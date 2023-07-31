The new Anthrax vaccine is as least as bad as the old Anthrax vaccine

Anthrax is a bioweapon and the FDA has just approved a new vaccine for it which doesn’t work. The new vaccine is the old Anthrax vaccine with a novel adjuvant added – so it cannot possibly be safer than the bad old vaccine. Adverse reactions to the anthrax vaccine include immune disorders, muscle and joint pain, headaches, rashes, fatigue, nausea, diarrhoea, chills and fever and birth defects.

Cyfendus is a vaccine claimed to prevent Anthrax. Just over a week ago, the US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approved the vaccine to be administered in two doses over 14 days after exposure, or suspected exposure, to Anthrax as a preventative or prophylaxis of disease. The vaccine must be administered together with other antibacterial drugs.

The efficacy of Cyfendus for post-exposure prophylaxis was tested only on animals despite the vaccine’s maker Emergent stating the drug has been in development for 20 years.

Cyfendus was developed by Emergent BioSolutions in collaboration with the Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (“DARPA”), the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (“BARDA”), and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (“NIAID”) formerly headed by Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Cyfendus is comprised of Emergent’s Anthrax vaccine adsorbed (“AVA”), marketed as BioThrax, plus an additional adjuvant, the name of which the company did not disclose.

Dr. Meryl Nass, a bioterrorism and Anthrax expert, told The Defender that during the 2001 Anthrax scare, where politicians and media organisations across the country received Anthrax in the mail, five people died – but “everyone who got antibiotics early did not come down with Anthrax and none of them died.”

“So,” Dr. Nass said, “antibiotics worked.” Dr. Nass emphasised that after exposure to Anthrax, one needs treatment immediately – not over the longer period of time it takes for a vaccine to work.

Previous US human medical experiments

For those alive in America during 911 – only 21 years ago, there were reports of letters sent containing Anthrax. It ignited alarms following 911. Five people were killed and 17 fell ill. it was not an attack against the military. Investigators found the Anthrax spores were derived from a strain produced in the 1980s at the United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases in Maryland.

In 1999, a hearing was held in the US House of Representatives. At the time of the hearing, the FDA had already inoculated the US military during the first Gulf War. They now had their sights on the 2.4 million military men and women not yet injected. In his opening statement, Congressman Christopher Shays said:

“The plan to immunise 2.4 million men and women against weaponised Anthrax raises legitimate concerns about the safety and efficacy of the current vaccine when used for that purpose on that many people.

“Efficacy test outcomes in animals cannot be extrapolated to humans. The fact that vaccinated monkeys survived exposure to inhaled Anthrax longer than guinea pigs or mice suggests, but does not prove, some vaccine protection in man.”

Shays went on to state that “later studies of the FDA-licensed vaccine also showed wide variations in adverse reaction rates, suggesting safety issues that may become apparent as usage grows from 200 or 300 people each year to several hundred thousand. There have been no studies of long-term health effects.”

One of the expert witnesses at the hearing was Dr. Nass. She highlighted the experiments being conducted on service personnel:

“[An] article written in 1990 by Ernest Takefuji and Philip Russell, who were both administrators at Fort Detrick, suggests that, in fact, unlicensed Anthrax vaccines were administered to service members. And a letter inquiring about this to [the Department of Defence] last year … got an answer that, in fact, the Anthrax vaccine mentioned here is not the same Anthrax vaccine as the licensed vaccine that service members are currently receiving, suggesting that at least one other has been given.”

In her testimony, Dr. Nass raised the ultimate question that, just as it was 23 years ago, may be relevant today during the covid era:

“Is vaccination a good defence against biological warfare? Even if the vaccine were 100 per cent effective against all strains of Anthrax, which nobody claims, it still would be a porous defence because an enemy would simply choose another biological agent, one that occurs naturally or one created using genetic engineering.”

The entire historical record of the hearing can be read HERE.

Six years later, as reported in the Hartford Courant on 26 March 26 2005, Congressman Shays rebuked the Anthrax vaccinations:

“The adverse reaction rate of the vaccine is 100 times the figure initially stated by the vaccine’s manufacturer. Adverse reactions include immune disorders, muscle and joint pain, headaches, rashes, fatigue, nausea, diarrhoea, chills and fever.

“At least half a dozen deaths and a number of birth defects have been attributed to its use. More than 100 service members have been court-martialled for refusing the vaccine, 500 have been punished, and at least 300 pilots left the service after being told that they must be vaccinated.”

In October 2022, Alex Berenson wrote an article about a paper published in the New England Journal of Medicine authored by the investigators for Moderna’s mRNA covid injection study in young children. In an update to a previous article, Berenson wrote:

“Deep in the paper’s appendix, Moderna disclosed a case of new-onset Type 1 diabetes in a one-year-old girl that its investigators found was vaccine-related.”

Reposting Berenson’s update, Dr. Nass commented: “Anthrax vaccine also caused this side effect.”

What Causes Anthrax Outbreaks?

In December, Dr. Nass was interviewed by Alison Morrow during which she discussed biological warfare, Anthrax, Ebola, covid, Anthony Fauci and pandemic corruption.

