The Blackwashing of Britain: Corporate media, businesses, politicians – they’re all in on it

The Great Replacement, which suggests that white populations in Western countries are being systematically replaced by non-white immigrants, is being played out in Britain. It is being enthusiastically supported by businesses and corporate media.

The “blackwashing of Britain” is evident in various industries, including the BBC, UK Parliament and advertising, with a focus on diversity and inclusion, and the suppression of dissenting views through cancel culture, leading to the erosion of Britain’s white identity and culture, Frank Haviland writes.

By Frank Haviland, as published by The European Conservative on 25 October 2025

Of all the famous “conspiracy theories,” the Great Replacement (that white populations in Western countries are being systematically replaced by non-white immigrants) is arguably the most well-known. I have always been reluctant to entertain it, partly on the grounds that conspiracies are usually oversimplifications of more complex issues, partly because political incompetence gets you to your destination just as quickly as conspiracy, and partly because the policy of Replacement Migration as “a solution to declining and ageing populations” was just about believable (no matter how moronic it might have been). Nonetheless, the fact that Le Grand Remplacement is playing out before our very eyes, conspiracy or not, is significant; a point far better elucidated by the term’s progenitor, Renaud Camus:

The Great Replacement is not a theory, it is a chrononym, like the Great War or the Great Depression – a name for an era on the basis of its most significant phenomenon, namely the change of people and of civilization, or “genocide by substitution” (as the black poet and long-serving communist mayor of Fort-de-France, Aimé Césaire, called it). In my book of the same name, ‘Le Grand Remplacement’, the idea of a conspiracy never arises, for that would be a totally ridiculous way of describing the enormity of the industrial, financial, cybernetic, ontological, and even metaphysical mechanisms that have led to this disaster, the replaceable man, interchangeable at will. Since the Great Replacement is not a theory but a fact, a crime, the crime against humanity of the twenty-first century, it cannot be a conspiracy theory or a theory of the far right.

Clearly, there is some tension between demographic reality and the understandable reluctance to subscribe to a “far-right” conspiracy. I was reminded of this discord earlier this month, when research by Channel 4 revealed that UK advertisers are vastly over-representing black people in TV commercials. According to the last census, just 4% of England and Wales is black. Despite this, more than half of TV commercials feature black people. That’s no small disparity.

This is in stark contrast to the constant whining about under-representation from the likes of Sir Lenny Henry, who bemoans the lack of black people on television – a point on which, incidentally, he is in diametric opposition to the truth. Many industries appear to be similarly afflicted. The BBC, for instance, is so desperate to hit diversity quotas that it has vastly inflated its “fair share” of ethnic minority and LGBT employees. This doesn’t appear to stop non-white employees from complaining that the “overwhelmingly white” office affects their mental health. Then there’s the UK Parliament, which currently displays record levels of diversity. Around 14% of MPs now come from ethnic minorities, which is in line with the population as a whole. In fact, back in 2024, with Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister, Humza Yousaf as First Minister of Scotland, Vaughan Gething as First Minister of Wales and Michelle O’Neill as First Minister of Northern Ireland, there were no white men in national leadership roles. Bizarrely, this was still not enough:

With @vaughangething becoming First Minister of Wales (congrats BTW) & @HumzaYousaf First Minister Scotland & Rishi Sunak PM & Michelle O’Neill as First Minister NI, there are now no white men leading the countries of the United Kingdom

Representation matters, actions matter more — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) March 16, 2024

There are many plausible explanations for the blackwashing of Britain, some more obvious than others. In terms of advertising, “woke capitalism” exerts a lot of influence. As Michael Chapman, former vice-chairman of the public relations firm Ogilvy, put it, “Advertising today is often more concerned with signalling its clients’ virtue than in selling their products.” Clearly, no one wants to be the “bad guy.”

Then there is the behemoth that is DEI (diversity, equity, inclusion): a $10 billion industry, expected to hit $25 billion by 2030. Deviating from the worship of inclusion is increasingly hazardous to your wealth, a truth particularly evident at the state broadcaster. Last year, it was reported in these pages that BBC managers are now being instructed not to hire candidates who are “dismissive” of diversity and inclusion. Leaked recruitment guidelines revealed that not only were job applicants expected to “explain what diversity and inclusion meant to (them),” but if successful, they would be required to expand on what opportunities they perceive to “celebrate or encourage diversity and inclusion in (their) role.”

