“Genetic chaos” leads to rapidly developing cancers

A recent study has found that “genetic chaos” leads to rapidly developing aggressive cancers that are difficult to treat.

The part of the cell which “reads the instructions in our DNA” is known as the cytoplasm. The cytoplasm contains over 40 million proteins including RNA molecules. mRNA “vaccines” are designed to invade the cytoplasm and repurpose its RNA mechanisms for other tasks. About as close to “genetic chaos” as we can imagine.

Moderna recently announced it will extend the use of its mRNA injections as a vaccine against all sorts of conditions, including cancer, which are now known to be caused or complicated by mRNA covid “vaccines.” Worse still, as if they are playing some sick joke on the public, they expect you to believe their mRNA cancer vaccine – which will cause genetic chaos – will prevent cancer. Why are there no alarm bells ringing in the halls of power?

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

By Dr. Guy Hatchard

Every so often you come across a scientific study that changes all the rules and undermines the certainties that people think apply to life and knowledge – referred to as a paradigm shift. Obvious examples like Albert Einstein’s original paper on special relativity spring to mind. Something momentous was published last week by the prestigious journal Nature entitled “The evolution of non-small cell lung cancer metastases in TRACERx” which potentially undermines many of the arguments used to promote the development of new biotech medicines including mRNA vaccines for cancer.

This is a highly technical paper to read but one of the authors offered a summary accessible to a layman in a BBC interview entitled “Study reveals cancer’s ‘infinite’ ability to evolve”. TRACERx is a ground-breaking nine-year-long study of metastasising lung cancers which has provided the most in-depth analysis yet of how cancers evolve and what causes them to spread:

A tumour starts as a single, corrupted cell, but becomes a mixture of millions of cells that have all mutated in slightly different ways. They can become more aggressive: better at evading the immune system and able to spread around the body. Study reveals cancer’s ‘infinite’ ability to evolve, BBC, 12 April 2023

Co-author Prof. Charles Swanton, from the Francis Crick Institute and University College London, revealed TRACERx results would apply across all types of cancer and said:

It has surprised me how adaptable tumours can be. I don’t want to sound too depressing about this, but I think – given the almost infinite possibilities in which a tumour can evolve, and the very large number of cells in a late-stage tumour, which could be several hundred billion cells – then achieving cures in all patients with late-stage disease is a formidable task. Study reveals cancer’s ‘infinite’ ability to evolve, BBC, 12 April 2023

So, what is at the root of this problem? According to a series of recent TRACERx results:

The cellular machinery that reads the instructions in our DNA can become corrupted in cancerous cells making them more aggressive …Tumours showing these higher levels of genetic “chaos” were more likely to relapse after surgery to other parts of the body. Study reveals cancer’s ‘infinite’ ability to evolve, BBC, 12 April 2023

The part of the cell which “reads the instructions in our DNA” is known as the cytoplasm (see HERE for our earlier article). The cytoplasm contains over 40 million proteins including RNA molecules. mRNA vaccines are designed to invade the cytoplasm and repurpose its RNA mechanisms for other tasks. About as close to “genetic chaos” as we can imagine – the very problem that, according to TRACERx, leads to rapidly developing aggressive cancers that are difficult to treat.

The BBC article reports that given these new results; prevention is the best possible strategy to fight increasing cancer incidence. Whilst paying lip service to the notion of early detection and treatment of cancers, Prof. Swanton says:

If we want to make the biggest impact we need to focus on prevention… Obesity, smoking, alcohol and poor diet all increase the risk of some cancers. Tackling inflammation in the body is also being seen as a way of preventing cancer. Inflammation is the likely explanation for air pollution causing lung cancers and inflammatory bowel disease increasing the risk of colon cancer.

Factors verified by research to reduce the risk of cancer include clean air, meditation, vegetarian diet, reduced exposure to pesticides and herbicide residues, reduced use of off-gassing building materials, reduced intake of processed food, reduced stress, increased exercise, regular intake of fresh fruit and vegetables and many others. For example, a five-year study of the health insurance utilisation of 2,000 practitioners of Transcendental Meditation found 55.4% less hospital admissions for benign and malignant tumours when compared to 600,000 members of the same insurance carrier.

This is quite a different story than that The Guardian offered its readers last week which suggested that cancer vaccines were just around the corner. The Guardian’s article interviewed scientists with a commercial interest in biotechnology (in other words they were touting for further grant money, investment and eventually profitable contracts). Anna Osborne, a senior healthcare analyst at the pharmaceutical intelligence firm Citeline admitted:

It is much more challenging to develop an mRNA-based vaccine for cancer than it is for an infectious disease. When you think about the covid vaccine, everyone can just be given the same vaccine. With cancer, every vaccine is different, because it has to be tailored to each individual person, but we do need to temper expectations, because it is still very challenging to produce these personalised vaccines.

After last week’s bombshell publication by TRACERx, it is apparent just how challenging this might be, if not possible. It would certainly take a long time to develop a personalised vaccine and even if it could be done (it hasn’t yet) the new study reveals that by the time the vaccine would be ready, cancer cells will have already mutated to multiple new forms likely unrecognisable to the vaccine. It won’t work.

What does this imply concerning the risk of developing cancer?

Currently our understanding about the genesis of tumours points to mutative genetic events. There are literally trillions of these every day in our cells for a number of reasons, but the immune system and the protective biological checks built into our cells pick these up and correct them. Our physiology has a genetic blueprint that is designed to protect and repair itself.

