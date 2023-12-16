Pro-Vax Doctor Blows Whistle, Warns Public About ‘Major Cover Up’ of ‘Devastating Side Effects’

A pro-vaccine doctor who administered thousands of shots has decided to blow the whistle and alert the public about a “major cover up” of “devastating side effects” including cancer and cardiac arrest caused by the Covid mRNA injections.

Dr. Cornelia Tschanett, who administered approximately 4,000 shots in her practice, experienced a moral dilemma after noting that around ten percent of her patients reported adverse reactions following their vaccinations.

Driven by a disturbing incident where a healthy teenager she vaccinated experienced sudden heart failure, Dr. Tschanett reached a point where she felt unable to “continue to vaccinate here.”

Rather than continuing with vaccinations, she has chosen to share her concerns openly, challenging the prevailing narrative that the Covid mRNA shots are unequivocally “safe and effective,” as asserted by governments and their media allies.

According to Dr. Tschanett, there are thousands of other doctors who share her observations regarding the vaccine, however they are terrified of losing their jobs and careers and being punished by Big Pharma if they dare to speak out about their concerns.

Dr. Tschanett’s story is now part of a recently released documentary titled “UN-SICHTBAR: Der Film Teil 1” (translated as “INVISIBLE: The Film Part 1”). In the film, she reveals that a staggering 10 percent of the 4,000 patients she treated have reported “problems since the vaccination.”

“There were few side effects, as we saw at the beginning.”

However, Dr. Tschanett reveals that her patients kept returning with side effects long after they received the vaccinations.

“This slowly became more the case over the course of the year,” she continued. “You may not notice the first cases that much or dismiss it as an isolated case.”

“Towards the end of the year, this increased. Then more and more people came with supposed complaints after the vaccination. And then you question your own perception a bit.”

Dr. Tschanett revealed that she and other doctors were afraid to express their concern about the safety of the shots.

The total lack of scientific discourse around the excess deaths and vaccine side effects is the most shocking aspect of this whole story for Dr. Tschanett.

“People report the same complaints, such as cardiac arrhythmias, insane fatigue, persistent muscle pain, and nerve inflammation. This then slowly became reproducible. And then, of course, you also try to look for scientific discourse.”

“And that was shocking to me that that wasn’t possible.”

Tschanett revealed that when she tried to raise the issue with other doctors and pharmaceutical company officials, she was warned to keep her mouth shut.

“It was actually an absolutely dogmatic and certain and rock-solid statement: ‘This is not from the vaccination.’

“And the more patients came, the greater the inner conflict became for me — and for many doctors who actually want the best for their patients.”

Dr. Tschanett explained that she decided to blow the whistle about what is really happening behind the scenes after a healthy teenage patient became seriously ill following his vaccination.

“[Extraordinarily], the first case was a 16-year-old boy who arrived at us 48 hours after the second dose with nausea and chest pressure,” she recalled.

“I took an EKG, and the EKG was impressively changed — so not normal for a 16-year-old. We then sent him to the hospital. A massive myocarditis of the heart was diagnosed there. Thank God he got well again.”

“But that was the moment when I really stopped. Because people come at the same time, mothers with their children, young people,” she continued.

“They have literally said the sentence very often, ‘I don’t know what’s right, I put my life in her hands.’

“And this power of trust induces an enormous responsibility for me personally to be honest. It makes no difference whether you have seen this case once or ten times. The risk exists; the connection is vacant.”

“Until proven otherwise, we actually have to educate people about what we see and what experiences we have. A person has this right if he or she decides to undergo physical intervention.”

Tschanett explains that she experienced enormous pressure from government and Big Pharma to “vaccinate as many people as possible” with the experimental Covid mRNA injections.

“That was an inner conflict for me because the social pressure to vaccinate as many people as possible and to vaccinate all age groups was very great,” she said.

“And on the other hand, personal experience as a doctor has increased — that this is not possible without side effects.”

“That was the moment when I thought to myself, I can’t continue to vaccinate here. I have to stick to the truth; I have to live up to this trust.”

“We must have had 300-400 people who have come to us with the feeling that they have had problems since the vaccination.”

Source The People’s Voice.