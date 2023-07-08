Covid Related News: The pantomime act is wearing thin

As more evidence emerges that covid injections cause long covid-like symptoms, seizures in children, prion disease and cancer as well as new research showing that the body produces toxic spike proteins two years after being injected, a global alliance of regulators – representing 38 medicines regulatory authorities – issue a statement that covid “vaccines” have a good safety profile.

Between covid, public sexual perversion, failing economies and the war in Ukraine the godless Western “liberalisation” has failed. This pantomime act is wearing thin.

In the real world, a ‘Living Archive’ has been launched to record our stories of what really happened so future generations know what they did to us.

Below is a collection of articles from recent days and from a variety of sources.

The story of Pfizer, a pharmaceutical empire and corporate corruption: Over the past three years, Pfizer has managed to avoid scrutiny of its previous criminal conduct and is universally portrayed in corporate media as a benevolent enterprise whose mission is to nobly service humanity. To set the record straight, this article embarks on a comprehensive historical examination of this company. Read more HERE.

UK government “nudge unit” says “fear-based” messaging necessary for “wrongly calibrated” people: The head of the UK’s Behavioural Insights Team, or the “nudge unit,” Professor David Halpern said that the populace would respond obediently to new “stay at home” orders since they “kind of know what the drill is.” He defended the use of “fear-based” messaging in critical circumstances, noting that sometimes it is necessary to “cut through,” especially if you think people are “wrongly calibrated.” Read more HERE and HERE.

Ombudsman finds ‘culture of cover-up’ in NHS: [Note: this report is not related to covid, but then again why wouldn’t it also be?] There is a “culture of cover-up” in the NHS and “ingrained defensiveness” when it comes to patients being harmed or suffering avoidable death, the health ombudsman said as he published a damning new report. Rob Behrens, health service ombudsman for England, told a briefing:

“There is a culture of cover-up – there is no point pretending that everybody is nice and does the right thing. Because on the basis of the evidence that I see, patients have been lied to, their care plans have been altered after they died, and there are a whole series of incidents where people do not know what went on and hospitals are reluctant to disclose this. You can call it what you like but it is a cover-up.” Read more HERE.

Pfizer-BioNTech covid injection produces the toxic spike protein in human body even after 2 Years: At the end of June 2023, research commissioned by Pascal Najadi, a former Swiss banker who has been vaccine-injured, reveals the permanence and continuous production of spike proteins in the body after 2 years. It confirmed the tremendous alteration of the DNA in Najadi’s blood. The study also openly denounces that this perverse mechanism of DNA alteration would be at the basis of the development of serious forms of cancer which in the USA have been defined as “turbo-cancers” due to the rapidity with which the pathology evolves until death. Read more HERE or the original article in Italian (English translation using Google) HERE.

Spike protein and The Warburg Effect: A recent paper proving what Walter Chestnut hypothesised years ago, that the spike protein induced “cancer without tumours,” noted that the Spike Protein is inducing the Warburg Effect in cells. This is causing them to overproduce proteins, “clogging” the cell. The Warburg Effect is a major inducer of cancer. Read more HERE.

The Warburg Effect is named after German chemist Otto Warburg who discovered that cancer cells don’t metabolise sugar the same way that healthy cells usually do. Read more HERE.

Seizures reported in some children after mRNA covid vaccination: A 2023 analysis published by researchers from Kaiser Permanente and the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The authors reported that 104 children under the age of five suffered seizures after receiving an mRNA covid injection. Read more HERE.

Rare link between coronavirus vaccines and long covid–like illness starts to gain acceptance: Another apparent complication of covid “vaccines” is a debilitating suite of symptoms that resembles Long Covid, has been more elusive, its link to vaccination unclear and its diagnostic features ill-defined. But in recent months, what some call Long Vax has gained wider acceptance among doctors and scientists, and some are now working to better understand and treat its symptoms. Read more HERE.

