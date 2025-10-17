The public is being psychologically prepared for a great and terrible war

J.B. Shurk believes the public is being psychologically manipulated and prepared for a great and terrible war.
For the last decade, military academics have been predicting a global war by 2030. Suspiciously, that is the date that the World Economic Forum, United Nations and other globalist institutions have been highlighting as the target date for their Agenda 2030 to be completed.
Wars and Rumours of Wars
By J.B. Shurk, as published by Patriot TV on 16 October 2025
The older I get, the more suspiciously I look at the causes of war. This is natural. Young people – especially young men – are incapable of properly evaluating risk. Though they are rebellious, they also follow orders from authority figures. There is a reason why eighteen-year-olds are sent over embankments to cross open fields on the frontlines: They can be convinced to pursue success and ignore mortality. Courageous young men look right past danger. Only years later do they ask themselves, “Why the hell did I do that?”
There is no question that we are being psychologically prepped for a great and terrible war. Whether you are a civilian, veteran, or active service member, you surely have heard over the last ten years at least one commanding officer publicly describes the likelihood of a US-China war or wider WWIII in the near future.
European politicians have been instructing their citizens to prepare for a full-on military conflict with Russian forces since the current war in Ukraine began. Such civilian war preparations have not been limited to the Baltic states, Finland or Poland. France and the United Kingdom have spent the last several years conditioning citizens to expect bloodshed with the Russian Federation.
During the half-century Cold War, violence operated mainly in the shadows and through “proxies” so that the United States and the Soviet Union could at least pretend they were not directly fighting one another. Such was the shared fear of nuclear weapons – and of mutually assured destruction – that even bitter enemies did what they could to limit runaway escalation. The Moscow-Washington hotline – or what Hollywood mythologised as the doom-averting “red phone” – was established because both sides understood the stakes of WWIII.
Cold War warriors generally took to heart a quote attributed to Albert Einstein: “I know not with what weapons World War III will be fought, but World War IV will be fought with sticks and stones.” With this warning lingering in the minds of men who could unleash global annihilation with the pressing of a few buttons, humanity has somehow avoided destroying itself in the eighty years since the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
In my estimation, the mood has radically changed over the last fifteen years. A more cavalier attitude toward the use of nuclear weapons has replaced decades-long angst and circumspection. Senators, generals and even diplomats publicly make the case for the use of terrible weapons that could easily lead to mass slaughter on a scale never before witnessed. Gone are the days of worrying about the end of life as we know it. In their place, a new generation of military and political leaders seems to be not so quietly echoing a spine-chilling refrain: How will nuclear weapons deter our enemies if we are habitually afraid to use them?
Five years after mass hysteria concerning covid convinced much of the world to shut down for no good reason, more people are familiar with the concept of “mass formation psychosis.” Simply stated, this phenomenon exists when large numbers of people believe in something detached from reality. I put covid in the same category as man-made “climate change.” I believe that a large percentage of the global population has been manipulated to believe that both are much more dangerous than they really are.
For hundreds of years, academic studies have shown how political leaders exploit the “madness of crowds” to their advantage. In the early twentieth century, “propaganda” even had a positive connotation, as the “elites” of the day argued that “educated” people have a moral duty to corral the masses. In ‘Public Opinion’, writer Walter Lippmann argues explicitly that “experts” should use a combination of propaganda and censorship to “manufacture” the consent of the “bewildered herd.” If the “educated” class finds it useful to scare the dickens out of humanity about coronaviruses and carbon dioxide, it will do so.
With this in mind, it is entirely possible that I am serving as a useful idiot when it comes to worries over WWIII. Perhaps I am doing exactly what Lippmann’s disciples wish me to do by professing my genuine concerns regarding the devastating global conflict heading our way. It still feels like yesterday, however, when I was reading about the likelihood of Islamic terror attacks on US soil years before the murder of 3,000 Americans on 11 September 2001. Now I read and hear similar predictions for a great war ahead, and I cannot help but be filled with terrible dread.
As with all matters involving mass communication and public opinion, the whole thing devolves into a “chicken or the egg” quandary rather fast. Am I writing about WWIII because so many signs indicate that it will arrive within the decade? Or am I inadvertently pushing what I wish to avoid by helping to convince society that it is imminent? Putting the dilemma of causality aside, I will say that I learned long ago that the war machine first prepares the public for conflict in the information space before officially firing weapons on the battlefield.
As distasteful as it sounds, the military considers civilian minds part of the overall battlespace during war. Before every conflict begins, the social consciousness is shaped to accept, expect and engage in battle. It feels as if we are being directed toward global war today.
