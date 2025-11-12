Flashback: “We don’t debate with anti-vaxxers whether they’re right or wrong,” says BBC

Please share our story!

In February 2021, Dr. Vernon Coleman published a video about the BBC’s policy of not debating with “anti-vaxxers.” From the outset of the covid agenda, the BBC deliberately suppressed valuable information and scientific truths that would have saved lives.

The BBC’s manufactured malice isn’t limited to “news” about Donald Trump. Ealier this month, The Telegraph broke the story about a memo, leaked by a whistle-blower, that described the splicing together of two separate parts of Trump’s 6 January 2021 speech to create the false impression that he told supporters to “fight like hell.”

The memo also contained revelations of anti-Israel and pro-trans bias inside the BBC. The Telegraph had already been exposing the BBC’s biased coverage of the war in Gaza for some time. For example, in September 2024, The Telegraph reported that the BBC breached its own editorial guidelines 1,500 times in the first four-month period after 7 October 2023.

In light of the evidential revelations about Trump’s speech, the Russian Embassy in London has accused the BBC of being “a propaganda and disinformation tool.” The embassy added, “We are confident that the time will come when the BBC bosses will have to answer for their Russophobia and publicly apologise for years and decades of slander about our country.”

Among the relentless propaganda and disinformation covering a variety of topics, let’s not forget the lies the BBC told about covid and covid “vaccines.” As a reminder, below is the transcript of a video Dr. Coleman published on 12 February 2021.

By Dr. Vernon Coleman, 12 February 2021

At the beginning of what I started off calling the coronavirus hoax, but which I now prefer to refer to as the covid fraud, I expected to see some fairly active debate about the importance of what seemed to me to be a rather over-marketed disease.

The forecasts upon which governments were basing their decisions were clearly over-dramatic and the main forecaster, Neil Ferguson of Imperial College, has a terrible track record – having already been seriously wrong about a great many things.

In 2001, the Imperial team did the modelling on foot and mouth disease, which led to a cull of six million sheep, pigs and cattle. The cost to the UK was around £10 billion. The Imperial’s work on this has been described as “severely flawed.” In 2002, Ferguson predicted that up to 50,000 people would die from mad cow disease. He said that could rise to 150,000 if sheep were involved. In the UK, the death total was 177.

In 2005, Ferguson said that up to 200 million people could be killed by bird flu. The total number of deaths was 282 worldwide, so he was out by 199 million and 999 thousand seven hundred and eighteen. If Ferguson designed a mug, he’d put the handle on the inside.

In 2009, Ferguson and his chums at Imperial advised the Government again, and they then warned that swine flu would kill 65,000 people in the UK. In the end, swine flu killed 457 people in the UK.

Finally, Ferguson is said to have admitted that his model of covid-19 is based on undocumented 13-year-old computer code that was intended for use with an influenza epidemic.

And it has been reported that early modelling, which helped guide the British Government’s approach in 2020, used Wikipedia – which is edited by all sorts of saddos, weirdos and freaks as well as by people with very particular political agendas to pursue. Read what co-founder Larry Sanger has to say about Wikipedia.

So those of us with some experience in these matters decided that the Government had got it wrong again.

And then on 19 March 2020, the public health bodies in the UK, and the Advisory Committee on Dangerous Pathogens, decided to downgrade the coronavirus to flu level. The proof of this is on my website.

Naively, I thought that would be that.

Sadly, I was wrong.

Around the world, governments have continued to lie, to deceive and to create fear, and the media have aided and abetted the lies. All debate has been suppressed and the many doctors and other practitioners who have spoken up and tried to share the truth have been abused and demonised and had their careers ruthlessly destroyed.

The result is that the millions who doubt the Government’s propaganda and who question the safety and efficacy of the jabs have been disenfranchised by the media.

No media organisation has, in my view, been more egregiously dishonest than the BBC, which has exhibited staggering ignorance mixed with prejudice and has forgotten that its job is to report the news, not to bend it.

I am tired of them ignoring the science, avoiding debate and demonising those of us speaking the truth. I am convinced they believe that by demonising us, they can silence us and more easily sustain the fraud and perpetuate the hoax.

They also seem to believe that they are immune to the consequences of this fraud. Do they think they and their relatives will escape the dangers of these lethal jabs?

The tragedy is that the BBC, funded with public money, deliberately suppresses valuable information that could help its viewers and listeners.

Speaking last autumn, a BBC presenter called Emma Barnett said, “We actually don’t, as a matter of editorial policy, we don’t debate with anti-vaxxers, whether they’re right or wrong. We actually don’t do that.”

