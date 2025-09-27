Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The US Department of Defence played a key role in coordinating the global “covid crisis” through its Geographic Combatant Commands and “whole-of-US-government” approach.

“[It] remains uniquely positioned to project the power of the whole-of-US-government globally under the pretext of a ‘pandemic’,” Democracy Manifest writes.

By Democracy Manifest, 7 September 2025

Author’s note: For an overview of the USG-led coordination of the early “covid crisis,” see “new” details on DoD Geographic Combatant Commands and their relevance to the Spring 2020 simulated “live exercise”… versus the true crisis that took place during the deadly lockdowns.

Table of Contents

How To Pull Off A ‘Pandemic’: “Military-Military Coordination”… of a “Crisis”

In 2025, the strategic set-up behind the covid operation is much easier to see in retrospect.

The “manufactured covid crisis” in March 2020 was deployed after the fact – in order to justify the fast-tracked “medical countermeasures” which had been in the pipeline since the sharing of the “sequence” (if not before).

Read more: First came the “vaccine solution”…, Democracy Manifest, 22 January 2025

Terrorising the public with stories of supposedly catastrophic “spread” (that could be “slowed”) was the surest way to justify this rapid “vaccine solution.”

Part of the sales pitch (aka psyop) was the need for “non-pharmaceutical interventions” in the interim.

The origins of this whole-of-Washington-led “pandemic” plan – including lockdowns – had been in plain sight since the Pentagon’s ‘Dark Winter’simulation in June 2001, and repeatedly rehearsed in the lead up to ‘The Big One’.

In June 2019, a 3-minute video by the US Department of Defence – featuring images of a novel coronavirus! – presaged the main event.

Read more: Preview: Coming Soon…, Democracy Manifest, 5 January 2024

[We have embedded the video to begin at timestamp 27 seconds, watch the critical 15 seconds that follow. “Don’t miss the pandemic-preventing hazmat suit in the DoD biolab,” Democracy Manifest said.]

JPEO-CBRND: Medical Rapid Response, 3 June 2019 (3 mins)

From the video above:

Current medical product development takes years and often decades before they are shown to be safe and effective enough for widespread use.



In a crisis, this timeline must be shortened to be operationally relevant to the affected civil populations, first responders and our warfighters. DoD Joint Program Executive Office CBRN Defence – 4 June 2019

(Gotcha: Warp Speed injections “in a crisis” will NOT be “safe and effective”.)

Put another way: The covid “live exercise” to develop and deploy “rapid response” public-private medical countermeasures demanded a (manufactured) “crisis”… in the form of a “disaster response.”

According to a current “scientific” definition, the so-called Pandemic Response refers to:

… the coordinated efforts of governments, organisations, and civil society to implement emergency actions to mitigate the health, economic, and societal impacts of a pandemic.

The key descriptor here for “emergency actions” is the word “coordinated.”

How is this achieved in the early phase of a “global pandemic” – before it’s even declared?

Is there an entity with worldwide reach capable of coordinating the appearance of a (fake) PHEIC – a Public Health Emergency of International Concern – through the simulation of a “disaster response to an evolving ‘outbreak”?

Hint: It’s not the (US goverment-driven) WHO.

Recall the declaration of all-out war “against the invisible enemy” by the President of the United States in mid-March 2020.

Read more: “In a sense, a wartime president”: 18 March 2020, Democracy Manifest, 10 July 2025

On 18 March 2020, two days into the US lockdowns, the Commander-in-Chief emphasised what winning looked like, [at a video press conference, President Trump said]:

We don’t want people coming into contact because that’s the way we’re gonna win this war. That is so important. President Trump – 18 March 2020

But it’s not (just) about the first Trump Administration. The longstanding bipartisan connection between the Pentagon and “international public health” was decades in the making. And it continues in the post-covid era.

