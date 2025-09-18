This is the state of Keir Starmer’s Britain

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The following is a collection of recent articles from various sources that show the decline of Britain. From the state weaponising language about the “far-right,” deep-rooted wokery destroying the NHS, Labour’s empty promises about addressing the housing crisis and the New Home Secretary seeking to shut down free speech; Britain is demonstrably getting worse, day by day.

Below are summaries or extracts from several articles. To read the full article, follow the link contained in the subtitle.

Table of Contents

We are all “far-right” now, according to Starmer, who was quick to side with the minority over the majority after the largest-ever march of patriots last weekend.

“Britain will never surrender the flag to those who use it as a symbol of violence, fear and division,” Starmer asserted, failing to acknowledge the massive rally and the widespread concerns about censorship and immigration.

NHS whistle-blowers claim that “deep-rooted wokery” is infecting the health service, with £40m spent on diversity, equity, and inclusion (“DEI”) staffing, which is creating a toxic environment and dividing hospital staff.

DEI training in the NHS is promoting radical “whiteness” theories, compromising patient care, and diverting resources, with some staff being told to undergo “anti-racism” training that explores “white privilege” and “intersectional feminism.”

It has led to tension among staff, with some feeling reluctant to speak freely and others being disciplined for unintentional or minor comments.

The privatisation playbook: starve the NHS of funding, let public services fail, then hand them over to profiteers while blaming “inefficiency.”

Something deeply troubling is happening in Britain’s health politics, and it should make anyone who cares about the NHS sit up.

This week, The Guardian revealed that a clutch of major pharmaceutical corporations, MSD (Merck), Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca, have shelved or delayed nearly £2 billion in planned UK investments.

Their excuse? That the government’s pricing and rebate scheme for branded medicines is just too “harsh” to make the UK worthwhile.

Their real message? Pay up, or we walk.

And right at the centre of this standoff is none other than Wes Streeting, Labour’s health secretary, a man who has taken hundreds of thousands of pounds in donations from private healthcare-linked firms and individuals.

Labour is heading for failure on its housing policy. That much is clear from figures released a few days after Angela Rayner’s resignation as Deputy Prime Minister. Rayner wasn’t cut off in her prime, she made a lucky escape because of Labour’s unachievable promise to build 1.5 million new homes over the course of this parliament, Peter Franklin writes.

We’ve been living through a period of extraordinary property price inflation. The observable reality in 21st-century Britain is this: high house price inflation does not follow from inadequate levels of house building; rather, inadequate supply follows from low inflation. Why? All businesses depend on the careful management of cash flow, and that’s especially true of construction with its big upfront costs.

If developers aren’t building more homes, it’s because they don’t want to – and that, in turn, is because they can’t be sure of selling on the land they buy at a sufficient mark-up. In that respect, it’s not the number of planning approvals that makes the business case for more house building, but the rate of house price inflation. For aspiring home owners, it’s a catch-22 situation.

Keir Starmer, his new Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, and the Labour government are currently pressing ahead with an insidious plan to impose a dangerous new definition of ‘Islamophobia’ on the country, one that will dramatically restrict what the British people can, and cannot, say about Islam.

“This post is critically important, so please read until the end as there is something specific I am asking our British readers to do,” Matt Goodwin writes.

“If Labour pushes this definition through… no one will be able to criticise grooming gangs, Islamist extremism or political Islam without breaking the law and being branded Islamophobic. That’s a direct threat to free speech, public safety and honest debate,” a former Conservative MP told the Conservative Post.

“Economic self-harm disguised as climate virtue is how I would characterise the UK’s energy policy. It is now well established that we have the highest industrial electricity prices in the developed world and the fourth highest domestic prices, writes Kathryn Porter.

A Home Office-backed charity, Bail for Immigration Detainees (“BiD”), is providing migrants with a step-by-step guide that could help them thwart Sir Keir Starmer’s “one in, one out” migrant deal with France.

The Telegraph reveals that BiD, which has received more than £400,000 in Comic Relief donations and which benefits from charitable tax relief, has produced a detailed method that could help migrants to beat the Prime Minister’s flagship policy. The guide includes “template” letters migrants can use and suggestions for how to use legal and human rights arguments to fight deportation.

The Territorial Support Group was created in January 1987, and it has never escaped the shadow of its predecessor, the Special Patrol Group.

The purpose of the TSG was always clear. The Metropolitan Police wanted a squad that could be deployed rapidly to any part of London, one trained to handle large crowds, violent disorder, or situations where ordinary local officers were thought to lack the capability or the will to act decisively – and a squad that no connection with local people.

It’s important to note that the TSG has been willing to use excessive violence in any context, against any group of demonstrators.

In more recent years, the events of 2020 and 2021 have altered the perception of the police even among those who had previously supported them. During the Covid-19 lockdowns, ordinary citizens who wished to protest against restrictions, many of them conservative, religious, or simply concerned for their freedoms, found themselves confronted by TSG carriers and helmeted officers.

