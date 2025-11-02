Here’s How the Critical USA Debt Problem Will Be Fixed at Your Expense 

According to Treasury figures in October, the USA is now carrying more than $38 trillion in gross national debt. That’s the highest level in history. In fact, the figure totals more than the yearly output of China, India, Japan, Germany and the UK combined. It’s accelerating too – the latest one trillion dollars was added in just two months from August to October. It adds up to over $110,000 per American citizen, and the only remaining solution to service the debt is to make everyone else poorer.
The Crippling Debt-to-GDP Ratio
The government continues borrowing aggressively. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the federal deficit for the 2025 fiscal year is approximately $1.8 trillion alone – that’s the amount Washington has to finance to simply meet its promises, and is exceptional given that we are not in an official recession or wartime emergency.
Debt-to-GDP ratio – how the total pile compares to the country’s combined output – has blown past 100%. In simple terms, the government now owes more than the entire US economy put together. Similar ratios have existed in the past, but historically only appeared in extreme conditions such as post-war reconstruction.
Interest Rates are the Real Story Here
There’s a new cost that comes from carrying this much debt: interest.
As interest rates have risen in recent years, the price of servicing the debt has exploded. Federal interest costs are now over $1 trillion a year and projected to continue climbing, with analysts estimating a total spend of over $14 trillion on interest in the coming decade. Should that happen, the interest payments alone would outpace almost every other government expense.
The government is therefore borrowing more money, at higher rates, partly to pay the interest on money it already borrowed before. So, what’s the end goal?
What Can the US Government Do About It?
In theory, Washington has several ways to fix this.
- Cut spending at scale: this is politically unattractive as it would affect large, popular and expensive programs – neither party is currently talking about this
- Raise taxes broadly enough to close the gap: In fact, the opposite trend appears to be in motion. Independent scoring of recent tax and spending legislation by the Congressional Budget Office and external watchdogs suggest that new law is set to add trillions more to the debt by cutting taxes, rather than using higher tax rates to attack the deficit
- Grow faster than the debt increases: The White House argues that faster economic growth will increase tax revenue and shrink the debt burden as a share of GDP. It sounds great, but the government’s own forecasters describe it as nearly impossible. The US workforce is shrinking and aging, productivity gains are not consistent across groups, and the higher cost of borrowing can slow private investment.
- The only real option: Inflation
The Secret Weapon That Will Tackle the Problem at Your Expense
Artificially high inflation quietly reduces the real value of the dollar, which not only compresses the purchasing power of your money, but it also reduces the true cost of what the government owes. If, in five years, wages and prices are both higher than today, then each dollar the government pays back in the future will be worth less in purchasing power than the dollar it borrowed. At the same time, higher nominal wages and higher nominal company revenues also means higher nominal tax receipts – even if living standards stagnate or decline – meaning your money is worth less and you pay more in tax.
In budget terms, inflation acts like an invisible tax. It helps lower the real weight of the $38 trillion debt without Congress needing to announce benefit cuts or explicitly hike taxes. It also helps partially offset interest costs that are now consuming a growing share of federal spending.
Officials won’t describe this strategy openly, but policy behaviour points in that direction. The deficit is enormous and keeps growing, and the government continues borrowing at a pace of nearly $2 trillion extra per year. Analysts are confident it will continue at this escalated pace.
Who Will Win?
Households and investors who already hold assets are insulated from inflation, and in some cases will even benefit. A homeowner with a fixed low-rate mortgage watches that mortgage shrink in real terms as wages and prices rise. Investors now have access to high grade corporate bonds yielding 5-6%, a return that didn’t exist during the zero-rate years in the decade following 2009. That income can offset inflation and generate cash flow.
There’s also a renewed market for distressed debt. When weaker companies struggle to refinance at today’s higher rates, their bonds can trade at a discount. Credit investors can step in, buying that debt cheaply and collect higher yields. Again, that opportunity didn’t exist in the 2010s when very few borrowers were being forced into distress.
Who Will Lose?
For people without significant assets, the same environment looks like a permanent cost of living squeeze.
Inflation above target shows up first in everyday expenses. Food, rent, insurance and utilities absorb a larger share of wages. Wages themselves may rise but tend not to keep pace with the real increase in essentials. So, the rent and weekly grocery shop become the quiet mechanism through which the federal debt load is being managed.
At the same time, higher interest rates designed to “fight inflation” raise the cost of borrowing for households that rely on credit cards, car finance, or variable rate housing. Those households feel it on all sides: their cash loses purchasing power, they get a real-terms wage cut, and the cost of borrowing to make ends meet increases.