For example, this Biden Administration news release (from a previous post) highlighted how ‘DOD Supports US-Wide Partner and Ally-Focused Global Health Security Strategy’ (emphasis added):

The Department of Defence is participating in global health security efforts by promoting civil-military and military-military coordination to strengthen health security nationally, regionally, and globally. DOD responds to bio incidents through deliberate collaboration with other US departments and agencies, as well as allies and partners, working collectively to understand the threat, enhance the preparation and the protection of the force, and quickly respond to and mitigate the effect of bio incidents. US Department of Defence – April 16, 2024. Read more: Washington Takes Over the World , Democracy Manifest, 23 April 2024

Which is another way of saying that in the context of “biodefence” against “health security” threats (regardless of alleged “origin” via bat cave, biolab or bioterrorist).

The US Department of Defence remains uniquely positioned to project the power of the whole-of-US-government globally under the pretext of a “pandemic.”

US Global Health Security and Geographic Combatant Commands

Remember this formula from a post on the US origins of the “health security” construct two decades before the ‘pandemic’: Homeland Security + Public Health = Health Security?

Read more: The Undeclared War: “Securitisation”, Democracy Manifest, 12 March 2024

Under Obama, Bush’s “homeland security” model for “outbreaks” would go global. And the first Trump Administration continued the commitment to a worldwide whole-of-US-government-centric enterprise, with the DoD poised to play a major part in the covid policy coup – and the global “pandemic” performance.

The role of DoD “geographic combatant commands” in a “crisis” response was explicitly referred to in a (Gates-backed) report on US Global Health Security released by the CSIS (Centre for Strategic and International Studies) on the eve of the “Wuhan outbreak,” in another extraordinary coincidence of timing.

(The relevant excerpt – from page 44 – has been cut-and-paste onto the cover of the November 2019 report, which features crisis actors in Washington – before Wuhan!)

CSIS Commission report on strengthening US Global Health Security The Commission brings together a distinguished and diverse group of high level opinion leaders who bridge security and health comprising six members of Congress past administration officials and representatives from industry private foundations universities and nongovernmental organisations The Commission would not be possible without the generous support of the Bill Melinda Gates Foundation 18 November 2019

Here’s that sentence again (just like Abraham Lincoln envisioned):

The geographic combatant commands also engage with their international military partners on health security cooperation. CSIS Commission report on US Global Health Security – 18 November 2019

Which makes sense in terms of global operational command-and-control of a “crisis.”

As per Wikipedia on US DoD geographic combatant commands1:

These commands are responsible for military operations within their specific geographic areas of responsibility (AORs).

The six United States DoD geographic combatant commands

For further context on combatant commands as they relate to the covid “live exercise,” let’s return (again) to the DoD document on Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (“CBRN”) Response.

In terms of US joint military doctrine and defence against “biothreats,” the role of US geographic combatant commands (and their commanders – “GCCs”) in biological incident response (as part of the “CBRN Response”) is clearly outlined with reference to longstanding multinational military agreements.

Screenshot of DoD Joint Publication 3 41 on CBRN Response September 2016 p 22 See links to previous posts for details relevant to NATO forces and the ABCANZ Five Eyes armies and Defence Support to Civil Authorities during the covid operation

Now consider the global implications of the United States DoD – with its combatant command structure – as “Lead Federal Agency” for a (phoney baloney) International CBRN Response within so-called Areas of Responsibility.

In early 2020, three geographic commands played a key role in the visible “outbreak response” (as noted in previous posts):

The DoD at war with the invisible enemy in early 2020 in Italy Guam and NYC

In both theory and practice, the United States DoD CBRN Defence’s operational framework for “outbreaks” underpins the ability of military “partners” to pull off an “international response” – and the pretence of a “pandemic” – with the Pentagon in pole position.

United States European Command and the Spring 2020 PPE charade

In terms of US-centric operational command-and-control of the covid “live exercise,” the “crisis” in Italy meant USEUCOM (United States European Command) was centre stage for the coordinated “mission” that was rolled out during the “life-saving” lockdowns in Spring 2020.2

Read more: NATO’s lockdown “live exercise” and Europe’s Covid-19 Task Force, Democracy Manifest, 30 April 2025

This was, in effect, a military-industrial personal protective equipment (“PPE”) procurement-and-delivery performance, including boots-on-the-ground to move boxes of masks, as part of “biodefense,” at a time of scripted supply-chain disruption and a shortfall of phoney PCR tests.

