New Zealand: Biotechnology experiments should be outlawed

The New Zealand government is considering a Gene Technology Bill that would liberalise genetic modification regulations. All political parties, including NZ First, agree that regulations on genetic modification should be liberalised even if they disapprove of the current draft Bill.

Dr. Guy Hatchard says that instead of liberalising regulations, stricter controls on genetic modification are needed; biotechnology experiments should be outlawed entirely.

By Dr. Guy Hatchard, 15 October 2025

NZ First has admitted it voted to progress an amended version of the Gene Technology Bill out of the select committee stage and return it to the whole house for consideration. RNZ published an article entitled ‘NZ First to withhold support for Gene Tech bill unless major changes are made’. Despite their opposition to the current draft, NZ First also affirmed their support for a compromise version of the Bill, saying “New Zealand First is not against a responsible, safe and pragmatic pathway to genetic modification technology utilisation.”

The Labour Party is also opposed to the Bill in its current form, but like NZ First offers its “broad agreement that New Zealand’s gene technology regulations are outdated and in need of modernisation.”

Te Pati Maori said they “will be pushing for amendments during the Committee of the Whole House stage.”

The Green Party said: “While we regard the Bill as having fundamental structural flaws the Party sought in good faith to find positive changes to improve the Bill through seeking additional advice from officials and directly proposing amendments during the select committee process.”

ACT and National are in full support of the Bill in its present form.

In other words, all our political parties agree with National that the regulations concerning genetic modification should be liberalised to allow more genetic modification projects to take place, albeit with differing amendments, so-called safeguards and/or incentives.

There is the implicit suggestion here, even accepted by some members of consumer advocacy groups, that a compromise may be necessary and could be characterised as a victory of sorts. In particular, unfettered medical applications of genetic editing and so-called contained experimentation in labs are more or less being judged necessary and safe. Moreover growing widespread use of genetic engineering in food processing is not being mentioned by any party or group.

We disagree entirely with any suggestion that a compromise will amount to progress in any way. We believe that even stricter controls on all forms of genetic modification than those existing at the moment are absolutely necessary to protect public health and our economy.

None of our political parties seems able to get their heads around some very obvious facts.

Our World in Data records that there have been 30 million excess deaths worldwide since 2020. These are due to a virus that almost everyone who is informed agrees escaped from a supposedly contained lab experimenting to make coronaviruses more deadly with gain-of-function research and as a result of biotech injections with higher rates of adverse effects than any previous medical interventions.

Anyone who thinks that biotechnology experimentation should be liberalised does not care about human life.

New Zealand misspent $66 billion on the pandemic. It has left our country and many business enterprises swimming in debt and/or bankrupt. All around the world, the pandemic experiment in biotechnology has had similar results: excess deaths, immune deficiency, chronic illness, high rates of absenteeism and disability, increased incidence of mental illness, polarised and divided populations, and economic decline. Hospital systems are overwhelmed.

And NOW all of our political parties are committed to liberalising laws on gene experimentation. They have lost touch with reality and the very, very obvious. They all need some serious counselling and re-education on the role of governance in a democracy.

Don’t be taken in by the glossy promises of biotechnology public relations (“PR”). These have no substance. Available evidence points firmly and unequivocally in the opposite direction. We have written over 500 articles during the last four years and sent out more than five million emails. Unlike government propaganda and biotechnology industry PR, all our articles are referenced to published scientific papers. We now also regularly publish on Substack with articles which examine the fundamental scientific issues in even greater depth, building up an integrated picture of approaches that really are proven to improve public health at little cost.

This is not a Bill to compromise on. We encourage you to write to your MP, and talk to friends and colleagues to ensure the Gene Technology Bill loses support and is abandoned. Then, new laws should be passed to ensure that gene experiments posing a risk to public health are outlawed and all foods and food processing aids currently produced with the aid of genetic modification, including genetically modified microorganisms, are in the interim clearly labelled as such and in the longer term outlawed due to the proven inevitable presence of residual genetically active contamination.

Guy Hatchard, PhD, is a New Zealander who was formerly a senior manager at Genetic ID, a global food testing and safety company (now known as FoodChain ID).

