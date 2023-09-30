A comparison of Government reports suggests the COVID-19 Vaccinated are developing Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome

Historical UK PHE Vaccine Surveillance Report figures on Covid cases show that doubly vaccinated 40-70-year-olds have lost 40% of their immune system capability compared to unvaccinated people.

Their immune systems were deteriorating at around 5% per week (between 2.7% and 8.7%).

If this continues then the COVID-19 vaccinated population will suffer 100% immune system degradation at varying points in the future.

By a concerned reader

The 5 PHE tables below from their excellent Vaccine Surveillance Report, separated by 4 weeks, clearly show the progressive damage that the vaccines are doing to the immune system’s response.



People aged 40-69 have already lost 40% of their immune system capability and are losing it progressively at 3.3% to 6.4% per week.

Weekly Decline in doubly vaccinated immune system performance compared to unvaccinated people…

Everybody over 30 may have lost 100% of their entire immune capability (for viruses and certain cancers). These people will then effectively have full-blown acquired immunodeficiency syndrome and it could well be the reason why the NHS is under immense pressure.



These figures of course don’t account for the numerous boosters that have been administered since the publication of these troublesome figures. So those who’ve fallen for the lies and propaganda and continually rolled up their sleeves for shot after shot have most likely suffered an even faster progressive form of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (after a couple of months of effectiveness).

Table 2. COVID-19 cases by vaccination status…

Pfizer originally claimed a 95% efficiency for their vaccine (calculated as in the last column above). The figures above indicate that their figures may well have been correct immediately after vaccination (the younger age groups have had the vaccine for the shortest time).

But the figures above also show that the vaccines do NOT merely lose efficiency over time down to zero efficiency, they progressively damage the immune system until a negative efficiency is realised. They presently leave anybody over 30 in a worse position than before vaccination For more see here.