sources within every article. We aren’t paid by authorities to advertise propaganda on their behalf, instead, we are fully funded by you, our readers, via voluntary support, which means we are only accountable to you.

instead, we are fully funded by you, our readers, via voluntary support, which means we are only accountable to you. We are only interested in bringing you the facts, especially the ones that the mainstream refuse to.

Who we are…

The Exposé is run by extremely ordinary, hardworking people who are sick and tired of the fear-mongering, lies and propaganda perpetuated by the mainstream media. We felt it was our duty to bring you the facts that the mainstream refuse to, and now here we are.

We believe our work speaks for itself, and we hope you do too.

Our mission

Our aim is to bring you, honest, trustworthy and reliable journalism. We do it for you, and you alone.

If you’d like to support us in our mission to keep bringing you the facts the mainstream media refuse to then you can do so via a one-time donation, a monthly recurring donation, buying us a coffee, or donating crypto.