There’s the proof of the BBC’s one-sided, corrupt approach to the biggest fraud in history. Right or wrong, the BBC suppresses the truth.

Why does the unjustifiably arrogant BBC think it knows better than the science? Who told them that vaccines are so good that there is no need to debate their value, their safety or their effectiveness? Is it a stretch to fear that there’s drug company influence lurking somewhere?

And it’s no stretch to conclude that the BBC won’t allow me live on air to counter its misinformation because I can prove that vaccines kill and injure and often don’t work at all, and that would upset Bill Gates and the Government.

The BBC won’t let me discuss covid-19 because I can prove that masks kill and don’t work, that social distancing and lockdowns do far more harm than good, that the Government policy is arguably responsible for more deaths than covid-19 and that the experimental jabs being so heavily promoted are already killing and maiming thousands of people who have been denied informed consent.

Could it be that the bean counters at the BBC are frightened that the truth might upset the BBC’s cosy relationship with arch pro-vaxxers, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation? Gates, remember, has boasted that putting money into vaccines was the best investment he’s ever made.

Why do the BBC staff allow this to happen? Whatever happened to editorial integrity and independence?

I’m not what the BBC would call an anti-vaxxer; I am simply interested in facts and scientific truths, but I can prove that some of the companies making vaccines have, over the years, been found guilty of fraud and I can prove that billions of dollars have been paid out in compensation to people injured by vaccines.

The BBC isn’t interested in any of those uncomfortable truths. When faced with scores of scientific papers proving that face masks are dangerous, they dig out a scientist who will follow the party line – and then claim that a few quotes trump the inconvenient scientific truths.

Decent broadcasters and journalists would walk away from an organisation which has such oppressive policies – out of tune with an obligation to the public – but they stay for the big salaries and the power and the modest and ethereal fame.

The BBC seems to me to be a propaganda department for, among others, the powerful, rich and fraudulent vaccine industry. They don’t seem to care how many people die as long as they get their fat salaries, fat pensions and a chance to get their picture in the papers occasionally.

Lord Reith would weep. Many BBC presenters probably don’t know who the hell he was. But he’d weep. He is identified with the BBC’s aims to educate, inform and entertain.

In my view, if you deliberately suppress scientific truths that would be inconvenient to one of your financial partners, then you deserve all the opprobrium that is available.

Could the BBC and its vast army of reporters and presenters be legally responsible when people who have been denied the truth fall ill? I believe so.

The BBC has a legal responsibility to provide both sides of a scientific discussion with a voice, but it has deliberately chosen to provide only one point of view.

The BBC is a self-confessed biased organisation and I don’t think it is a stretch to describe it as corrupt. It is, after all, helping Gates get ever richer by silencing, libelling, trashing and attempting to humiliate those trying to reveal the science behind this scam.

The BBC refuses to allow presenters to discuss the downside of vaccination. It is deliberately and knowingly refusing to allow any debate on an issue which affects the health, and possibly the life, of everyone.

Let us not forget, too, that the BBC has financial links with the world’s arch pro-vaxxers – the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which has interests in a number of vaccine makers, including Pfizer.

In the US, the National Vaccine Information Centre has so far reported 501 deaths and 10,748 other injuries following the covid-19 jab.

That was before the end of January so I expect it’s higher now. And don’t forget that in America, as in the UK and elsewhere, they admit that they only receive details of a tiny proportion of the problems after vaccination.

Sadly, the figures from the UK are also horrifying. Officially, more than a third of those having the jab have a reaction. But it’s the serious adverse events that worry me.

UK Government figures show that the Pfizer jab in the UK is already responsible for 107 deaths and 49,472 people injured. In the first few weeks.

If you want to see the horrifying details of the UK government figures, they are on my website. Press the health button and the figures are there, near the top in an article entitled `How many are the vaccines killing?’. (Note: Since this video was recorded, there has been an update on the UK Pfizer deaths and injuries. There are now 143 deaths.)

This isn’t a vaccination programme. It’s genocide, supported, defended and protected by the BBC. Still, some people are happy. The UK Government is delighted. It will save £600 million in pension payments because of all the old people who’ve been murdered in the last twelve months. And the Financial Times reports that covid-19 deaths, and presumably the jab deaths, will cut £60 billion from corporate pension costs. I have no doubt that the BBC is aware of these figures. After all the Government has appointed, as the new chairman of the BBC, an ex-Goldman Sachs banker – a money man. Goldman Sachs, in my opinion, one of the most corrupt companies in the world has rightly been described as a great vampire squid wrapped around the face of humanity. I’m guessing that the BBC might have welcomed Goebbels as their new chairman if he’d been alive.

