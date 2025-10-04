Please share our story!

Vaccines are not 100% safe and effective, contrary to statements made by Stephen Kinnock, the UK’s Minister of State for Care. In the ‘Old Man in a Chair’ video below, Dr. Vernon Coleman explains why the exaggerated claims about vaccine safety lose credibility with the public and why the government’s claims about vaccine safety are false.

Dr. Coleman has challenged Kinnock to a live television debate on vaccine safety, but Kinnock has not responded. Dr. Coleman believes this is because Kinnock’s advisors know he would lose the debate.

Last month, UK Health Minister Stephen Kinnock expressed concern over rising vaccine hesitancy in England, attributing it in part to misinformation spread by “conspiracy theorists” following the covid “pandemic.”

“These conspiracy theorists, who are peddling this nonsense and rubbish, we’ve got to take them on, we’ve got to defeat them in our arguments and drown out the noise that they’re making,” he said.

“It’s our job as the government, and everybody else out there that is on the side of common sense and reason, to make this case and to win this battle against the conspiracy theorists, and misinformers and disinformers out there who need to be dealt with and need to be silenced,” Kinnock said.

So, Dr. Coleman has published a video explaining why those pesky “conspiracy theorists” have become vaccine-hesitant; it comes down to viewing the evidence using logic, reasoning and common sense.

Anyone who tells you vaccines are safe and effective is lying | Dr. Vernon Coleman, 3 October 2025 (28 mins)

If you are unable to watch the video above on Rumble, you can watch it on BitChute HERE and Odysee HERE. The transcript for the video is below.

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

This is the transcript of Vernon Coleman’s latest video on BitChute. Unfortunately, BitChute is not available to UK viewers, and we have been unable to upload the video to another platform.

[Note from The Expose: If you are in the UK, you can access BitChute by using a VPN. For the convenience of our readers, we have embedded the video (above) from Rumble.]

It’s September 2025 and this is video number 340. Most of the others have, of course, been permanently deleted by the censors – on the grounds that they contained lots of truths which the bad guys found uncomfortable.



A couple of weeks ago, a British MP called Stephen Kinnock MP, who is apparently Minister of State for Care and probably best known to some for being the son of Neil Kinnock, allegedly told the BBC that the Government was concerned about vaccine uptake and hesitancy. He said this had increased after the covid-19 “pandemic” and added that campaigns explaining “the benefit of getting vaccinated and the fact that this is 100% safe would be brought forward as the Government sought to win this battle against the conspiracy theorists.”



Why did he say that? Why would anyone say that? You wouldn’t think anyone could be that stupid, would you? Am I allowed to describe the Minister of State for Care as stupid?



It was reported on the BBC, so it must be true. Well, a bit true, perhaps. Maybe they misquoted him. Maybe what he really said was: “I’m booked in for my brain transplant next week and the doctor says I must eat lots of green beans.” You never know with the BBC – Britain’s official propaganda unit, the everlasting source of disinformation and misinformation.



The Minister of State for Care – and it’s a comfort to know we apparently have one – said, apparently with a straight face, that the Government was also committed to combating disinformation and conspiracy theories about vaccines on social media.



It is perhaps a good point here to mention that Master Kinnock once worked for the World Economic Forum. Kinnock allegedly also supports doctor-assisted dying – something which is perhaps not entirely unexpected in view of his support for vaccines.



“It’s our job as the government, and everybody else out there that is on the side of common sense and reason, to make this case and to win this battle against the conspiracy theorists, and misinformers and disinformers out there who need to be dealt with and need to be silenced,” Kinnock added.



Now, I’ve been studying vaccines for around 60 years, and my conclusion is that to say that any vaccine is 100% safe is like saying bombs never kill people or Keir Starmer, British Prime Minister at the moment, is 6 foot 4 and charismatic. Or that no one has been killed in Gaza.



Kinnock’s problem (and it is shared by pro-vaxxers around the world) is that if you exaggerate, you lose your credibility.



The blatant lies about the covid-19 vaccine destroyed the Government’s credibility with intelligent people. Today, any informed person knows that the politicians, journalists and doctors who oversold the toxic covid-19 vaccine should be arrested, thrown into the Tower of London for a hundred years or possibly longer.



Mr. Kinnock junior should take a cold, hard look at the evidence about the covid-19 vaccine – much of which was available back in 2020 when I first described the stuff as toxic and useless.



