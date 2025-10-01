Please share our story!

The following is a brief history of events that happened on this day from a Jewish perspective, beginning in 2016 BC to date.

We draw our readers’ attention to the period 1898 to 1948.

The following was originally published by ‘This Day … In Jewish History’. We have made some minor edits for readability, including adding subheadings to help with navigation through the article, such as ‘Before Christ’, ‘Anno Domini’ and using Jewish festivals included in the list as subheadings to mark the year.

By This Day … In Jewish History, a collection of Jewish history and current Jewish events, in date format, updated daily.

OCTOBER 1

Table of Contents

Before Christ

2016 BCE: According to some, the anniversary of the Origin of Era of Abraham on the secular calendar. The exactitude of this date is easily open to debate. There is a general agreement among those who accept the existence of Abraham that he appeared about 2000 BCE. This means that Jewish History spans a period of four thousand years. What makes Jewish History unique is that it covers such a great span of time, that it is not limited to a specific geographic area and that the most ancient events of that history are an active part of the descendants of the people who made that history.

331 BCE: Alexander the Great of Macedonia defeated the Persian army at Gaugamela. This victory cemented Greek domination over the Persian Empire. Alexander would be crowned “King of Asia” after the battle. Alexander’s armies were instrumental in bringing Greek culture to the lands of Asia Minor, including the homeland of the Jewish people. This would mark the beginning of the uneasy and sometimes violent interaction between the world of Moses and Socrates, Plato, Aristotle, et al.

Anno Domini (In the Year of our Lord)

208: Birthdate of Alexander Severus, the Roman Emperor whose respect for Judaism enabled Judah II (President of the Sanhedrin – the Jewish Supreme Court located in Eretz Israel), to obtain a revival of Jewish rights, including permission to visit Jerusalem.

855: Based on an edict issued by Emperor Ludwig II, all Italian Jews must have vacated his realm as of this date

1207: Birthdate of Henry III, king of England, who reigned from 1216 until his death in 1272. Like his father, King John, Henry used the royal power to confiscate the wealth of the Jewish community through increasingly burdensome levies and taxes. He forced the Jews to pay for the restoration of Westminster Abbey and the Tower of London. At the same time, he enacted decrees calling for the expulsion of Jews from the realm unless they were providing a service to the crown, i.e. paying taxes and forgiving loans owed by the royal house. Additionally, Henry ended the construction of any new synagogues, a move that pleased the Church Fathers whose support he needed.

1280: Today, Richard Swinefeld, who in 1286 “threatened to excommunicate several of his flock who wished to attend the wedding of the daughter of a leading Jew of Hereford,” was named Archdeacon of London

1404: Pope Boniface IX passed away. Unlike his predecessors and successors, “he treated the Jews benevolently. He favoured a succession of Jewish physicians and recognised the rights of Jews as citizens.” They were given legal right to observe their Shabbat, protection from local oppressive officials, their taxes were reduced and orders were given to treat Jews as full-fledged Roman citizens.

1499: Sixty-five-year-old Marsilio Ficino, the Roman Catholic priest and Christian Kabbalist, passed away today.

1588: Seventeen-year-old Abbas I of Persia, the 5th Safavid Shah of Iran, began his reign during the early part of which “Jews prospered throughout Persia and were encouraged to settle in Isfahan, the new capital.” As the years wore on, the conditions of the Jews worsened and, among other things, they “were forced to wear a distinctive badge on their clothing and headgear.”

1685: Birthdate of Charles III who followed in the footsteps of his father Leopold to make life miserable for the Jews of Hungary.

1697(16th of Tishrei, 5458) Moses ben Mordecai Zacuto, an Amsterdam-born rabbi, kabbalist and poet, also known by the Hebrew acronym ReMe”Z”, passed away today

1739: At an auto-de-fe in Lisbon, Antonio Jose de Silva, one of the most successful and popular playwrights of the period, was burned at the stake. He was a member of a New Christian family, son of a mother who had been convicted twice of Judaising. On the night he was burned, one of his comedies was produced in the local town theatre.

1753: (3rd of Tishrei, 5514): Tzom Gedaliah

1759: (10thof Tishrei, 5520): Yom Kippur

1777: The will of Aaron Franks, the brother of Isaac Franks, dated 2 September 1777, was “proved” today.

1778: (10th of Tishrei, 5539): Yom Kippur

1779: (2nd of Tishrei, 5560): The Rosh Hashanah Shofar is sounded for the last time in the 18th century.

1800: Spain cedes Louisiana to France via the Treaty of San Ildefonso. Unbeknownst to the principals, this was the first act, in a “three act play” that would open the Mississippi River Valley and the Great Plains to Jewish settlers. Jews could not live in Spanish Louisiana. The French bought Louisiana was part of Napoleon’s grand dream of an American empire. The dream fell apart and three years later, the French sold Louisiana to the United States. This opened most of the land west of the Mississippi and east of the Rockies to Jewish settlers.



1801: (24th of Tishrei, 5561): Bele Abraham, who had been born in Amsterdam in 1751, passed away today in the Netherlands.



1802:Simon Magruder Levy is one of two cadets in the first class to graduate from West Point.

1803: (15th of Tishrei, 5564): Sukkoth

1803: Zalegman Phillips wrote to President Thomas Jefferson requesting that he be appointed “Commissioner of Bankrupts for the District of Pennsylvania.”

1808: (10th of Tishrei, 5569): For the last time, Jews observe Yom Kippur during the Presidency of Thomas Jefferson, author of the Declaration of Independence and a champion of the separation of church and state.



1810: John Jacob Hays, who may have been the first Jew to settle in Indiana and his wife Mary gave birth to Elizabeth Hayes, who became Elizabeth Brouillet when she married Bard Brouillet.



1811: The first steamboat to sail the Mississippi River arrives in New Orléans, Louisiana. The copper for the boilers in that steamboat was probably supplied by Henry Hendricks, a prominent New York Sephardic Jew who supplied the copper for all of Robert Fulton’s steamboats as well as those of many others.

1814: Following the defeat of Napoleon, the Congress of Vienna opens. The intent is to undue the effects of the French Revolution and return Europe to the days of the Ancien Régime. Among other measures, the victorious powers rolled back the concept that all citizens were equal before the law. This change had a particularly corrosive effect on the Jews of Europe, whose emancipation had depended on this concept.



1815: In London, Simon Marcus and Eleanor Levy gave birth to Hannah Marcus.

1817: (21stof Tishrei, 5578): Hoshana Rabba

1817: Birthdate of Vilna native Mathias Strashun the Russian Talmudist and successful businessman who also served as an “adviser to the state bank.”

1818: (1stof Tishrei, 5579): Rosh Hashanah

1820: (23rd of Tishrei, 5581): As Jews observe Simchat Torah, Americans prepare to take part in what is the third and final of Presidential elections, where the President, James Monroe, is virtually unopposed. It was a time known as the era of good feelings.

1825: The brig The Mary, among whose passengers was English adventurer Nathaniel Isaacs, foundered on a sandbank after anchoring off Port Natal.

1827: In Essex, Laurence Lazarus and Catherine Phillips gave birth to Sophie Lazarus.

1828: (23rdof Tishrei, 5589): As Jews observed Simchat Torah, Americans were engaged in the bitterest Presidential campaign the new nation had experienced as the supporters of Adams and Jackson engaged in almost non-stop “l’shon hara.”

1830: Birthdate of Jeremiah C. Sullivan, the Indiana lawyer, who while serving as a general in the Union Army, refused to enforce General Order 11.

1831: Birthdate of Eugene Pereire, a member of a multi-generational, prominent French Jewish family. Eugene was an engineer by training who became a prominent financier and businessman. He was the son of Emile Pereire who was one of the founders of the infamous Crédit Mobilier.

1835: In Weisskirchen, Moravia, Rabbi Abraham Placzek and his wife gave birth to his “son and successor” Baruch Jacob Placzek, who became “the chief rabbi at Brünn” and was made a knight of the Order of Francis Joseph.

1835: Birthdate of Austrian physician Adam Politizer, a pioneer in the field of otology.

http://www.politzersociety.org/content.php?conid=683

1839: (23rd of Tishrei, 5600): Simchat Torah

1839: (23rdof Tishrei, 5600): Sixty-five-year-old Joseph Perl, who wrote several books about Chasidim beginning with ‘On the Nature of the Sect of the Hasidim, Drawn from Their Own Writings’, passed away today in Ternopil.

1839: (23rdof Tishrei, 5600): A month after The Great Fire in Mobile, Alabama, Philip Philips and his wife Eugenia Levy would be among those observing Simchat Torah in the Gulf Coast City.

1839: For the first time, Simchat Torah is celebrated in Melbourne, Australia.

1846: In Gratz, Prussia, Dr. Markus Moses and his wife gave birth to German judge and legal scholar Isaac Albert Moss.

1847: In New York, Moses Lazarus and his wife, the former Esther Nathan gave birth to Mary Lazarus, who became Mary Lindau when she married Leopold Lindau.

1848: The first edition of Ostdeutsche Post, published by Ignaz Kuranda, the son and grandson of a second-hand book dealer, appeared today in Vienna.

1849: (15th of Tishrei, 5610): Jews observe Sukkoth for the first and only time during the Presidency of Zachary Taylor.

1850: In Syracuse, NY, “Meier Barnet and Rebecca Hamburger” gave birth to Gates Banet, the husband of “Marion Barnet,” who served as “President of the Hebrew Benevolent Society” both in Syracuse and Albany, New York.

1854: In Australia, Sir Saul Samuel began serving his first term as a member of the Legislative Council of New South Wales.

1855: A column entitled ‘The Hebrews: A Feast of Tabernacles’ published today in New York reported that “the Israelitish Festival of Tabernacles concluded on Saturday. The Levitical law requires its continuance for seven days. During the whole of this period, the faithful of the city have thronged to the synagogues. The services have continued without intermission … The recurrence of these stated festivals of the Hebrews brings to mind the degree of persistency with which that ancient people adhere to their belief.”

1856: (2nd of Tishrei, 5617): As the Republican Party is running its first candidate in a presidential election, Jews observe the second day of Rosh Hashanah.

1860: In San Francisco, “a committee of Israelites, the topmost men of that persuasion in town, have issued an appeal to the public for material aid to enable Israel Joseph Benjamin 2d to visit Arabia, and look into the causes of the suffering of the Jews in that quarter. Mr. Benjamin is now in this city. He calls himself Benjamin 2d to distinguish himself from the Oriental traveller, Rabbi Benjamin of Tudela. He is from Foltitscheny on the Moldau, where, being ruined in the timber trade, he conceived the undertaking of visiting the oppressed of his race in the outskirts of the earth. His Eight Years in Asia and Africa was praised by Humboldt and Ritter, and the Jews hereabout affirm that it is replete with information valuable to historians and geographers. They credit to him the humane task of bringing the efficient protection of Victoria and Napoleon to the rescue of the grievously oppressed Hebrews in Persia. They went to see him searching in China for the Jews that are said to sprinkle that vast hive, to hear him report upon the condition of the sons of Jacob scattered through Afghanistan, and, most of all, to have him scouring the Arabian peninsula to learn what is the measure of ill-usage of the circumcised there, and pleading with civilized Europe and America for the relief which none ask now, though it is presumed to be sadly needed.”

1860: An article entitled ‘Emperor in Africa’ described Louis Napoleon’s visit to Algeria, during which he saw a wide variety of his subjects including “Moors, Maltese and Jews.” (Jews had probably been living in Algeria since the destruction of the Temple. The community really grew after the expulsion from Spain. Jews gained full citizenship in 1870. Jews lost their right to citizenship in 1963 when the new Algerian government decreed that only Moslems could be citizens.)

1862: (7thof Tishrei, 5623): Lady Judith Montefiore, the daughter of Levi Barent Cohen, who had been born at London in 1874 and married Sir Moses Montefiore in 1812, passed away today.

https://www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org/jsource/biography/Judith_Montefiore.html

1862: During the American Civil War, the Jewish Ladies of Syracuse (New York) present Colonel Henry Barnum with a regimental flag to be used by the 149th Regiment of Volunteer Infantry.

1863: ‘Bread Riot In Mobile’ published today, described the outbreak of violence spearheaded by the women of this Southern port city who were demanding food for themselves and their starving children. In his description of the violence, the reporter wrote, “In coming down Dauphine-street, two women went into a Jew clothing store, in the performance of the work connected with their mission. The proprietor of the store forcibly ejected the intruders, and threw them violently down on the sidewalk. A policeman who happened to be near, thereupon set upon the Jew and gave him a severe beating.” (A mini-pogrom in the heart of Dixie; how ironic when you consider the number of Jews who actually took up arms on behalf of the Confederacy.)

