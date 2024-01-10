Alex Jones & Dr Denis Rancourt – “Powerful Interview” Warns of the “Weapon of Western Intelligence”

Alex Jones has interviewed respected scientist Dr Denis Rancourt who warned that “the COVID crisis is a weapon of Western intelligence designed to establish global government and de-population” Dr. Denis Rancourt has been attempting to warn us of the nefarious plans in store for us for quite some time, and in May 2023 said that scientists need to look at data that shows there was no evidence of a spread of a viral respiratory disease.

“There has to be a reset of thinking” he said, “otherwise, we’re never getting out of this and they will keep doing this whenever they want.”

What this means is that a pandemic can and will be declared whenever the unelected leaders of the New World Order feel the need to pull our reigns in a bit tighter and as Dr Rancourt says, “they will assault the population in these kinds of ways anytime they want, if we don’t start resetting it.”

Let a Scientist Speak

The way to reset our thinking is “to use hard data that cannot be disputed— and that is mortality data.” and we reported that during a presentation at the Christine Anderson and Eva Vlaardingerbroek “Make It Your Business” event in Ottawa on November 29, 2023 Dr Rancourt stated that he had been looking at hard data for three years during intense study.

Dr Rancourt said he was able to conclude that there was “no pandemic, no evidence of a particularly virulent pathogen whatsoever” and there was “nothing that was spreading that was causing death.” The presentation went viral on the X platform!

Tucker Carlson

This presentation was mentioned by Bret Weinstein in his interview on the Tucker Carlson show, where he said he saw ” a credible estimate of 17 million deaths at a conference in Romania.” So, in his continual attempts to “reset the thinking of others”, it appears that Dr Rancourt has now been able to reach a worldwide audience!

👉 @BretWeinstein tells @TuckerCarlson he saw "a credible estimate of 17 million deaths" at a conference in Romania

THIS WAS THAT PRESENTATION IN ROMANIA (18 November 2023, Bucharest Parliament building): https://t.co/6Obe2GDmHW pic.twitter.com/T2ZAOzLgC2 — Denis Rancourt (@denisrancourt) January 6, 2024

Powerful Interview.

Now, only yesterday, the 9th of January, Alex Jones let the scientist speak and shared the interview that he had conducted with Denis Rancourt on his X profile.

The almost two hour video can be viewed below.

POWERFUL INTERVIEW! The COVID Crisis is a Weapon of Western Intelligence Designed to Establish Global Government and De-population, Warns Respected Scientist pic.twitter.com/plmvPG5VXX — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) January 9, 2024

Below is the full five plus hour interview and show by Alex Jones.

We must expose these monsters now if humanity has a chance! https://t.co/HE6Pa4pxDF — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) January 8, 2024

Denis Rancourt has known since early on in 2020 that we were all being lied to, and in June 2020 he wrote a detailed paper showing that there was not only no pandemic but also that there was a signal of democide. It has taken at least three and a half years, but it seems that finally, the respected scientist is being heard!