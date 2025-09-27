The whole world is disillusioned with climate politics, except for the UK

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Please share our story!

This year’s annual global climate change Conference of the Parties, COP30, is set to be held from 10 to 21 November 2025, in Belém, Brazil.

Ahead of COP30, by February 2025, countries were supposed to have submitted updated national climate plans to the United Nations (“UN”).

Of the 197 countries that are UN members, only one country has submitted its national climate action plan that is compatible with the Paris Agreement – the United Kingdom.

In the following, IER briefly describes how the attitude around climate politics is changing globally.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe to our emails now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Please leave this field empty. Stay Updated! Stay connected with News updates by Email Are You a Human? 7 + 7 =



The following is an extract from the article ‘US Carbon Emissions per Capita Declined in All US States Between 2005 and 2023’ published by the Institute for Energy Research (“IER”) on 23 September 2025.

The writer of the article supports the scam to “reduce emissions” in the energy sector, taking the view that “lowering emissions without dampening human progress requires providing energy companies with the liberty to innovate.” So, we haven’t reproduced the whole article. We feel that if people want to indulge in the narrative that supports the climate change alarmists’ scam, they can tune into British left-wing television, such as the BBC or Channel 4 or listen to what Keir Starmer, Ed Miliband and their many helpers have to say.

Climate Politics

In 2015, 195 countries gathered in France and created a climate agreement, called the Paris Agreement, that was to be a first step toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions, with each country committing to producing a plan for emission reductions. But The New York Times recently reported that the whole world, and not just the United States, has soured on climate politics.

In 2017, President Trump withdrew the United States from the Paris Agreement, only to have President Biden reinstate it in 2021. President Trump again withdrew the United States from the agreement at the beginning of his second term in office. His Energy Secretary, Chris Wright, has stated, “For far too long, activists and politicians have used climate change to try and tell you how to live your life. In reality, the science and the data just don’t justify that.” To support this statement, the Department of Energy produced a report evaluating the impact of greenhouse gas emissions on the US climate. Recently, he told reporters, “The Paris Agreement is silly. To agree to get to net zero 2050, it’s just a crazy, bad idea. No.1, it’s impossible, and to try to even nudge in that direction just makes everyone poorer and makes their lives worse.”

But, as The New York Times indicates, it is not just the United States that is disillusioned with the politics of climate change. Few world leaders attended last year’s UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Azerbaijan, whose President praised oil and gas as “gifts from God.” Missing from the event were President Biden, Vice President Harris, China’s President Xi and others. According to The New York Times, an official UN report declared that no climate progress at all had been made over the previous year. At this year’s conference, which is to take place in Brazil in November, all 195 parties to the 2015 agreement are supposed to attend with updated decarbonisation plans, called Nationally Determined Contributions. In February, only 15 countries (8%) had provided input, and while more plans have been published, only one [the UK] has been found compatible with the goals of the Paris Agreement. More than half represent backsliding.

The backsliding actually started earlier than last year. From 2019 to 2021, governments around the world added more than 300 climate-adaptation and mitigation policies each year. In 2023, the number dropped to under 200, and in 2024, it was around 50. In many places, existing laws have been weakened or are under scrutiny as political opponents are successful at pointing out the policies’ shortcomings. Countries are clearly agreeing with Secretary Wright – the endeavour makes no sense and is not doable.

Featured image: Ed Miliband with Sir Keir Starmer at COP28 in Dubai in December 2023. Source: Sky News

Please share our story!