1864: (1st of Tishrei, 5625): As Jews observe Rosh Hashanah, Jews serving with General Sherman enjoy a respite from combat as they prepare for the March to the Sea, which will begin next month.

1865: In Paris, Jules Dukas, “a banker” and “Eugénie, a capable pianist” gave birth to “composer, critic, scholar and teacher” Paul Abraham Dukas, best known creating ‘The Sorcerer’s Apprentice’.

1865: ‘The Jewish Day of Atonement’ published today reported that “The Jewish Day of Atonement – Yom Kippur – which ended at sunset on Saturday, is one of the most important and generally respected of the fasts prescribed for observance among the Israelites. The origin and institution of the fast is to be found in Leviticus XVI: “And it shall be unto you a statute forever; in the seventh month, on the 10th of the month, you shall afflict your souls and do no work at all; the denizen as well as the stranger that sojourneth amongst you for on that day shall ye be atoned for to purify you; from all your sins before the Lord shall ye be purified. The first amongst your Sabbaths shall this day be among you, and ye shall afflict your souls. And this shall be an everlasting statute unto you, to make an atonement for all the children of Israel from all their sins once a year.” And again, in Leviticus XXIII: “And the Lord spoke unto Moses, saying, speak unto the children of Israel, and say, also on the 10th day in this seventh month is the day of atonement; it shall be a holy convocation unto you; and ye shall afflict your souls and offer a burnt-offering unto the Lord. And ye shall do no work in that same day, for it is a day of atonement, to atone for you before the Lord your God. And everyone that shall not be afflicted on that same day he shall be cut off from among his people. And every soul that does any work on that same day, that soul will I destroy from among his people. You shall do no manner of work. This is a statute forever until all your generations and throughout all your dwellings. It shall be unto you the first amongst your Sabbaths, and ye shall afflict your souls; on the 9th day of the month (Visbri,) at even, shall ye afflict your souls; from even to even shall ye celebrate your Sabbath.” When the Israelites were still a nation, this day was observed with the most imposing ceremonies. It was the only day throughout the year on which even the high priest presumed to enter the holy of holies, or to pronounce the name of the Deity, which at any other time it was unlawful even for him to utter. The glories of this day, while it was still celebrated in the place “which the Lord had chosen there to enthrone his name,” are, in these modern times, commemorated in the afternoon service at the synagogue. At present, the day is observed with no less fervour than of old, and the Jews throughout the world, however heedless of the precepts of their religion they may be occasionally, are all mindful of those which enjoin them to repent for the sins of the past on the Yom Kippur. At sunset, the twenty-four-hour fast and continued prayers commenced, the service consisting chiefly of confessions of sin and utter unworthiness. It is customary in the evening for parents to bestow their benediction on their children. Whosoever meets on the day, be they previously acquainted or complete strangers, are commanded to salute each other with brotherly love and sincerity. If any quarrel exists between two Jews, it is obligatory on them to become reconciled. He who is conscious of having wronged his neighbour is bound to offer reparation. The law which ordains the observance of the day likewise commands the Jew to afflict his soul, which affliction, according to tradition, consists in abstaining from five indulgences – eating and drinking, bathing, perfuming, wearing shoes and sharing the sensual pleasures. Yesterday, the synagogues and many temporary places of worship were thronged with devout Israelites offering up their supplications, confessing their sins and imploring pardon.

1866: (22ndof Tishrei, 5627): Shmini Atzeret

1866: In New York, Rosa and James (Jacob) Seligman gave birth to Angeline Seligman, the future wife of Albert H. H. Gross.

1866: “The Max Strakosch Alliance put on a “grand inaugural concert” today at “Cooper Institute”

1867: (2ndof Tishrei, 5628): Second Day of Rosh Hashanah

1868: In Manhattan, “Judah Solomon, a cloth dealer and Caroline Mathilda Lemanns” gave birth to Titanic survivor Abraham Lincoln Salomon, the “wholesale stationer and head of Salomon and Company who was the husband of Hattie Wolf.

1867: Karl Marx publishes the first volume of his famous work, ‘Das Kapital, Kritik der politischen Ökonomie’ (‘Capital: Critique of Political Economy’).

1869: In Brooklyn, Congregation Beth Jacob was formally incorporated.

1869: Abraham Hoffman began serving as Chazan of the Baltimore Hebrew Congregation at the corner of Lloyd and Watson Streets, which is known as the Lloyd Street Synagogue.

1870: As Italians prepare to vote on a plebiscite that will effectively create a modern kingdom of Italy under the constitutional rule of Victor Emmanuel, it was reported today that the Italian papers have published an address from the Jews of Rome to Victor Emmanuel expressing their joy at being released from Papal rule. The Jews had supported and fought for the unification of Italy. With the creation of the modern state of Italy, the Jews would go from some of the most oppressed people in Europe to being full citizens of a modern, liberal society.

1871: (16thof Tishrei, 5632): Second Day of Sukkoth

1871: In London, Davis Colski and Sarah Kraijsman gave birth to Barnett Colski.

1871: ‘Observance of the Jewish Festival of Succoth or Ingathering’ published today described the commencement of “the Jewish Festival of the harvest home, a season which at all times and among all nations has been considered on hilarity and feasting.”

1872: Birthdate of Roaslie Israel, who was interred at the Freudenburg Cemetery in Germany when she passed away in 1906.

1873: (10th of Tishrei, 5634): As Jews observe Yom Kippur, the New York Stock Exchange reopens, having closed temporarily on September 20 during the Panic of 1873

1875: (2nd of Tishrei, 5636): Rosh Hashanah

1876: ‘An Autumn Festival’, published today, reported that “the Jewish festival of Sukkoth or tabernacles commences tomorrow evening at sunset and last for seven days.” This detailed piece of reporting goes on to quote from the 23rd chapter of Leviticus so that the reader will understand the origin of the festival. The article gives a detailed description of the Lulav and Etrog, as well as providing information about “the Azereth or concluding feast” and Simchat Torah, which “is kept for the purpose of rejoicing over the conclusion of the reading of the Pentateuch, which is divided into weekly sections and gone through once every year.

1876: An article published today, entitled ‘Mr. Huxley and the Bible’, attempts to find harmony between the Jewish story of creation and the view of modern science. The author finds the Jewish account to be immeasurably superior to any other version, including the Persian and the Greeks. In their versions, creation is the product of superstitious gods and struggling spirits. “The Hebrew narrative gives us the sublime truths of the whole present order of things have sprung from an intelligent and supreme will. The Jewish story of creation is about bringing order out of chaos which is consistent with the latest scientific thought. The “visions or pictures in the narrative of Moses are … not intended to be” taken “literally” but are to be viewed as a dramatic and poetic description of events.

1877: The Berliner Zeitung, a newspaper known as BZ, founded today, was bought by Jewish publisher Leopold Ullstein.

1878: Iowa native Harry G. Leopold, who would eventually serve as a Lieutenant aboard the “Petrel,” joined the United States Navy today.

1879: (14th of Tishrei, 5640): Erev Sukkoth

1880: In Lithuania, “Rabbi David Frisch and his wife Hannah (Baskowtiz) Frisch gave birth to Rabbi Ephraim Frisch the native of Lithuania who came to the United States in 1888, was ordained at Hebrew Union College and married Ruth Cohen while serving a series of congregations from Pine Bluff, AR to New York City.”

1882: Major Louis Alexander Gratz, the son of Salomon and Henrietta Gratz and his wife, Elisabeth Trigg Gratz, gave birth to Hugh Turney Gratz

1883: ‘Poverty, Wealth and Morals’, an article published today that sought to describe causes other than economics that produce crime, reported that “the Western Jews, who for generations have sought in personal luxury indemnification for the humiliations, are as strong, as active, as healthy as ever they were, and decidedly brighter-witted than they were in Palestine.”

1883: Among the charities that received excise moneys from the Board of Estimate and Apportionment today were the Hebrew Sheltering Guardian Society ($1,997.43) and Ladies’ Deborah Nursery and Child’s Protectory ($1,980.00), a small fraction of the $34,398.39 that was disbursed to all charities.

1883: (29th of Elul, 5643): Erev Rosh Hashanah

1883: (29th of Elul, 5643): A small group of Sephardic Jews met today and decided that there was a need for a second synagogue to meet the needs of New York’s Spanish-Portuguese community.

1883: ‘The Jewish New Year’ published today described events related to the celebration of Rosh Hashanah and its connection to the upcoming observance of Yom Kippur. “At sunset this evening the Jewish community will begin the celebration of the festival of Rosh Hashanah or the New Year. The coming year will be known as 5644 in the Jewish calendar, beginning on the first day of the month of Tishri.” (What makes this article significant is that it appeared in the secular, and not the Jewish, press.)

1884: A hearing was to be held today regarding charges that three Jews – Lawrence Braham, Hyam Friewald and Benjamin Levy – had assaulted a policeman named Samuel Murphy while they were walking in Central Park on the afternoon of Yom Kippur.

1885: Birthdate of poet and critic Louis Untermeyer. Untermeyer was one of the earliest American foes of Hitler. Just weeks after Hitler assumed power on 30 January 1933, a patchwork of competing Jewish forces, led by American Jewish Congress president Rabbi Stephen Wise, civil rights crusader Louis Untermeyer and the combative Jewish War Veterans, initiated a highly effective boycott of German goods and services. Each advanced the boycott in its own way, but sought to build a united anti-Nazi coalition that could deliver an economic deathblow to the Nazi party, which had based its political ascent almost entirely on promises to rebuild the strapped German economy.

1885: (22ndof Tishrei, 5646) Shmini Atzeret

1885: In New York City, Eugene Otterbourg, the son of American “envoy to Mexico, Marcus Otterbourg” and his wife, gave birth to Edwin M. Otterbourg, the 1904 graduate of CCNY, the third-generation attorney who “was a founder and senior partner of Otterbourg, Steindler, Houston and Rosen” where he was “a specialist in bankruptcy and reorganisation law.”

1885: In addition to the services being held as part of “The Feast of Tabernacles” congregants at Temple Beth-El in New York participated in a memorial service for the last Sir Moses Montefiore. Dr. Kaufmann Kohler delivered a eulogy in German which praised the many virtues of the great Jewish philanthropist and humanitarian.

1885: Eighty-four-year-old Anthony Ashley Cooper, 7th Earl of Shaftesbury, “an early proponent of the Restoration of the Jews to the Holy Land,” who in 1841 “provided the first proposal by a major politician to resettle Jews in Palestine.”

1885: During the year ending today, the United Hebrew Charities of the City of New York, “the Executive Committee held 39 meetings, acted upon 2,615 new applications for aid and 2,377 cases for investigation.”

1887: Annie Lee, a little girl who is claimed by a Jewish family and an African-American family, is under the care of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children per the order of Justice White, who has said the matter is one that will have to be settled by the state Supreme Court.

1889: ‘Practical Education’ published today described “the excellent work done by the Hebrew Technical Institute” which was founded in November 1883 and is currently being led by Professor Henry M. Leipziger, who is the Director and Chief of Faculty.

1889: ‘A Great Hebrew Fair’ published today described plans that are being made for a fundraiser sponsored by the People’s Free School Association, the Aguilar Free Library Society and the Young Men’s and Young Women’s Hebrew Associations that will be held during the last half of December. The sponsors hope to raise between $150,000 and $200,000, which will be used to erect a facility on the Lower East Side which will be used by the Aguilar Library.

1889: ‘The Practical Education’ published today praised the Hebrew Technical Institute led by Professor Henry M. Leipziger as being “one of the most conspicuous exemplars of the progressive idea in education” to be found in New York City (more info for next year).

1889: In New York City, Ida and Abraham L. Kass gave birth to Davi Kass, the founder and “President of the Overland Trading Company, Director of the Trade Bank of New York, President of Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun and husband of Sadie Kass with whom he had two daughters” – “Helen Joy and Babette.”

1889: ‘His Sons-In-Law Worried Him’ published today included the last wishes of Leopold Newland, a Polish Jew, that Nathan Mauric and Samuel Unger, his sons-in-law, not be allowed his funeral.

1890: “The newly-completed Hebrew Sanitarium at Rockaway Park was destroyed by fire early this morning.”

