What do Climate Engineering & Morgellon Fibres have in common? Chemtrails…

Despite chemtrails being dismissed as “conspiracy theories” they are being openly and more frequently discussed in the “mainstream” as fact. Recently the European Commission has called for talks about the risks of geoengineering, with chemtrails being identified as an example.

In 2018, some independent researchers claimed that Morgellon fibres were not only being found in people’s bodies but also in the environment. They deduced that one of the ways these and other pathogens were getting into people’s bodies was through inhalation as a result of chemtrails.

At the end of June, the European Commission called for talks at the highest international level on the risks posed by the possible use of climate geoengineering. The Commission Executive Vice-President told reporters that “this is an issue with global indications and considerable risks, nobody would do experiments alone within our shared planet.”

One type of geoengineering is called stratospheric aerosol injection, which entails aeroplanes releasing tiny particles, Euro News reported. The spraying of particles or chemicals from aeroplanes is colloquially known as chemical trails or chemtrails.

Euro News: European Commission calls for international discussions on risks of climate engineering, 28 June 2023 (3 mins)

As we have previously reported, geoengineering has been going on for decades. As such, can it really be called “experimental” or referred to in the context of “possible use”? For our previous articles on geoengineering follow this LINK, and for our previous articles on chemtrails follow this LINK.

As reported by Business Insider, in 1950, a US Navy ship just off the coast of San Francisco used a giant hose to spray a cloud of microbes into the air and into the city’s famous fog. The military was testing how a biological weapon attack would affect the 800,000 residents of the city. The people of San Francisco had no idea.

It wasn’t until the 1970s that Americans, as Dr. Leonard Cole wrote in the book ‘Clouds of Secrecy: The Army’s Germ Warfare Tests Over Populated Areas’, “learned that for decades they had been serving as experimental animals for agencies of their government.”

Climate Viewer News has documented numerous aerial spraying programmes by the US military. Which include spraying as part of weather warfare and defoliation programmes, bug warfare and radioactive release. Climate Viewer News also has a hyperlinked list showing the history of the activities of the US Air Force Aerial Spray Unit which was created in 1947. See the end of the article titled ‘Bacteria Infected Mosquitoes Released in Florida, Adulticide, & USAF Aerial Spraying’.

Recently, the excuse for conducting chemtrail “experiments” has been to mitigate the effects of global warming. In 2021, for example, it was announced that Bill Gates was investing in a solar geoengineering project to dim the Sun to “trigger a global cooling effect.” As we have frequently noted, the catastrophic “global warming” and “climate change” narrative is a fraud. Additionally, there have been constant and ongoing lies and coverups regarding covid and its “vaccine.” As we all know by now, we should not take anything globalist organisations or their puppets – including their media, politicians, “experts” or organisations and foundations – publicise at face value.

Within our many articles over the years, one topic we have not yet covered is Morgellons disease. With the topic of geoengineering and chemtrails being openly discussed by globalist organisations and their puppets, it seems an appropriate time to restart the Morgellons conversation.

What is Morgellons Disease?

According to the Morgellons Research Foundation Morgellons disease is a poorly understood condition. The symptoms include itching, biting and crawling sensations, “filaments” or fibres which emerge from the skin, skin lesions which range from minor to disfiguring, joint pain, debilitating fatigue, changes in cognition, memory loss, mood disturbance and serious neurological manifestations.

So far, we have no idea whether Morgellons skin lesions and related material such as coloured fibres are (1) biological agents, (2) produced by such agents, (3) are products of the body’s attempt to rid itself of pathogens, or (4) an aberrant body system unrelated to any agent. Frequently Asked Questions, Morgellons Research Foundation

Inside Edition: Why This Disease Causes Strange Fibers to Grow from Skin, 4 January 2020 (3 mins)

In 2008, Jan Smith who at the time had been living with Morgellons for 10 years wrote down what she had discovered in her journey. Her website was originally named Morgellons Exposed and is now named Morgellons Research Foundation. You can find an archive of Morgellons Exposed on the Wayback Machine HERE.

