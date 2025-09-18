Leadbeater’s euthanasia bill sparks further controversy; Lords continue the debate tomorrow

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Last Friday, Kim Leadbeater’s euthanasia bill was put before the House of Lords for a two-day debate. After a full day, the debate was adjourned until tomorrow.

Officially called the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, the proposed government-sponsored euthanasia bill has been mired in controversy, yet it passed three votes in the House of Commons after being introduced by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater on 16 October 2024. The controversies continue as it is debated in the House of Lords.

The House of Lords debate on the euthanasia bill last Friday centred on concerns around possible coercion, a lack of adequate safeguards and not enough time for such controversial legislation to be properly scrutinised. Labour peer Lord Falconer is sponsoring the controversial bill in the upper chamber.

Ahead of the debate, the equalities watchdog, the Equality and Human Rights Commission (“EHRC”), added to the growing number of institutions that have grave concerns about the Bill. In advice to members of the House of Lords on 8 September, the EHRC said more detail is needed on how the Bill could affect people from different backgrounds and those with disabilities.

The EHRC also raised concerns around the “great difficulty of accurately determining how long someone with a terminal illness will live.”

In her advice to the Lords, EHRC chairwoman Baroness Kishwer Falkner raised concerns about the method through which the Bill has been brought to Parliament – as a Private Member’s Bill rather than government-backed legislation.

“We believe that a Private Member’s Bill is an unsuitable vehicle for such significant legislation, because it is not subject to the same pre-legislative scrutiny that a Government-sponsored draft bill would have undergone, with expert evidence considered earlier in the process,” Baroness Falkner said.

On 11 September, the day before the Bill’s second reading in the House of Lords, which has turned into a two-day debate, the House of Lords Constitution Committee released a report which stated, “It is good practice for government bills to undergo detailed impact assessment, consultation and scrutiny before they are introduced to Parliament. By contrast, private members’ bills, by their nature, tend not to go through these processes in the same way ahead of introduction.” Adding in bold letters:

We draw the attention of the House to the fact that, as a private members’ bill, this Bill did not undergo pre-legislative scrutiny and that impact assessments issued by the Government, which is not the sponsor of the Bill, were issued late during the Commons process. The degree of deliberation, assessment and scrutiny is therefore significantly less than we would expect to see for an equivalent government bill. This is especially concerning given the subject matter of the Bill. Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill , House of Lords: Select Committee on the Constitution, 11 September 2025

Baroness Luciana Berger, a leading opponent of the Bill, tabled an amendment calling for a committee to take further evidence from professionals and ministers before it is debated in the Lords.

Baroness Berger described establishing a select committee as an “unprecedented” development, which must take place “because there is a deep concern about the lack of detail in the assisted dying bill and how it would work in practice.”

Her amendment was initially seen by the Bill’s supporters as an obstacle to the Bill’s timeline, with concerns that a delay could prevent it from completing all its stages before the end of the parliamentary session, but a revised timetable has resolved this issue.

Around a dozen peers are expected to be selected as part of a special committee which could call Health Secretary Wes Streeting and Justice Secretary David Lammy – both of whom voted against the Bill in the Commons – to give evidence around the likely impact of assisted dying on the health and justice systems. Others who could be asked to give their views on the Bill include former High Court judge Sir James Mumby and England’s former chief coroner Thomas Teague. The select committee, which must report by 7 November on the evidence it has gathered, is expected to look at how assisted dying would be funded and the role of coroners and various medical professionals in the process. Extra layer of scrutiny for assisted dying bill as peers pore over legislation , Hampshire Chronicle, 18 September 2025

As well as inadequate scrutiny, opponents raised fears that not enough consideration has been given to how it might work in practice.

During the debate, former Prime Minister Theresa May, now a peer, told the Lords that she feared the Bill as it stands could lead to cover-ups for medical mistakes and said a friend had referred to it as the “‘licence to kill’ Bill.”

In a report dated 8 September 2025, the House of Lords Select Committee on Delegated Powers and Regulatory Reform had warned that the Bill “gives sweeping, unspecified and unjustified powers to the Government while removing Parliament’s scrutiny role for provision that should be in primary legislation, and replacing it with the considerably more limited role of scrutinising delegated legislation.”

It beggars belief how Leadbeater’s Bill has passed three readings in the House of Commons and one reading in the House of Lords.