But, sadly, I doubt if he will; preferring to stick with his prejudices and continue to promote vaccine misinformation – and to threaten to “silence” those who dare to tell the truth. (“Silence” is a very emotive word, Mr. Kinnock. It’s what dictators use when they’re thinking of firing squads. And when you’ve already been the would-be victim of one attempted assassination, as I have, it’s a word which is unacceptable.)



I suppose it all depends on how you define “safe” but I would argue that there isn’t a vaccine in the world which is 100% safe – though this isn’t the first time that such an absurd claim has been made on the BBC. (To be clear, my dictionary defines safe as “not likely to cause or lead to harm.”)



The big question is: How does Mr. Kinnock explain why governments around the world have paid out billions of dollars to families of vaccine-damaged patients?



And why does his government pay out huge sums of money to those who have been damaged by vaccines if vaccines are 100% safe?



And what’s all this about “silencing” people?



Actually, I’m pretty well already silenced for the crime of telling the truth.



Why does the BBC (and the rest of the mainstream [corporate] media, and most of the internet) refuse to allow any debate about vaccination? Why am I banned from all mainstream media, YouTube and all social media because I have drawn attention to the very real danger of vaccination?



Silencing people is the new way. These days, if you’re a powerful politician and you don’t like uncomfortable truths then you silence people rather than debate with them.



If Kinnock really believes that vaccines are completely safe, then wouldn’t it be wise to encourage public debate about vaccination? That would surely shut up all the vaccine critics and make it easy for the Government to promote its vaccine programmes more successfully.



So, I challenged Master Kinnock to a debate on live, national television.



He could argue that vaccines (including the covid-19 vaccine) are 100% safe and effective. He can bring as many advisors as can be fitted into the studio.



And I would argue that he is wrong. Just by myself.



That should put this subject to rest – one way or the other.



You won’t be surprised to hear that he didn’t respond.



I didn’t expect him to. His advisors would have never allowed it because the ones who can read would know that I would win and Kinnock would lose.



That’s why debate isn’t allowed. It’s why the BBC doesn’t allow criticism of vaccines. Did you know they do that? The BBC’s policy is not to allow airtime to anyone questioning vaccination – “whether right or wrong.” Their words, not mine.



I’ve been writing about vaccines for a long time.



In my first book, ‘The Medicine Men’, published in 1975, I pointed out that:

BCG vaccination for tuberculosis was introduced in 1928 but seventy-two children died in 1930 after a vaccine contaminated with a virulent bacillus had been used. The Salk vaccine was acclaimed as a breakthrough against polio but in 1955, in the United States, there were two hundred and four cases of polio in inoculated children. Recently, in the United Kingdom, there have been angry discussions about the number of vaccine-damaged children in the country. One British MP claims that there are about two thousand children in Britain seriously damaged by vaccines. He reported a survey which showed that one in every five thousand children vaccinated against whooping cough was permanently brain-damaged. A Swedish survey showed that between one in three thousand and one in six thousand children has some form of cerebral illness after the whooping cough vaccine. According to one consultant, at least a third of those children with brain damage should never have been vaccinated at all, as they had a history of fits and so on which usually act as contra-indications to vaccination. One problem in Britain has been that the whooping cough vaccine used has decreased in apparent effectiveness. When introduced it was 80 per cent effective but by 1968 it was only 20 to 30 per cent effective, so to increase its effectiveness the strength of the vaccine was increased, with the result that more severe reactions occurred.

I published that in 1975 and things have been getting steadily worse.



Today, you’re unlikely ever to hear the truth about any medical matters in the mainstream media. And you won’t hear any truths about vaccines.



The pro-vaxxers continually recite the usual nonsense about vaccines being safe and effective when they’re patently not safe or effective. Everything they say is a lie. They love talking about Jenner and his smallpox vaccine but they never mention that Jenner’s first son – the one he vaccinated – developed brain damage and died young. Jenner didn’t have his second son vaccinated. They don’t tell you that, do they?



These days, doctors only get to read and hear what the drug industry wants them to read and hear. Anything controversial, anything questioning the status quo, must be suppressed.



Some time ago, I was invited by a company called PasTest to speak at a conference intended to tackle the subject of medication errors and adverse reactions to prescribed drugs.

Building on our commitment to quality in medical and healthcare education, PasTest is creating a range of healthcare events which focus on the professional development of clinicians and managers who are working together to deliver healthcare services for the UK. Our aim is to provide a means for those who are in a position to improve services on both national and regional levels. The topics covered by our conferences are embraced within policy, best practice, case study, clinical management and evidence-based practice. PasTest endeavours to source the best speakers who will engage audiences with balanced, relevant and thought-provoking programmes. PasTest has proven in the past that by using thorough investigative research and keeping up-to-date with advances in healthcare and medical practice, a premium educational event can be achieved

That’s what they said.



