Is Deagel’s 2025 Depopulation Nightmare Unfolding?: A Startling Correlation with Shocking Quadruple Vaccinated Mortality Rates Certainly Suggests So…

In April 2021, the enigmatic intelligence firm Deagel.com quietly erased its staggering 2025 global depopulation forecast, a document forecasting a dramatic decline in populations of key countries like the United Kingdom, United States, Germany etc.

This drastic prediction, which vanished from the public eye after garnering huge attention during the alleged COVID-19 pandemic, has since been shrouded in whispers and theories, only to resurface amidst startling new health data.

The latest official Government figures suggest an alarming pattern: significantly higher mortality rates in vaccinated individuals compared to the unvaccinated, echoing the ominous tones of Deagel’s predictions. But what’s even more concerning is that the disparity in mortality rates increased ten-fold the more Covid-19 vaccinations that an age group was given.

This means we are now seeing quadruple vaccinated teenagers up to 318% more likely to die than unvaccinated teenagers,

As we delve into this mysterious intersection of prediction and present reality, a question arises:

Could the once-dismissed forecast of Deagel.com be an unfolding truth hidden in plain sight?

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

The Shocking Forecast of 2025 by Deagel.com and Its Disappearance

In an age where forecasting and data analysis hold significant sway over public perception and policy, Deagel.com, a renowned global intelligence and consulting firm, made headlines with its startling prediction concerning global depopulation.

Particularly, its 2025 population forecast captured widespread attention. This prediction, which was suspiciously removed from their website in April 2021, once it garnered attention in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic has thankfully been preserved by Nobul Art, allowing continued access to this troubling piece of depopulation forecasts.

The Stark Numbers: United Kingdom and Germany’s Predicted Plight

According to Deagel’s 2020 forecast, the United Kingdom was on course to witness an extraordinary decrease in population by 77.1% by the year 2025.

Source

Click to Expand Source

Click to Expand Source

Click to Expand

Similarly, Germany was expected to see its population diminish by 65.1% within the same timeframe.

Source

Click to Expand Source

Click to Expand Source

Click to Expand

Meanwhile Deagel predicted in 2020 that the United States would see its population decline by 68.5 % by the year 2025.

Source

Click to Expand Source

Click to Expand Source

Click to Expand

While predicting that Australia would see its population decline by 34.6% by the year 2025.

Source

Click to Expand Source

Click to Expand Source

Click to Expand

Such figures, unsurprisingly, sparked intense debate and speculation regarding the underlying causes and the accuracy of these predictions.

A Chilling Correlation with Vaccine-Related Mortality?

In an unexpected twist, recent health data appears to lend a disturbing credence to Deagel’s dire predictions.

According to a dataset released by the UK Government’s Office for National Statistics (ONS), there’s an alarming trend observed in mortality rates among different vaccination statuses.

This data indicates that Four-Dose COVID-19 COVID-19-vaccinated teens and young Adults have up to a 318% higher likelihood of death compared to their unvaccinated counterparts.

Click to enlarge

Source Data Click to enlarge

Source Data Click to enlarge

Source Data

In every single month, four-dose vaccinated teenagers and young adults were significantly more likely to die than unvaccinated teenagers and young adults

Click to enlarge

Source Data Click to enlarge

Source Data Click to enlarge

Source Data

The difference in mortality rates was so stark that the unvaccinated only managed to reach a mortality rate of 31.1 per 100,000 person-years in January, whereas the four-dose vaccinated managed to reach a shocking mortality rate of 106 per 100,000 person-years in the same month.

For the remaining months, unvaccinated teens and young adults mortality rate remained within the 20-something per 100,000 person-years. Whereas four-dose vaccinated teens and young adults’ mortality rates only went as low as 80.9 per 100,00 in April and remained within 85 to 106 per 100,000 for the remaining months.

Moreover, the mortality rate for one-dose COVID-19 Vaccinated Adults aged 40 to 49 shows a 185% higher risk of death than those unvaccinated within the same age group.

Click to enlarge

Source Data Click to enlarge

Source Data Click to enlarge

Source Data

While the mortality rate for four-dose COVID-19 COVID-19-vaccinated adults aged 40 to 49 shows a 104% higher risk of death than those unvaccinated within the same age group.

Click to enlarge

Source Data Click to enlarge

Source Data Click to enlarge

Source Data

Both one-dose and four-dose vaccinated adults aged 40-49 were significantly more likely to die than unvaccinated adults of the same age every single month since the beginning of 2023.

January was the worst month for both vaccinated groups as a mortality rate per 100,000 of 411.3 was recorded among the one-dose vaccinated and a mortality rate of 258.5 per 100,000 was recorded among the four-dose vaccinated.

Whereas a mortality rate of just 144.5 per 100,000 was recorded among the unvaccinated.

Click to enlarge

Source Data Click to enlarge

Source Data Click to enlarge

Source Data

The January to May average mortality rates were 132.08 per 100,000 among the unvaccinated, 264.14 per 100,000 among the one-dose vaccinated and 225.2 per 100,000 among the four-dose vaccinated. Meaning, on average, over five months the one-dose vaccinated were 100% more likely to die than the unvaccinated, and the four-dose vaccinated were 71% more likely to die.

These startling statistics have led to rising concerns and debates regarding the safety and long-term impacts of the COVID-19 vaccines. The correlation between the increased mortality rates among the vaccinated and Deagel’s prediction of a drastic population reduction presents a scenario that is as concerning as it is controversial.

Unraveling the Truth Behind the Numbers

The emergence of such data inevitably leads to questions about the nature of COVID-19 mRNA and viral-vector vaccines and their role in public health.

While correlation does not necessarily imply causation, these figures undeniably demand a thorough and unbiased investigation into the vaccine’s impact on health and mortality.

The idea that COVID-19 vaccines could potentially increase mortality and be harmful, as implied heavily by the official Government data, adds a complex layer to the already heated debate surrounding vaccine efficacy and safety.

Navigating a Path Forward

This scenario underscores the necessity for transparent, rigorous scientific inquiry and open discourse. It challenges the global community to look beyond the surface of public health policies and predictions, urging a deeper understanding of their potential implications.

As we edge closer to 2025, the predictions of Deagel, though shrouded in controversy, call for a vigilant examination of emerging health trends and a critical assessment of our responses to global health crises.

In conclusion, while the correlation between the reported increased mortality among the vaccinated and Deagel’s grim depopulation forecast for 2025 remains a subject of intense debate and scrutiny, it highlights a pivotal moment in our contemporary history.

It beckons us to navigate these complex times with a balanced approach, grounded in scientific integrity and a commitment to uncovering the truth.

And even if Deagel’s 2025 depopulation forecast turns out to be largely overstated, we still have to worry about the fact that U.S. Centers for Disease Control data officially confirms that COVID-19 vaccination can reduce your lifespan by at least 24 years.

This means billions of people have been injected with a poison that is killing them slowly.