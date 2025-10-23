Muslim rape gangs: Mahmoodâ€™s commitment to an inquiry is a deflection; Phillips must resign

Please share our story!

On Tuesday, Raja Miah tweeted UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood’s statement committing to a robust national grooming gangs inquiry that examines offenders’ ethnicity and religion, while addressing survivors’ panel resignations – but without removing Safeguarding Minister Jess Phillips.

Miah criticised Mahmoodâ€™s statement as a deflection and demanded Phillips’ resignation after four victims quit the panel and Phillips branded them liars – meanwhile, released documents proved Phillips to be the liar – echoing broader accusations of government mishandling.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The ExposÃ© to serve their own needs. Subscribe to our emails now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Please leave this field empty. Stay Updated! Stay connected with News updates by Email Are You a Human? 1 + 7 =



Raja Miah is a seven-year campaigner against child exploitation cover-ups. He leverages his network to amplify victimsâ€™ voices. At 8 pm on 21 October, Miah tweeted:

My understanding is that Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is expected to issue a statement at 10 pm. This follows Jess Phillips branding grooming gang survivors liars after they quit the UK Home Office Survivors Panel, only for Fiona Goddard to release documents proving it was the Minister for Safeguarding Girls who lied. This isnâ€™t a misunderstanding. Itâ€™s a resignation-level scandal. But Labour canâ€™t risk the truth. They need the rigged inquiry more than anyone. A genuine inquiry could mean prison time for those who enabled the industrial-scale rape of this nationâ€™s children. And that includes UK Labour politicians. For seven years, Iâ€™ve been exposing how politicians protected the Pakistani Rape Gangs and silenced their little White victims. In that time, the police have tried, and failed, to prosecute me. Politicians have tried, and failed, to sue me. Gangsters and Islamists have openly called for my murder. I donâ€™t put my work behind paywalls. Every word I write is free for anyone who still believes that the truth sets us free. If my content has ever helped you make sense of this broken system, or made you feel less alone in it, I ask one small thing: Support the work. This fight is far from over.Â https://www.redwallandtherabble.co.uk/ Prefer a one-off contribution? http://BuyMeACoffee.com/recusantnine [or] http://paypal.me/RecusantNine Your support keeps this fight alive and this truth in the light.

In his tweet, Miah attached a video clip (below) of Phillipsâ€™ performance during a debate on the rape gangs inquiry in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

The clip is a compilation of two short excerpts from the debate. You can read the full debate in Hansard HERE. Philipsâ€™ first remark in the video can be found in Hansard HERE and the second HERE.

Rape Gangs: National Statutory Inquiry debate in the House of Commons on 21 October 2025, UK Parliament.Â Watch the full debate on Parliament TV HERE.

For those who are interested in following developments, on YouTube, there is a â€˜Grooming Gangs UK Mega Threadâ€™ playlist HERE and another playlist on the same topic HERE.Â These playlists are collating informative videos from various sources, including Raja Miah.

Miah later replied to his own tweet with the following:

Here you go. I post information in good faith. I have done so for 7 years. I have access to a network of trusted sources. This statement, by the way, is just classic deflection and complete nonsense from the Home Secretary. Jess Phillips must resign. She has been exposed as a liar.

Beneath this tweet, Miah attached an image of an article written by Mahmood and published by GB News on 21 October at 10 pm. You can read the full article HERE and a follow-up article HERE.

It is not only Miah who is calling for Phillips to resign. All of the rape gang victims who have left the inquiry panel have said that Phillips must resign for them to rejoin. As a fifth victim, who has not quit from the panel, called for Phillips to resign to restore trust, Keir Starmer backed Phillips, saying he had faith in Phillips to be in charge of setting up the inquiry.