In 1998, Dr. Nass began looking into recently occurring Anthrax outbreaks. At the same time, she started to look into the Biological Weapons Convention, a treaty which came into effect in 1975, that banned the use of biological warfare and research into biological weapons. What she found in her extensive research was that the largest outbreak of Anthrax within the previous 15 years was due to biological warfare. This outbreak affected over 10,000 people in Rhodesia, now known as Zimbabwe, during its civil or “bush” war.

The United States has researched several biological weapons and has stockpiles of them. “We don’t know who has any of these stockpiles of weapons now because the United States has interfered with the potential of the Biological Weapons Convention to actually restrict the use and development of biological weapons by interfering with the addition of provisions to the treaty that would allow inspections and punishments if you don’t adhere to the provisions of the treaty,” Dr. Nass said.

“Anthrax was one of many biological agents that the United States and at least ten other countries developed and had stockpiles of.”

The advantage of Anthrax as a biological weapon, Dr. Nass explained, is that once it has been sprayed it binds to components of the soil and doesn’t become aerosolised again, keeping the outbreak local. So, for example, Anthrax could be air-dropped over Cuba and there is no risk it would be carried through the air and spread back to the United States, the outbreak would stay in Cuba.

Anthrax can also be used as a low-intensity warfare weapon to kill animals that are used for crop farming. The United States was growing Anthrax during World War II in the form of cattle cakes in preparation for a possible attack on Germany – to infect the animals and so destroy food availability.

Dr. Nass told Morrow that Robert Garry of Tulane University was the principal investigator in researching whether people had antibodies to Ebola and Lassa fever during the 2014 West African Ebola outbreak. He was also one of the authors of a fake Nature Medicine article that claimed covid could not have possibly originated from a laboratory.

“Oddly enough, he was also involved with the Anthrax vaccine and was also involved with AIDS. And now he’s been involved with the [covid] pandemic. And, he was involved with the Ebola outbreak in West Africa. That’s rather curious,” Dr. Nass said.

“I’m only guessing, but I assume this Bob Garry works for an intelligence agency, and he has been a scientist and he has a double life as a spook.

“The fact that he’s tried to cover up the origin of AIDS and Ebola, worked on claims that the Anthrax vaccine was dangerous for a reason other than probably what it was. The fact that he was right there at the epicentre in Sierra Leone. And, the fact that he was one of the five authors of this very famous article in Nature Medicine in March 2020 that Fauci and Jeremy Farrar and Francis Collins had all been on a phone call … to get it written … So, no, I think he doesn’t act on his own, he’s not a guy who just makes mistakes, he’s a guy on a mission.”

Regarding the Anthrax vaccine, it’s maker Emergent BioSolutions is a crooked company, Dr. Mass said. “This company has never had any interest or capability for making a good product. They’ve had failures of almost everything they’ve made … What this company is very successful at is lobbying.”

What You Need to Know About the New Anthrax Vaccine

“Now we have the label [for Cyfendus] and the side effects are horrendous,” Dr. Nass wrote on 22 July 2023, the day after The Defender’s article was published. “Here is all you need to know about this vaccine.”

1. It doesn’t work. You can’t be sprayed with Anthrax and then get vaccinated and then patiently wait a month to develop immunity. You’d be dead by then. PLUS, if you lived, you would of course show immunity by a month because you were just exposed to Anthrax!

2. The FDA admits it does not work because you are required to take antibiotics with it – and it is the antibiotics that actually kill Anthrax after an acute exposure.

3. The side effects are awful. 64% had limited use of their arm after the shot. 84% had a systemic reaction. 8% of subjects refused the second shot.

4. This shot is the old Anthrax shot with a novel adjuvant added – so it cannot possibly be safer than the bad old vaccine.

5. The old vaccine caused birth defects: “In the observational study there were more birth defects in infants born to individuals vaccinated with BioThrax in the first trimester compared to individuals vaccinated post pregnancy or individuals never vaccinated with BioThrax. Data from the BioThrax pregnancy exposure registry do not establish the presence or absence of vaccine-associated risks in pregnancy (see Human Data).”

6. Cyfendus: “Of the 11 pregnancies (one twin pregnancy), 1 (9.1%) resulted in miscarriage and there were 2 infants (18.2 %) born with major birth defects.”

7. “Cyfendus contains 100 mcg/mL total adsorbed cell-free filtrate, 1.3 mg/mL aluminium adjuvant, 0.5 mg/mL CPG 7909 [DNA] adjuvant, and 0.85% sodium chloride, with 25 mcg/mL benzethonium chloride and 100 mcg/mL formaldehyde added as preservatives.”

8. “Logistic regression analysis demonstrated that a 70% probability of survival [8 weeks after full dose] was associated with a TNA NF50 (50% neutralisation factor) level of 0.56 in rabbits and 0.29 in NHPs.” – this does not sound promising.

You can read the Package insert for Cyfendus on the FDA’s website HERE.

Read more: The new Anthrax vaccine Cyfendus: What was the placebo control? The old Anthrax vaccine. You can’t make this stuff up. They call it a safety trial. Is this a label or a cartoon? Dr. Meryl Nass, 22 July 2023

You can find other articles by Dr. Nass relating to Anthrax on her Substack page HERE, her Blog Spot HERE and additional resources on Whale.to HERE.

