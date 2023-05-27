This is what happens when politicians ignore truth, fact and caution

It seems to have become a trend for politicians to hint that there might just have been some mistakes in the formulation of pandemic policy, but then they add something to the effect: it doesn’t really matter now, because we did our best.

Have politicians learned from the covid era? No, lessons have not been learned. To this day, governments around the world are hiding and obfuscating pandemic data, failing to distinguish the different outcomes of the vaccinated and unvaccinated. Preventing genuine scientific debate and limiting access to fact.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

By Dr. Guy Hatchard

Former PM Jacinda Ardern, speaking on Monday at the World Health Organisation assembly, said:

“Mistakes we made, things we got right, not all of it will be relevant here but much of it was … All I can reflect is just how accurate your prescribed approach is building a healthy future, science, solutions, solidarity.”

She continued there was “so much to learn from the experience” and concluded:

“In the aftermath of the crisis, we have not just done something, we have done enough.”

Meanwhile, Funding for Biotech Research into New mRNA Vaccines Continues

But did she or her government learn from the experience? Have they done enough or much at all for those who lost their jobs or the thousands who lost their health and in some cases their lives? Has there been any genuine assessment of the impact of their huge miscalculations and misdirections?

It might just be possible to run with some sort of apology if it wasn’t for the fact that governments around the world including New Zealand are still encouraging, not to say coercing, more ineffective, harmful booster uptake. They are also funding biotech research into new mRNA vaccines, and even risky gain of function research – the archvillain of pandemic origins. There is no evidence of reflective assessment of what went wrong, just more politicking and self-promotion.

Politicians have missed the mark by failing to realise or acknowledge that health outcomes declined and excess deaths rose. These statistics involve individual people who are struggling with their health but are being denied access to information.

The level of denial and gaslighting is astounding. As a friend’s doctor admitted recently: “You probably are vaccine-injured, but there is no box on the form for me to tick to confirm it.”

Pandemic Policy Ran Roughshod Over Employment Rights and Health Choices

It pushed genuine science aside in a rush to facilitate a global biotechnology experiment. It forgot the wisdom of the ages embodied in the Hippocratic Oath “to do no harm.” It abandoned caution and ignored risks. It not just misled the population, but brain washed them with unsubstantiated claims of safety and efficacy. It divided nations and families.

In many cases, governments ignored the advice of cautious experts. They lauded those of a fawning disposition. They engaged advisors and cronies at exorbitant rates and ignored their poor performance. They amassed mountains of debt on our behalf with little thought for the economic future of the nation. They paid the media to sing their praises.

In truth, lessons have not been learned. To this day, governments around the world are hiding and obfuscating pandemic data, failing to distinguish the different outcomes of the vaccinated and unvaccinated. Preventing genuine scientific debate and limiting access to fact. Reaching agreements with social media giants to cancel questioning voices. In doing so, they are seeking to overturn science as it has been practised for 400 years.

Science has progressed through open dialogue and access to experimental data. It is now missing in action.

No apology has been made for any of this. The discriminatory and punitive laws they passed are still on the statute books. The leading characters in the charade have not been subject to cross-examination in public forums or in the courts. The myths of biotechnology are still the subject of fanciful puff pieces in the media claiming a disease-free future, all paid for by those in the pharmaceutical industry who stand to profit greatly from the deception.

When was the last time we saw a politician consenting to a genuine dialogue with the electorate? Locked safely in their castles, they pronounce from the throne with their eyes firmly fixed on the glittering global stage.

The rich and famous, including our elected politicians and public servants are, like Ardern, preening their feathers on the international circuit far from the madding crowd as if they engineered a miracle pandemic escape, but it is all just a mirage of their self-congratulatory imagination. The world has changed but not for the better. Hospitals are overflowing. Excess deaths have reached record levels. Crime has surged. Poverty is rearing its ugly head.

What Happens When Truth, Fact, Tradition, and Caution are Ignored

It is hard to distinguish who is fooling whom and what their ultimate aims might be. In the unregulated global space, billionaires, political leaders, big pharma CEOs, and the heads of intergovernmental agencies are vying for control and wealth. They are talking as if real people are just pawns in a game.

This is what happens when truth, fact, tradition, and caution are ignored. The only way to turn the tide of destruction is for a genuine apology to be issued and processes of restitution embarked upon. National sovereignty must be restored. Our Bill of Rights granted entrenched constitutional status.

As we in New Zealand prepare to vote, we should ask ourselves which of the candidates is prepared to listen to us. To whom could you ask questions? Who among them has looked deeper into the facts? Are they prepared to rationally and openly address the issues that matter?

Place Chris Hipkins, David Seymour, Chris Luxon, and Marama Davidson side by side with Winston Peters and Matt King and ask yourself who is listening or even looking your way. Trust yourself not the paid media.

About the Author

Guy Hatchard, PhD, was formerly a senior manager at Genetic ID a global food testing and safety company (now known as FoodChain ID). You can subscribe to his websites HatchardReport.com and GLOBE.GLOBAL for regular updates by email. GLOBE.GLOBAL is a website dedicated to providing information about the dangers of biotechnology.