Sounds wonderful, I thought (in one of my more naive moments).



Iatrogenesis (doctor-induced disease) is something of a speciality of mine. I have written numerous books and articles on the subject. My campaigns have resulted in more drugs being banned or controlled than anyone else’s.



In addition to my speaking at the conference, the organisers wanted me to help them decide on the final programme. I signed a contract.



PasTest wrote to confirm my appointment as a consultant and speaker for the PasTest Conference Division. And then there was silence.



Silence.



Eventually, a programme for the event appeared on the Internet. Curiously, my name was not on the list of speakers.



Here is part of the blurb promoting the conference:

Against a background of increasing media coverage into the number of UK patients who are either becoming ill or dying due to adverse reactions to medication, our conference aims to explain the current strategies to avoid Adverse Drug reactions and what can be done to educate patients.



Putting the blame on patients for problems caused by prescription drugs is brilliant. Most drug-related problems are caused by the stupidity of doctors, not the ignorance of patients. If the aim is to educate patients on how best to avoid prescription drug problems, the advice would be simple: “Don’t trust doctors.”



The list of speakers included a variety of people I had never heard of, including one speaker representing the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry and another representing the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency.



So why was I apparently banned from this conference?



This is what PasTest said when we asked them: “Certain parties felt that he (Vernon Coleman) was too controversial to speak and as a result would not attend.”



Is the drug industry now deciding who they will allow to speak to doctors and NHS staff on the problems caused by prescription drugs? Do NHS bosses know that people attending such conferences will only hear speakers approved by the drug industry and that speakers telling the truth will be banned?



The scary bottom line is that the NHS paid to send delegates to a conference where someone representing the drug industry spoke to them on drug safety. But I was banned.



The question is this: If doctors or drug companies believe I am wrong, why don’t they let me speak and then explain why they think I am wrong?



The unavoidable answer is that they know my criticisms of the profession and the industry are accurate and unanswerable.



What happened with PasTest is by no means unusual. All sorts of strange people (mainly politicians and administrators) have taken control of medical care these days; their brains are uncluttered with scientific stuff and they just “know best.” Vaccination is now a political issue rather than a scientific issue. Facts are just a damned nuisance that get in the way and about as welcome as a hot dog vendor at a vegetarian meeting.



I haven’t been invited (or allowed) to discuss vaccination on the radio or television for many years. This is largely because the medical establishment (having lost a long series of debates) will no longer agree to debate any medical topic with me or, indeed, to appear on any programme which has invited me to be a participant.



The last time I discussed vaccines on the radio was a couple of decades ago. I was, to my immense surprise, invited to discuss vaccination on a late evening programme on Radio City, an independent station in Liverpool, in the North of England. A local doctor was invited to debate with me. The result was extraordinary.



For quite a while, the doctor refused to admit that doctors make any money out of giving vaccines. Until I pressed him directly, he indignantly denied that doctors have a financial interest in promoting vaccination. Only when I pointed out that GPs receive fees and bonuses for vaccinating their patients did he, rather reluctantly, agree that I was right. The doctor’s main defence seemed to me to be that because the Government and other doctors agreed with his views on vaccination (which were, naturally, diametrically opposed to mine), then he must be right and I must be wrong. I have never found this a very convincing argument and nor, for a while at least, did the listeners. The presenter wanted to know why the facts I was giving had never been aired before.



At the end of the programme, I was told that the programme had never before had such a response from listeners. It was, I was assured, their biggest ever audience response. Listeners were desperate for more information. At the end of the programme, I was asked if I would make another, longer programme on the subject of vaccination. I said I would. I offered to debate the subject of vaccination with any number of pro-vaccination doctors and experts the radio station could find.



I never heard from them again. I contacted them to ask if they were still interested in another, more intensive debate. They weren’t.



And since then, no other radio or television station has been prepared to allow me to discuss vaccination on air. I doubt if this will change. Patients, like doctors, will be protected from the inconvenient truths.



The media in general is constantly full of articles and programmes sneering at those who worry about vaccination and promoting vaccination as safe and effective.



