Shock: Scientists Prove Clear Differences between Covid and Flu

There is at last solid evidence that covid is completely different to the flu.

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

Below, to prove the point I have reproduced the official list of common symptoms associated with the new, scary variant of covid. And to help you spot the differences I’ve also listed the common symptoms associated with the flu. Please compare these lists very carefully so that you, like the world’s scientists, will be able to identify the two completely different diseases.

Symptoms associated with the new variant of Covid 1. Sore throat 2. Runny nose 3. Blocked nose 4. Sneezing 5. Dry cough 6. Headache 7. Wet cough 8. Hoarse voice 9. Muscle aches 10. Altered smell

Symptoms with Flu 1. Sore throat 2. Runny nose 3. Blocked nose 4. Sneezing 5. Dry cough 6. Headache 7. Wet cough 8. Hoarse voice 9. Muscle aches 10. Altered smell

So, there we are. That’s sorted. Let’s not hear any more nonsense about covid being something completely different and much more dangerous than the flu.

This information is brought to you as a public service announcement. Please print out these two lists and stick them on noticeboards everywhere – especially at your doctor’s surgery and local hospital. Medical and nursing staff will be grateful to you for your help.

