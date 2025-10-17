China intends to build a spy centre beneath proposed super embassy in London

Please share our story!

Dominic Cummings has accused Britain’s top officials, politicians and a legal firm of covering up the Chinese spy scandal. But, he said, Washington is waking up to what Whitehall has done.

Meanwhile, the UK government is considering building plans for a Chinese super embassy in London. China intends to build a “spy centre” beneath the new embassy, Cummings said.

In recent days, Dominic Cummings, former senior advisor to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has accused China of breaching high-level UK security systems for years, obtaining “vast amounts” of classified government information, including highly sensitive “Strap material”.

He claims the breach, which involved the fundamental infrastructure for transferring sensitive data within the British state, was discovered in 2020 and that he and then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson were informed at the time.

Cummings has offered to provide details to MPs if an inquiry is launched, calling the Crown Prosecution Service’s stance on China not being a national security threat “puerile nonsense.”

The Cabinet Office has rejected these claims as “untrue,” stating it is false to claim the systems used to transfer the most sensitive government information have been compromised.

This morning, 17 October, Cummings posted the tweet below.

Carter Ruck calling newsdesks to shut down aspects of the [People’s Republic of China] PRC spy case & Cabinet Office deploying ex-officials to lie to the lobby about PRC penetration of MI6 data systems.

Gongs all round in the Cabinet Office.

Trebles all round in the Inner Temple.

Dear lobby, send cameras to Hounslow – get pics of the MI6 data hub inside the PRC infrastructure.

But will anything much happen?

No. MPs will forget about it in a week, the media circus will move on, the farces will continue, gongs all round for the officials who let PRC buy data infrastructure used for secret data, PRC will continue stealing and *just buying* crucial intel and IP, yookay global reputation sinks even further … London lawyers compensating for loss of some Russia-KGB cash with PRC-intel cash, good for Cotswold property market.

*The system is working as intended*

BUT – Washington is waking up to what Whitehall has done, Whitehall has lied to the CIA/NSA/NRO etc, actions have consequences, Starmer approving the PRC spy centre above the data cables under London is now a political nightmare with Whitehall squeezed between Beijing and DC deep state…

The following is a tweet in response to Dominic Cummings’ tweet above.

Carter-Ruck is a prominent London libel law firm, based in the Inner Temple – a historic barristers’ district – notorious for aggressive media suppression on behalf of high-profile clients.

This includes those accused of fraud or foreign influence, pressuring UK news outlets to bury or censor stories on a collapsed “China spy case.”

The recent prosecution collapse involved individuals linked to PRC espionage networks in the UK – specifically, a trial alleging Chinese agents infiltrated sensitive data systems.

The case was dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) last week amid claims of insufficient evidence. Critics, including former MI6 heads, argue political interference from No. 10 Downing Street and the Cabinet Office played a role to avoid embarrassing the Starmer government.

Carter-Ruck’s involvement suggests they’re acting for PRC-linked entities or sympathetic UK figures to limit fallout – a tactic they’ve used in prior scandals.

Cabinet Office deploying ex-officials to lie to the lobby about PRC penetration of MI6 data systems. The “lobby” means the Westminster press gallery (political journalists).

Cummings claims the Cabinet Office – a key civil service hub overseeing national security – sent retired intelligence officials to brief reporters with misleading info, downplaying Chinese access to MI6 (UK’s foreign intelligence service) data networks.

This ties into broader concerns over PRC “penetration” via compromised telecoms and data infrastructure. MPs are demanding a full inquiry into why the government allegedly withheld evidence of PRC spying.

Former MI6 chief Sir John Sawers expressed “confusion” over the trial’s collapse, stating Beijing is “of course” a threat, while ex-Cabinet Secretary Mark Sedwill questioned the decision as “weird.”

The Cabinet Office has denied compromising “the most sensitive government information.”

China’s Super Embassy in London

The Chinese government is awaiting approval to build a “super embassy,” which will be the largest in Europe. The proposed embassy will be built on the historic Royal Mint Court site near the Tower of London.

The site, purchased by China for £255 million in 2018, was rejected by the local Tower Hamlets Council in 2022 due to security and safety concerns. China resubmitted the application a fortnight after Sir Keir Starmer’s election victory last year, believing Labour may be more receptive to the application.

National security concerns are central to the controversy, with intelligence and security agencies warning that the embassy’s location directly above sensitive communication and fibre-optic cables, near major data centres and the City of London’s telephone exchange, could enable espionage activities.

Dominic Cummings told ITV News yesterday that China intends to build a “spy centre” beneath the new embassy. After Cummings’ warning, Housing Secretary Steve Reed extended the decision deadline to 10 December and requested China to un-redact parts of the architectural plans, particularly concerning greyed-out areas like basements and tunnels.

Today, China threatened Britain with “consequences” after Labour ministers delayed approval.

In the video below, Sgt. Grumpy, a former police sergeant with 20 years of experience, conducted a comprehensive Open Source Intelligence investigation into China’s controversial application for a super embassy in London. Sgt. Grumpy published his investigation the day before Cummings warned about China’s intentions to build a spy centre.

“You’re looking at a 5.4-acre site in the heart of London, right next to the London to the Tower of London, sitting directly above the fibre optic cables that carry hundreds of billions of pounds in financial transactions every single day. And the Chinese government, they want to turn it into the largest embassy in Europe with basement plans they’ve redacted and refused to explain.

“And here’s the kicker – this is where your government, specifically Labour, comes into the story – MI5, MI6, GCHQ and the National Cyber Security Centre have been muzzled. They’re prevented from submitting their security assessments because those assessments would have to be disclosed to Beijing under planning laws,” he said.

“Everything I’m about to show you comes from the public records, government documents, media reports, and freely available sources,” he said. “No secret sources, no ‘trust me bro’ nonsense, just methodical standard police work applied to publicly available information. And that’s what information reveals. Well, either it’s the most spectacular failure of government oversight in modern British history, or it’s something far more sinister.”

It is well worth watching Sgt. Grumpy’s entire video below.

Sgt. Grumpy: Our Secret Security Services Are Blaming The Government, 15 October 2025 (54 mins)

If you are unable to watch the video above on Rumble, you can watch it on YouTube HERE.

Featured image: Protesters hold a huge banner saying “No To China’s New Mega Embassy Spy Base In London.” Source: LBC