1891: Stanford University opened its doors for the first time. Currently, students at Stanford may major or minor in Jewish Studies. There are approximately 655 Jewish students among the 6,555 undergraduates and 1,800 students among the 12,000 graduate students. Stanford is also home to the Rohr Chabad House and the Taube Centre for Jewish Studies.

1891: “A case of diphtheria was discovered today at the Hebrew Orphan Asylum and Dr. Cyrus Edison sent the patient to the Willard Parker Hospital.”

1891: Jacob H. Schiff presided over the banquet tonight at Delmonico’s given in honour of Jesse Seligman by the officers of several New York “Hebrew charitable institutions” and the trustees of Temple Emanu-El, with Lewis May serving as Toastmaster

1891: As of today, Herman Faust will no longer receive a salary from the synagogue in Poughkeepsie, having been relieved as the congregation’s rabbi because of “gross breaches of discipline.”

1891: Starting today, the United Hebrew Charities began providing work for from sixty to eighty families “with work at distance mills.” Manufacturers provide the charity with job listings and the charity fills the work orders

1892: (10th of Tishrei, 5653): Yom Kippur

1892: (10th of Tishrei, 5653): In Cleveland, Ohio, a congregation of Russian Jews holds services in the assembly room of the new Young Men’s Christian Association Building, having decided that the crosses on the façade do not interfere with the Jewish ceremonials or sensitivities.

1892: The University of Chicago holds its first classes

1892: As of today, “the partnership between Isaiah Woolf Jacobs and Abraham Hast carrying on business in Cambridge under the style of Jacobs and Hast has been dissolved by mutual consent.”

1892: A fight took place today, a group of peddlers at the corner of Hester and Ludlow Streets, during which Louis Krabitz, a Russian Jew, was taken to Governor’s Hospital after having fallen unconscious when he was kicked in the abdomen.

1893: As of today, the Hebrew Sheltering Guardian Society was providing a home for 437 boys and 352 girls, an increase of 84 from the total from a year ago, while providing various services for a total of 2,339 children.

1893: “The Thalia Theatre was crowded this afternoon with members of the United Hebrew Trades who had come to hear the report of Abraham Cahan who had been their delegate to the recent International Labor Congress in Zurich, Switzerland.”

1893: ‘Depend on Good Candidates’ published today provided an analysis of the upcoming election in Cleveland, Ohio, including the fact that the Democrats have nominated “ Rabbi Hahn, a Hebrew of great ability and popularity whose election” to the state legislature “is practically assured” and the failure of the Republicans to nominate any Jews as candidates for the state legislature.

1893: ‘Rector Ahlwardt About to Serve his Sentence In Prison’ published today described the upcoming imprisonment of the famous anti-Semite following his conviction for libelling Loewe & Co, the Jewish-owned company that manufactures rifles for the Army.

1893: It was reported today that a Congress of North German Anti-Semites adopted a platform that included a proposal forbidding Jews from employing German servants.

1893: Between today and 1 March 1894, the United Hebrew Charities would receive over 18,000 applications for relief, representing 50,440 people.

1894: (1st of Tishrei, 5655): Rosh Hashanah

1894: “Now the Period of Rosh Hashanah” published today described the ceremonials connected with the holiday as well as the seemingly miraculous rescue of Louis Berghold, who nearly drowned when he went to the bathhouse at 23 Orchard Street where he had gone to bathe before the holiday in keeping with “the Jewish custom of the New Year.”

1894: Council No. 11 of the National Council of Jewish Women was formed in St. Paul, MN, with 35 members.

1894: Rabbi De Sola Mendes is scheduled to deliver a special sermon at Congregation Shaarai Tephilla’s new sanctuary.

1894: Captain Drefyus began serving with the 39th Regiment of the Line in Paris.

1894: “No sales or real estate auctions were held today” in part because it was a Jewish holiday.

1895: Following the removal of the religious disabilities by the Hungarian Reichstag, the first bride to marry under the law is the daughter of Deputy Mezel.

1895: In New York City, Paul Warburg married Nina J. Loeb, daughter of Solomon Loeb, founder of Kuhn, Loeb & Company. The couple would have two children, James Paul Warburg and Dr. Bettina Warburg.

1896: As of today, there was a balance of $42.90 in the treasury of the Hebrew Sheltering Guardian Society.

1896: On Long Island, Robert Morse and Cambridge Livingston were arraigned today after having been charged by Samuel Burnstein, a Jewish dry goods peddler, with stealing and abusing his horse.

1897: As of today, the Sanitarium for Hebrew Children of the City of New York, has provided 35 summer excursions during 1897 and that from 1 June of this year through today, the agency has provided service to 684 people including “93 mothers with nursing infants and 591 children.”

1898: (15th of Tishrei, 5659): Sukkoth

1898: Czar Nicholas II expelled the Jews from several major Russian cities. Seven thousand Jews were forced to leave Kiev. This was part of the Russian policy to destroy the Jewish population through forced conversion, immigration and death.

1898: In Amsterdam, Herzl receives a call to the German consulate. Wilhelm II is inclined to take the migration of the Jews under his protection. He also wishes to receive Herzl at the head of a delegation in Jerusalem.

1899: Irene Carver of Baltimore, MD, wrote to The New York Times expressing her concerns about Israel Zangwill’s ‘Children of the Ghetto’ which she said should have been called ‘The Strange Story of a Strange People’.

1901: Approximately 1,000,000 British Pounds are being transferred to the British Government in connection with the estate duty of the late Baron Hirsch.

1903: (10th of Tishrei, 5664): Yom Kippur

1903: The National League Pennant-winning Pittsburgh Pirates and the American League Pennant-winning Boston Americans play the first game of the first World Series. The World Series was the brainchild of Barney Dreyfus, a German-born Jew who came to the United States in 1881. Dreyfus settled in Kentucky, where he became President of the Louisville Colonels of the National League. The Louisville team was dropped from the National League in 1899 and Dreyfus became part-owner and President of the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1900. Under his guidance, the Pirates won three straight National League Championships. During the 1903 season, Dreyfus met with the owner of the American League leading Boston Americans and proposed that the two teams meet at the end of the season. The two shook hands and, despite opposition from National League owners, the two teams met in a best-of-nine series starting on 1 October. The Boston team won the first series, five games to three. But the Pittsburgh players made more money. The Boston team received 75 per cent of the AL revenues, with the rest going to the team owner. But Dreyfus gave his team 100 per cent of the NL revenues, keeping nothing for himself. Dreyfus is also the man who built Forbes Field, the Pirates’ historic baseball park, and he helped create the office of the Commissioner of Baseball.

1903: Birthdate of “Slapsie” Maxie Rosenbloom. Born in New York City, Rosenbloom was a light-heavyweight boxing champ from 1932 to 1934. This was the Golden Age for Jewish prizefighters.

1904: (22nd of Tishrei, 5665): Shemini Atzeretz

1904: In the next twelve months, beginning today, “100,388 Jewish immigrants were admitted to New York City,” according to the reports of the United Hebrew Charities of the City of New York.

1904: Birthdate of Vladimir Horowitz. The Russian-born pianist was considered one of the most accomplished players of the 20th century. He is one in a long line of world-class Jewish pianists. He passed away in 1989.

1904: Birthdate of Austrian-born English physicist Otto Robert Frisch. In 1938, he and Lise Meitner were the first to describe the fission of uranium after bombardment by neutrons. During World War II, Frisch was part of the British delegation to the Manhattan Project, working as head of the Critical Assembly Group. He returned to England to direct the physics department at the Cavendish Laboratory, Cambridge. He died in 1979, one of the many Jewish scientists who fled the Nazis and enriched the West.

1905: (2nd of Tishrei, 5666): Second day of Rosh Hashanah

1906: “Ivan Pavlov writes a science article which includes an early description of the phenomenon of classical conditioning.”

1907: (23rd of Tishrei, 5668) Simchat Torah

1909: (16th of Tishrei, 5670): Second Day of Sukkoth

1910: Birthdate of Rabbi Chiam Pinchas Scheinberg.

http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/obituaries/religion-obituaries/9161424/Rabbi-Chaim-Pinchas-Scheinberg.html

1910: “The season of the German stock company at the Irving Place Theatre” in New York opened tonight “with the performance for the first time on any stage of a melodramatic tragedy in three acts by Paule Heyse,” the German-Jewish “novelist and poet, entitled ‘The Veiled Statue at Sais’. Heyse was the first Jew to win the Nobel Prize for Literature which he won in 1910.

1911: (9th of Tishrei, 5672): Erev Yom Kippur

1911: In Chicago, Illinois, James and Emma Kostal gave birth to songwriter and arranger Irwin Kostal, the brother of James, Jerome and Violet Kostal.

http://www.nytimes.com/1994/12/02/obituaries/irwin-kostal-83-orchestrated-music-for-hollywood-films.html

1911: Mr. and Mrs. Joseph L. Seligman, who have been spending “their honeymoon in the West,” are scheduled to take up residence at 16 East 81st Street today in New York City. The bride is the former Josephine Knowles of Pensacola, Florida.

1912: (20th of Tishrei, 5673): Sixth Day of Sukkoth

1912: (20th of Tishrei, 5673): Forty-eight-year-old merchant Nathan Stein passed away in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

1912: (20th of Tishrei, 5673): Eighty-year-old Jacob Leo Samuel, the “president of the Spanish Portuguese Synagogue, passed away today in Montreal.

1913: Birthdate of Yisrael Barzilai, the Polish native who made Aliyah in 1934 and became active in politics, serving as an MK and Cabinet Minister.

1913: Morris Wolff was “appointed third deputy attorney-general for Pennsylvania” today.

1913: In Brooklyn, Morris and Pauline Rangell gave birth to Dr. Leo Rangell, a leading psychoanalyst during the heyday of classical Freudian talk therapy in the 1960s and 1970s, and a relentless advocate for the slow approach to treating emotional distress even as antidepressants and managed care made short-term treatment the norm (As reported by Paul Vitello).

1914: In Atlanta, Ga, Samuel Boorstein, “an attorney who participated in the defence of Leo Frank and his wife gave birth to Daniel Boorstin, author of ‘The Americas: The Democratic Experience’ for which he won the 1974 Pulitzer Prize, the 12th Librarian of Congress and the husband of Ruth Carolyn Frankel, the graduate of Wellesley College who “became his partner and editor for his first book ‘The Mysterious Science of the Law’.”

1915: (23rd of Tishrei, 5676): Simchat Torah

1915: Birthdate of Cruz “Allen” Rivera, the Catholic Puerto Rican who married a Jewish waitress, Lillian Friedman, with whom he had a son, Gerald Michael Rivera, known as Geraldo.

1915: The Jewish Chronicle reported that Private Abraham Lippman of the Zion Mule Corps “was in the 3rd Northern General Hospital in Sheffield suffering from an eye wound where he was met by British Army Jewish Chaplain Rabbi Barnett I. Cohen.” (Jewish Virtual Library).

1915: ‘Jew In Czar’s Council’ published today described the election by representatives of commerce and industry of the first Jew to the Council of the Empire, which “has equal legislative powers with the Duma.”

1916: It was reported today that the Jews “constitute only 3 per cent of the population of Russia.”

1916: It was reported today that “in addition to the large number of schools” exclusively for Jewish students, permission has been granted by the Russian government “for the establishment of Jewish gymnasiums (high or predatory schools) in Petrograd.”

1917: (15th of Tishrei, 5678): Sukkoth

1917: At Temple Israel of Harlem, Dr. M.H. Harris is scheduled to speak on “Food Conservation.”

1917: According to remarks by Jacob Billikopf, the Executive Director of the American Jewish Relief Committee, “The Yom Kippur appeal” which raised about a half a million dollars “was made possible through the generosity of Sam C. Lamport who, without solicitation, offer to pay the entire cost of the campaign.”

1918: During World War I, Arab forces under T.E. Lawrence (aka “Lawrence of Arabia”) capture Damascus. The Arabs had the mistaken notion that the capture of Damascus would result in the recreation of the Caliphate located in the Syrian city. The British and French had other plans – plans that would help to destabilise the region that would reverberate into the 21st century with the violence in Iraq, Lebanon and, of course, Syria. This is another example of regional confrontation that had, and has, nothing to do with the Jews, Zionism or Israel. (In reality, it was the forces under Allenby, including the Jewish Legion, that were responsible for the victory).

1918: ‘Anti-Semitism in Germany’ published today summarised information contained in a pamphlet by Israel Cohen published by the English Federation which “sketches the history of this movement from Bismarck through Stocker and Ahlvardt” and which the author says “has concealed its fangs during the war” but will, at its first opportunity “come out of its lair and begin to spread its poison anew.”

