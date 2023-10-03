CJ Hopkins reviews the case of the Canadian parliament paying homage to a Nazi before it gets “memory holed”

On 22 September, Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, and the members of the Canadian parliament and other dignitaries in the House of Commons thanked Yaroslav Hunka “for all his service.” They rose to their feet, beaming up at Hunka with gratitude and adoration, and clapped like a bunch of trained Nazi seals.

They did this shamelessly, exuberantly, on camera, in front of the entire world.

For those who know their post-WWII history, CJ Hopkins wrote, this repulsive Nazi-celebrating spectacle was not as completely shocking as it might sound.

By CJ Hopkins

Here’s a story destined for urgent dispatch down the Memory Hole. In fact, if you listen closely, you can already hear it being sucked down through the ducts of the GloboCap Ministry of Truth toward the enormous mnemonic incinerator where all official “unstories” go to die. Yesterday, it was an embarrassment. Tomorrow, it will no longer be of interest. By next week, it will have never happened.

So, let’s review it before that happens … and perhaps try to understand why it happened.

What happened was, on the eve of Yom Kippur, members of the Canadian House of Commons and assorted invited dignitaries and diplomats stood up in the Canadian parliament and paid extensive homage to a Nazi. Not a figurative Nazi. A literal Nazi. A member of the Waffen SS.

The Nazi in question is Yaroslav Hunka, a 98-year-old Ukrainian Nazi who emigrated to Canada in the 1950s following his military career as a Nazi in the 14th Grenadier Division of the Waffen SS, the combat branch of the Nazi Party’s paramilitary forces, whose members swore allegiance to Adolf Hitler.

Here’s Yaroslav (front row centre) in what he describes as “the happiest days of his life” …

The 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS (also known as SS Galizien) was created by the Nazis in 1943. It was comprised of soldiers from the Galicia region who were trained and armed by German SS officers, and is believed to be responsible for war crimes like the Huta Pieniacka massacre in 1944, among other war crimes, mass murders, and so on.

Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, and the members of the Canadian parliament and other dignitaries in the House of Commons thanked Yaroslav “for all his service.” They rose to their feet, beaming up at Yaroslav with gratitude and adoration, and clapped like a bunch of trained Nazi seals.

For those who know their post-WWII history, this repulsive Nazi-celebrating spectacle was not as completely shocking as it might sound. As Max Blumenthal reported in the Grayzone: “By celebrating a Waffen-SS volunteer as a hero, Canada’s Liberal Party highlighted a longstanding policy that has seen Ottawa train fascist militants in Ukraine while welcoming in thousands of post-war Nazi SS veterans.” Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister of Canada, just happens to be the granddaughter of a Ukrainian Nazi propagandist. And there are monuments to the Nazis all over Canada. And so on.

Anyway, someone drew attention to Yaroslav Hunka’s Nazi history, and the shit hit the fan on social media. The stink soon spread to the corporate and state media, which had no choice but to get on the bandwagon. They couldn’t get away with ignoring the story, so they were forced to report it, and spin it as a “blunder.”

Yes, it appears, once again, that “mistakes were made.”

The speaker of the House fell on his sword and resigned. Trudeau called the episode “deeply embarrassing,” and implied that the Russians had somehow tricked him and his cronies into cheering for a literal Nazi with their devious “Russian disinformation” operations.

Then, in a particularly Orwellian move, members of the House of Commons tried to erase the whole affair from the official record, so that, once the video had been visibility-filtered into Internet oblivion, there would be no proof that it had ever really happened. But they were too late. The Nazi cat was out of the bag.

Apologies, “fact checks,” and rationalisations ensued.

Dignitary after dignitary explained to the press how they had no idea who was fighting who in the Second World War, and had just assumed that the Nazis were the Russians … or something.

German historians goose-stepped onto Twitter to explain how the question of who exactly was and wasn’t technically a “Nazi” was … well, you know, complicated.

Oh, yeah, and speaking of the Germans, as it turns out, the German ambassador to Canada was among the crowd of dignitaries enthusiastically honouring a Nazi. Of course, the German public won’t be aware of that, as the German media will not report it, and RT, which did, is banned in Germany.

