Skinner’s contribution to the Depopulation Programme

Dr. Vernon Coleman highlights a book published in 1971 by Professor B.F. Skinner in which he argued that reducing the number of people in the world is necessary to save the world’s resources.

Not only that, Skinner’s work, funded by the US Government’s National Institute of Mental Health, proposed replacing individual freedom with control.

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

In 1971, Professor B.F. Skinner, a Professor of Psychology at Harvard University and a social philosopher and behaviourist, published a book called ‘Beyond Freedom and Dignity’. (Dr. Skinner’s work on the book was paid for with a $283,000 grant from the US Government’s National Institute of Mental Health.)



Skinner argued that if the world is to save any part of its resources for the future, it must reduce not only consumption but the number of consumers.



The reviewer for Time magazine pointed out that Skinner’s message was that “we can no longer afford freedom, and so it must be replaced with control over man, his conduct and his culture. This thesis, proposed not by a writer of science fiction but by a man of science raises the spectre of a 1984 Orwellian society that might really come to pass.”



Skinner attacked individual freedom and dignity and predicted that Western culture might be replaced with the more disciplined culture of the Soviet Union or China. “If you insist that individual rights are the ‘summum bonum’ then the whole structure of society falls down.”



The frightening thing is that Skinner’s arguments and predictions were (and are) taken immensely seriously. And his work is now revered by the globalists who want to reduce the world population by billions and to take total control of every aspect of our lives.



There were people before Skinner, of course, who talked about reducing the size of the world’s population, and the need to preserve essential resources, but Skinner’s work, though not always remembered now, was and is particularly significant. It is also significant that much of Skinner’s work related to behaviourism and reinforcement.



And as we now struggle to prevent the mass slaughter of nine-tenths of the world’s population, we have to remember that the conspirators and globalists who are determined to push through their policies of depopulation have built their programme of mass genocide on the work of people like Skinner.



The myth that the world is overpopulated has been popular for decades. The truth is that the world is perfectly capable of providing enough food for a population of more than seven billion. The problem today is not a shortage of food but the fact that the food is frequently in the wrong place, with the result that food is frequently wasted in some countries while millions starve in other parts of the world. Food production could also be increased by introducing better, simpler farming methods. Indeed, it is easier to argue that the world is underpopulated than that it is overpopulated.



Agenda followers believe the world needs far fewer people – and would like to remove 90% of the global population.



However, once individual nations start reducing their populations, how will the individual leaders trust one another?



Say, for example, that every national leader agreed that, to start with, he would reduce his country’s population by a modest 50%, how would they all know that the other leaders would do as they had promised? After all, politicians are not known for their honesty or their reliability. And arms reductions have never proceeded smoothly.



What if someone like President Putin of Russia decides that while every other leader is reducing their population, he will only pretend to reduce the Russian population? That could give him a huge advantage over other countries. He could end up with a population bigger than the rest of the world – and total control.



Incidentally, the individuals arguing that the world is overpopulated do not appear to have taken their own warnings very seriously. Prince Phillip, Prince William, Bill Gates, Boris Johnson and Stanley Johnson have a good many children between them. Indeed, thanks to Boris’s contribution, there seems to be some confusion about the grand total of children fathered by these men. Boris Johnson is reputed to have fathered numerous children (by an unknown number of women) and, like most who believe the world is overpopulated (such as members of the British royal family), Johnson is a hypocrite who clearly thinks that it is other people who need culling.