Source USEUCOM As part of Americas whole of government response USEUCOMs efforts saved lives across Europe

Here’s an overview of the 2020 PPE theatre, Act One (set in Italy), as explained by a representative of USEUCOM’s Interagency Partnering Directorate3 a year after the initial lockdowns (emphasis added):

So, it was in April [2020] that – that the President’s directive came out and – and we received authorisation from the Secretary of Defence and as we got the funding, we started contracting locally and – and as we talk about everything that we’ve done here in Europe. So we started doing that contracting, $10 million worth [initially, then up to $100 million]. In that case, primarily for personal protective equipment – or what we call PPE – and then for sanitising agents. And so working with the Italian Civil Protection Agency, we ordered gloves, gowns, goggles, masks, everything you needed to protect those first line responders as well as the healthcare professionals and the patients so that we minimise the spread of covid within Italy. Colonel Kyle Simpson, US Army – USEUCOM J9 Directorate – 5 March 2021 4

Evidently, there is some utility for (otherwise useless) PPE costumes, as $10 million to stage an “outbreak” in Europe goes a long way!

PPE propaganda plus Is Europe Losing Italy Financial Times 6 April 2020

(Serious side note: What was being sprayed in locations where “outbreaks” occurred??)

These were just the opening scenes of the Live Action Role Play in the (literal) European theatre of war-against-the-virus over the following 12 months.

Source USEUCOM Public Affairs

The Lockdown “Live Exercise” Versus the “Care Home Killing Fields”

The “manufactured covid crisis” – to justify the quarantines and vaccines – had (predictable) damaging and deadly consequences.

In parallel with the highly visible “disaster response” to the phoney public health apocalypse in which militaries (and media) played their part – from early “humanitarian efforts” to deliver hand sanitiser at scale to (later) heavy-handed quarantine enforcement – horrific human rights abuses took place off-stage.

In many cases, nursing home residents were abandoned by staff in the wake of the deliberately-manufactured panic and, coinciding with the blanket lock-out of visitors, left to perish from lack of food and water and basic care, in isolation, contributing to the illusion of a “pandemic” caused by “covid.”5

The British Medical Journal December 2021 Covid 19 Neglect was one of biggest killers in care homes during pandemic report finds

The extensive body of evidence presented at the Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry to this effect is shocking.

To get a sense of the early 2020 role-play versus reality, compare the aforementioned account of Colonel Kyle Simpson (USEUCOM) about millions of dollars’ worth of gloves, gowns, goggles, and masks etc deployed across Italy, with the following statement by Shelagh McCall, King’s Counsel, about what happened behind the scenes in locked-down long-term care facilities in Scotland during the same period:

‘‘Many families witnessed remotely a significant deterioration of their loved ones’ physical and mental health in lockdown that was nothing to do with covid-19. Some suspect that their loved one was suffering from neglect, dehydration and starvation.” Shelagh McCall, KC for Bereaved Relatives Group Skye – 25 October 2023

The harrowing details of this pre-planned senicide were summed up succinctly by Biologyphenom as follows:

LOCKDOWN – ISOLATION – MEDICAL NEGLECT – DETERIORATION – PRESSURED DNRs – POWER OF ATTORNEY OVERRIDDEN – DEATH CERTIFICATION CHANGES – MISSING/INCOMPLETE MEDICAL RECORDS – PERSONAL BELONGINGS BURNED – POLICE CONTACTED – HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSED

While PPE paraphernalia was widely recognised for what it was – a gigantic media-hyped “wartime” scam that was central to the staging of a purported “pandemic” – the truth surrounding the care home killing fields remains largely ignored more than five years later.6

To circle back to the President – now in his second term – and the Pentagon’s role in the “pandemic,” the key question remains unanswered: Did Trump “order” the global military Covid response?

Notes:

About the Author

Democracy Manifest self-describes as “a motley crew of Australians scouring the internet since the mandate madness in search of the origins of ‘the Covid-19 Response’.”

Please share our story!