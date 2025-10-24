Genocide in Nigeria: Islamic terror groups are killing en masse and aim to eliminate 112 million Christians and 13 million others by 2075

Please share our story!

Intersociety reports that approximately 125,000 Christians have been killed in Nigeria due to Islamist militant attacks since the Boko Haram insurgency began in 2009. More than 7,000 Christians were killed in the first 220 days of 2025 alone.

This is part of a broader pattern of violence that has led to the displacement of millions and the destruction of thousands of churches, with Intersociety warning that Christianity could be wiped out in Nigeria by 2075 if the current trend continues.

According to a report published in August by the International Society for Civil Liberties and the Rule of Law (“Intersociety”), at least 7,087 Christians were massacred across Nigeria in the first 220 days of 2025.

According to Intersociety, 19,100 churches have been destroyed, over 1,100 Christian communities displaced and more than 600 Christian clerics have been abducted. Since 2009, approximately 185,009 Nigerians have been killed, including 125,009 Christians and 60,000 “liberal Muslims,” Intersociety says.

The report attributes the killings to 22 Islamic terrorist groups, including Boko Haram, ISWAP and Fulani militias, which are accused of a genocidal campaign to eliminate Christianity and traditional religions. It says these groups aim to eliminate an estimated 112 million Christians and 13 million adherents of traditional religions by the year 2075, or over the next 50 years.

In addition to uprooting and obliterating Christianity, “These Islamic terror groups are using violence and genocidal means to obliterate or wipe out Nigeria’s indigenous ethnic groups and their identities, especially the 3,475-year-old Igbo cultural heritage put in place [established] since 1450 BC,” the report states.

Intersociety and other groups, including Genocide Watch, have condemned the Nigerian military for its complicity in the violence, accusing it of protecting jihadist interests and failing to protect Christian communities.

Years ago, Genocide Watch raised the alarm. In December 2022, it said, “The UNDP estimates that terrorists have killed over 350,000 people in Nigeria since 2009. 300,000 were children. Boko Haram, ISWAP, and Fulani jihadists have also forcibly displaced over 2.9 million Nigerians. The genocidal massacres have mainly targeted Christians.”

In March 2025, Nina Shea, an American international human rights lawyer, testified before the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa on the persecution of Christian farming communities by militant Fulani Muslim herders.

“Nigeria now ranks 6 out of 66 on the 2025 Global Terrorism Index and the index does not even take into account the violence by militant Fulani herders … In recent years, more Christians have been killed for their faith in Nigeria than in all other places combined,” Shea said and urged the US Congress to recommend that Nigeria be designated a Country of Particular Concern (“CPC”).

Yet corporate media remains silent.

The Islamic terror groups want to turn Nigeria into “a country where Christianity is banned and brutally crushed, relegated and forced underground,” the Intersociety report says.

Adding, “Other countries lending anti-Christian crush to Nigeria are Libya, Algeria, North Korea, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Somalia and Afghanistan – where it is high crime to be seen with holy bible or wearing Christian symbols or saying Christian prayers or singing praises and worship songs.”

Featured image: Amid killings of Christians, experts warn Nigeria may risk ‘religious war’, Crux, 4 December 2023

