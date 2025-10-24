Unlimited immigration: A policy of destruction

Please share our story!

Unlimited immigration in Western countries is causing native infrastructure to collapse, leading to overcrowding and strain on public services.

The policy of unlimited immigration is deliberate. The aim is to erase nations, families and communities, and create social unrest and conflict. The goal is to advance the New World Order.

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

Unlimited immigration is encouraged in all Western countries, with the result that the native infrastructure cannot cope. That is plainly quite deliberate. Back in 2004, Prime Minister Tony Blair was warned that allowing free movement into the UK from ten new EU countries (mostly Eastern and Central Europe) would put pressure on housing, benefits, hospitals and health services and infrastructure.



Blair, an unconvicted war criminal and puppet and a long-term tool or servant of the conspirators (who has become exceedingly rich by promoting their interests and betraying the people he was initially employed to protect and represent), ignored the warnings and the following explosion in immigration has done irreparable damage to race relations as well as Britain’s infrastructure. Twenty years ago, England was the most overcrowded country in the world (ignoring Monaco and Vatican City). Today, it is hardly surprising that nothing works anymore. Every aspect of public service has collapsed. I find it impossible not to believe that everything that is happening is part of their “terrifying plan.”



Mass immigration, now deliberately allowed to go out of control in most Western countries, is ignored by all left-wing politicians and defended by lawyers. Anyone who mentions the subject (and discusses the problems caused by overcrowding, infrastructure which cannot cope and so on) is attacked as a racist with their concerns dismissed and ignored.



Immigrants (whether legal or not) and their lawyers have been adept at finding ways to avoid deportation. One immigrant was apparently allowed to stay in England after telling a court that his son didn’t like the chicken McNuggets which were available in other countries.



And offences seem to be ignored when applications to stay are considered.



Immigration is a problem worldwide, but nowhere is there more anger than in the UK where it was revealed that illegal immigrants who had just arrived in the country were being given priority consultations with GPs and receiving same-day treatment. There was considerable surprise among the elite at the modest amount of resentment this engendered among the native population, who had to wait weeks to see a GP and years to be treated in hospital. Inevitably, anyone who voiced their sense of resentment found themselves quickly dismissed as racist.



Politicians claim that immigration is needed to boost their nation’s population size (shrinking because young couples who are working cannot afford to have any or many children – largely as a result of high taxes, which are partly necessary to help fund the massive multibillion pound cost of providing for immigrants who either do not contribute or are not allowed to contribute by working).



Curiously, the politicians never seem to notice that the immigrants pouring into the UK (for example) consist almost exclusively of young, fighting age men who do not understand or admire our culture, do not speak English, are not accompanied by wives or girlfriends and largely seem to be content to be accommodated in four star hotels where they are fed and given money while they wait. Just what they are waiting for is a mystery, though it is possible that they are simply waiting for Beckett’s Godot to turn up and tell us all what is going on.



The suppressed truth is that the aim of the conspirators is to change the world by erasing nations, families and communities and by destroying everything humans consider to be personal and valuable. Immigration (whether legal or illegal) is encouraged to create impoverishment, resentment, racism, terrorism and plenty of excuses for war. (As an aside, it used to be thought that patriotism was good but nationalism was bad. Today, however, both are unacceptable because there can be no countries in the New World Order.)



Those inclined to dismiss this short essay as “racist” may like to read it again and see if they can find any reference or remark that can possibly be criticised as “racist.”