Such an assertion might appear strange coming in the same week that President Trump is brokering peace in the Middle East. Even casual students of war would expect that region of the world to be fully enflamed during any true global conflict. Yet there are over fifty other conflicts raging around the world today, and over ninety countries are involved in battles beyond their territorial borders.
Although some Western societies can be hypnotised into believing that the world is enjoying relative peace, war is spreading faster today than it has since WWII. Even with so much bloodshed, though, we have seen nothing that approaches the level of violence that will unfold should the Russia-Ukraine war transform into a US-Russia war or simmering tensions between China and Taiwan transform into a direct showdown between the US and China.
For the last decade, military academics have been predicting a global war by 2030. Suspiciously, that is the date that the World Economic Forum, United Nations and other globalist institutions have been highlighting as a universal “pivot” for humanity. Artificial intelligence is evolving quickly. Plans for mandatory digital identification are taking hold across Europe. Central banks are designing government-controlled digital currencies. The European Union wants access to all private communications. As president, Joe Biden constructed a “disinformation board” to filter public information and censor dissent. The walls of a grand surveillance prison are being built all around us, while the same powers that be are preparing the public for economic hardship and prolonged war.
We may not like it. We may not want it. But it appears our “betters” expect us to take it in stride.
There is another option. It is at least possible that billions of humans on this planet learn to push back. Rather than permitting a handful of “elites” to dictate “public opinion,” the public might discover that it has some control over its opinions, too. If enough people refuse to engage in senseless slaughter, perhaps the globalists who wish to lead us to war will discover that no one is much interested in following. Nothing so perfectly epitomises the “madness of crowds,” after all, than millions of young people rushing carelessly into the madness of war.
For the sake of those who will otherwise lose their lives in the coming fights, I pray that wiser stewards of peace chart the course ahead.
About the Author
J.B. Shurk is a conservative American political commentator and author known for his writings on liberty, free speech, government overreach, and cultural issues. He contributes to outlets such as The Federalist, American Thinker, Gatestone Institute and The Federalist, often from a freedom-minded, anti-establishment perspective. His work frequently critiques institutions like the World Economic Forum, central bank digital currencies, and government censorship, emphasising individual liberty and moral courage.
For the Biblically literate, we, (humanity), were forewarned in Biblical prophecy these current events would come to pass centuries before we began seeing them on a daily basis. For those who still believe “we can fix this” through politics, no, we can’t; because it’s not a temporal battle. It’s an on-going spiritual war that began long before any of us existed, coming to its climax in our time – right here on planet earth. We can only choose a “side” to support and work with in this final battle. Satan is on a fast-track to the Bottomless Pit and the Beast of Revelation and the False Prophet will burn for eternity in the Lake of Fire.
But there is no “fence sitting” now or “do-overs” later. We must each actively choose the side of light and good, of YHVH/God and Jesus Christ; or we default to the other side of darkness and evil and Satan. Therefore, if you haven’t actively chosen Jesus Christ and the Kingdom of God…then you are automatically in default. For each of us, today, there are no other options; I have made my choice and His name is Jesus (Yeshua); I pray each of you who read this comment will make the correct choice. Eternity is a very long time to regret a wrong choice.
There is no God but YHVH – and – Yeshua is His Messiah:
“Here I am! I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in and dine with that person, and they with me. To the one who overcomes, I will give the right to sit with Me on my throne, just as I was victorious and sat down with my Father on his throne. Whoever has ears, let them hear what the Spirit says to the churches.” [Revelation 3: 20-21]
FYI: There are two (2) sins Jesus Christ (Yeshua Messiah) will not forgive: (1) Denial (blasphemy) against the Holy Spirit. [Matthew 12:31] and; (2) Receiving the MARK OF THE BEAST. [Revelation 14:9]
I’m not a sheep who works hard to worship my fat lord. I’m referring to the religious priests, many of sexual harassers, pedophiles, that are historically known to enslave, manipulate, mercilessly punish people for not serving them. It seems that Jesus has actually lived and been crucified. Many other people died terrible deaths, and endured many things. Many still do. That is legit. If they done that to silence Jesus, then usually it’s because truth was being said.
With that said, “Eternity is a long time to regret a wrong choice”, a good God would understand and help, and not manipulate through fear. How many times has the Bible been translated? By who? Who wrote it? Always second guess any propaganda, and that should include the religious one. I can see and feel what’s there for me to see, but I cannot guarantee even that. Many times I feel things are clicking way too conveniently at the exact right times. Or a cascade of bad things seem to unleash at the same time too. Is that the work of a divine entity? Who knows? I’ll keep living and guessing as I go, but I won’t be ruled by the irrational fear of the subjective concepts of hell and paradise, that to this day instigate many fanatics to do terrible things, although branded initially as an attempt to control and collectively help people (what’s the difference to the NWO for example? or any other ruler? everybody claim to intend the good, but how does threatening to burn someone in hell forever be seen as good?)