“Morgellons [is a] disease in which individuals have the growth of fibres from their skin that burn at 1,700 degrees F and do not melt,” Smith wrote.

A private study to determine the chemical and biological composition of these fibres has shown that the fibres’ outer casing is made up of high-density polyethylene fibre (HDPE). The fibre material is used commonly in the manufacture of fibre optics … It was further determined that this material is used throughout the bio nanotechnology world as a compound to encapsulate a viral protein envelope, which is composed of a viron (1/150th DNA, RNA, RNAi – mutated RNA) or RNAsi linear or ring plasmids for specific functions. Toxicological pathology identification of tissue biopsies from an individual diagnosed with Morgellons revealed the presence of continual silica or glass tubules with the presence of silicone. At this point, I have silicosis which is not from any known source except the presence of silicon nanotechnology in my body. Morgellons Nanotechnology Exposed, Jan Smith, 18 January 2008

Morgellons and Chemtrails

The Morgellons Research Foundation notes two videos that “must be watched.” The videos were originally posted by the Carnicom Institute, founded by Clifford Carnicom, which has a section on its website relating to Morgellons research.

In the first of the videos, Carnicom explained that the purpose of the video was to discuss the biological consequences of chemtrails, or what he calls “aerosol operations.” The particular biological consequence he and naturopath Dr. Gwen Scott discussed was Morgellons.

“There has been the linking, by direct physical evidence, of the so-called Morgellons condition with airborne samples that now have a history extending back 10 years. In particular, a set of samples that was sent to the United States Environmental Protection Agency at the beginning of my work … in 1999 or 2000,” Carnicom said.

Dr. Scott explained that is more than Morgellons fibres we’re being exposed to. There’s an assault on our bodies using a complex network of pathogens and inorganic material. “We have fibres, we have heavy metals, we have bacteria, funguses, viruses, all kinds of things that seem to be working, somehow, synergistically. None of them good to the Human,” she said.

Dr. Scott said that she had been in contact with a person who had been involved in designing some of this complex network of pathogens:

“He did tell me that most of these pathogens have been genetically altered so that your immune system doesn’t know that they’re there. They’re cloaked, they’re different, they can overcome. I won’t go into the specifics but just let’s say these are not your average bacteria, virus, fungus – and of course heavy metals are not average in the human body anyway – and these fibres, these unusual fibres or wires that we’re seeing.

“We do know that some of these, at least, are coming into us with deliberation through the air supply [e.g., chemtrails]. I have been told by this same gentleman that it has also been delivered to us through our food supply.”

Morgellons | Clifford Carnicom with Dr. Gwen Scott Part 1, 16 December 2018 (32 mins)

If the video above is removed from YouTube, you can watch it on Internet Archive HERE.

In the second video, Dr. Scott said: “Since our last discussion I did have a gentleman who was involved in some of [the designing of this network of pathogens] call me. When he was involved, he felt he was doing something to help the soldiers in the field in this country. He was told these things would be sprayed, aerosol sprayed, from planes on the enemy and they would save soldier’s lives.”

“He explained … [that] every organ in your body has a specific frequency and it operates at that frequency and when you interrupt that frequency electromagnetically you can create all kinds of serious, even unto death, problems. He also talked about areas of the brain and mind control – and as Orwellian as that may seem, apparently, scientifically it is very real. And we know from Clifford’s work, for years now, the electromagnetic properties of what’s happening in our air supply as a result of the aerosol spraying.

“He felt that the fibres were metallic in nature.”

Morgellons | Clifford Carnicom with Dr. Gwen Scott Part 2, 2020 (32 mins)

If the video above is removed from YouTube, you can watch it on Daily Motion HERE.

Featured image: Morgellons fibre found in environmental water (left), Morgellons fibres found in spider web (right). Source: Chemtrails and Morgellons – It’s Worse Than You Thought! Morgellons Research Foundation