1918: The 165th Regiment, including Sergeant Abraham Blaustein, left La Marche today and hiked to Viocourt as they continued to advance against the Boche in the last great offensive of WWI.

1919: The London Office of the Jewish Correspondence Bureau was opened today by Mr. Meer Grossman and Jacob Landau “as a private company.”

1919: Today Major General Hans von Seeckt “became chief of the newly established Truppenamt agency,” “the cover organisation for the German General Staff” that hid training banned by the Versailles Treaty until 1935” when, under Hitler, “the General Staff of the Germany Army was re-created.” (Editor’s note – This is but one more example of the reality that German leaders, long before Hitler came to power, were determined to undue the outcome of WWI and re-establish Germany as the dominant power in Europe.)

1919: Alexander Berkman was released from Atlanta Federal Penitentiary after having served the maximum sentence following his conviction for violating the Espionage Act of 1917 for his role in trying to dissuade Americans from registering for the Draft in World War I.

1920: On New York’s Lower East Side, Rose (née Berolsky), a Lithuanian Jewish immigrant who worked in a garment sweatshop, and Milton Matthow, a Russian Jewish peddler and electrician, from Kiev gave birth to Walter John Matthow who gained fame as actor Walter Matthau whose most famous role may have been as Oscar Madison in ‘The Odd Couple’.

http://matthau.com/walter-matthau/

1920: Mr. and Mrs. Edgar Troutfelt and Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Loeb, who spent the Summer at Seagate, New York, returned to their New York homes today.

1920: Two days after he had passed away, Woolf Davis, the husband of Mina Davis with whom he had four children – “Isaac, Ann, David and Leah” – was buried today at the East Ham Jewish Cemetery.

1921: As of today, the “temporary officers of the newly formed Camden, NJ, lodge of the Independent Order of B’nai B’rith which has 30 members are Sig Schoenagle, President; Abe Furhrman; Bernard Bertman, Secretary.”

1922: Twenty-six-year-old Army veteran and Rutgers University football player “John Alexander made football history today while playing for the Milwaukee Badgers against the Chicago Cardinals” when “he became the first person to ever play the ‘outside linebacker position.’”

1923: (21st of Tishrei, 5684): Hoshana Rabah

1924: Birthdate of President Jimmy Carter. President Carter brokered the Camp David agreements that led to the historic peace treaty between Israel and Egypt. In the 21st century, he openly allied himself with the Palestinians in a book whose title equated Israel with the former white supremacist regime of South Africa.

1924: Birthdate of Herbert Breslin, the Bronx native who used his skills as a publicist to promote tenor Luciano Pavarotti to the status of “superstar.” (As reported by Daniel J. Wakin.)

1925: As the Senators were closing out their pennant-winning season, Buddy Myer played in the third of the four regular-season games that would mark his major league debut.

1925: Birthdate of Adolfo Kaminsky, the Argentine-born Jew raised in Paris who served in the Resistance during WWII, where his skills as a forger saved thousands of lives because of his creation of false identity documents.

https://www.nytimes.com/2016/10/02/opinion/sunday/if-i-sleep-for-an-hour-30-people-will-die.html

1926: (23rd of Tishrei, 5678): Simchat Torah

1928: In Joniškis, Lithuania, Ella (née Zotnickaita) and Ber Skikne gave birth to Laruschka Mischa Skikne, known in Hebrew as Zvi Mosheh, who gained fame as actor Laurence Harvey, whose parts were as varied as a Texan at the Alamo and a brainwashed assassin in ‘The Manchurian Candidate’.

http://www.nytimes.com/1973/11/27/archives/laurence-harvey-screen-actor-is-dead-at-45-attained-stardom-with.html?mcubz=0

1929: ‘The Devil’s Maze’, a dramatic film with music by Louis Levy, was released today in the United Kingdom.

1930: (9th of Tishrei, 5691): Erev Yom Kippur

1930: Birthdate of Samuel Winfield Lewis, the native of Houston whose distinguished diplomatic career included serving as US Ambassador to Israel from 1977 to 1985.

1930: The Passfield White Paper, dated as of today, recommended limiting Jewish immigration to Palestine following the Arab riots of 1929.

1932: (1st of Tishrei, 5693): Rosh Hashanah on Shabbat

1932: Herbert Samuel completed his service as Home Secretary under Prime Minister Ramsay MacDonald.

1933: Formation of the 6th Airlift Squadron in which author James Salter would serve following WWII.

1934: Paul Guilluame, the art critic who was the first to champion the work of Italian-Jewish painter Modigliani, passed away.

http://www.findagrave.com/cgi-bin/fg.cgi?page=gr&GRid=13707220

1935: Actress Sylvia Sidney, “the daughter of Rebecca (née Saperstein), a Romanian Jew, and Victor Kosow, a Russian Jewish immigrant who worked as a clothing salesman, married Bennett Cerf today.

1936: (15th of Tishrei, 5697): Sukkoth

1936: In Budapest, French Premier Leon Blub was “assailed” as “Red Jew” during a ally of Christian National students who then went to the Jewish quarter where they broke the “windows of the chief synagogue” during “an anti-Semitic demonstration.” (Editor’s note – these anti-Semitic attacks were not an aberration and help to explain the acquiescence in the Holocaust.)

1936: “An appeal for funds to combat the widespread anti-Jewish propaganda in Eastern and Central Europe was made ‘today’ by Morris C. Troper, the controller of the American Jewish Joint Committee” who had just returned from a tour of Europe where he said “the Jews in Germany had been deprived of their civil and religious rights and that a similar deprivation is threatened in Poland, Austria, Rumania, Lithuania and Latvia.”

1936: Sixty-year-old Louis Thomas McFadden, a Congressman from Pennsylvania and an outspoken foe of the Federal Reserve Board who blamed the board for the Great Depression and saw it as part of a Jewish conspiracy to control the economy and who inserted “excerpts from The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion into the Congressional Record” passed away.

1936: “A total of $2,500,000 was expended by the Jewish Agency for Palestine on immigration, colonisation, security and other activities, including the settlement of German Jews during the year” that end today.

1937: Cambridge, Massachusetts, native Philip Rahv (born Fevel Greenberg) “was officially expelled as a Trotzkyite by the American Communist Party.” (Editor’s Note: This was part of the contest between Stalin and Trotsky for control of the Communist Party – a conflict which was literally a matter of life and death in those days but which is unknown to almost everybody at the start of the 21stcentury.)

1937: The Palestine Post reported on the festive opening of the new Haifa-Hadera-Tel Aviv-Jaffa highway, an achievement described as a “remarkable engineering feat” and “a grand step in the development of the country.”

1937: The Palestine Post reported that according to some moderate Arab sources, it was the well-known band of Sheikh Izzadin Kassam which was responsible for the murder of Mr. L.Y. Andrews, the District Commissioner for Galilee, and of his driver, Constable Peter Robertson. This terrorist group, known as having committed many murders before, shot and killed Andrews and Robertson as they were about to enter the Anglican Church in Nazareth.

1937: The Palestine Post reported that, according to some London newspapers, the British and French diplomats in Geneva discussed the possibility of Jewish settlement in [?].

1938: The Polish government revoked the passports of all Jews who had lived outside of Poland for more than five years, rendering them stateless.

1938: Today, following the Anschluss of last March, the medical practice of Eduard Bloch, who had once been the physician of Hitler’s family, was closed today, following which he, his daughter and his son-in-law “emigrated overseas.”

1938: According to Claretta Petacci, today Mussolini said that “Hitler is a big softy, deep down.” Petacci was Il Duce’s mistress.

1938: In Argentina, a decree is scheduled to go into effect today designed to limit the number of emigres who can enter the country, which many assume is intended to stop the flow of Jewish immigrants coming from “Greater Germany and Poland.”

1938: Civiltá Cattolica, the foremost Jesuit journal, which is published in Rome and controlled by the Vatican, calls Judaism sinister and accuses Jews of trying to control the world through money and secularism. The journal says that the devil is the Jews’ master; Judaism is evil and “a standing menace to the world.”

1939: ‘The Jewish Calendar’, a pamphlet “compiled and arranged by Solomon M. Neches,” “with corresponding dates for the year 5700 Anno Mundi, 1939-1940 Common Era,” was listed today among “the latest books received” today.

1939: In Vienna, Austria, Übersiedlungsaktion (Resettlement action) is instituted against able-bodied Jewish men. These Jews are deported to Poland for forced labour

1939: Nazis begin the internment of Polish “mental defectives” in the Polish village of Piasnica.

1939: In keeping with the terms of their pact with Nazi Germany, Russia “poured well over 1,000,000 men with full equipment into her share of the partitioned Polish State.”

1939: “Speaking tonight at the Temple of Religion” at the World’s Fair, “where Congregation B’nai Jeshurun celebrated the beginning of its 114th year in New York, Dr. Israel Goldstein, the congregation’s rabbi assailed the ‘menace of Nazi-Communist paganism’ and advised Jews and Christians to unite ‘to uphold and defend religion and religious values.’”

1939: Today, “Edward L. Bernays announced his withdrawal as non-salaried counsel on public relations for the World’s Fair” being held in New York.

1940: The Nazis deport 6,500 Jews from Germany’s Palatinate, Baden and Saar regions to internment camps at the foot of the French Pyrenees.

1940: Jews are forced to pay for and build a wall around the Warsaw (Poland) Ghetto.

1940: Reich theoretician Alfred Rosenberg writes an article, ‘Jews to Madagascar’, which suggests mass deportation of Jews to the island off the African coast.

1940: German authorities forbid Norwegian Jews from teaching and participating in other professions.

1940: Young Jewish men return from the Belzec, Poland, camp to Szczebrzeszyn, Poland, after a ransom of 20,000 zlotys is paid to Nazi captors.

1940: In his New Year’s message, excerpts of which were published today, Dr. Emil Wleipziger of New Orleans, President of the Central Conference of American Rabbis, asked Reform Rabbis “to assume the strategy of audacity, whereby they might teach their congregations to give divine thanks in the hour of agony that He has kept us alive, has sustained us and allowed us to reach this day.”

1940: Wendell Willkie, the Republican candidate for President, “told Jewish citizens tonight that ‘in so far as it is within my capacity to keep so sacred a pledge, the United States of America will never harbour racial or religious intolerance and persecution’.”

1940: It was reported today that “the Jewish New Year holidays which begin at sundown” tomorrow, will confine the kosher slaughter to three days this week” in New York.

1941: (10 Tishrei, 5702): Yom Kippur

1941: On this Jewish Day of Atonement, Jews are taken from the ghetto at Podborodz, Ukraine, and killed.

1941: Majdanek, a concentration outside of Lublin, Poland began operating today. During its 34 months of operation at least 59,000 Jews were murdered there.

1941(10 Tishrei, 5702): At Zalgar, the Nazis killed 633 men, 1,017 women, 496 children.

1941(10 Tishrei, 5702): At Butrimantz, Lithuania, the Nazis murdered 976 Jews in front of Lithuanian crowds seated on benches for “a good view.” For more on the destruction of this Lithuanian Shtetl see, ‘If I Forget Thee: The Destruction of the Shtetl Butrimantz (Butrimonys, Lithuania’.The Nazis sent 3,000 more Jews from Vilna to Ponar, where they would all be shot.

1941: The German government prohibits further Jewish emigration from Germany.

1941: At the Auschwitz camp, SS officer Arthur Johann Breitwieser takes note when a comrade is rendered unconscious after accidental exposure to a disinfectant called Zyklon B. A gaseous variant of the compound will eventually be used to kill millions of Jews.

1941: (10 Tishrei, 5702) Einsatzgruppen members gather Jews of the Baltic port of Libau and machine-gun them at the local naval base.

1941: (10 Tishrei, 5702) Germans drown 30 Jewish children in clay pits near Okopowa Street in the Warsaw Ghetto.

1941: Seventy children in the Warsaw Ghetto are found frozen to death outside destroyed houses following the season’s first snowfall.

1941: From this date until 22 December 1941, the Germans murdered 33,500 Jews in Vilna, Lithuania.

1942: Jews are deported to Auschwitz from Holland and Belgium; to the Treblinka death camp from central Poland and the Theresienstadt, Czechoslovakia camp/ghetto; and to the Belzec death camp from the Eastern Galicia region of Poland.

1942: The Nazis opened Chelmek as a labour camp. The Jews there and elsewhere were used as slave labour for the German war effort.