A Two Track Future
The US government has not formally announced that it will solve its debt problem by artificially devaluing the dollar – but it doesn’t need to.
The numbers speak for themselves. The debt is past 38 trillion and still being grown deliberately. The annual deficit is sitting near 1.8 trillion dollars with no serious plan to close it, and interest payments alone are challenging other national spending to become the highest federal expense. Meanwhile, no policy makers are showing appetite to dramatically cut spending elsewhere or increase tax across the board. Growth alone will not save the government here.
In practical terms, the only way out of this appears to be inflation. The cost is borne most directly by households that live on wages and cash, while the benefits flow to the government – who need their past promises to get cheaper in real terms – and asset holders who can collect yield, raise prices, and wait on the sidelines to buy distressed assets when others are forced to sell.
Final Thought
In short, people who live paycheck-to-paycheck are going to foot the bill here. Those with little or no wealth buffer are quietly paying down the national debt via a steady loss of purchasing power, and without ever realising what’s happening.
What we’re seeing here is an unprecedented, stealthy transfer of wealth. In a decade or two, it will be clear what happened here, but for now, everyday people are simply feeling costs increase and quality of life decrease.
No country, or person, can borrow their way out of debt. The most honest way to address global debt is to implement a debt jubilee. Of course, the Crown Council of 13, Committee of 300, Primary bankers and investment houses will not accept this plan. Think of Weimar inflation. In 2008 / 2009, when the derivative market, Forwards, Options, and Swaps blew up in the bankers’ and financial investors’ faces, they refused to allow the stock markets of the world to clear. They brought in quantitative easing and went to negative interest rates right across the US Real Treasury Yield Curve. They kicked the financial problems down the road. They were not going to take any losses. They did let Lehman go under. All these financial roads lead to ruin.
Who are we borrowing this money from? The International Monetary Fund supposedly has only a total of $1 trillion to lend, and it parcels it out among all countries, not just the US. What is it doing with the compound interest it collects, which should add up to much more than that by now?
It looks like the IMF and the global lending system that it’s part of just adds numbers to a country’s balance sheet, and the country sends the IMF actual tax dollars to pay back the ‘loan’. If only the amount borrowed had to be paid back, that would work as long as adequate taxes were being collected. But paying interest on imaginary money means paying the guy who keeps the books just for adding and subtracting numbers from the balance sheet. The more imaginary money he lends, the more real money he gets paid.
If you get a mortgage for $100,000 at 5% interest for 30 years, at the end of that time you will have paid $193,255 for it. The $93,255 is interest. For every dollar you borrow, you have to pay back $1.93.
The US hasn’t been getting enough in taxes to pay it loans back. Now that taxes are also going by the billions to feed and house illegal aliens and the growing numbers of the unemployed, most of whom are unemployed by choice and the others by force of govt/industrial policy, we will be able to pay back less and less in the future, though we keep borrowing more and more.
That seems to be the global plan. What will be the result? Are UN troops going to show up at our doors one day and announce that we no longer own our houses and our landlords no longer own their apartment buildings because we citizens haven’t paid back the loans our politicians took out in our names? Will the UN rent them back to us at affordable prices, or will we have to move to the 15-minute city ghettos they want to build for us? Where will we go if they don’t build them?
The “debt” is fake, made up money.
Answer? Just cancel it all and print your own.
Sure, they’ll assassinate if they can, as they always do.
Answer: Get the banksters in jail first.
Agreed, inflation is the most common way of dealing with government debt. But, you forget one thing, the banks are in trouble and THAT is the real threat. Historically, when the banks are in real trouble there is global war, or at least some form of persistant international crisis, like COVID. in September 2019 the banks stopped lending to each other and that would have been a disaster for economies the world over.So, what happened? Covid came along just in time to save the banks. There’s a coincidence!. But the problem has not gone away. we have merely kicked the can down the road and I beleiieve war is now inevitable.
There is another option not mentioned. Stop paying private banker interest on money they created out of nothing thanks to the shocking mistake of legislating for the Federal Reserve. In other words sack the Federal Reserve and pay genuine loans from Government issued money. The stuff that Lincoln and Kennedy both issued and probably were assasinated for. Yes it is a risk but the Government should never have given up issuing it’s own money in the first place. The world would have been a much more peaceful place without the federal reserve loaning money to both sides of every war.
It seems that if we truly cared about the debt that our government would stop giving money to other countries and stop funding all unnecessary programs not related to helping Americans families continue to work such as daycare and food and possibly heat in the winter. We have hundreds of thousands of drug addicts unable to contribute to the taxes needed even if there were jobs for them. Drugs have been used by our enemies to destroy America along with the globalists determination to have a communist world order.