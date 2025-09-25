Jacob Rees-Mogg: Is Starmer toast?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A formal complaint has been made against Sir Keir Starmer by the Conservative Party, alleging that he breached parliamentary rules regarding political donations during his 2020 leadership campaign.

The complaint, submitted on 24 September 2025, focuses on the role of his current chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, and claims that McSweeney’s thinktank, Labour Together, made undeclared donations to Starmer’s campaign.

The Conservatives argue this constitutes a cover-up, as the support was not declared in the official Commons register, violating the requirement to register support worth more than £1,500.

The Conservative Party have submitted a complaint about Sir Keir Starmer to the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner over his failure to declare financial support for his leadership campaign from “Labour Together.”

A leaked document from 2021, published by the Conservatives on Tuesday, shows that while Morgan McSweeney was running Starmer’s Labour leadership campaign in 2020, he marked more than £700,000 of donations as an “admin error” and so didn’t disclose them in the official Commons register.

In a previous article, we noted that Morgan McSweeney leads the group Labour Together, was promoted to Chief of Staff for Prime Minister Keir Starmer in October 2024 and is known for his mastery of fundraising and dark money, having reportedly pulled in new wealthy donors to Labour in 2023/2024.

We also noted that, according to Politico, McSweeney is an “election mastermind” who helped Starmer defeat Jeremy Corbyn to become the head of Labour and again to Starmer’s “landslide” win over Conservatives to become Prime Minister.

As we have previously noted, McSweeney is rumoured to have blocked efforts to remove Peter Mandelson as the UK’s Ambassador to the USA, despite fresh revelations into the relationship between him and convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

He was at the centre of Britain’s interference in the 2024 US elections. McSweeney, who founded Centre for Countering Digital Hate (“CCDH”), had plans to “kill Musk’s Twitter” and had been working to strengthen ties with the Biden/Harris Administration and the US Democratic Party. UK Labour Party officials, including McSweeney, had been advising Kamala Harris’s campaign, with over 100 Labour Party staffers being sent to the USA to support her campaign.

CCDH, as we have previously noted, was one of two nefarious organisations which attempted to shape how Ofcom regulates “disinformation” under the Online Safety Act. The other was the UK government’s favoured “fact-checking” blog site, Full Fact. CCDH also partnered with a US-based group to censor conservative media outlets in the USA.

Sir Jacob William Rees-Mogg is a British politician, broadcaster and former Member of Parliament for North East Somerset, a role he held from 2010 until his defeat in the 2024 general election. He served as Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy under Prime Minister Liz Truss, following a tenure as Minister of State for Brexit Opportunities and Government Efficiency. From 2019 to 2022, he served as Leader of the House of Commons and Lord President of the Council. He was also the chairman of the Eurosceptic European Research Group (“ERG”) from 2018 to 2019.

In a video posted yesterday, Rees-Mogg explained what the Conservative Party complaint is about. Tweeting the video, Rees-Mogg said, “How much trouble is Starmer in now that he has been reported to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards for failing to declare donations to Labour Together in support of his leadership campaign?”

Rees-Mogg begins his video, “Labour together is bringing Labour into the mire for its failure to follow the rules that they believe in; that they used to be so pious about. Donations of £700,000, a fine for failing to declare them on time, a hidden email that’s been revealed saying that it’s best to pretend to the Electoral Commission that it was an administrative error and Sir Keir Starmer at the heart of it.”

“A complaint has gone in to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards – on the basis that the Prime Minister broke the rules himself,” he said. What rule is Rees-Mogg referring to? He explained in the video below.

What happens next? As Rees-Mogg explained, if the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards assesses that Starmer has a case to answer, it will be referred to the Committee on Standards to assess whether Starmer has broken parliamentary standards.

“[The Committee on Standards] may, if they find Starmer has broken the rules, suggest some penalty. They may suggest an apology. They may suggest that he is suspended from the service of the House [of Commons]. They can, though I think it’s unlikely, even suggest that he should be expelled from the House,” Rees-Mogg said.

Adding, “If [Starmer] were to be suspended for more than 10 days, then the Recall of MPs Act would come into account and he could potentially be recalled and face a by-election.”

“[Stamer will] have no excuse about not knowing how the rules apply for two reasons. One is, this is one of the most obvious and well-known bits of the rules … [The other is] there is a system where you can inquire of the Standards Commissioner … whether you think a rule applies to you or not, whether action A or action B meets the requirements of the rules … unless Starmer took [the Commissioner’s] advice, and nothing’s come from Downing Street saying that he did, these donations should have been declared,” Rees-Mogg said.

“I think [Starmer’s] actually in real trouble,” Rees-Mogg said. “I thought that he was one scandal away from the end of his time as Prime Minister. This will be the one scandal if this comes through.”

Rees-Mogg concluded, “If the commissioner finds against him, if the committee finds against him, then it’s goodbye, Sir Keir. Sir Keir is toast.”

Jacob Rees-Mogg: Is Starmer toast? 24 September 2025 (11 mins)

Featured image: Morgan McSweeney (behind left) and Keir Starmer (centre). Taken from ‘Minister insists ‘highly talented’ No10 chief Morgan McSweeney WON’T quit over ‘hidden’ £700k think-tank donations – as Starmer faces fresh questions over what he knew’, Daily Mail, 24 September 2025