1942: Nazis deported 4,000 Jews from Lukow, a town near Lublin in Poland.

1942: The Nazis deported 2,000 Jews from Czechoslovakia.

1942: At Novogrudok, Belorussia, 50 Jews escape from the Germans and join the local resistance led by Tuvia Bielski.

1942: As 3,000 Jews are arrested at Pinczów, Poland, Jewish resistance is led by Michael Majtek and Zalman Fajnsztat.

1942: Five thousand Jews are deported from Zawichost, Poland to Belzec.



1942: The British Vatican Ambassador Francis d’Arcy Osborne writes in his diary that Pope Pius XII only occasionally denounces moral crimes. But such rare and vague declarations “do not have … lasting force and validity.” Osborne points out that the Pope’s “policy of silence in regard to such offences against the conscience of the world must necessarily involve a renunciation of moral leadership.”

1942: (20th of Tishrei, 5703) At a small labour camp at Budy, Poland, female German non-Jewish prisoners beat, mutilate and kill dozens of captive Jewish women. When the massacre is over, Auschwitz commandant Rudolf Höss inspects the scene.

1942: (20th of Tishrei, 5703) Eighty-five year old Dayton, Ohio, native Louis D. Beaumont who with “his two brothers joined with David May, their brother-in-law, in the 1880s to form the May Shoe and Clothing Company, which became the predecessor to May Department Stores” and who created the Louis D. Beaumont Foundation which funded several programmes at the Washington University in St. Louis, passed away today.”

1942: The Chelmek slave-labour camp, located in Poland near Auschwitz-Birkenau, opens to house Jews draining swamps to provide water to the nearby Bata shoe factory.

1942: (20th of Tishrei, 5703) In Luków, Poland, Jewish Council member David Lieberman is told by German authorities that the money he has collected to ransom Lublin’s Jews is useless, and deportations will continue, whereupon Lieberman tears the money to pieces and slaps the German official in the face. Ukrainian guards kill Lieberman immediately, and 4,000 of the Jews Lieberman had hoped to protect are deported to the Treblinka extermination camp, where they are gassed.

1942: Hundreds of Jews escape the Ukrainian town of Luboml but are quickly hunted down. In all, some 10,000 of the town’s Jews are killed.

1943: (2nd of Tishrei, 5704): Second day of Rosh Hashanah

1943: In Manhattan, Gertrude Levy and Joseph Slater gave birth to “Robert Slater, a journalist and the author of more than two dozen books, including biographies of figures as diverse as the Israeli leader Golda Meir, the businessman Jack Welch and the billionaire and philanthropist George Soros.” (As reported by William Yardley)

1943: SS chief Heinrich Himmler delivers a speech at a “Final Solution” conference.



1943: The Jewish ghetto at Chernovtsy, Romania, is liquidated.



1943: (2nd of Tishrei, 5704) Just before their murders, several Jewish women use their bare hands to attack SS troops at Auschwitz.

1944: (14th of Tishrei, 5705): Erev Sukkot

1944: Birthdate of Dror Kashtan, the native of Petah Tikva who became a leading Israeli footballer. (What Americans call soccer)



1944: (14th of Tishrei, 5705) Fifty-one-year-old Max Ehrlich, who had been a highly successful German entertainer, was gassed at Auschwitz for the crime of being a Jew.



http://www.max-ehrlich.org/



1944: Three years after they began, the final transport of Jews left Cologne for Theresienstadt today.



1944: The Germans initiate death marches of prisoners from Auschwitz to camps in Germany, including Dachau, Bergen-Belsen, and Sachsenhausen.



1944: About 15,000 Jews are deported from the Theresienstadt, Czechoslovakia, camp/ghetto to Auschwitz.



1944: (14th of Tishrei, 5705) At the Stutthof, Germany, concentration camp, executions of Jewish prisoners begin. Initial killings are carried out by assembling inmates with their backs to an infirmary wall with the stated purpose of medical examinations. Slits in the wall behind the heads of each inmate allow a pistol shot to be fired into their brains from the adjoining room.



1944: Some 150 twins, most of them children, remain in Dr. Mengele’s medical block at Auschwitz-Birkenau.

1944: (14th of Tishrei, 5705) The Nazis gassed 1,000 more Jews from Theresinstadt at Birkenau.

1945: (24th of Tishrei, 5706) At Boleslawiec, Poland, eight Jews are murdered by an anti-Semitic Polish underground group. Yes, this happened five months after the end of World War II.

1945: David Ben-Gurion decided to launch an armed struggle against the British, which resulted in the Palmach joining The Hebrew Resistance Movement.

1945: Birthdate of Rod Carew.

1946: Today, Mrs. Belle J. Goldstein, national president of the Mizrachi Women’s Organisation of America, described the conditions in Palestine following her four-month visit to Eretz Israel, where she took special pains to inspect the 45 child care facilities supported by Mizrachi. She compared conditions in Palestine to those in Ireland. She described the curfews which would come without warning, leaving families without such basics as bread and milk. She reiterated the fact that Mizrach did not condone the actions of the Stern Gang or the Irgun; she reported that most of the Yishuv was actively or passively a supporter of the Haganah.

1947: “Six British destroyers raced out of Haifa today to intercept” two ships carrying over three thousand Jewish refugees that have passed through Dardanelles and, according to RAF patrols, are somewhere between Cyprus and northern Palestine. Just in case that a half dozen modern British warships were unable to cope with the threat posed by these two vessels, 3 more destroyers were standing by in Haifa should they be needed.

1948: A National Palestinian Council meeting in Gaza elected the Mufti as its president and declared itself to be the provisional government of “All Palestine.” Trans-Jordan’s King Abdullah immediately denounced the All-Palestinian government, which he declared would not be allowed jurisdiction of the areas under the control of the Arab Legion, i.e. the West Bank and the Old City of Jerusalem.

1950: During the Maccabiah, competition opens in Haifa for various aquatic events, including swimming, diving and water polo.

1950: In an article entitled ‘Land of a Determined People’, famed correspondent and author Quentin Reynolds reviews ‘Watch For the Morning’ by Thomas Sugrue. According to Reynolds, this is not only the latest book to be published describing Israel, “but well may be the best book yet published on the new state. It is certainly the most exciting and most interesting.”

1950: During a play-off game between the Dodgers and Phillies, which decided who would meet the Yankees in the World Series, Cal Abrams was thrown out at the plate as he tried to score from second base – a play which would help lead to the Dodgers defeat.

1951: (1st of Tishrei, 5712) As US forces slug it out on the Korean peninsula, Jews observe Rosh Hashanah.

1954: CBS broadcast the first episode of ‘The Lineup’, several episodes of which were directed by Dan Siegel.

1955: (15th of Tishrei, 5716): Sukkoth

1955: After having premiered in New York last month, “Killer’s Kiss,” “directed by Stanley Kubrick who wrote the script along with Howard Sackler,” was released today in the rest of the United States.

1955: (15th of Tishrei, 5716) Sixty-six-year-old Soviet Jewish actor and director Alexey Denisovich Dikiy, “who worked at Moscow Art Theatre and later worked with Habima Jewish theatre in Tel-Aviv” and whose career fell and rose on the whim of Joseph Stalin meaning he was a prisoner in the Gulag as well as a recipient of the Stalin Prize, passed away today.

http://www.vakhtangov.ru/en/persones/dikiy

1955: At Ebbets Field, the Dodgers win the fourth game of the World Series, leaving them in a tie with the Bronx Bombers.

1956: (26th of Tishrei, 5717) Albert Von Tilzer passed away in Los Angeles. Born in 1878, he was an American songwriter, the younger brother of fellow songwriter Harry Von Tilzer. He wrote the music to many hit songs, including, most notably, ‘Take Me Out To The Ball Game’. He was born Albert Gumm in Indianapolis, Indiana; his last name had been shortened by his parents from Gumbinski, or possibly Guminski. As a young man, he worked briefly at his older brother Harry Von Tilzer’s publishing company, and Albert’s earliest songs were published by Harry. Within a very few years, Albert formed his own firm, The York Publishing Company, and there appears to have been no further collaboration between Albert and Harry Von Tilzer, although both of them wrote and published many hundreds of songs. Tilzer was Albert and Harry’s mother’s maiden name. When the oldest brother Harry began his songwriting career, he assumed the professional name Von Tilzer, adding the honorific “Von” to his mother’s maiden name. Albert followed suit, as did younger brothers Will and Jules Von Tilzer, both of whom were also active in the music industry. Von Tilzer was a top Tin Pan Alley tune writer, producing numerous popular music compositions from 1900 continuing through the early fifties. He collaborated with many lyricists, including Jack Norworth, Lew Brown, and Harry MacPherson. A number of his tunes were performed (and recorded) by jazz bands and continue to be played decades later. His songs included ‘The Alcoholic Blues’, ‘Apple Blossom Time’, ‘Chili Bean’, ‘Dapper Dan’, ‘Honey Boy’, ‘I May Be Gone for a Long, Long Time’, ‘I’m Glad I’m Married’, ‘I’m the Lonesomest Gal in Town’, ‘The Moon Has His Eye On You’, ‘My Cutie’s Due at Two-to-Two’, ‘My Little Girl’, ‘Oh By Jingo!’, ‘Oh How She Could Yacki- Hacki, Wicki-Wacki, Woo’, ‘Put on Your Slippers and Fill Up Your Pipe, You’re Not Going Bye-Bye Tonight’, ‘Put Your Arms Around Me Honey’, ‘Roll Along, Prairie Moon’, ‘Take Me Out To The Ball Game’, ‘Wait Till You Get Them Up in the Air, Boys’ and hundreds of others.

1956: The Israeli delegation returned from France following highly secret negotiations on how to deal with the threat posed by President Nasser of Egypt.

1956: ‘The Diary of Anne Frank’ “opened simultaneously in seven German cities.”

1957: Today marked the publication of the first of a 12-part series written by Alexander Bittlement for The Worker that described the liberalising process that was taking place in the Communist Party in the wake of the exposure of Stalin’s excesses and the Hungarian Revolution.

1957: ‘Affair in Havana’, a crime film directed by Laslo Benedek and with music by Ernest Gold, was released today in the United States.

1958: ‘Onionhead’, a comedy-drama set in WW II, and directed by Norman Taurog and featuring Walter Matthau and Joey Bishop, was released in the United States today.

1958: ‘Man of the West’, produced by Walter Mirisch and co-starring Julie London and Lee J. Cobb, was released in the United States today.

1958: ‘Handful of Fire’, a two-act play written by N. Richard Nash, opened today “on Broadway at the Martin Beck Theatre.

1958: ‘The Big Country’, a big-screen western epic that was a popular hit, directed and produced by William Wyler, with an overpowering score by Jerome Moross and co-starring Carroll Baker, was released today in the United States by United Artists.

1959: Henry Popkin’s review of ‘Harold Loeb’s The Expatriate Twenties: The Way It Was’ was published today.

https://www.commentarymagazine.com/articles/the-way-it-was-by-harold-loeb

1960: (10th of Tishrei, 5721): Yom Kippur

1960: US and Greek premiere of ‘Never on a Sunday’, written and directed by Jules Dassin, who also co-starred in the film.

1960: ‘Camelot’, the Lerner and Loewe musical, “premiered in Toronto at the O’Keefe Centre where it disastrously ran for over four hours instead of the expected two hours.”

1960: After 337 performances at the Music Box Theatre, the curtain came down on the original Broadway production of ‘Five Finger Exercise’ written by British playwright Sir Peter Levin Shaffer, the twin brother of playwright Anthony Shaffer.

1961: (21st of Tishrei, 5722): Hoshana Rabba

1961: Gertrude Berg, the actress best known as “Molly Goldberg,” appeared for the third time as the mystery guest on ‘What’s My Line?’

1961: British diplomat Sir Andrews “was involved in the transfer of the Trust Territory of Southern Cameroons to the French-controlled state of the Caermoun Republic” today.

1962: ‘A Kind of Loving’, directed by John Schlesinger and produced by Joseph Janni, was released today in the United States.

1962: ‘Little Annie Fanny’, a comic series created by Harvey Kurtzman and Will Elder that debuted in Playboy.

1962: Barbra Streisand signs her first recording contract with Columbia Record Company.

1962: Brian Epstein signs a contract to manage the Beatles through 1977.