Even for those brave enough to dissent, the punishment of cancel culture can be severe. The suppression of the truth in the face of obvious lies is what Steven Pinker refers to as “common knowledge” – believing that a particular viewpoint is widely shared, as well as knowing that those who hold it know it’s shared – is how ideological dogmas are enforced. These dogmas may only be adhered to by a tiny minority, but so long as anyone challenging them is dealt a swift punishment in the form of a social media mobbing – or worse – the extent of the dissent isn’t common knowledge.

Whatever the precise explanation for the blackwashing of Britain (and the West more generally), what cannot be denied is that the systematic eradication of Britain’s past, present and future whiteness is taking place. With British history unlikely to pass a BBC diversity inspection any time soon, we are witnessing an increase in spurious and provocative claims. These include the insistence that “the first Britons were black,” the miscasting of black actors in white roles (e.g., Ann Boleyn), and the removal of “dead, white men” to make way for “walls of diversity” at Britain’s most prestigious universities.

In the present, meanwhile, we are treated to an incessant stream of white self-loathing. “Let’s have anti-whiteness,” cheers the Church of England, a rallying cry proudly taken up by that other national religion, the NHS. “If I had a choice, I wouldn’t be a whitey,” simpers The Times, while The Guardiancontents itself with, “We tend to empathise with our online avatars. So let’s get rid of white emojis.”

Safe spaces for whites are on the decline, with the indigenous population little more than persona non grata in their own homeland. In the capital, Mayor Sadiq Khan considers white families to not “represent real Londoners.” Looking at the demographics, he’s got a point for once. White people are harder to find on image databases too, as the algorithms appear predictably hellbent on diversity. Even innocuous activities like swimming, going for a walk or gardening suffer from the same problem – they’re “too white.” There are those who might baulk at that, but be careful – start believing “white lives matter” or “it’s OK to be white,” and you might find yourself on the wrong end of a hate crime.

As for the future, that’s done and dusted. White Brits are expected to become a minority in just 40 years. Muhammad may already be the most popular baby name in Britain, but just to be on the safe side, the white population is being discouraged from having babies of their own – in case they would be white or, worse still, racist. Naturally, there is some alarm at this. When Nigel Farage remarked that Britain’s major cities were now minority white, he was initially lambasted for the claims. When it was discovered that he was in fact correct, the attack shifted to the two-word putdown, “So what?!”:

It’s worth noting, of course, that minority status only appears to be a problem when non-whites are afflicted by it.

One role remains available to whites, however: that of the villain. Look closely, and you will notice that campaigns, advertisements and media depictions of the worst societal ills invariably feature working-class, white, male perpetrators coupled with the double act of multicultural victims and multicultural good guys.

Here, for instance, is Sadiq Khan’s campaign against misogyny:

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan: Have A Word, 14 March 2022 (2 mins). Original video on YouTube HERE.

Here we have exactly the same formula, this time for sexual harassment on the Tube:

As for media depictions of grooming gangs, you’d be foolish to think Muslims would be involved. And if you expected Netflix to rely on the stereotype of young black men for knife crime and gang culture in ‘Adolescence’, rather than feature a baby-faced white boy, you clearly haven’t been paying attention. It ought to go without saying, none of this bears any relation whatsoever to the crime statistics.

The blackwashing of Britain may not be a wilful conspiracy. But aside from the open borders, mass legal and illegal immigration, two-tier justice, the minoritisation of the British people, the taxpayer funding of our own replacement, and the mass rape of our daughters, what else could the powers that be inflict upon us?

As I wrote back in 2019:

There has never before been a moment in history when a nation chaperoned the enemy into its own castle, made his bed, gave him a generous allowance, the key to his wife’s chastity belt, apologised for the place not being in better shape, and then flogged the outraged servants for daring to question whether this might not be a little ill-conceived. That is what our politicians have so far colluded to do.

With facts like these, who needs conspiracies?

About the Author

Frank Haviland is the editor of The New Conservative, a regular columnist for various UK publications and the author of ‘Banalysis: The Lie Destroying the West’.