Groups like Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil have engaged in highly disruptive tactics, blocking roads and interrupting daily life. The TSG has been deployed to clear them, but the manner of its engagement has varied. Sometimes officers have seemed strangely passive, standing by while protestors block traffic. At other times, when public pressure demanded tougher action, the TSG moved in with overwhelming force. To many observers, this inconsistency showed that the TSG’s role is not governed by law or principle but by political calculation. They can act with ferocity when the state wills it, or they can stand back when the state finds it convenient. Either way, they serve power, not the public.

The question today is not whether the TSG is necessary for public order but whether public order itself has become an excuse for the suppression of free expression. In the end, the Territorial Support Group is more than a police unit. It is a symbol of how far policing in Britain has drifted from the ideal of policing by consent.

00,000, 150,000, 500,000, a million, three million? An estimate of the size of the ‘Unite the Kingdom’ rally in central London on Saturday is evidently challenging, perhaps impossible. But does the figure really matter? Suffice to say the numbers who were there, and those that would have liked to have been there, were extraordinary – historic even – and far surpassed the expectations of the police or the corporate media. A better question might be: what does it all mean?

One take-away message from the day is that the authorities underestimated the breadth and depth of feeling of people in the UK who oppose the direction the country seems to be taking.

The Unite the Kingdom march was purely about one thing – racism. “How do I know that? Because Diane Abbott attended and said it was,” Rod Liddle writes for The Spectator.

Now, OK, given that this is Diane Abbott we are talking about, it may well be that she turned up to the wrong march in the wrong city on the wrong day. But this is an issue that Diane knows a lot about, remember. It is rare for Diane to go much more than a day without accusing someone of racism. And she was present at the march as part of the 5,000-strong posse of Stand Up To Racism counter-protestors.

I heard lots of people from Stand Up To Racism being interviewed by the TV and radio journos, explaining why they were there. It is OK to interview them, because they are not fascists, you see. Stand Up To Racism is a branch of Unite Against Fascism (UAF), which was set up by and remains linked to the Socialist Workers party. The SWP wishes to overthrow the government of our country even by violent means, believing there is no parliamentary road to socialism. The SWP has in the past supported the IRA/Sinn Fein and of course Palestine Action.

Let’s meet a few of the people who, besides Diane, have played a prominent role in Unite Against Fascism …

“We used to be known for our stability but have adopted the worst aspects of French, Italian and Greek political culture. Our ambassador to the US was fired for being too close to a convicted paedophile, and the deputy prime minister for underpaying taxes. We have become a nation of slobs, shoplifters and welfare-addled whingers. Our grid is on the verge of blackouts, our transport infrastructure hopelessly inadequate and we can’t even deport illegal immigrants to France. Nothing gets built, nothing gets done, nothing can change, and juristocrats, gerontocrats and endless vested interests have the upper hand. We are unable to protect free speech and truth-telling. Everybody but the British knows that the NHS is a failure. Labour is waging war on private schools, even though they are among the last British institutions still to be admired globally. Our Armed Forces are another, and yet they are underfunded.”—Allister Heath, The Telegraph

“The Conservative party is over.” Until recently, such talk could be dismissed in Westminster as typical Nigel Farage hyperbole. But the decision of Danny Kruger to defect to Reform UK this week has left some Tories wondering if their party’s condition is fatal, James Heale writes for The Spectator.

“There was no specific incident or moment which was the last straw for me,” Kruger says. “But I came to the conclusion over this summer that there was no going back for the party.”

Populism continues to surge in post-Brexit Britain. The traditional Labour-Tory duopoly is haemorrhaging support, while Reform UK is now topping the polls. There seems little doubt that the party-political establishment is crumbling in the face of an increasingly furious populace.

Historian and broadcaster David Starkey recently joined Brendan O’Neill on his podcast to discuss the state of British politics, the explosion of popular anger and what might happen next.

Reform UK’s rise and the tens of thousands who marched through London at the weekend, demanding their country back, have precedents in Britain’s past. But it is to another country and another time we seem to be drawn in seeking to explain all the discontents of our present – the Germany of the 1920s and early 1930s. History may not repeat itself, but it does rhyme – and we can hear the echoes of the Weimar Republic in our current crisis, Michael Gove writes in The Spectator.

The first warning from Weimar is our politics has increasingly moved from the capital’s corridors to its streets. Street agitation reflects frustration with the failure of democratic politicians to deliver. Anger with politicians’ failure has been exacerbated by economic insecurity.

“One of the most chilling parallels between those times and ours is that as traditional structures buckled, those who felt the pressure first, and most forcibly, were the Jewish population. Anti-Semitism is the new normal in contemporary Britain – synagogues daubed with faeces, Jewish students shunned by contemporaries on campus, Jewish goods boycotted, Jewish bodies assaulted. Musicians call for the killing of Jews from the Glastonbury stage and politicians supportive of the Jewish state are targeted by thugs. Last week it was the Labour MP Sharon Hodgson, whose constituency office was attacked. In 2021 it was Tory MP David Amess, murdered by an Islamist fanatic who had tried six times to kill me,” Gove wrote.

