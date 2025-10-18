Questions to ask your doctor about vaccination

Please share our story!

Vaccines are unsafe and worthless, Dr. Vernon Coleman says. He accepts that this is his opinion and so advises anyone contemplating vaccination for themselves or their children to ask their doctor some questions before being injected.

He provides a useful list of questions people should ask and a brief description of the written confirmation that people should request from the vaccinator.

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

The following is taken from Vernon Coleman’s book `Anyone who tells you vaccines are safe and effective is lying: here’s the proof’.



You will probably have gathered, by now, that my view is that vaccines are unsafe and worthless. I would not allow myself to be vaccinated. This is, however, a purely personal view and in fairness I stress that it is not a view shared by the majority of doctors, nurses, health visitors, journalists and war criminals. Readers must make their own judgements based on all the available evidence. I strongly recommend that anyone contemplating vaccination discuss the issue with their own medical adviser.



The bottom line is that I do not advise anyone not to be vaccinated, or not to have a child vaccinated, because I am merely an author: it is not my job to tell people what to do. My role, as a writer, is to provide information (which isn’t provided by the Government or the medical profession) and to give some idea of the sort of questions which readers may like to ask when considering a vaccination programme.



So, before you allow your doctor to vaccinate your child (or you), you may like to ask her or him these essential questions:



1. How dangerous is the disease for which the vaccine is being given? (Exactly what are the chances that it will kill or cripple?)

2. How effective is the vaccine?

3. How dangerous is the vaccine? (Exactly what are the chances that it will kill or cripple?)

4. What side effects are associated with the vaccine?

5. Which patients should not be given the vaccine?

6. Will you guarantee that this vaccine will protect me (my child)? If not, exactly what protection will it offer?

7. Will you guarantee that this vaccine will not harm me (my child)? If not, exactly how risky is it?

8. Will you take full responsibility for any ill effects caused by this vaccine?

9. Is the vaccination essential?



Then ask him or her to sign a note confirming what he or she has told you. If your doctor or nurse wants to vaccinate you, ask him or her to confirm in writing that the vaccine is both essential and safe and that you are healthy enough to receive it. You may, I warn you, notice his or her enthusiasm for the vaccine (and your company) suddenly diminish. Ask your doctor or nurse to give you written confirmation that he or she has personally investigated the risk-benefit ratio of any vaccine they are recommending and that, having looked at all the evidence, they believe that the vaccine is safe and essential. How could any honest, caring, well-informed doctor or nurse object to signing such a confirmation – effectively, accepting responsibility if things go wrong?



Similarly, parents who are worried about having their children vaccinated should ask their doctor or nurse to sign a form taking legal responsibility for any adverse reaction. (Curiously, they might find doctors and nurses slightly reluctant to do this.)



It is important to remember that most of the doctors (including nearly all GPs) who write and speak in favour of vaccination are making money out of it. On the other hand, doctors who oppose, or even question, vaccination do not stand to gain anything but are, on the contrary, putting their careers at risk.



Finally, ask the doctor to tell you the batch number of the vaccine. And keep the name of the doctor, the date and time of any vaccination and the batch number of the vaccine. And the surgery or clinic address. Lawsuits against doctors, drug companies and the Government usually fail because people don’t have this information.



Note: The essay above is taken from Vernon Coleman’s book `Anyone who tells you vaccines are safe and effective is lying: Here’s the proof’. For details of the book please CLICK HERE.

About the Author

Vernon Coleman, MB ChB DSc, practised medicine for ten years. He has been a full-time professional author for over 30 years. He is a novelist and campaigning writer and has written many non-fiction books. He has written over 100 books which have been translated into 22 languages. On his website, HERE, there are hundreds of articles which are free to read. Since mid-December 2024, Dr. Coleman has also been publishing articles on Substack; you can subscribe to and follow him on Substack HERE.

There are no ads, no fees and no requests for donations on Dr. Coleman’s website or videos. He pays for everything through book sales. If you would like to help finance his work, please consider purchasing a book – there are over 100 books by Vernon Coleman available in print on Amazon.