Very occasionally a mutative event in a single cell might be able to survive our immune response. It might have a characteristic which lends itself to some degree of stability. The rogue cell then proceeds to start doing what cells do well. It grows by multiplying itself. It starts to gain a structure which becomes a tumour. Due to cellular mobility, it may also travel to other parts of the body and start new tumours known as metastasis.

We know that our risk of developing cancer increases as we grow older, but we also know that the risk is relatively small. It is as if we have all been entered in a lottery where the chance of winning is slim. We have learned to accept the risk of cancer as one of the risks of living. When someone is diagnosed with cancer many believe they are unlucky and heave a sigh of relief that they have been passed over this time.

We are also reassured that there are many cancers which can now be treated successfully if they are caught early enough. So most accept breast, bowel, lung, mole, cervix and prostate screening as normal diagnostic procedures.

The new study reinforces the need to catch cancer early in order to increase the chance of survival, but it also raises the alarm. It found that just like healthy cells, cancer cells diversify, but unlike healthy cells they do so chaotically. They don’t share the integrated coordinated genetic intelligence of normal cells which fit into the overall design of the human body.

Previously it was thought that a single mutative genetic event multiplied into identical copies, now it is apparent that a single mutative event can give rise to multiple different versions of itself, possibly even millions in a single tumour. As the author’s comments reveal, this is going to make the search for a cure for later-stage cancers very very difficult indeed, if not impossible.

The risks of developing cancer are higher now. Why?

There is something far more worrying that the research results imply. mRNA vaccines allow millions of cells to be invaded by a set of genetic instructions. There is a possibility that these instructions could be reverse transcripted into the DNA of some cells creating a set of mutative events, possibly in multiple cells. We know this happens in vitro, it could happen in vivo. If a large number of these mutated cells are created, they may coalesce and coordinate with one another. A set of mutated cells is the definition of a tumour – could mRNA vaccines cause a sudden onset rapid cancer?

The instructions in mRNA vaccines do not even have to integrate into the genome, they suppress immune repair mechanisms which is quite sufficient on its own to lead to new cancers.

In October last year we wrote about the increased incidence of cancer deaths in the USA. The 2022 rate was unusually high and increasing, nine standard deviations above the historical mean. In other words, it points to a paradigm shift – there are new causes of cancer in play. Increased cancer deaths are now being reported in other countries such as Australia.

As well as covid vaccines, there will be other possible causal factors including reduced availability of cancer screening, increased pandemic stress, and cancerous outcomes of covid-19 infection itself.

The fact that excess deaths in multiple countries are disproportionately affecting the vaccinated strengthens the suspicion that mRNA vaccines cause cancer. More significantly, excess deaths are affecting an increasing number of 15 to 44-year-olds – a demographic not normally associated with high cancer rates – a further indication that new cancer causal mechanisms may be at work. This needs to be investigated and researched.

Why are biotechnology researchers remaining silent about the risks?

With few exceptions, no alarm bells are ringing in the corridors of power and pandemic cancer incidence figures remain largely unpublished and unresearched. In other words, our historical understanding of low cancer risks is entrenched in the public psyche, the research community, and the political landscape – if someone suddenly develops cancer they are regarded as unfortunate, it is sad but somehow unavoidable. Little more can be done except to register regret and offer condolences.

There is often a stock response to warnings about adverse effects of covid vaccination. According to this narrative, medical authorities and doctors always have our interests at heart and they can’t be wrong about mRNA covid vaccine safety. The assumptions behind this are patently naive. As the above paragraphs indicate, medical authorities and researchers are not a monolithic group with a single opinion, nor are they all uniformly well-informed about biotechnology, quite the reverse. Their aims and interests also diverge from one another and range from the honest search for treatments at one extreme to the race for profit and prestige at the other.

The biotechnology era has ushered in one more motivation – the urge to play god. This is nowhere better illustrated in its earliest formulation than by an admonition that Wilhelm Brasse, a Polish prisoner who worked at Auschwitz as the camp photographer, received from Dr. Josef Mengele who was conducting vile medical experiments on sets of young twins. According to Brasse’s recollection, Mengele said:

In our genetic project…we are working for the future. Biological determinism is the truth that guides the universe. We will perfect our race and build a humanity free from weakness and illness. Our children will thank us for this and honour us as gods. Indeed, that is what we are, God doesn’t exist…We are the deciders of our own destiny, we are the ones shaping the world, we are the masters of time…We are on the brink of great discoveries.

I can’t help thinking that this philosophy resonates with the promises of chief medical officer of Moderna Dr Paul Burton, who has projected that Moderna may be able to offer treatments for all sorts of disease areas including cancer, cardiovascular illness, and autoimmune disease in as little as five years. Will Moderna cure diseases or will they offer the unsuspecting public yet more ineffective experimental treatments and vaccines based on hope, yet riven with adverse effects of truly horrific proportions? You tell me.

Don’t put your head in the sand and think that everything will resolve by itself. Be informed and aware. GLOBE offers information on the risks of gene editing and biotechnology. We are calling for global legislation outlawing biotechnology experimentation. GLOBE publishes articles from a number of sources and welcomes submissions for consideration. You can also subscribe for regular updates by email.

About the Author

Guy Hatchard, PhD, was formerly a senior manager at Genetic ID a global food testing and safety company (now known as FoodChain ID). You can subscribe to his websites HatchardReport.com and GLOBE.GLOBAL for regular updates by email. GLOBE.GLOBAL is a website dedicated to providing information about the dangers of biotechnology.