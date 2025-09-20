Physical injuries rewire our brains, affecting our response to future stresses

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Old injuries don’t just leave physical scars; they rewire your stress system, making everyday situations feel more threatening than they really are.

Stress hormones act like fuel that keeps fear and pain responses locked in place, which helps explain why anxiety and chronic pain often linger.

Trauma survivors who recover better use brain networks more efficiently, allowing them to separate safe cues from real danger and avoid living in constant high alert.

Simple steps like improving sleep, getting morning sunlight and gradually retraining your brain with safe exposures help reset stress circuits and restore calm.

Nutrition and energy support, including healthy carbohydrates and creatine, strengthen your brain’s resilience and give you a better foundation for healing after trauma.

How Your Brain Rewrites Stress Responses

By Dr. Joseph Mercola

An injury may heal on the surface, but the aftereffects often run much deeper. Many people notice that long after their body recovers, stress, fear or pain still feels sharper than before. This lingering sensitivity isn’t just in your mind – it reflects real changes in the way your nervous system processes threats.

When trauma or injury primes your stress circuits, your body starts treating harmless cues as if they’re dangerous. Everyday situations, like a loud noise or a sudden surprise, trigger reactions that feel out of proportion. Over time, this constant state of high alert sets the stage for chronic pain, anxiety or even depression. What makes this especially important is that your brain’s ability to separate safe from unsafe signals isn’t the same for everyone.

Some people remain locked in survival mode, while others adapt more effectively and recover. Recent research is beginning to explain why, uncovering the biological switches that determine whether trauma leads to long-lasting hypersensitivity or resilience. These discoveries open the door to understanding how your brain rewrites its response to fear and pain.

Dr. Mercola: Train Your Brain After Injury to Feel Safe Again | Mercola Cellular Wisdom, 20 September 2025 (7 mins)

If the video above is removed from YouTube, you can watch it on Rumble HERE and you might be able to find it on Dr. Mercola’s Odysee channel HERE.

Old Injuries Reshape Your Stress Response

In a paper published in Current Biology, researchers wanted to know whether an old injury could “prime” the body to overreact to future threats.1 Instead of looking at just physical healing, they examined whether the nervous system itself stayed stuck in defence mode after an injury. Using a mouse model, they compared healthy animals with those that had previously experienced a painful injury, then exposed both groups to a predator odour, a strong psychological stressor.

• Injured mice reacted with exaggerated fear and prolonged pain. The animals with a history of injury froze for much longer when they detected predator scent, while uninjured mice only froze briefly.

Even more striking, the previously injured mice developed pain sensitivity in both hind paws – including the uninjured one – and the hypersensitivity lingered for more than six months. This finding shows that the memory of injury reshaped their entire nervous system, not just the wounded area.

• These long-lasting effects highlight how trauma primes your brain for future overreactions. Six months is a large fraction of a mouse’s lifespan, suggesting that, in humans, a similar effect could last years. This helps explain why chronic pain, anxiety or stress symptoms often persist long after the original injury or trauma is gone.

• Stress hormones played a major role in keeping fear locked in place. Researchers found that corticosterone, the main stress hormone in rodents, surged during predator exposure in the injured mice.2 Blocking corticosterone production prevented the exaggerated freezing and also reduced prolonged pain sensitivity. In plain terms, the hormone worked like fuel keeping the stress response engine running even when there was no immediate threat.

• A special nerve sensor amplified the body’s alarm system. Scientists identified a receptor often called the “wasabi sensor” because it triggers a burning sensation, much like when you eat spicy food. When this sensor was blocked, injured mice stopped overreacting with extreme freezing and their stress hormone levels returned to normal. In everyday terms, this sensor acted like a volume knob, turning up the body’s fear response to maximum even when the signal was mild.

• Fear and pain were controlled by different mechanisms. Interestingly, blocking this sensor stopped the exaggerated fear response but did not eliminate the prolonged pain sensitivity. That distinction means fear and pain, although closely linked, follow separate biological pathways. This insight is important because it shows that therapies need to address both systems, not just one, to fully calm the body after trauma.

Overall, the research shows that old injuries prime your stress system by rewiring how hormones and nerve sensors interact. Instead of resetting to normal after healing, the brain stayed in a constant state of vigilance. This makes it easier to overreact to new stresses, even when they’re small.

Trauma Leaves Unique Fingerprints in Your Brain

In a study published in Communications Biology, researchers investigated how trauma exposure changes the way people generalise fear, meaning whether they react to safe situations as though they’re dangerous.3 The study involved 62 trauma-exposed participants and 26 healthy controls.

Among those exposed to trauma, some developed disorders like post-traumatic stress disorder (“PTSD”), depression and anxiety, while others showed no psychiatric diagnoses despite similar exposure. This allowed scientists to identify what separates resilience from vulnerability at the brain level.

• Trauma-exposed people had more difficulty learning to separate safe from unsafe cues. Compared to healthy controls, they showed worse “discrimination learning,” which means they overgeneralised fear to situations that weren’t dangerous. For example, they treated harmless shapes during the test task as though they were connected to a threat, showing that trauma rewires how your brain judges risk.

• Brain networks tied to attention and decision-making behaved differently. Two major networks stood out: the salience network, which detects threats, and the executive control network, which helps you evaluate and manage responses. Trauma-exposed individuals showed less change in these networks over time, meaning their brains stayed on high alert rather than adjusting as the threat became less relevant.