Prion disease and the mRNA injections; some light in the dark: In a 20 June Substack article, independent researcher Adam Gaertner explained misfolding proteins and how they lead to prion disease. Though the current consensus holds prions to be nearly indestructible and unresponsive to any treatment, new discoveries offer cause for hope. Read more HERE.

Firefighters are dying suddenly: What were the most vaccinated professions? “Doctors, nurses, pilots, police officers, firefighters, military, city workers (bus drivers, etc), teachers. These are the groups seeing the most sudden deaths right now. Due to spike protein accumulation in the brain, suicide risk is also increased in the covid vaccinated,” wrote Dr. William Makis. Read more HERE.

The Lancet just banned this paper: A paper titled ‘A Systematic Review of Autopsy Findings in Deaths After Covid-19 Vaccination’ and authored by Nicolas Hulscher, BS, Paul E. Alexander, PhD, Richard Amerling, MD, Heather Gessling, MD, Roger Hodkinson, MD, William Makis, MD, Harvey A. Risch, MD, PhD, Mark Trozzi, MD, Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH was removed by The Lancet “because the study’s conclusions are not supported by the study methodology.” The study found that of 325 autopsies after covid injections, 74% of the deaths were caused by the “vaccine” – the study was removed within 24 hours. Read more HERE and HERE.

Before it was removed, Paul Collits described the paper as “the most damaging paper [published] of the pandemic.” As government and public health officials squirm with more published deaths coming out on a daily basis, the final retort of “you cannot prove the vaccine caused the death” has just been blown out of the water! Read more HERE.

Why haven’t your predictions fully unfolded yet? Geert Vanden Bossche has from early on been opposing the covid vaccination campaign proposed by the World Health Organisation. In this video, Vanden Bossche answers the question: Why his predictions have not fully unfolded? “My predictions have not changed,” he said. “I’m still of the strong conviction, in contrast to many of the other people, that this pandemic is not over and it will fire back.” More than one year ago, Vanden Bossche predicted that there would be highly vaccinated people which would result in waves of high hospitalisation and also high mortality rates. That prediction hasn’t changed at all, he explained, but the timeline has. Watch HERE (19 mins).

“Global regulators confirm good safety profile of covid-19 vaccines”: On 5 July, the European Medicines Agency endorsed a joint statement from the International Coalition of Medicines Regulatory Authorities (ICMRA) on the safety of the covid “vaccines.”

ICMRA was conceived at the 65th World Health Assembly conference in 2012. ICHRA has brought together the heads of medicines regulatory authorities from every region in the world, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) as an observer. In essence, it appears to act like a world regulatory agency working in conjunction with the World Health Organisation.

The joint statement made by the “Head” of all 38 medicines regulatory authorities, emphasised how the experimental covid “vaccines” have a “very good safety profile in all age groups, including children and people with underlying medical conditions, immunocompromised patients and pregnant women.” Read more HERE.

Moderna will develop and manufacture mRNA drugs for use in China: The US vaccine maker Moderna has signed a deal to research, develop, and manufacture mRNA drugs in China. The move marks a major investment in the country. Moderna could invest as much as $1 billion in China under the deal. In a statement, the company said that any drugs manufactured by Moderna as part of the agreement will only be used in China and will not be exported. Read more HERE.

The experiment of godless Western liberalism has failed: Between covid, public sexual perversion, failing economies and the war in Ukraine, so many of the idols of the Age of Reason are falling at once as reality begins its comeback. The narrative of covid – of lockdowns, masks, of injections and vaccine passports – was replaced with the narrative of a just war against Russia. This pantomime act is wearing thin. Reality is correcting the fantasies of liberal ideology. God is the ultimate reality. He has never gone away. Read more HERE.

The Living Archive of the Pandemic Impact: The Unity Project has launched The Living Archive of Pandemic Impact to ensure the stories of real people across the globe are acknowledged and recorded so generations to come will know what really happened. We know people have suffered at the hands of Big Pharma, tyrannical government overreach, media propaganda, hospital protocols, school policies, mandates, vaccine injuries, loss of loved ones, job loss, poverty, and so much more the corporate narrative won’t talk about. Read more HERE.