So to bring this into context and clarify the legitimacy of said book ( one assembled by the Roman church ) and left the meat and potatoes out ( many other books and scrolls ) . After talking with a friend about the false bible I mentioned the bible claims the earth is flat and he replied yes it states it’s supported by the 4 corners . Then he claimed maybe they didn’t know any better ; what does that statement mean or do to the validity of the rest of it ? Could it be the greatest story ever told .
…don’t need to dive into Revelations, just look at Matthew 24.
Let us fervently hope that World War III will indeed be fought, and that this time the war will be a just war: the war of the people against the elites. It is a war we will surely win.
You mean the elites that can fly to an island and nuke the people into oblivion? How exactly do you intend to achieve that? Do you not consider yourself elite, having the time to spoil on reading articles and writing on the internet, in comparison with most of the rest of the planet? Are you going to fight the people then?
Well, you can’t have a ‘war’ without lots of soldiers, sailors and airmen slaughtering each other and civilians accidentally dying by the bucketful.
So we need another word to describe the revolt against the elites.
They need to be identified, then they can be publicly exposed for what they are…then the lynch mob can do its work without the aforementioned mass slaughter.
Hi Rhoda,
Well strange things have happened before.
LB Johnson, ordered the sinking of US Liberty, to start another war in 1976.
However the brave US sailors fought off the Israeli planes and ships, that were asked to do the job.
The people at the top are always after the money.
The banks around the world are ready to make a killing.
To be honest, pretty much everybody is after the money.
Hi Aleas Menez,
If everybody is after the money, why has the price of Gold and Silver gone up so much.
The people at the top have spare money to gamble.
Money to invest in stocks and shares, in arming armies.
The banks loan money to both sides in a war.
So they cannot loose.
Banks do not loan money! … They loan currency of no risk to them or value. They then proceed to practice the fraudulent act of usury on their worthless currency.
Perhaps, but what are they willing to do to obtain the money. Most average people don’t murder, steal, commit acts against children and humanity or do multiples of these acts to obtain riches. But there is one group that does, has actually made a career of it for centuries. You know who they are.
And assure a killing(killings) takes place.
Linden B Johnson quote he who controls the weather controls the world
All wars are engineered and can only happen with finance from fiat currency of no risk to the banks. The investment creates excellent profits, so in short war is just another industrial business.
The human carnage and destruction of infrastructure is of no matter for the goal is possession of mineral resources and land grabbing.
The removal of easy no risk financing is to me a powerful way to stop these easy wars.
Wars and rumors of wars. Perhaps this writer is part of the propaganda preparation. I for one, don’t put much credence in this article. Mutually assured destruction is the deterrent along with men refusing to fight a banker’s war. Unlike before, many more know the agenda, we know who foments these wars, we know that wars have given ground to financial and cultural resets with less rights than previously. Depopulation programs, resource theft, etc. People are waking up every day, at least the ones who will matter. Refusal, non-compliance and a full on physical assault of so called elites are not only possibilities, but will evolve into realities. Many might die, but we will be taking the elites with us in a zero sum conflict. Damn the Protocols back to Satan from whence they came (if you don’t know which Protocols I am speaking about, you are way behind). Young men are part of the awakening. They might be joining our military to defend our country, but they are not pro-Israel, pro-banker or pro rich people.
And the hand of God rules every outcome.
Hi Redsheep, are you referring to the “Protocols of Learned Elders of Zion” that were first exposed as Russian propaganda more than 100 years ago?
For anyone who’s not familiar with the fraudulent document titled ‘Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion’ published by Serge Nilus in 1905, read: The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion: Separating fact from fiction https://expose-news.com/2024/01/07/the-protocols-of-the-learned-elders-of-zion/
That the Protocols were/are a Jewish plan has always been a PsyOp, well for the last 120 years, since 1905, anyway. I hope you haven’t fallen for it.
Nuclear war coming or the Bio-Weapon war that is here now?
She Predicted Forced Vaccinations in 2009—Now Dr. Rima Laibow Says COVID Shots Were a Military ‘Bioweapon’
In this interview, Dr. Rima Laibow claims the U.S. defense apparatus, global health orgs, and compliant doctors executed a coordinated bioweapon program under the banner of “public health.”
Jon Fleetwood
Aug 14, 2025
jonfleetwood.substack. com/p/she-predicted-forced-vaccinations?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
Proof CIA complicity is in the comments.
That’s why WEF/EU need to be crushed immediately. They are going for round three. WWI+WWII=WWIII >>> same old leftover Nazis
