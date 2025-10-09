Palisades Fires arsonist: “I literally burnt the Bible I had. It felt so amazing. I felt so liberated”

Please share our story!

Jonathan Rinderknecht has been charged with starting the Palisades Fires in January. Among the evidence found on his digital devices were AI-generated images of burning cities and a “conversation” with OpenAI’s artificial intelligence (“AI”) chatbot, ChatGPT, about burning the Bible.

“I literally burnt the Bible that I had. It felt amazing. I felt so liberated,” he typed into OpenAI’s computer programme.

When fires broke out in Los Angeles in January, climate alarmists were quick to point to “climate change” as the reason, including Michael “Hockey Stick” Mann of Climategate fame. “Conspiracy theorists” and citizen journalists who were doing their own research, of course, knew better. Investigators, led by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, were not fooled by climate change propaganda either.

Yesterday, Jonathan Rinderknecht, a 29-year-old Uber driver from Melbourne, Florida, was arrested and charged with malicious arson for allegedly starting the 2025 Palisades fire in Los Angeles, a blaze that caused widespread destruction, destroying more than 6,000 homes and buildings, and at least 12 fatalities.

Rinderknecht was charged with one count of “destruction of property by means of fire” and is accused of intentionally setting the Lachman fire on 1 January 2025, which later escalated into the Palisades fire.

Federal prosecutors revealed that evidence collected from his digital devices included AI-generated images of a burning city created via ChatGPT and text prompts describing the burning of a Bible and feeling “liberated” after burning a Bible:

“I am 28 years old. And… I basically… This just happened. Maybe like… I don’t know, maybe like 3 months ago or something. Like, the realisation of all this. I literally burnt the Bible that I had. It felt amazing. I felt so liberated,” Rinderknecht wrote in a ChatGPT prompt.

Speaking of God’s Word, who is Jesus, through whom all things were made, John said:

“In Him was life, and the life was the light of men. And the light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not comprehend it.”— John 1:4-5

Using the illustration of a lamp that gives light and our eyes to represent our conscience or our awareness of right and wrong – i.e. the state of our soul (heart and mind) – in the sense that our eyes enable us to see light, Jesus said:

“The lamp of the body is the eye. Therefore, when your eye is good, your whole body also is full of light. But when your eye is bad, your body also is full of darkness.”— Luke 11:34-35

Light represents good, and darkness represents evil.

Feeling liberated by burning God’s written word tells us a lot about the state of Rinderknecht’s soul.

Featured image: Images collected from Jonathan Rinderknecht’s digital devices depicting a burning city. Source: Daily Mail

