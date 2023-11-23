“Hell is Empty and the Devils are All Here”. William Shakespeare, “The Tempest”, 1623

“By now, it should be clear to all of us what is being gradually and, in many ways, imperceptibly prepared for us, We, the People, is “Pure Evil,” says geopolitical analyst Peter Koenig, who argues that it is “We, who are in the Matrix.” According to Koenig, “The Elites that control the few switches to run the End Game are outside the Matrix. They will keep their supply lines open – of everything, hoping to live in paradise where, We, the People, own nothing but are happy. ”

Peter Koenig’s Contemporary Analysis of “The Tempest 2020-2030” is republished below.

Beyond Orwell’s 1984, 5G and the Launching of 6G: “Easy to Take Down a Society that Is Digital”. UNCTAD Attempts Accomplishing this Doom Scenario.

by Peter Koenig – Global Research

From 5G to 6G

We, the People, are in a race against the Globalists committed to Depopulation; control the survivors, exploit us, dehumanize us, and ultimately digitize us, so that we can be remotely controlled by 5G;

And, now, just “launched” by China, 6G. See China launches ultra-high-speed next-generation Internet backbone – SHINE News.

Nobody really knows, or at least has not publicly said what 6G is meant

to do, what 5G cannot already do. Incidentally, has the health impact of 6G been studied? Maybe. But nobody divulges the results.

This is how Qualcomm describes 5G:

5th generation mobile network. It is a new global wireless standard after 1G, 2G, 3G, and 4G networks. 5G enables a new kind of network that is designed to connect virtually everyone and everything together including machines, objects, and devices. See this.

Nobody has openly spoken about the health impact of 5G, though, that has been studied. Yet, the studies are not revealed to the public.

Beyond George Orwell’s 1984

There is “guessing”; and scientists who come forward with the truth depicting the impact caused on wildlife and humans by these ultra-microwaves, are most often labeled “conspiracy theorists.”

This is the “shut-up” phrase for everything the mainstream, the Cabal, the Matrix, the Globalists do not want the public to know. We are way beyond George Orwell’s “1984.”

The 6th Generation Mobile Network or 6G is about 100 times faster, more powerful, than 5G. It will be able to digitize everything.

This is what RantCell has to say about 6G:

It is Operating at terahertz frequency bands, 6G will deliver a peak data rate of 1,000 gigabits/s having air latency less than 100 microseconds. When we talk about 5G vs 6G network speed, 6G speed is expected to be 100 times faster than 5G with enhanced reliability and wider network coverage. See this.

We, the People, are in a race – life against death. If we wake up

and counteract, the Globalist’s, namely the project of the diabolical protagonists of UN Agenda 2030 and The Great Reset will “be doomed”.

But if we keep letting us being duped, We, the People, “Will go to Hell”.

This is the reason why the entire UN system is desperate to get the world digitized. The faster the better so, there may be not enough time for We, the People, to wake up in masses to take our world, our lives back before it is too late.

The Financial, Military, IT, Media, Pharma Complex Nominates UNCTAD

Therefore, the United Nations, the political body under full control of the Globalist Cabal (openly led by Washington), but really, by the powerful Financial, Military, IT, Media, Pharma Complex (FMIMPC), has nominated one of its under-agents, the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) as the flag-carrier – at least for now – for the deadly onslaught of All-Digitization.

UNCTAD –in blatant derogation of its historical mandate on behalf developing countries, namely the Global South–, will level the playing field, as the saying goes, on behalf of the entire UN System by announcing in a Press Release in Geneva on 15 November 2023, itse-Week from 4 to 8 December 2023, in a major revamp of its annual e-Commerce Week series which began in 2016.

UNCTAD’s Secretary-General, Rebecca Grynspan said,

“The digital economy plays a critical role in advancing development goals at all levels. Through inclusive and multi-stakeholder discussions, we can together build a global digital future that works for all.”

UNCTAD’s infamous e-Week is called

“UNCTAD e-Week 2023 to Mobilize Global Support for a More Inclusive Digital Economy.”

Sub-titled:

“More than 3,000 stakeholders from 130 countries will examine how to turn digital opportunities into shared development gains and close existing divides for a sustainable future.”

The text of the Press Release abounds in sloganism, niceties and “noneties” (senseless talk for the “sold to the system gnomes”).

For example….