1962: ‘I Can Get It for You Wholesale’, a musical with music and lyrics by Harold Rome and a book by Jerome Weidman, starring Elliott Gould, featuring Lillian Roth and Barbra Streisand as “Miss Marmelstein,” transferred from the Shubert Theatre to the Broadway Theatre.

1964: The Free Speech Movement is launched on the campus of the University of California, Berkeley. Among the movement’s leaders were several Jews, including Suzanne Goldberg, Bettina Aptheker and Jackie Goldberg.

1965: Harold Brown began serving as the 8th United States Secretary of the Air Force.

1966: (17th of Tishrei, 5727): Shabbat Shel Sukkoth

1966: (17th of Tishrei, 5727) Seventy-one year old Latvia native Yiddishist Zalman (Salman) Yefroiken who in 1921 came to the United States where he eventually became the education director of the “Workmen’s Circle High School,” editor of “Culture and Education and the author of ‘Jews Do Not Surrender’ while raising two children with his wife, the former Amy Goldberg.

https://timesmachine.nytimes.com/timesmachine/1966/10/02/82905985.pdf

1966: Birthdate of actress and model Cindy Margolis. And you thought I only knew about dead rabbis, old authors and antique actors.

1967: ‘Far From Vietnam’, a documentary co-directed by William Klein, was released in France today.

1967: In Toronto, the cornerstone was laid for the expansion project at Shaar Hashomayim. Thsynagogue, which had been designed to serve 300 families, was now serving 1,750 families, which necessitated the building project.

1968: (9th of Tishrei, 5629): Erev Yom Kippur

1970: (1st of Tishrei, 5731): Rosh Hashanah

1970: In Philadelphia, “Arthur and Karen (Spivak) Lobel gave birth to historian Cindy Renee Lobel. (As reported by Katherine Rosman)

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/10/12/obituaries/cindy-r-lobel-dead.html

1970: ‘The Baby Maker’, starring Barbara Hershey (Barbara Lynn Herzstein), was released today in the United States.

1971: (12th of Tishrei, 5732) Seventy-three-year-old “Bella Finkel Muni,” the actress, sister of “director of Abe Finkel” and the wife of award-winning actor Paul Muni, passed away today in Los Angeles.

https://timesmachine.nytimes.com/timesmachine/1971/10/04/90693586.pdf

1971: In the UK, ITV broadcast the first episode of ‘The Mary Feldman Comedy Machine’ starring Marty Feldman, who wrote for the show along with others, including Larry Gelbart and Barry Levinson.

1971: Benjamin Marcus Priteca, the Glasgow-born architect who designed Chevra Bikur Cholim synagogue in 1912 which is now the Langston Hughes Performing Art Centre, Seattle, and The Alhadeff Sanctuary of Seattle’s Temple De Hirsch Sinai …

1972: (23rd of Tishrei, 5733): Simchat Torah

1972: (23rd of Tishrei, 5733) Seventy-four-year-old French-born American Benny Valgar, who fought and lost in a bout for the Featherweight Championship of the World, passed away today.

1972: ‘Follies’, a musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by James Goldman, was performed for the last time at the Schubert Theatre in Los Angeles.

1973: According to the Agranat Commission Lieutenant Benjamin Siman Yov, order of battle intelligence officer for the Southern Command, gave his superior, Lt Colonel Gadalia, documents indicating Egypt’s war preparations; a warning that the Commission said was ignored.

1973: The Egyptian and Syrian armies went on full alert today. Israeli intelligence officers at the highest level ignored the potential significance of the move and did not respond with appropriate counter-measures. This decision would have near-catastrophic consequences five days later.

1974: Birthdate of Aleksandr Averbukh, the Russian-born Israeli Olympic-level pole vaulter.

1975: “Sylva Zalmanson begins the second week of her hunger strike outside the UN building in New York in support of her husband Edward Kuznetsov and her brothers Israel and Wolf Zalmanson who are still imprisoned in the USSR.”

1975: “An unofficial group of five Israelis” that had been visiting the USSR for the last ten days at the invitation of the Soviet Peace Committee left today.

1976: (7th of Tishrei, 5737) Seventy-four-year-old Goldie Feinstein passed away today.

1976: (7th of Tishrei, 5737) Seventy-five-year-old Tillie Feinstein of Paramus, NJ, passed away today.

1978: (29th of Elul, 5738): Erev Rosh Hashanah

1979: (10th of Tishrei, 5740): Yom Kippur

1980: (21st of Tishrei, 5741): Hoshana Raba

1980: (21st of Tishrei, 5741) Seventy-eight-year-old Kiev native Harry Grey, the author whose works included ‘The Hoods’ and the husband of Mildred Becker with whom he had three children – Beverle, Harvey and Simeon – passed away today.

1980: The West End production of ‘They’re Playing Our Song’, “a musical with a book by Neil Simon, lyrics by Carole Bayer Sager, and music by Marvin Hamlisch” opened today at the Shaftesbury Theatre.

1981: As of today, in the last thirty days, 405 Jews left the USSR.

1982: (14th of Tishrei, 5743): Erev Sukkoth

1982: ‘The Last American Virgin’ directed by Boaz Davidson, who also wrote the script, produced by Yoram Globus and Menahem Golan and filmed by cinematographer Adam Greenberg, was released in Finland today.

1983: (24th of Tishrei, 5744): Parashat Bereshit

1983: CBS broadcast the first episode of ‘Cutter to Houston’, a medical show created by Sandor Stern.

1983: (24th of Tishrei, 5744) Eighty-two-year-old Lucille Feinstein passed away today.

1985: The West End production of the ‘Torch Song Trilogy’ by Harvey Fierstein opened today at the Albery Theatre

1985: President Ronald Reagan today announced his intention to nominate Richard Schifter to be Assistant Secretary of State for Human Rights and Humanitarian Affairs. He would succeed Elliott Abrams. Mr. Schifter is a partner in the law firm of Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver and Kampelman in Washington, DC.

1985: In what is known as “Operation Wooden Leg,” the Israeli air force bombed PLO Headquarters in Tunis in response to the Yom Kippur hijacking of a yacht off the coast of Cyprus and the cold-blooded murder of the three Israeli tourists on board.

1987: Their Majesties King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia of Spain paid a visit to Sephardic Temple Tifereth Israel in Los Angeles in a secular event in their honour.

1988: ‘Heathers’, a comedy starring Winona Ryder (Winona Laura Horowwitz) who also served as narrator, was released in Italy today.

1989: “Congress adopted the Lautenberg-Spector Amendment which contains new rules of immigration to the US from USSR which include a quota of 40,000 Jews a year and direct flights from Moscow to USA.”

1989: General Colin Powell began serving as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. During Operation Desert Storm, Powell sent Patriot Batteries to Israel to thwart the Scud attacks from Iraq. This was the first time that Israel had entrusted any part of her defence to another nation. Israel did so not because she was unable to protect herself, but because the United States asked Israel to stay on the sidelines so as not to upset the coalition the Bush Administration had gathered to fight Iraq.

1990: The UNESCO Courier publishes Manuel Osorio’s interview with Claude Levi-Strauss, a French social anthropologist.

1991: (23rd of Tishrei, 5752): Simchat Torah

1991: The Yugoslav People’s Army (“JNA”) which had been battling Croatian forces began the Siege of Dubrovnik during which two thirds of the old city was in some way damaged, including the Sephardic synagogue which is the second oldest such edifice in Europe, “where shells and grenades hit the adjacent buildings shattering the windows of the sanctuary and Jewish Community Headquarters.”

1993: The movie version of ‘M. Butterfly, directed by David Cronenberg and with music by Howard Shore, was released today in the United States.

1993: ‘Cool Running’, a sports movie directed by Jon Turteltaub and with music by Hans Zimmer, was released in the United States today.

1993: ‘Malice’, a thriller with a screenplay by Aaron Sorkin, music by Jerry Goldsmith and co-starring Bebe Neuwirth, was released in the United States by Columbia Pictures.

1993: ‘For Love Or Money’, a comedy directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, produced by Brian Grazer and featuring Bob Balaban, was released today in the United States.

1994: The City of Anchorage, Alaska, honoured Rabbi Harry L. Rosenfeld by proclaiming this “Rabbi Harry Rosenfeld Day.”

1994: Abner J. Mikva began serving as White House Counsel under President Clinton.

1994: ‘The age of Hobsbawm: The people’s historian is turning his long gaze to a short century’ published today provided a review ‘Age of Extremes: The Short Twentieth Century -1914 to 1991’ by Eric Hobsbawm.

http://www.independent.co.uk/voices/profile-the-age-of-hobsbawm-the-peoples-historian-is-turning-his-long-gaze-to-a-short-century-says-1440380.html

1995: ‘Piranha’, the film which marked the debut of Mila Kunis, was released in the United States today.

1997: Ninety-seven-year-old Esther Gottesman, who had been a “national board member of Hadassah since 1934” and who convinced her brother-in-law D. Samuel Gottesman to help finance the acquisition of the Dead Sea Scrolls, passed away today. (As reported by Enid Nemy)

http://www.independent.co.uk/voices/profile-the-age-of-hobsbawm-the-peoples-historian-is-turning-his-long-gaze-to-a-short-century-says-1440380.html

1997: It was reported today that the 1990s have seen “a continuation of Jewish day school growth” with an enrollment of over “200,000 students nationwide,” which is seen as being “part of a resurgence in Jewish culture.”

1997: The ‘Red Tent’ by Anita Dimant is published. The novel examines Jewish history through feminist eyes, featuring Dinah, Jacob’s only daughter. In the Bible, Dinah is portrayed as a rape victim who is avenged by her brothers.

1997: CBS broadcast the first episode of season five of ‘The Nanny’, a sitcom created by Peter Marc Jacobson and Fran Drescher who starred “as Fran Fine,” a Jewish nanny from Queens.

1999: (21st of Tishrei, 5760): Hoshana Raba

1999:(21st of Tishrei, 5760) Seventy-five-year-old Willem Polak, the former mayor of Amsterdam, passed away today.

1999: (21st of Tishrei, 5760) Ted Arison, an Israeli-American businessman who co-founded Norwegian Cruise Lines in 1966 with Knut Kloster and founded Carnival Cruise Lines in 1972, passed away. Born in Tel Aviv, Israel, in 1924, he fought in the Jewish Brigade of the British Army during World War II. He moved to the United States in the early 1950s and created Carnival Cruise Lines in 1972, in which he made his fortune. Later, he established the National Foundation for Advancement in the Arts based in Miami. He brought professional basketball to South Florida with the formation of the Miami Heat in 1988, and established the philanthropic Arison Foundation in Israel and the United States. In 1990, he renounced his US citizenship, in an effort to avoid US Estate Taxes (and failed to meet the 10 years out of the United States rules on this matter, when he died in 1999) and returned to Israel and founded Arison Investments. In 1997, he headed a consortium that purchased the controlling share in Bank Hapoalim for more than $1 billion – the largest privatisation deal in Israel’s history. His children include Micky Arison and Shari Arison.

2000: The New York Times included reviews of ‘The Avengers’ by Richard Cohen and ‘The Talmud and the Internet’ by Jonathan Rosen.

2000: (2nd of Tishrei, 5761): Second Day of Rosh Hashanah

2000: Arab Israelis took part in violent demonstrations aimed at showing their support for the Second Intifada

2000: The 2000 Summer Olympics, in which canoeer Rami Zur competed for Israel, came to a close today.

2001: Hamas took credit for today’s bombing in Talpiot, a neighbourhood in Jerusalem.

2002: (25th of Tishrei, 5763) Walter Annenberg, publisher and philanthropist, passed away.

http://www.nytimes.com/2002/10/02/arts/walter-annenberg-94-dies-philanthropist-and-publisher.html?pagewanted=all&src=pm

2002: ‘True Courage of One Who Had to Act’ was published today, it described the life of Necdet Kent, “a Turkish diplomat who risked his life to save Jews from Nazi concentration camps during World War II.”

http://www.smh.com.au/articles/2002/09/30/1033283437468.html

2003: Charles Prince replaced Sanford Weill as the CEO of Citigroup.

2003: CBS broadcast the first episode of season six of ‘The King of Queens’ co-starring Jerry Stiller.

2004: (16th of Tishrei, 5765): Second Day of Sukkoth

2004: (16th of Tishrei, 5765) Eighty-one-year-old fashion photographer Richard Avedon passed away today.

http://www.nytimes.com/2004/10/02/obituaries/richard-avedon-the-eye-of-fashion-dies-at-81.html?_r=0

2004: A month after premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival, ‘I Heart Huckabees’, starring Dustin Hoffman and featuring Isla Fisher, was released in the United States by Fox Searchlight Pictures.

