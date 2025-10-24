How “follow the science” destroyed trust in science

In a recent article, Paul D. Thacker described how the covid mantra “follow the science” has destroyed trust in science. He used evidence gathered by journalist David Zwieg to demonstrate how and why.
“There is no going back to a time before covid made our world crazy. You are right to be mistrustful of trusted officials and respected institutions. Zweig’s writing lays out all the evidence you need to feel this way,” he wrote.
The following is an excerpt from the article ‘The Pandemic That Broke Our Faith in Modelling’ written by Paul D. Thacker and published by The Daily Economy on 23 October 2025. You can read the full article HERE.
Journalist David Zweig documents much of the covid pandemic crazy in his book ‘An Abundance of Caution’. In diligent detail, he marches the horrified reader through a series of mistakes, most still unacknowledged, including the lack of scientific evidence for lengthy school closures and nonsensical “follow the science” requirements for masks and social distancing. The details he describes remain frightening because too many still deny what happened and refuse to admit they did anything wrong.
The month after the pandemic took off in the West, the Journal of the American Medical Association (“JAMA”) published a February 2020 summary of Chinese data and found just 2 per cent of covid patients were less than 19 years old and no children younger than 10 had died. “Disease in children appears to be relatively rare and mild,” Zweig discovers, digging up a World Health Organisation (“WHO”) report published that same month.
Just like the study in JAMA, WHO researchers stated that children accounted for around 2 per cent of reported cases, with only 0.2 per cent of children categorised as “critical disease.” This calculates to 0.0048 per cent of the total population who became seriously ill.
People interviewed by the WHO investigative team “could not recall episodes in which transmission occurred from a child to an adult.”
Despite research showing that kids were at minimal risk from the virus, Zweig records what we all now know: we ignored objective science in favour of subjective values, locked down our cities, shut down our schools and threw the kids on laptops pretending they would learn. Baseless fears that children were dying in large numbers lingered even six months into the pandemic, long after anyone with eyes could see the virus wasn’t killing kids.
Gallup released a poll in July 2020, finding that the public thought 40 times the number of people younger than 25 were dying than was actually the case.
“People were dying from a scary new disease, and my family and my neighbours were readily compliant with the governor’s orders to stay home, and stay apart from each other until some unknown time when this thing was going to go away,” Zweig writes, describing the state of his household a month into New York State’s lockdown. “And yet. This virus, which was a terror for the old, posed almost no threat to my kids or their friends.”
A former magazine fact checker, Zweig began digging into scientific studies and calling up established researchers to try and understand how state and federal governments formulated pandemic policies that seemed to ignore scientific evidence while harming his own children. Trusted officials, he found, were failing to adequately explain the uncertainties of published research and closing their eyes to documented consequences.
But the public never learned that pandemic strategies were based mostly on values, not objective science, because journalists had abandoned all pretence of reporting. Instead of scrutinising the scientific literature, journalists with legacy media outlets favoured calling up these same trusted officials. Reporters also platformed a coterie of self-branded experts who managed to claw their way out of scientific obscurity to become overnight authorities on epidemics in the press and on social media.
Many of the plans enforced during the pandemic ignored already established contagion-response strategies. In his book, Zweig cites several researchers who warned that school shutdowns would damage children during an epidemic, such as D.A. Henderson, a much-celebrated epidemiologist who led the international effort to eradicate smallpox before becoming dean of the school of public health at Johns Hopkins University.
“Disease mitigation measures, however well intentioned, have potential social, economic, and political consequences that need to be fully considered by political leaders as well as health officials,” Henderson wrote in a 2006 paper published in the journal Biosecurity and Bioterrorism. “Closing schools is an example.”
Henderson cautioned against locking kids out of school and forcing some parents to abandon work to stay at home, a policy that would place an unfair burden on certain segments of society to control virus transmission. Henderson and his co-authors also forewarned against policies based on scientific models, as they would fail to account for all social groups.
No model, no matter how accurate its epidemiologic assumptions, can illuminate or predict the secondary and tertiary effects of particular disease mitigation measures … If particular measures are applied for many weeks or months, the long-term or cumulative second and third-order effects could be devastating.
Yet models are exactly what trusted officials relied on, Zweig writes, for pandemic procedures such as school closures whose damage to children is still being assessed. As for the segments of society who were most harmed, that would be the less privileged and the working class, whose experiences and perspectives were never injected in these models formulated by “laptop liberals” who had the privilege to work from home offices.