“The Conference is themed for “Shaping the Future of the digital economy”. The topics will feature over 150 sessions focused on tackling pressing issues related to digitalization. Key topics will range from platform governance, the development impact of artificial intelligence (AI), eco-friendly digital practices, to empowering women through digital entrepreneurship and accelerating digital readiness in developing countries.”

This intro-phrase hardly misses one of meaningless globalist jargons, that are now current and circulate in the minds of people, without them giving a second thought of what they really mean.

Wait a minute, they forgot the term “sustainable”. Surely, it will appear later in the text.

UNCTAD and the “Digital Playing Field”

Very Important Persons (VIP) attending. They also talk about several high-level speakers like Amandeep Sing Gill, the UN Secretary General’s Envoy on Technology; Nizar Ben Neji, Tunisa’s minister of communication and technologies; as well as Henry Puna, Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum; and many more IT-VIPs.

The AI Potential. They are not missing out on Tapping the Artificial Intelligence (AI) potential, reminding the world that time is of the essence as the world navigates uncertainties surrounding emerging technologies, including the rapid uptake of AI, which is increasingly revolutionizing the digital economy.

It is clear – our future, the People’s future, is being planned as a digital future. And that, without any consultation. The UN body and those who pull its strings are planning to decide for We, the People. But only if we let them.

Leveling the digital playing field will concentrate on the massive data flows from the digital economy, call for global governance responses to market concentration and unequal distribution of benefits.

They say that over 70% of the global digital advertising revenue goes to just five digital platforms.

So, what are they planning to do about it? Nothing. Because these five digital platforms control already the world – Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta and Microsoft. These behemoths control about 9 trillion dollars-worth of IT communication. And now add “X” (former Twitter) and the horizon for change looks ultra-bleak, especially not by a minor UN body, called UNCTAD.

This is by far not all.

On the agenda also is another slogan: Harnessing the digital promise, which predicts and promises that the data-driven digital economy holds vast potential for countries to spur economic growth, foster innovation and reduce geographic and physical barriers to inclusive development.

Here is the final icing on the cake:

Digitalization for development – the UNCTAD e-Week platform for constructive and inclusive dialogue is to generate insights and actions that can feed into global efforts, particularly the ongoing UN Global Digital Compact, aimed at catalyzing an open, free, and secure digital future for all, leading up to the UN’s 2024 Summit of the Future.

And for all of that, they need Stronger partnerships; especially with multiple global crises unfolding on geopolitical, economic and climate fronts, countries must make critical decisions to chart digitalization paths for equitable and sustainable development.

They may be talking about the unethical and illegal 2019 compact between Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum (WEF) and the United Nations as well as the wantonly man-made worldwide wars and conflicts, chaos, and killings, just to keep the population at bay, confused and distracted.

This completes the sloganism: Equitable and sustainable is not forgotten.

“Taking Down a Society That Is Digital”

When reading between the lines and beyond the slogans and digital jargon propaganda, it is not difficult to see that we are ever-more rapidly moving towards digital enslavement.

Consider what Tucker Carlson has to say in a recent interview that it is easy to “Take Down a Society That is Digital.”

Think about it.

If everything around us is run by digital signals that are controlled by the “Globalist Cabal” (namely the FMIMPC) one or a few switches can turn off our different networks:

water supply, electricity, gas, all kinds of energy,

food supply,

fuel deliveries,

traffic signals,

all transportation,

all communication,

the money in our accounts, and much more.

The impacts on people’s lives are beyond description. It does not need a nuclear explosion to implement its depopulation agenda, or the so-called “useless eaters” (a quote from WEF’s Israeli Yuval Noah Harari), that could also endanger those who control the switches.

And We, the People, would be completely powerless.

Listen to Tucker Carlson’s interview (start at 05:00).

Video

By now, it should be clear to all of us what is being gradually and, in many ways, imperceptibly prepared for us, We, the People, is “Pure Evil”.

It is, We, who are in the Matrix. The Elites that control the few switches to run the End Game are outside the Matrix. They will keep their supply lines open – of everything, hoping to live in paradise where, We, the People, own nothing but are happy.

They remote control the Matrix. We self-proclaimed “red-pilled” people thought we were outside and could watch the chaos being created inside.

It is the other way around.

People, do not be fooled. It is a confrontation between the powerful elites, namely the Financial, Military, IT, Media, Pharma Complex (FMIMPC) and the We the People, namely Humanity acting Worldwide at the Grassroots of Society.

*

Source – Peter Koenig – who is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. Global Research.