New Zealand: Hipkins avoids being questioned by the Covid Royal Commission by citing a fictitious “suppression order”

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Please share our story!

Labour leader Chris Hipkins has cited a suppression order as one reason for declining to appear at a public hearing of the Covid Royal Commission.

However, the inquiry says it does not know of any such order.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Please leave this field empty. Stay Updated! Stay connected with News updates by Email Are You a Human? 9 + 5 =



The following is the ‘Mystery over Hipkins’ claim of suppression order blocking covid inquiry hearing’ summarised by Centrist.

In remarks made to Law News, Hipkins, who was Minister for Covid Response, said there was “a current issue with a threat or threats against a figure associated with the covid response that is currently suppressed.”

He said he could not provide details on where or when the order was issued, which court made it or how it related to his ability to give evidence in public.

The Commission said it was not aware of any suppression order preventing witness appearances. “No witnesses have raised any concerns with us that appearing at a hearing and providing evidence has the potential to breach an existing court suppression order,” the inquiry said.

Plans for a public hearing were dropped last month after Hipkins, former prime minister Jacinda Ardern, former deputy Grant Robertson, and ex-health minister Ayesha Verrall all declined to attend. The four said they had already given full evidence in private and also raised concerns about livestreams being manipulated or misused.

Chairperson Grant Illingworth KC decided not to issue summonses, citing the cooperative private evidence already given and a prohibition on legalistic or adversarial approaches in the inquiry’s terms of reference.

Read the full article published by Law News HERE.

Please share our story!