Instead, the BBC got an ex-Goldman Sachs banker who was appointed by the Conservative Party and who has allegedly given more than £400,000 to the Conservative Party. He’s being paid a huge salary and will doubtless get a peerage or a knighthood in due course.

Don’t the coincidences just keep mounting up? You couldn’t make this up. You couldn’t satirise it.

The BBC’s financial partner, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, has financial links to The Guardian, and since BBC job ads often appear in The Guardian, advertising provides a constant source of new, hubristic pseudo-journalists. And, of course, the Gates have a huge shareholding in the Pfizer vaccine. Oh, what a simple web these conspirators have woven. Whenever the BBC is involved, the stench of corruption seems to me to be nauseating.

Bill and Melinda will no doubt be delighted to hear that Pfizer expects to generate $15 billion, or a quarter of its total revenue, from sales of its experimental covid-19 jab. Moreover, Pfizer say they expect there to be a long-lasting need for covid-19 vaccines to combat new variants and boost waning immune responses.

As far as I know, the BBC has failed to tell the public that both the Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Authority and Public Health England have received huge sums of money from Gates.

Is there not one person at the BBC with the integrity, the wisdom, the decency, the self-respect to be ashamed that the corporation has allied itself to one of the most reviled men in modern history, and that in doing so they have betrayed themselves, their families and their viewers, listeners and readers?

Corruption, remember, is fraudulent conduct by those in power – often involving money.

If you lay down all the lies the Government has told in the last twelve months, they would go round the world twice and end up on the steps outside Broadcasting House. If you give money to the BBC, you are buying the bullets to kill your family. There appears to be no end to the lack of integrity at the BBC. Without talent, without honour and without self-respect – that’s the BBC in 2021.

I haven’t seen the BBC warning that the second dose of the jab may well cause worse problems than the first dose. I doubt if you have either.

Nor have I seen them warn that people who are receiving the jab are going to be in real trouble when they next come into contact with a coronavirus. There will be a problem called a cytokine storm or pathogenic priming; their immune systems will overreact and that’s likely to be when there are lots of deaths. Details can be found on my website and in the International Journal of Clinical Practice for October 2020. If there is someone at the BBC who can read, they might like to take a look.

The BBC deliberately and cold-bloodedly suppresses the truth about vaccines (because the pro-vaxxers aren’t going to tell you about the dangers) and has financial links with people promoting vaccines.

Is that corruption?

The BBC derides the truth-tellers as conspiracy theorists. But the BBC itself is now part of a huge conspiracy and a conspiracy which is practice – not theory. Hundreds of BBC staff are involved in a self-aggrandising, self-enriching betrayal of duty. Every truly independent scientist knows that the covid jabs are experimental and hugely dangerous.

Lord Haw Haw and Tokyo Rose would be welcomed into the bosom of the BBC.

The sooner we get rid of this wretched, treacherous organisation the safer and healthier we will all be.

We can easily judge if the BBC has a shred of honesty left. Here is a simple challenge, a chance for the BBC to redeem itself and show that it is prepared to allow debate of the most important health issue in modern times.

I am prepared to debate the fraud, and the vaccination programme, with any combination of Dr. Whitty and Dr. Vallance and Mr. Hancock live on BBC television. I will try to avoid mentioning that Dr. Vallance has shares in his former employer vaccine manufacturer and that Dr. Whitty has loose financial links with Bill Gates. I will point out that informed doctors know that the death totals for covid-19 have been grossly exaggerated. Indeed, I’m convinced that in the long run, the lockdowns will kill far more people than covid-19.

I also suspect that the vaccines may eventually kill as many as covid-19 – though the vaccine deaths will be wrongly blamed on covid-19. And the side effects will be blamed on mutant strains of the virus or the so-called long covid.

One stipulation: the programme must be live.

I doubt if I am alone in not trusting the BBC to edit a programme fairly and without bias. I’ll hire a couple of guys to bring a few thousand scientific papers with me as evidence.

Unlike the BBC, which too often relies on a quote from an isolated government-approved scientist, I prefer to use scientific papers from reputable journals.

Why should they debate with me? Well, I’m medically qualified and I’ve been writing about medicine and drug companies and vaccines for over 50 years. In 1975, my book ‘The Medicine Men’ exposed the way the drug industry had bought control of the medical establishment. Ironically, the BBC made a film about that book.