2004: Opening of the “exhibition ‘David Bomberg en Ronda” at the Museo Joaquin Peinado in Ronda in Andalusia that showed work by Bomberg in the city and environment which he had celebrated in paintings and drawings in 1934-35 and 1954-47.

2005: (27th of Elul, 5765) A marvellous day for the Jewish community in Cedar Rapids. Temple Judah marked the last Shabbat of 5765 with Traditional Saturday morning services. The Cedar Rapids Gazette carried three articles featuring Jewish topics. First, the question in the God Squad column began with ‘I don’t see why synagogues force people to have tickets for services at the High Holidays’. Goldman and Hartman responded with a column about the need to provide financial support for religious institutions while assuring the questioner that nobody is turned away at the synagogue door because they cannot afford to pay. Second, there was a story about Rabbi Peter Schweitzer donating his ten-thousand-item collection of Jewish memorabilia to the National Museum of American Jewish History. Finally, there was a lengthy article about Kalman Feinberg winning the national Great Shofar Blast Off.

2006: The New York Times book section features reviews of two books about I.F. Stone – ‘All Governments Lie: The Life and Times of Rebel Journalist I.F. Stone’ by Myra MacPherson and ‘The Best of I.F. Stone’ edited by Karl Weber.

2006: The Washington Post book section features reviews of ‘Gonzo Judaism: A Bold Path for Renewing an Ancient Faith’ by Niles Elliot Goldstein and ‘Holy Unexpected: My New Life as a Jew’ by Robin Chotzinoff

2006: A Lubavitcher hasid reportedly responded to a request from Yiddish scholar Itche Goldberg and helped him put on Tefflin

2006: (9th of Tishrei, 5767): Yom Kippur observance begins with Kol Nidre.

2006: Over 100,000 people participated in the seventh annual “Yom Kippur for Everyone,” an event which brings an open and educational Yom Kippur service to community centres and schools throughout Israel. The idea is to create a meaningful spiritual experience for those who avoid traditional religious services.

2007: (19th of Tishrei, 5768) In Chevy Chase, Maryland, Israel Kugler, a leader of teachers’ and Jewish labour organisations, passed away at the age of 90. Kugler was president of the United Federation of College Teachers during the turbulent 1960s, and he won a reputation as an outspoken advocate for teachers’ rights. In 1965, the teachers’ union, under Kugler’s leadership, supported 31 professors who were dismissed from St. John’s University, a Catholic college in Queens, allegedly for demanding greater academic freedom. With Kugler’s encouragement, a number of St. John’s faculty members went on strike for a year and a half. In 1972, Kugler helped create the Professional Staff Congress, which today represents 20,000 faculty and staff members at the City University of New York. Kugler is survived by his wife, Helen; his sons, Philip of Silver Spring, Md., and Daniel of Washington; a sister, Frances Brill, who lives in Queens, and two grandsons. “He was a moral, spiritual and political compass,” said Philip Kugler in an interview with the Forward. “In addition to Little League and Boy Scouts, my father also brought me to march in New York City Labour Day parades, to picket lines, on a union bus to the historic 1963 March on Washington for civil rights.” Philip Kugler followed in his father’s footsteps, becoming a vice president of the American Federation of Teachers. Israel Kugler was born in Brooklyn on 13 June 1917 to Eastern European immigrant parents. He served in the Navy during World War II and was educated at City College and at New York University. In addition to his work as an organiser, he was a professor of social science in the CUNY system and author of the book ‘From Ladies to Women: The Organised Struggle for Women’s Rights in the Reconstruction Era’. Kugler’s parents were involved in the Workmen’s Circle/Arbeter Ring, which is the national Jewish labour organisation, and Kugler’s own children were sent to Workmen’s Circle shules (part-time Yiddish schools). After he retired from teaching and organising in 1980, Kugler was elected president of the Workmen’s Circle. He held the office for two terms, until 1984. Kugler was also active in other progressive Jewish organisations, serving as an officer of the Jewish Labour Committee and of the Forward Association, the not-for-profit holding company of this newspaper. “His strength was his passion for social justice, for labour,” said Robert Kaplan, director emeritus of the Workmen’s Circle. “He was a persistent fighter in every place he was. He always wanted to make sure that we stepped forward for labour, for the ordinary person.”

2007: US News & World Report Magazine features a report on Judge Michael Mukasey, the Orthodox Jew President Bush nominated to US Attorney General as being “a respected law-and-order man with a compassionate streak.”

2007: In a reminder of the connection between Jews and humour, Time Magazine featured a review of ‘Robert Klein: The HBO specials 1975-2005’, a DVD that features “the groundbreaking, brainy, improv-based style that has influenced every stand-up [comedian] who has followed” in Klein’s trail-blazing footsteps.

2007: Vacationers visiting Charles Clore Park in Tel Aviv expressed their disgust with the filth they encountered, much of which was caused by people barbecuing, a practice that the municipality had banned.

2007: Plaza Hotel owners Yitzhak Tshuva and the Elad Group paid $120,000 for the giant birthday cake that marked the 100th anniversary of the landmark New York hotel

2008: Amy Goodman was named as a recipient of the 2008 Right Livelihood Award, often referred to as the “Alternative Nobel Prize” – the first journalist to be so honoured. The Right Livelihood Award Foundation cited her work in “developing an innovative model of truly independent grassroots political journalism that brings to millions of people the alternative voices that are often excluded by the mainstream media.”

2008: (2nd of Tishrei, 5769): Second Day Rosh Hashanah

2008: (2nd of Tishrei, 5769) One hundred and nine year old Boris Yefimov, “a Russian cartoonist despised by Hitler and beloved by Stalin,” passed away today. (As reported by Douglas Martin)



http://www.nytimes.com/2008/10/05/world/europe/05yefimov.html?_r=0

2008: Professor Sarah Stroumsa replaces Professor Haim D. Rabinowitch, as rector at Hebrew University. He has served in the position for the last seven years.

2008: In the evening, at the New York film festival, a screening of ‘Waltz with Bashir’, directed by Ari Folman

2008: Peter Salovey is scheduled to become Provost at Yale.

2009: An off-Broadway production of ‘Loss, and What I Wore’, a play written by Nora and Delia Ephron, “officially opened at the Westside Theatre.”

2009: A.J. Jacobs discusses and signs his new book ‘The Guinea Pig Diaries: My Life as an Experiment’ at the Sixth & I Historic Synagogue in Washington, D.C.

2009: The Columbus Jewish Federation holds its 2009 Annual Meeting and 2010 Annual Campaign Kickoff, an event that will feature the presentation of the Ben M. Mandelkorn Award for Distinguished Service & Therese Stern Kahn and William V. Kahn Young Leadership Award.

2010: Rick Sanchez, a daytime anchor at CNN, was fired today, a day after telling a radio interviewer that Jon Stewart was a bigot and that “everybody that runs CNN is a lot like Stewart.” The latter comment was made shortly after Mr. Stewart’s faith, Judaism, was invoked

2010: (23rd of Tishrei, 5771): Simchat Torah

2010: “According to a short speech delivered today during Cornelius Lanczos’ induction to the NIST Portrait Gallery of Distinguished Staff, his daughter-in-law, Alice Lanczos, described his return to Hungary in 1939 from his then-position at Purdue University, when he attempted to convince his family to return to the US with him due to the “anti-Jewish Nazi threat” – an attempt that was only partially successfully since he was able to rescue his five year old son, but not his “wife who was too ill to travel and died several weeks later from tuberculosis.”

2010: ‘The World of Jewtopia’ is scheduled to open in Charlotte, NC.

2012: A movie based on Zuckerberg and the founding years of Facebook, ‘The Social Network’, was released today

2011: Under the new “summer clock” to be used in Israel, today should mark the end of daylight savings time. But since 1 October falls on Shabbat, the winter clock should have begun on the day before. But since that was Rosh Hashanah, Daylight Saving Time should come to an end on 2 October.

2011: (3rd of Tishrei, 5772) In Cedar Rapids, Iowa, guest chazzan Ilan Caplan is scheduled to lead Shabbat Shuvah services at the traditional minyan at Temple Judah.

2011: Keren Ann Zeidel, an Israeli sound designer, singer and songwriter, is scheduled to perform at the City Winery in New York City.

2011: “President Obama was considering clemency, but I told him, ‘Over my dead body are we going to let him out before his time.’ If it were up to me, he would stay in jail for life,” US Vice President Joe Biden was quoted as saying during a meeting with rabbis in Florida in a New York Times article published today.

2011: An Israeli air strike wounded three Palestinians in the northern Gaza Strip today, the Israeli military and Palestinian medical officials said. An Israeli military spokeswoman said the air strike targeted a militant squad that was preparing to launch rockets across the border into Israel.

2011: (3rd of Tishrei, 5772) Eighty-five-year-old Sholom Rivikin, “an Israeli-born American rabbi who was the last Chief Rabbi of St. Louis,” passed away today.

http://www.theyeshivaworld.com/news/boruch-dayan-emmes/104880/petira-of-rabbi-shalom-rivkin-zatzal-last-chief-rabbi-of-an-american-city.html

2011: Gene Simmons, who is Jewish, married Shannon Lee Tweed, who was not.

2012: (15th of Tishrei, 5773): Sukkoth

2012: (15th of Tishrei, 5773) Ninety-five-year-old “Eric J. Hobsbawm, whose three-volume economic history of the rise of industrial capitalism established him as Britain’s pre-eminent Marxist historian,” passed away today. (As reported by William Grimes)

http://www.nytimes.com/2012/10/02/arts/eric-hobsbawm-british-historian-dies-at-95.html?pagewanted=all&_r=0

2012: (15th of Tishrei, 5773): Eighty-six-year-old Holocaust survivor, economist and governor of the Bank of Israel, passed away today.

http://www.yadvashem.org/yv/en/about/events/2002/legacy_of_holocaust_survivors_sanbar.asp?WT.mc_id=wiki#!prettyPhoto

2012: American-Canadian professional tennis player Jesse Levine achieved his career-high singles rank of world no. 69 today

2012: (15th of Tishrei, 5773) Eight days before her 90th birthday, Joan Morgenthau Hirschhorn (Dr. Joan E. Morgenthau) passed away today.

http://www.legacy.com/obituaries/greenwichtime/obituary.aspx?pid=160282693#fbLoggedOut

2012: (15th of Tishrei, 5773) Ninety-five-year-old “Irving Cohen, who was known as King Cupid of the Catskills for his canny ability to seat just the right nice Jewish boy next to just the right nice Jewish girl during his half-century as the maître d’ of the Concord Hotel,” passed away today (As reported by Margalit Fox)

http://www.nytimes.com/2012/10/04/nyregion/irving-cohen-catskills-maitre-dhotel-matchmaker-dies-at-95.html?hpw&_r=0

2012: The Brazilian adaptation of the Israeli hit ‘Be Tipul’ premiered on GNT, under the title ‘Sessão de Terapia’ (‘Therapy Session’).

2012: (15th of Tishrei) Yarhrzeit of William “Bill” Schueller, beloved husband of Eleanor Schueller, father of Deb Levin and father-in-law of Mitchell Levin …

2012: (15thof Tishrei, 5773) Eighty-eight-year-old “Shlomo Venezia was one of the first Jews to climb out of the freight car when it came to the end of the line at the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in Poland on 11 April 1944” passed away today. (As reported by Dennis Hevesi)



http://www.nytimes.com/2012/10/07/books/shlomo-venezia-auschwitz-sonderkommando-and-survivor-dies-at-88.html?ref=books

2012: It was reported today that archaeologists working in Northern Israel’s Nahal Me’arot, UNESCO’s most recently declared World Heritage Site, found evidence that the genealogical relatives lived side by side and perhaps even interbred, according to The London Times.

2012: Lorraine Lotzof Abramson, author of ‘My Race: A Jewish Girl Growing Up under Apartheid in South Africa’, is scheduled to be interviewed on Channel 75 in NYC

2013: Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu plans to warn the international community to learn from its mistakes with North Korea and not to be fooled by Iran’s new conciliatory attitude toward its nuclear weapons programme, when he speaks at the United Nations General Assembly in New York today (As reported by Tovah Lazaroff)

2013: The JCRC and the JCC GW are scheduled to host “Environmentalism as a Pathway to Peace: Israeli, Palestinian and Jordanian Hydro-politics.”