Most doctors are unquestioning – too frightened to upset the establishment. Asking uncomfortable questions can ruin a doctor’s career. And medical journalists are just as useless. Most have very little formal medical training, they don’t know what to look for, they not infrequently receive payments from drug companies (the payments are offered for articles written for drug company publications and are frequently far in excess of the sort of payments that the journalists would normally expect to receive) and they hardly ever have the courage to take on the establishment.



The power of the pro-vaccination lobby is powerful and far spread. When I wrote a column for the Oriental Morning Post in China, I wrote a column criticising vaccination. After the column appeared, my book publishers in China wrote to tell me that the Chinese Government had informed them that they could no longer publish my books. I was very effectively banned. Much the same thing has happened in other countries. I used to have books in 26 languages. Now I publish my own books – in English.



One piece of good news is that, contrary to popular opinion, a good many doctors are worried about the medical profession’s unbridled enthusiasm for vaccination. Most (quite sensibly) prefer to remain anonymous.



Here is one (of many) relevant letters which I have received from practising doctors in recent years. This one came from a GP. He wrote: “Your criticism of vaccines is entirely justified. The medical profession has come under the baleful influence of the drug companies and so doctors have to pretend that vaccines can do no harm. I am a doctor and regard vaccination as a fraud and a farce. The witches in Macbeth might well have included modern vaccines in their recipe.”



The truth is that of all the forms of drugs available, vaccines are the crudest and the most unreliable and the most dangerous. Vaccines can cause brain damage – and can kill. I’m always startled that this should surprise anyone. If you inject potentially toxic substances into small children, it seems pretty obvious to me that you will get problems. The most significant known fact about vaccines is that they can cause brain damage. And they can kill. This isn’t theory or supposition. It is fact. And yet, potential problems are not properly investigated. For example, doctors have noticed that there is a relationship between vaccination and protracted, inconsolable high-pitched screaming occurring shortly afterwards. This seems to be consistent with a link between vaccination and encephalopathy. This link could be deeply embarrassing for politicians, doctors and drug companies and has not been properly investigated.



Astonishingly, when the American Academy of Paediatrics announced that one in six American children had a developmental disorder and/or a behavioural disorder, no one mentioned the possibility that vaccines might, just might, be responsible. No one in authority seems to know just why so many American children should be in such poor shape. “It doesn’t seem fair,” said one expert. “We look after our children so well. American children have more vaccinations than children in any other country.”



Here’s a list of some of the side effects which may be caused by vaccination. Not all vaccines produce all these side effects, of course. But, on the other hand, this list is by no means complete, and there are undoubtedly other side effects which may result from vaccination. Brain damage, paralysis, pain, fever, nausea, dizziness, gastrointestinal disturbances, lost appetite, restlessness, headache, malaise, pain, allergy reaction, irritability, itching, Bell’s Palsy, Guillain-Barré syndrome and seizures are just some of the more serious problems. Just how many side effects and problems are there? It’s difficult to say. And how common are side effects? That’s also difficult to say. Back in 2007, the US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) detailed 1,637 reports of adverse reactions to the vaccination for human papillomavirus (HPV), including 371 serious reactions and three deaths.



And four separate studies have shown that there are higher rates of asthma in fully vaccinated children.



Vaccines can even cause symptoms which seem to me to be very similar to the symptoms of the disease they are supposed to prevent. The symptoms of long covid just happen to be exactly the same as the symptoms of covid vaccine damage.



A complete list of the possible side effects associated with the flu vaccine may also include: asthma, brain swelling, Guillian-Barré syndrome, facial paralysis, damage to eye muscles, damage to the arm and shoulder muscles, bruising, abdominal pain, kidney disorders, hives and anaphylaxis.



A study published in the International Journal of Clinical Investigation showed that those who have had the flu jab for five years in a row have a tenfold increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. Doctors always seem to forget to mention this when pushing their annual (and highly profitable) flu jab campaigns. It is not known whether the flu vaccine can trigger cancer, infertility or other serious health problems. The body’s immune system fights cancerous cells and, indeed, some anti-cancer therapies are designed to boost the immune system and to help it fight a developing cancer. Could repeated vaccinations affect the body’s susceptibility to cancer? Could repeated vaccinations make the body less able to deal with a developing cancer? No one knows.



It is hardly surprising that doctors are now firmly established as one of the three main causes of illness and death. Fifty years ago, I pointed out on TV that one in six patients in hospital is there because they have been made ill by a doctor. “Well, we didn’t make the other five ill,” said a doctor’s representative. I haven’t been allowed near a TV studio for decades.)