So, it goes in the New Normal Reich … and, no, I’m not just referring to Germany. Yes, I have a bone to pick with the German authorities, as they are prosecuting me for comparing what I’ve been calling the “New Normal Reich” to Nazi Germany in the 1930s. However, as I’ve made abundantly clear in my book and my columns and interviews, the “New Normal Reich” does not refer specifically to Germany – or to Canada, or to any other single country – but, rather, to a decentralised network of governments, global corporations, banks, think tanks, media conglomerates, global health authorities, non-governmental governing entities, and other unaccountable persons and entities that establish and enforce the official ideological “reality” that we currently live in … which, call it what you want, but it’s global capitalism.

This supranational network of power (which is a system, not a conspiracy of individuals, and which I often refer to as “GloboCap,” much as it irritates some of my conservative readers) is going totalitarian on us. It has been happening, gradually, since the 1990s. I’ve been warning about this development for several years now. It has taken a while, but more and more of my colleagues are starting to see the big picture. Some of them are starting to use the “T-word.” Which is good. We need to call things what they are.

And we need to not call things what they aren’t.

Fiascos like the one in Canada are almost irresistibly tempting to political satirists like myself. How easy it would be to call Trudeau and Freeland and the German ambassador “Nazis.” After all, they stood up and applauded a Nazi. And they are arming, funding, and celebrating actual neo-Nazis in the war in Ukraine.

Nevertheless, these folks are not Nazis. They are functionaries of GloboCap. GloboCap is not a Nazi outfit. Nazism is an ideology. And GloboCap has no ideology. It has no values whatsoever. All it cares about is markets, and profits, and maintaining and expanding its power. Thus, it is free to instrumentalise any and all forces that advance its aims … neo-Nazis, Islamic militants, environmentalists, anti-fascists, neo-nationalists, anti-neo-nationalists, or whoever. GloboCap could not care less.

This is why GloboCap factotums like Trudeau can denounce the Canadian truckers as fascists, and persecute them, and run them down with horses, one day, and then slobber over a literal Nazi the next. It’s why American liberals who spent four years shrieking about “the return of fascism” during the Donald Trump administration can turn on a dime and support Ukrainian neo-Nazis the moment the talking heads on the television tell them to … like the Outer Party members in 1984 when the Party switches official enemies.

It has nothing to do with Nazism, or Communism, or “cultural Marxism,” or any other Ism. It has nothing to do with ideology, or beliefs, or any social or cultural values whatsoever.

The New Normal Reich is not the return of the Third Reich. Everything would be easier, or at least clearer, if it were. The New Normal Reich is a global-capitalist Reich. It is a new form of totalitarianism, not the resurrection of a 20th-Century form of it. Yes, I am repeating myself. And I am going to keep on repeating myself on the off chance that, if I repeat myself enough, someone with a much bigger megaphone than mine, or who isn’t as visibility-filtered as I am these days, might want to take a break from The Outrage of the Week and try to understand what is actually happening, and why it’s happening, and why it is happening now, and share that understanding with the public.

I would be happy to discuss and debate that with anyone in possession of such a megaphone, preferably at some point before GloboCap declares the next “Global State of Emergency” and starts rounding up the “conspiracy theorists” and “disinformationists,” and the “deniers” of whatever, and the next round of “mistakes” gets made.

In the meantime, I’ll sign off and let folks get back to what’s left of The GloboCap Nazi Follies, and Elon’s trip to the Mexican border, or what’s his face pulling the fire alarm in Congress, or the Russell Brand thing, or the burning issue of whether Roger Waters is an anti-Semite …

… or whatever GloboCap has in store for us next week!

CJ Hopkins is an award-winning playwright, novelist, and political satirist. His political satire and commentary have been published by Consent Factory, Off Guardian, Zero Hedge, Cold Type, Rubikon, RT.com, Counter Punch, Dissident Voice, and many other publications, and have been widely translated.

He regularly publishes articles on his Substack page which you can subscribe to and follow HERE.