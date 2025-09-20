New report: Police officers failed victims of Muslim rape gangs in Rotherham; it shows a cover-up

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Please share our story!

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has published new findings confirming a “systemic organisational failure” by South Yorkshire Police in its response to child sexual exploitation in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013, with a specific focus on the failure of senior officers to act on actionable intelligence.

In response to the new report, David Greenwood, a solicitor representing many of the victims of the Muslim rape gangs, said, “In truth, the police intentionally ignored these crimes. I would describe this as a cover-up.”

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe to our emails now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Please leave this field empty. Stay Updated! Stay connected with News updates by Email Are You a Human? 9 + 5 =



UK Police Watchdog Finally Admits Senior Officers Failed Grooming Gang Victims

The following is an article originally published by The National Pulse.

Britain’s Independent Office for Police Conduct (“IOPC”) has confirmed for the first time that senior officers on the South Yorkshire Police force failed to protect children, mostly white working-class girls, from Muslim grooming gangs in Rotherham, England. The findings follow a 2017 complaint by whistleblowers Jayne Senior and Angie Heal, which the IOPC upheld in 2022. However, its main report into police failures, known as Operation Linden, did not originally include these revelations.

The updated summary released this week defines senior officers as those ranked Chief Superintendent and above. It examined misconduct between 1999 and 2011. Despite the IOPC finally acknowledging serious failures, it still concluded there was “no indication” of criminal offences, such as misconduct in public office or grounds for disciplinary action. Notably, several of the officers involved in the grooming gangs scandal had already retired and were not legally required to cooperate with the investigation.

The report shows that South Yorkshire Police received intelligence about child sexual exploitation but failed to act. Officers attended meetings where known perpetrators were discussed, yet the same people continued abusing girls for years. Some of those men were not convicted until 2016, more than a decade after they were first identified. Meetings intended to address child sexual exploitation often prioritised other issues, and there were consistent failures in sharing intelligence and conducting vehicle checks that might have led to earlier intervention.

There is widespread acceptance that British police officers avoided acting against grooming gangs because their members were mostly Muslims, largely of Pakistani heritage, and their victims were mostly white, and so officers were afraid of both being accused of racism by the groomers and of potentially encouraging racism by drawing attention to ethnic minorities targeting white children.

Whistleblower Jayne Senior said, “This report is the only report throughout all of Rotherham that proves that they knew what was happening and did nothing.”

Rotherham Member of Parliament (“MP”) Sarah Champion has urged the National Crime Agency (“NCA”) to expand its inquiry into grooming gangs to include potential police cover-ups.

These revelations come as grooming gang cases continue to make headlines. For instance, Obaidullah Omari was convicted this year for raping two underage girls in the early 2000s. Concerns also remain over the early release of convicted abusers like Asghar Bostan and Basharat Hussain, whose cases have sparked public outrage.

Updated Summary Published for 2017 IOPC Investigation Linked To Child Sexual Abuse In Rotherham

The following was published by the IOPC on 19 September 2025.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (“IOPC”) has today published an updated summary of an investigation, concluded and publicised in 2022 as part of the overarching report from Operation Linden, relating to the actions of senior South Yorkshire Police (“SYP”) officers following a complaint that they failed to protect children and vulnerable young adults from sexual abuse.

This particular investigation was known as Operation Amazon and a summary was included in our overarching report from Operation Linden, published in 2022, which provides details of the investigations into SYP’s response to allegations of child sexual abuse and exploitation between 1997 and 2013.

Following representations from interested parties, including Jayne Senior and Angie Heal, earlier this year, and concerns that senior officers had not been investigated, we agreed to publish additional information. This summary aims to clarify the scope of the investigation and our decision-making.

The updated investigation summary is available on the IOPC website HERE.

Featured image taken from ‘Rotherham abuse scandal: How we got here’, BBC, 22 June 2022

Please share our story!