Breaking News

Tommy Robinson: Westminster Council revoked the licence for Unite the Kingdom rally, “Two days ago, we had no demonstration”

By on ( 1 Comment )
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Please share our story!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

48 hours before the Unite the Kingdom rally in London, Westminster Council issued an order to revoke Tommy Robinson’s licence to hold the event. “Two days ago, we had no demonstration,” Tommy Robinson told the crowd.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Stay Updated!

Stay connected with News updates by Email

“They attempted to make us clash with the Metropolitan Police force once again,” Robinson said. “That’s what they were trying to do.” He continued:

“If we didn’t have speakers today, this [gathering] could have descended into anarchy – that was their intention.”

“Two days ago, we had no demonstration … In a meeting with police officers yesterday [12 September 2025] … I explained to them, ‘Lads,  they’re trying to make us clash with each other, they’ve done this for a decade.  They’ve made police officers clash with patriots.  They have orchestrated it every time.  And two days ago, they attempted to do the same again.”

“The Metropolitan Police force had a decision to make.  Do they enforce an order to prevent our demonstration, or do they allow it? “

“The police made the decision to NOT enforce the Westminster Council’s [order].  So can everyone of you today, thank the police officers … for upholding our rights and not allowing the government to bring violence to the streets of our capital.”

“For too long, decent police officers’ reputations have been dragged through the mud, and every time it’s the politicians at the top making it happen.  We’re grateful it didn’t happen this time.”

You can find the full live stream of the event HERE.  The stage action, including speeches, begins at timestamp 2:49:25; the clip above begins at timestamp 6:43:41.

Expose News: Man on stage addressing lively crowd with flags at Unite the Kingdom rally; licence revoked by Westminster Council just two days prior.

The Expose Urgently Needs Your Help…

Can you please help to keep the lights on with The Expose’s honest, reliable, powerful and truthful journalism?

Your Government & Big Tech organisations
try to silence & shut down The Expose.

So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuses to.

The government does not fund us
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the Mainstream Media.

Instead, we rely solely on your support. So
please support us in our efforts to bring
you honest, reliable, investigative journalism
today. It’s secure, quick and easy.

Please choose your preferred method below to show your support.

Stay Updated!

Stay connected with News updates by Email

“Block Everything” causes severe civil unrest in France; who are they?
New Zealand: Hipkins avoids being questioned by the Covid Royal Commission by citing a fictitious “suppression order”
“Fight Back or Die” – Millions Swarmed London Streets
Hundreds of thousands attend the Unite the Kingdom rally in London

Please share our story!
author avatar
Rhoda Wilson
While previously it was a hobby culminating in writing articles for Wikipedia (until things made a drastic and undeniable turn in 2020) and a few books for private consumption, since March 2020 I have become a full-time researcher and writer in reaction to the global takeover that came into full view with the introduction of covid-19. For most of my life, I have tried to raise awareness that a small group of people planned to take over the world for their own benefit. There was no way I was going to sit back quietly and simply let them do it once they made their final move.
See Full Bio

Categories: Breaking News, UK News

Tagged as:

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
history
history
20 hours ago

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OVrpRGwKZY0

0
Reply