Today, my books sell around the world and have been bestsellers for years. This is no time for false modesty – I have for many years been the world’s leading medical author. My campaigning has, in the past, changed government policy.

If the BBC prefers someone else for the live debate, then that’s absolutely fine with me. I have, in the past, presented scores of programmes for the BBC but I have now absolutely no personal interest in ever going into a BBC studio again.

If the BBC is to salvage anything from its shattered reputation it has to arrange a debate – otherwise everyone will know that what they have long suspected is true: the BBC is a propaganda machine which is paid for by the British public but which has sold its allegiance to the Government and, quite possibly, to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and their massive commercial interest in vaccines. The BBC gleefully defends the medically and scientifically indefensible – preferring, it seems to me, to deceive rather than inform.

They know as well as I do that the debate I have proposed would produce huge ratings. It’s the debate people want to see.

But I doubt if the BBC, or indeed Whitty, Vallance or Hancock, will accept my challenge. It is no idle boast when I say that they are rightly afraid that I will destroy all their arguments and expose the fraud. I have facts and scientific truths on my side.

If they had confidence, they would jump at the chance to debate with me but they know they’ll lose and so they’ll ignore the challenge.

However, if they don’t accept the challenge, everyone in Britain will know the truth: the BBC and the Government are frightened that their paper-thin deceits will not stand up to scrutiny.

What reason, other than cowardice, could there possibly be for rejecting the debate?

Finally, I leave you with these thoughts.

First, through ignorance or a lack of integrity, the BBC has suppressed the truth and silenced and sneered at the truth-tellers. The only things it seems to do well these days is, it seems to me, to lie and cheat.

Second, the Government’s programme has undeniably resulted in huge numbers of deaths from the lockdowns and from the jabs. There will be thousands more deaths from these indefensible policies.

I believe the BBC staff who are guilty of suppressing the truth are responsible for many of these deaths.

Third, of course, the BBC has close links to vaccine company investors.

Remember, John Reith, the BBC’s first director general, originally demanded that the BBC inform and educate – as well as entertain.

Current BBC staff have failed miserably to inform and educate, or to represent the huge part of the country which has serious doubts about government policies. The BBC has become a crude propaganda machine, with a vast army of squalid and overpaid pseudo journalists spewing out a never ending stream of lies, deceptions and half-truths and sneering at passionate, caring health practitioners who have spoken out, not for money or prestige, but because they believe it is their duty to share the truth even when doing so costs them dearly – leaving their reputations dishonestly trashed by hundreds of scummy, crooked pseudo-journalists.

It has been well-known for years that the BBC is unreliable and dishonest. The BBC’s biased support of the EU and opposition to Brexit was outrageous. But the BBC’s role as a ruthless propaganda tool, fear creator and disinformation medium has become embarrassingly apparent in recent months. When the BBC opens its mouth, it’s the voice of Bill Gates that we hear.

We should work together to demand that the BBC licence fee is stopped. Meanwhile, we should all look for legal ways to stop paying it.

As I have shown in precise detail in previous videos, there is no doubt whatsoever that the BBC is our mortal enemy.

Don’t watch any of their programmes. Don’t listen to any of their lies. Shun anyone who works there. The BBC has chosen to side with the enemy of the people, to suppress the truth and to distort the news. Ignore their wretched website. If you care about the truth and about the lives of those around you, then you must fight to see the BBC abolished. The BBC today seems to me to be all about money and power – and oppressing and deceiving the licence fee payers. The BBC seems, to me, to specialise in disinformation.

Meanwhile, ask the BBC why they won’t organise the debate I’ve suggested. And avoid paying the BBC licence fee – legally, of course. Share this video with everyone you know, wherever in the world they may live. Warn them about the BBC – in my view, it is the world’s most scurrilous, most dishonourable media organisation.

About the Author

Vernon Coleman, MB ChB DSc, practised medicine for ten years. He has been a full-time professional author for over 30 years. He is a novelist and campaigning writer and has written many non-fiction books. He has written over 100 books, which have been translated into 22 languages. On his website, HERE, there are hundreds of articles which are free to read. Since mid-December 2024, Dr Coleman has also been publishing articles on Substack; you can subscribe to and follow him on Substack HERE.

There are no ads, no fees and no requests for donations on Dr Coleman’s website or videos. He pays for everything through book sales. If you would like to help finance his work, please consider purchasing a book – there are over 100 books by Vernon Coleman available in print on Amazon.

Featured image: UK ‘most trusting’ country on Covid vaccines, BBC, 4 June 2021