Zweig highlights the awful reporting by a few laptop warriors, such as New York Times reporter Apoorva Mandavilli, and a 2020 working paper by Dartmouth College and Brown University academics underlines how poor journalism was pervasive. Analysing 20,000 news articles and TV news segments from foreign English-language and American media for positive or negative tone, they found that US major media outlet coverage was far more downbeat.
“Among topics analysed, the researchers looked at schools’ coverage specifically,” Zweig writes. “They found that 90 per cent of school reopening articles in American mainstream media were negative, compared to only 56 per cent for English-language major media in other countries.”
The above is an excerpt from a longer article, which you can read HERE.
About the Author
Paul D. Thacker is an investigative journalist who runs the Substack page titled The DisInformation Chronicle. He has spent the last two decades uncovering campaigns to distort science and has written for the New York Times, JAMA, Washington Post, NEJM, Los Angeles Times, The New Republic, Mother Jones and Real Clear Investigations. Thacker won a 2021 British Journalism Award for a series in The BMJ investigating undisclosed financial interests among medical experts advising the US and UK governments on vaccines.
Featured image: Covidians get creative – A face mask that opens and closes with the touch of a button so that people can keep a face mask on while eating, May 2020. Source: Today
You have only scratched the surface of the public health jaugernaut with its lies, omissions, and misconceptions. The real problem with vaccinations of all kinds, including the covid shots, is that in addition to injuring and killing quite a few of the injected, vaccinations protect no one from anything.
No virus has ever been proven to exist, because no prospective virus particles have ever been shown in studies to have been isolated–meaning purified and seperated from all other things..
This is a logical problem fatal to the idea of “viruses”, although it should be spelled out for those new to the subject. For if one were The First Virus Hunter in History, how would one prove tiny particles poison people with sickness?
Step One: Find the particle one hopes to prove as a pathogen (a cause of sickness) in the fluids of sick people. ALL THOSE with the particular symptoms one wants to study as a hypothetical infectious disease must harbor such particles. Seperate, purify and isolate any such particles to get a pure specimen.
Why is this necessary?
Because to demonstrate that any such particles are OR ARE NOT pathogenic, one must have the pure specimen for experimental testing. For if one lacks a pure specimen, and if experimental sickness were to occur, then to what single factor would one attribute causation? There would be no way to know. Therefore, without an isolate of pure specimen, it is not possible to perform rational testing for pathogenecity.
Step Two: Design the “infectious disease” study with the purfied isolate as the hypothetical cause (or the independent variable, as scientists call it). But this study must also feature “control arms” that test for other plausible causes. For if one’s experiment demonstrates the illness effect (the dependent variable) but other plausible factors are not logically eliminated as causative, then the experimental tests prove nothing.
Step Three: Demonstrate that the cause of illness is the pure specimen of isolated particles and that no other cause could be at work in the experiment. THEN find those same particles in the fluids of the people who became sick with those particular symptoms through pathways of “contagion” as it is imagined to work.
NEXT expose OTHER people or animals to those same particles taken from the fluids of those shown to have been sickened via imagined pathways of “contagion.These people or animals too must be sickened as the resut or the hypothesis is nullified.
NONE OF THE FOREGOING EXPERIMENTS HAVE EVER BEEN DONE with any isolated purified virus-candidate particles. How do I know this? Because there are no published studies demonstrating this. A few years ago, Tom Cowan MD, Andrew Kaufman MD and numerous other microbiological experts teamed up to review a great many such studies. None of them demonstrated isolation
In case one imagines that my claim about this is false or unsubstantiated, even virologists do not dispute it! The US Center For Disease Control (CDC–an official bastion of virus promotion and virus fear mongering) has written in response to a Freedom of Information Act query that isolation (as I described it above) is not possible to virology! For “viruses” are believed by The Believers to hide in cells! But even if this were true (it is as usual, unproven) the problem for virology has not been resolved. Demonstrating the existence of any virus requires isolation which has never been attained, nor again, COULD IT BE ATTAINED, according to the US Center for Disease Control. (I have a copy of their quotation).
I don’t want to be mean or rude. But to ignore the foregoing, as though it were “optional” as a “belief” is just evasion. No amount of squawking about lockdowns and masks will change a damn thing. There are no viruses. Virology is pseudoscience. It is ALL false science. Make the small effort to understand this fact. If you need to read more and further investigate to gain better understanding, then do so. Then spread the word. The alternative: Resign yourself to vaccination-and-related tyranny that is headed our way.