2013: (27th of Tishrei, 5774) Ninety-year-old Israel Gutman, one of the Warsaw Ghetto fighters and editor in chief of the four-volume ‘Encyclopedia of the Holocaust’, passed away today. (As reported by Isabel Kershner)

http://www.nytimes.com/2013/10/02/world/israel-gutman-who-survived-and-documented-holocaust-dies-at-90.html?hpw&_r=1&

2013: The world can never cease its fight for justice and against racism, Finance Minister Yair Lapid told the Hungarian Parliament today, during a visit to participate in a conference called “Jewish Life and anti-Semitism in Contemporary Europe”. (As reported by Lahav Harkov)

2014: “The historic Ellis Island hospital complex, through which many Jewish immigrants to the US passed in the first half of the 20th century, is scheduled open to the public today for the first time in 60 years. The complex of 29 unrestored buildings is located across the ferry slip from the fully-restored immigration museum.”(As reported by Collen Long)



2014: Dr. Peggy Pearlstein, former Head of the Hebraic section of the Library of Congress, is scheduled to present ‘A Tale of Two Books: The Sarajevo Haggadah and the Washington Haggadah’.



2014: The Centre for Jewish History is scheduled to host ‘Echoes of the Borscht Belt: Contemporary Photographs by Marisa Scheinfeld’.



2014: In London, the Wiener Library is scheduled to present a lecture by Roger Moorhouse, ‘The Devil’s Alliance: Hitler’s Pact with Stalin, 1939-1941’.



2014: “With a display of mutual empathy and support, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Barack Obama held their first meeting today since the collapse of the Israeli-Palestinian peace process and the summer’s 50-day Israel-Hamas war.”



2014: (7th of Tishrei, 5775) Eighty-six-year-old Shlomo Lahat, who served as Mayor of Tel Aviv for 19 years, passed away today.



http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shlomo_Lahat

2015: (18thof Tishrei, 5776): Fourth Day of Sukkoth

2015: (18thof Tishrei, 5776) Ninety-five-year-old Jacob Pressman, who served as the rabbi at Temple Beth Am for 35 years, passed away today.

http://www.jewishjournal.com/obituaries/article/rabbi_jacob_pressman_spiritual_leader_of_temple_beth_am_dies_at_95

http://www.latimes.com/local/obituaries/la-rabbi-jacob-pressman-dies-at-95-20151005-story.html

2015: A mother and her six-month-old son were when “a group of rock-throwing terrorists attacked Israeli vehicles today near the Tekoa community of Gush Etzion.”



2015: The Centre for Jewish History is scheduled to host ‘French Chamber Masterpieces: Fauré Piano Quartet and Franck Piano Quintet’.



2015: In Little Rock, Arkansas, a Sukkoth Party with the BMX Stunt show is scheduled to take place at the Chabad Centre for Jewish Life under the leadership of Rabbi Pinchas Ciment.

2016: (28th of Elul, 5776): Final Shabbat of 5776

2016: “Police said a 40-year-old man” had been arrested this evening “after an intruder shot a security guard at Moscow synagogue with an air pistol.”



2016: ‘From the Diary of a Wedding Photographer’, which “delves headlong into the absurdities and neuroses of matrimonial rites as an Israeli wedding photographer repeatedly finds himself embroiled in psychodramas with the brides and grooms who hire him,” is scheduled to be shown at the 54th New York Film Festival.



2017: (11thof Tishrei, 5778) Eighty-nine-year-old publisher S.I. Newhouse, Jr. passed away today. (As reported by Jonathan Kandell)

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/01/obituaries/si-newhouse-dead.html?hpw&rref=obituaries&action=click&pgtype=Homepage&clickSource=thumb&module=region®ion=region&WT.nav=region&_r=0

2017: “Disabled protesters blocked a road junction north of Tel Aviv today, rejecting a deal signed between other disabled activists and the government” two days ago “to increase stipends and end traffic-halting demonstrations.” (As reported by Sue Surkes)



2017: Today, “Michael Robert Marrus, a Canadian historian of the Holocaust and modern European and Jewish History” wrote a letter to Hugh Seal resigning his position “as a Senior Fellow of Massey College” and apologising for poorly stated attempt at humour which would have been found offensive to “the black student” who heard it.



2017: After expressing how “dismayed he was by the Trump Administration,” Charles Phillip “Chuck” Rosenberg officially stepped down from his position as “Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration” today.



2017: While delivering a speech marking the “Shiite holy day of Ashura,” Hassan Nasrallah, “the leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah terror group … warned Jews living in Israel to leave the country as soon as possible …” (As reported by Dov Lieber)



2017: The New York Times featured reviews of books by Jewish authors and/or of special interest to Jewish readers including ‘After Anatevka’ by Alexandra Silber, ‘At the Stranger’s Gate: Arrivals in New York’ by Adam Gopnik, ‘Vanishing New York: How a Great City Lost Its Soul’ by Jeremiah Moss and ‘One Nation After Trump: A Guide for the Perplexed, the Disillusioned, the Desperate and the Not-Yet-Deported’ co-authored by Norman J. Ornstein.



2017: ‘Balfour Accomplished’, “a large-scale oil canvas by Beverley-Jane Stewart is scheduled to go on display at Jerusalem’s Machtarot Museum today as “the centrepiece of an event dedicated to the Balfour Declaration at this year’s Jerusalem Biennale for Contemporary Jewish Art.”



2017: The Illinois Holocaust Museum and Educational Centre is scheduled to host a “History of Rock and Soul: Music for Social Change.”



2018: As of Today, David Michael Solomon, the Hamilton College-educated son of Alan and Sandra Solomon, succeeded Lloyd Blankfein as CEO of Goldman Sachs.



2018: ‘Road To Waubeek: Discovering Jay G. Sigmund’ by Barbara Feller, who has taught more students Hebrew in Cedar Rapids than any other person, is scheduled to go on sale today.



2018: The Oxford University Jewish Society scheduled to host a Shemini Atzeret luncheon.

2018: (22nd of Tishrei, 5779): Shemini Atzeret

2019: Katherine Rose Miller, the wife of Stephen Miller became Press Secretary to the Vice President.

2019: “After moving to Shakhtar Donetsk, Manor Solomon scored his first UEFA Champions League goal today in the 95th minute of an away match against Italian side Atalanta that ended in a 2–1 victory” which made “him the then-youngest Israeli footballer ever to score in the Champions League, at the age of 20.”

2019: This evening, in Palo Alto, California, the Oshman Family JCC is scheduled to host a screening of “Bialik: The King of Jews,” a “documentary for Hebrew speaks about the life and art of Hebrew pioneer poet Chayim Nachman Bialki.”

2019: (2nd of Tishrei, 5780): Second Day of Rosh Hashanah

2020: In New Orleans, Tuoro Synagogue is scheduled to host its board meeting.

2020: Temple Ahavat Achim and Lappin Foundation are scheduled to host an interactive online book party to celebrate the publication of ‘Going Rogue (at Hebrew School)’ by local author Casey Breton.

2020: The Steicker Centre is scheduled to host a virtual screening of ‘Teheran’ that includes meeting the cast and creators of the new Apple television series.

2020: Matthew Sackel, the Associate Manager of Education at the Illinois Holocaust Museum, is scheduled to read a chapter from ‘Lalla’s Story’, which “follows Holocaust Survivor Lala Weintraub as she moves from town to town, driven by her fear of being discovered. More than a story of survival, this is also the story of a young girl’s resolute struggle to defy, resist, and ultimately defeat the evil forces pursuing her.”

2020: Osher Marin JCC is scheduled to present “a discussion of the symbolism of sukkahs, and a demonstration on how to make fig and ricotta flatbread with honey and thyme.”

2020: The “JFCS Holocaust Centre is scheduled to present a testimony from the daughter of a Holocaust survivor, followed by an interactive tour of artifacts from the Tauber Holocaust Archives.”

2020: As Israelis face another day of lockdown, they are dealing with Prime Minister Netanyahu’s statement yesterday that “exiting the lockdown will be slow and gradual this time, and could last even half a year to a year.” (As reported by Itamar Eichner)

2021: Congregation Ner Shalom is scheduled to present, online, the first session of ‘The Sacred Feminine in Judaism’, which is an exploration of “pre-Judaic goddesses of the ancient Near East, Hebrew goddesses and their presence in the Biblical text, and the Shekhinah in ancient and modern Jewish mysticism.”

2021: In Beachwood, Ohio, Temple Tifereth-Israel is scheduled to host “Nefesh Shabbat,” a participatory Kabbalat Shabbat service.

2022: “Repertory Theatre,” a play by Israeli Eldad Cohen, is scheduled to have its American debut performance at the Krane Theatre.

2022: Following yesterday’s statement by Israel’s Foreign Ministry, Israelis holding Russian citizenship will have to decide whether to heed the warning against travelling to or returning from Russia since they would be subject to conscription under Putin’s expanded military efforts.

2022 (6th of Tishrei, 5783):Shabbat Shuvah (Sabbath of the Return)

Vayeilech (And he went) 31:1-30 Devarim (Deuteronomy)

2023: (16th of Tishrei, 5754): Second Day of Sukkoth

For more see https://downhomedavartorah.blogspot.com/

2023: Rosh Yehudi should not be able to set up Sukkah today on Zamenhof Street in Tel Aviv, because the Tel Aviv municipality has “cancelled permits given to an Orthodox religious group to hold public events during the upcoming Sukkot holiday in the city, after the organisation attempted to hold a public Yom Kippur prayer service with an improvised gender divider …” (As reported by Michael Horovitz)

2023: The New York Times features reviews of books by Jewish authors and/or of special interest to Jewish readers, including ‘The Maniac’ by Benjamin Labatut, ‘The Ascent’ by Stefan Hertmans and ‘Germany 1923: Hyperinflation, Hitler’s Putsch, and Democracy in Crisis’, by Volker Ullrich.

2023: In New Orleans, Touro Synagogue is scheduled to hold its Board of Trustees Retreat.

2023: The Haifa International Film Festival is scheduled to host the Haifa filmmakers’ forum, which “was established for promoting film and television creation and strengthening the connection between film and television personnel in the greater Haifa area.”

2024: In San Francisco, City Arts and Lectures is scheduled to present Israeli medieval and military historian Yuval Noah Harari to discuss his new book, ‘Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI’ which “examines how different societies and political systems have wielded information to achieve their goals.”

2024: Lockdown University is scheduled to host a lecture by Lyn Julius on ‘From Holocaust Survivor to Olympic Champion’.

2024: The Weiner Library is scheduled to host a hybrid event, ‘Sex, Violence and Speech in the Holocaust: The Case of Yiddish, Hannah Pollin-Galay with Zoe Waxman’.

2024: Via Zoom, Tobi Kahn is scheduled to provide a look at some of his Judaica objects that are on display at Eldridge Street and provide an insider perspective on the artist’s inspiration and process.

2024: The friends and family of Sabrina Thalblum will be celebrating a day before erev Rosh Hashana because it is the natal day for this marvellous rebbetzin who is a friend indeed, especially those in need and a real “woman of valour.”

2024: The Weiner Library is scheduled to host a ‘Black History Month Talk: The Persecution of the Black Community in Nazi Germany’ led by the Library’s Digital Engagement and Community Outreach Officer Yasmin Gledhill, whose talk will include an exploration of the story of Ronald Roberts, who was born in Wiesbaden to a white German mother and a British/Barbadian father.

2024: “In another lecture in the online lecture series ‘Legend of the Golem’, Prof. Tzachi Weisswill is scheduled to follow the incarnations of the legend in the early modern period – from the 17th century, in which the creation of the Golem was attributed to Rabbi Eliyahu of Chelm, to the legend of the Golem from Prague.”

2024: As October 1st begins in Israel, an unprecedented wave of anti-Semitism that has included Hamas supporters calling for Zionist passengers on a New York subway to raise their hands, sweeps the United States and the Hamas held hostages begin day 361 in captivity while Jerusalem braces for more rocket attacks by Hezbollah (Editor’s note: this situation is too fluid for this blog to cover so we are just providing a snapshot as of the posting at midnight Israeli time.)

2025: Member Appreciation Week is scheduled to come to an end at the Illinois Holocaust Museum.

2025: (9th of Tishrei, 5786): Erev Yom Kippur; Kol Nidre G’mar Chatimah Tovah

2025: As October 1st begins in Israel, the remaining Hamas-held hostages begin day 726 in captivity. (Editor’s note: this situation is too fluid for this blog to cover, so we are just providing a snapshot as of the posting at midnight Israeli time)

