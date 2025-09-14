Tommy Robinson: Westminster Council revoked the licence for Unite the Kingdom rally, “Two days ago, we had no demonstration”

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Please share our story!

48 hours before the Unite the Kingdom rally in London, Westminster Council issued an order to revoke Tommy Robinson’s licence to hold the event. “Two days ago, we had no demonstration,” Tommy Robinson told the crowd.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Please leave this field empty. Stay Updated! Stay connected with News updates by Email Are You a Human? 8 + 3 =



“They attempted to make us clash with the Metropolitan Police force once again,” Robinson said. “That’s what they were trying to do.” He continued:

“If we didn’t have speakers today, this [gathering] could have descended into anarchy – that was their intention.”

“Two days ago, we had no demonstration … In a meeting with police officers yesterday [12 September 2025] … I explained to them, ‘Lads, they’re trying to make us clash with each other, they’ve done this for a decade. They’ve made police officers clash with patriots. They have orchestrated it every time. And two days ago, they attempted to do the same again.”

“The Metropolitan Police force had a decision to make. Do they enforce an order to prevent our demonstration, or do they allow it? “

“The police made the decision to NOT enforce the Westminster Council’s [order]. So can everyone of you today, thank the police officers … for upholding our rights and not allowing the government to bring violence to the streets of our capital.”

“For too long, decent police officers’ reputations have been dragged through the mud, and every time it’s the politicians at the top making it happen. We’re grateful it didn’t happen this time.”

Labour ran Westminster Council tried to shut down Tommy's event



The Metropolitan Police didn't follow through on the order



Credit where it's due @metpoliceuk pic.twitter.com/dDmzVZ2UUY — Basil the Great (@Basil_TGMD) September 13, 2025

You can find the full live stream of the event HERE. The stage action, including speeches, begins at timestamp 2:49:25; the clip above begins at timestamp 6:43:41.

Please share our story!