No medical doctor or scientist can possibly endorse the prescribing of vaccines as they are used at the moment but as the quality and quantity of health care continue to be reduced, so the enthusiasm for vaccination will increase. (They’ve pretty well swamped children with vaccines. Now they’re aiming at the elderly. I am constantly bombarded with letters, texts, emails and phone calls offering me vaccinations, though I gather the offer will, for me, end next year. They told me they don’t now give vaccinations to the over 80s – or maybe that’s just me.)



Most doctors know nothing about vaccines that they have not been told by drug companies. Now, let’s finish up with another look at the covid-19 vaccine – the one they say saved the world but which I have repeatedly described as toxic and useless.



In February and March of 2020, I warned that covid was just the rebranded flu and that the authorities would quickly introduce a vaccine which they would make compulsory. It wasn’t difficult to see what was going to happen.



For five years now, I have been deeply saddened by the fact that many doctors have supported the official line without ever daring to question what they have been told.



The CDC in the US reported early on that the covid-19 vaccines caused a huge variety of dangerous side effects. Indeed, the incidence of death and serious side effects was reported to be over 2.5%. Logically, that means that if you vaccinate 100 people, then two and a half of them will die or have notable side effects. The side effects involved with the covid-19 vaccine include serious neurological problems, heart attacks, strokes, blindness and many other disorders. I think it is an insult to the patients who have been damaged to describe their side effects as mild. All this is particularly relevant when you remember that covid-19 has a mortality rate which is much the same as that for the ordinary flu. And, as I am sure you know, the WHO said early on that the vaccines don’t stop people from getting covid-19 or passing it on.



Doctors were busy recommending the covid jab for pregnant women or women who might get pregnant but back in December 2020, a petition filed with the European Medicines Agency suggested that there is plausible evidence to suggest that the spike proteins in the mRNA vaccines could trigger an immune reaction against syncytin-1, a protein which is responsible for the development of a placenta in mammals and humans.



Finally, it is, of course, worth remembering that according to the journal Nature, for every 1,000 people under the age of 50 who are infected with the coronavirus, almost none will die. The risk of a young, healthy woman dying of covid-19 is not very different to the risk of her being struck by lightning.



I was appalled when it was announced that doctors were planning to give the experimental, not fully tested, temporarily approved covid-19 experimental “vaccines” to children without having to obtain parental permission.



At the time, I described what was happening as both child abuse and assault and offered this advice to children: “Don’t trust people in cars who offer you sweets. Don’t trust people with syringes who offer you jabs.”



Legions of independent doctors around the world say it isn’t safe to give these dangerous, toxic jabs to children who have very little risk of catching covid-19 – let alone dying of it. I suspect that the few doctors promoting this scheme are largely those who, one way or another, stand to make money out of it.



The BBC’s own misinformation expert, who does not have any medical qualifications, has said: “Those who make anti-vax claims usually don’t have a scientific or medical background.”



Now that is odd because I know a lot of medical doctors who are, by the BBC’s definition, anti-vaxxers. In fact, I believe I could find more doctors who opposed giving this toxic vaccine to children than she or the BBC could find supporting giving it to children.



In March 2020, when I had warned that the covid hoax was all going to be about pushing vaccines onto the public, people laughed and sneered. But that’s exactly what happened. In the autumn of that year, I warned about the precise nature of the problems that would develop. How? Well, partly because I’ve been studying drug problems for nearly 60 years but also because I looked at the FDA’s draft working list of potential side effects associated with the vaccine. The list is on my website – vernoncoleman.com – if you’re interested.



Don’t tell anyone you’ve watched this or they may arrest you. The truth is a dangerous commodity these days. But if you want to keep in touch, there is lots of material on my website. The website address is www.vernoncoleman.com. There are no fees or adverts. Or you can follow my thoughts on Substack – though I don’t know how long that will last. Once again, no fees or adverts.



The only way we can stop what is happening is to fight it and the only way to do that is by sharing and spreading the truth. Please tell everyone you know what you have learned today and together we can protect our loved ones and ourselves and our future. It is our lives and our world that is at risk.



Thank you for watching an old man in a chair.

About the Author

Vernon Coleman, MB ChB DSc, practised medicine for ten years. He has been a full-time professional author for over 30 years.

There are no ads, no fees and no requests for donations on Dr. Coleman’s website or videos. He pays for everything through book sales. If you would like to help finance his work, please consider purchasing a book – there are over 100 books by Vernon Coleman available in print on Amazon.

