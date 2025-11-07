Dr. Russell Blaylock: Aluminium, childhood vaccines and the rising rates of autism (Part 4)

Please share our story!

In June, Dr. Russell Blaylock published a paper which describes aluminium’s neurotoxic properties and the connection between childhood vaccines which contain aluminium and autism spectrum disorder (“ASD”).

“In this paper, I offer a well-demonstrated mechanism that would explain why a subset of children develop autism after vaccines,” he wrote.

“During the last trimester of intrauterine life and the first 2 years of post-birth life, [when 90% of the brain’s development occurs], children are exposed to an overwhelming number of vaccine injections, and the most common adjuvant used, aluminium compounds, is not only neurotoxic but also accumulates in the brain over a lifetime,” he concludes. “With the addition of the covid ‘vaccination’ to the childhood mandatory vaccine schedule, brain development will be at even more risk.”

We are republishing Dr. Blaylock’s June paper in a series of articles. Although it is not overly technical, it does include some terms and concepts we may not be familiar with. By publishing it piecemeal, we are hoping our readers do not become overwhelmed by jargon that might be the case had they been faced with the entire paper at once. Also, it might give an opportunity for pause, to look up and familiarise themselves with terms as required.

You can read Part 1 HERE, where Dr. Blaylock provides an overview of the factors that contribute to a person developing an autism spectrum disorder. You can read Part 2 HERE, where he describes the effects that excessive stimulation of the immune system triggers damage, and even kills, nerve cells. And you can read Part 3 HERE, where he explains how prenatal and postnatal vaccination primes a child’s body to develop ASD. If you would like to read the paper in one sitting, you can do so HERE. Please note, we have not included the references noted in the paper as originally published. And we have made some minor edits to convert American English to British English and preferred stylisation, e.g. removal of Oxford commas.

By Russell L. Blaylock, as published by Science, Public Health Policy and the Law on 1 June 2025

“I coined the term ‘immunoexcitotoxicity,’ which describes the interplay between immune activation and excitotoxic neuronal injury.”—Russell L. Blaylock, Autism Spectrum Disorders: Is Immunoexcitotoxicity the Link to the Vaccine Adjuvants? The Evidence

Conclusion

Neurodevelopment and Vaccine Exposure in Early Life

I have demonstrated in this paper that the nervous system undergoes considerable development during the last trimester of intrauterine life and the first 2 years of post-birth life. Approximately 90% of the brain’s development occurs during this period. During this period, children are exposed to an overwhelming number of vaccine injections, and the most common adjuvant used, aluminium compounds, is not only neurotoxic but also accumulates in the brain over a lifetime. It also acts as a source of neuroinflammation within the brain itself.

The rate of colonisation of the brain by microglia also varies with age, with the hippocampus, amygdala and cortex being the first to be populated by glia. The density of microglia also varies, with the highest density found in the substantia nigra and next in the hippocampus.

The Role of Microglia and the Impact of Mass Vaccination

The sculpting of the brain is rather intense during this period of mass vaccination. It was noted that microglia not only remove dead cells, but they can also remove living neurons during this period of brain sculpting. This pruning of the developing brain is carefully regulated and depends significantly on the timing and concentration of glutamate. Stimulation of microglial and astrocytic activation by mass vaccination during this critical period can disrupt this process. Bilbo and Schwartz have demonstrated that activating these glial cells can have long-term consequences for brain function, even into adulthood. This has been completely ignored by those promoting mass vaccination of children during the period of maximum brain growth and maturation.

In fact, with the addition of the covid “vaccination” to the childhood mandatory vaccine schedule, brain development will be at even more risk. This is because the spike protein and the nano-lipid carrier are distributed throughout the body, resulting in constant immune activation. We do not know when this will terminate, but it’s known to last for months.

In addition, many children will receive sequential vaccine doses spaced fairly close together, maximising the priming phenomenon. Priming is essential to the process of immunoexcitotoxicity. The live viruses are a special case, as they can provide a continuous source of immune stimulation, as seen with the covid-19 injections. In addition, it has been demonstrated that certain vaccines, such as the MMR vaccine, can induce colitis, which can continuously activate brain microglia.

This brings us to the immunoexcitotoxicity reaction, which is intimately linked to the “sickness behaviour” reaction. Sickness behaviour is the clinical manifestation of the interaction between the immune system and the excitatory system.

Sickness Behaviour and Long-Term Neurological Consequences

It was named based on the effects of a systemic reaction to an infection, such as a viral illness, on behaviour. A systemic infection, such as the flu, triggers sickness behaviours – including a lack of appetite, lethargy, sleep disturbances and a tendency to isolate socially. These behaviours are driven by changes in the CNS [central nervous system], particularly the activation of brain glial cells. This immune-driven brain response may serve a physiological role by promoting rest and reducing the spread of infection within a group.

These studies demonstrate that peripheral immune stimulation activates brain microglia and astrocytes, resulting not only in the release of brain immune cytokines but also in the release of neurotoxic levels of glutamate and other excitotoxins. The mechanism for the vaccine link to ASD appears to be priming of microglia and eventual release of excitotoxins that alter neurodevelopment and initiate neurodegeneration, a process known as immunoexcitotoxicity.

Implications for Medical Practices and the Need for Further Research

It should be appreciated that 90% of brain development occurs during the last trimester of pregnancy and the first two years of extrauterine life, both of which are now being compromised by the administration of potent immune activators (vaccine adjuvants) in a priming sequence. Pregnant women are encouraged by physicians, who should be aware of the effects on neurodevelopment, to adhere to vaccination schedules, despite neurodevelopment being highly active during this period of pregnancy. These physicians should also know that brain development and maturation continue long after birth, even into early adulthood.

We should no longer hear that the science is settled and that no further studies are needed. Frequently, we hear from major medical institutions that we should no longer consider childhood vaccination schedules as highly suspect, given the evidence that is screaming to be seen. Furthermore, we should acknowledge that a mechanism has been well demonstrated in several neurological diseases, and this can most likely be replicated by systemic vaccination, especially if done sequentially at a time when the brain is undergoing intense neurodevelopment. Additionally, epigenetic effects have been too often overlooked by critics.

Microglial priming has been largely overlooked when these vaccines are administered, thereby replicating the process. If scientists are genuinely interested in ending this epidemic, then appropriate studies must be done. This would include selecting an animal model that mirrors the results in humans, such as non-human primates. These animals should be given equivalent doses of human vaccines, in equal numbers to children, and on a schedule that resembles the childhood vaccine schedule. These vaccines should also contain the same adjuvants used in humans.

Diffusion Tensor imaging (“DTI”) should also be done to demonstrate fibre changes. Serial CSF [cerebrospinal fluid] and brain glutamate measurements should be taken on a schedule after the vaccine injection, and should include microglial activation imaging performed serially. This should also include the levels of reactive oxygen species (“ROS”) and reactive nitrogen species (“RNS”) in the brain. These studies should be done over time following the injection.

Finally, a careful anatomical study of the animals’ brains must be conducted, looking for developmental changes, microglia, astrocyte activation, connectivity and other pertinent neuroanatomical findings.

The above is republished under Creative Commons Licence, CC BY 4.0 DEED Attribution 4.0 International.