• Resilient participants showed a unique brain pattern. Those who endured trauma without developing psychiatric problems had stronger engagement of the right executive control network. This helped them refine their fear responses and avoid overgeneralising. In other words, their brains stayed more flexible, allowing them to recognise safe versus dangerous cues more accurately.

• Differences were especially clear in how networks adapted with time. Healthy controls gradually reduced activity in the salience and executive control networks across repeated exposures to test stimuli, signalling effective learning. Trauma-exposed individuals, especially those with disorders, did not show this reduction, which left them locked in a heightened state of vigilance.

• Resilience was not just about less fear – it was about smarter use of brain resources. The trauma-exposed healthy group maintained higher baseline activity in the salience network but used the executive control network to fine-tune their responses. This combination seemed to protect them from spiralling into overgeneralisation and helped them discriminate more effectively than those who developed psychiatric symptoms.

Steps to Calm Your Brain’s Stress Imprint

If you’ve noticed that your body feels like it’s still “on alert” long after a painful event or trauma, it’s not just in your head. The research shows that old injuries and stress experiences rewire your brain and hormones, leaving you hypersensitive to new challenges.

That means your nervous system is carrying a memory that keeps firing, even when life is safe. The good news is you can take steps that target the actual cause – the rewired circuits and hormones driving this loop – so your body doesn’t stay stuck in survival mode.

1. Lower the fuel that keeps stress locked in place. Your stress hormone system is like the gas pedal that never eases up. The research showed that corticosterone (the rodent equivalent of cortisol) keeps fear and pain responses heightened. For you, that means your first goal is to reduce the triggers that keep cortisol elevated – like poor sleep and constant digital stimulation at night.

Consuming enough healthy carbs is recommended for lowering cortisol. You should also address your stress levels to keep your body from producing excessive cortisol and consider using natural progesterone, which has an anti-cortisol function.

2. Retrain your brain to separate safe from unsafe cues. Some trauma survivors recover faster because their brain networks stay better at filtering real threats from harmless signals. You can train your own brain in the same way through structured, safe exposure. For example, if loud sounds set you off, start with softer versions and gradually increase until your brain learns not to associate every noise signal with danger. Each small success rewires your circuits, giving you more control and confidence.

3. Strengthen cellular energy to restore balance. When your cells are low on energy, your stress system stays locked on high. Eating enough carbohydrates – about 250 grammes a day for most adults – gives your mitochondria the fuel they need to keep stress pathways from dominating. If your gut is damaged, start with fruit and white rice, then expand into more starches over time. A well-fed brain doesn’t confuse safety with danger, and this shifts your biology toward calm rather than panic.

4. Use light and rhythm to reset your stress circuits. Sunlight exposure is not just for vitamin D – it’s a direct energy source for your cells. Morning sun exposure sets your body’s daily rhythm, lowers stress hormone spikes and helps mitochondria produce energy more efficiently. Adding gentle movement outdoors, like walking or stretching, ties in physical activity with natural light.

Over time, this teaches your brain and body to feel safe in predictable cycles, which is exactly what helps break the pattern of hypervigilance.

5. Boost your brain energy with creatine. If you’ve struggled to bounce back after trauma, your brain may simply not have enough fuel to reset its stress circuits. Creatine is one of the key energy molecules your brain uses to regenerate adenosine triphosphate (“ATP”), the energy your cells run on. Higher levels in the brain’s stress-control region have been linked to better recovery after trauma.4

You can get creatine from grass-fed red meat or from a high-quality creatine monohydrate supplement. If you’re vegetarian or vegan, supplementing becomes even more important, since plants don’t contain creatine at all. By making sure your brain has enough of this energy buffer, you give yourself a stronger foundation for resilience and stress recovery.

FAQs About Your Brain and Stress Responses

Q: How can an old injury affect my stress response years later?

A: Research shows that even after your body heals, your nervous system can stay in “defence mode,” making harmless situations feel threatening. This lingering hypersensitivity is driven by stress hormones and nerve sensors that keep your brain locked in survival mode.

Q: Why do some people develop PTSD after trauma while others recover?

A: Studies suggest that resilience comes down to how your brain’s networks process fear. People who recover tend to use executive control networks more effectively, allowing them to separate real threats from safe signals. Those who don’t adapt often overgeneralise fear, which keeps them on high alert.

Q: What role do stress hormones play in keeping fear and pain alive?

A: Cortisol (or corticosterone in animals) acts like fuel that keeps the stress response running long after danger has passed. Elevated levels prolong fear reactions and increase pain sensitivity, explaining why stress and trauma often leave lasting physical and emotional effects.

Q: What practical steps help calm my stress circuits?

A: Simple changes such as getting morning sunlight, maintaining a steady sleep rhythm, eating enough healthy carbohydrates and practising gradual exposure to stress triggers help reset your nervous system. These habits retrain your brain to distinguish safe from unsafe cues and lower cortisol levels.

Q: Can nutrition and supplements support recovery from trauma?

A: Yes. A nutrient-dense diet that reduces inflammatory triggers like vegetable oils and supports cellular energy with adequate carbs is foundational. Creatine, found in grass-fed red meat and supplements, has been linked to stronger recovery from traumatic stress by boosting brain energy reserves.

About the Author

Dr. Joseph Mercola is the founder and owner of Mercola.com, a Board-Certified Family Medicine Osteopathic Physician, a Fellow of the American College of Nutrition and a New York Times bestselling author. He publishes multiple articles a day covering a wide range of topics on his website, Mercola.com.

