Trump makes moves to help Orban defend Hungary from EU’s financial blackmail

The meeting last week between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and US President Donald Trump has significant implications for the upcoming Hungarian parliamentary elections in 2026, as it sends a clear message to globalist “progressive” (left-wing) elites in America and Europe that Washington under Trump will protect sovereignist and patriotic governments that share its common values of Christianity, family and nation.

The following is a summary of the article ‘Hungary’s Upcoming Election Is No Longer Just about Hungary’ published by the Hungarian Conservative on 11 November 2025.

During a press conference after a meeting with Mr. Trump last week, Mr. Orbán announced that the US has granted Hungary a permanent and indefinite exemption from American sanctions on Russian energy imports, and that Mr. Trump has agreed to provide a “financial shield” for Hungary in the event of an external attack, ensuring the country’s economy faces no financial problems and is protected from the European Commission’s financial blackmailing tools.

Mr. Trump praised Mr. Orbán as a “great man and a strong leader” during their joint press conference on 7 November, commending his migration policy and warning that uncontrolled migration has made many European countries “unrecognisable,” while Hungary remains “very recognisable.” Mr. Trump urged European leaders to “respect Viktor” and follow Hungary’s example of near-zero levels of illegal immigration. He said that without halting the inflow of migrants, “there will be no more Europe.”

Hungarian Parliamentary Elections

The upcoming parliamentary elections in 2026 are considered the most significant in Hungary’s last 30 years. Mr. Orbán and the governing Fidesz-KDNP alliance, which has won four consecutive elections with a supermajority, are facing their most serious challenger in 15 years, from Péter Magyar and his party TISZA, who have positioned themselves as pro-European and secured the support of the European People’s Party (“EPP”) and Manfred Weber.

Unsurprisingly, the European elites, who have sought to undermine the Hungarian government since at least 2015, have sided with Magyar. They see Mr. Orbán as a thorn in their side and in Magyar, the European elites see an opportunity to remove Mr. Orbán from power and execute a campaign similar to Donald Tusk’s in Poland in 2023, when Poland faced the same kind of financial blackmail from the European Union as Hungary does now. But the US protective shield and Trump’s support for Mr. Orbán have altered the dynamics of the election and undermined Brussels’ plans.

The upcoming election in Hungary is not just about the country itself, but also has implications for the European Union (“EU”) and the United States. It involves key issues such as migration, green policies, gender issues and national sovereignty, similar to those faced by Poland in its recent election.

European Elites’ Financial Blackmail

Donald Tusk’s campaign in Poland focused on securing frozen EU funds and restoring the rule of law, and was backed by nearly every EU institution. Tusk succeeded and his policies led to a crackdown on public media, civil servants and former officials, which were marked by human rights violations that were ignored by Brussels. Polish voters have realised they were deceived.

“Magyar now employs a strikingly similar rhetoric [to Tusk], frequently asserting that if TISZA wins in 2026, he will secure every eurocent of the frozen EU funds … He has also presented his ‘Road to Prison’ programme, pledging to restore the rule of law, strengthen judicial independence, recover allegedly stolen ‘national assets’, and hold the government and political elite accountable. Magyar enjoys the unconditional support of the EU, as reflected in the European Parliament’s decision in October to protect his immunity,” the Hungarian Conservative wrote. This support has raised concerns about the potential for a similar outcome to Poland’s election.

European Elite are Not a US Ally

The Trump Administration does not regard the current European elite as a civilisational ally. He instead views mass migration as a civilisational threat to the Western world. So Mr. Trump has provided a protective financial shield and exemptions from US sanctions on Russian energy to Hungary, enabling Mr. Orbán to keep household energy bills low ahead of the campaign and rendering Brussels’ most potent weapon, the withholding of funds, ineffective.

The US has also made clear its intention to help the European political right compete on equal footing against the globalist left-wing elites, without financial blackmail, speculative attacks or political smear campaigns. Proving that it is not just rhetoric, on Friday, the US Agency for Global Media announced it has launched an investigation into the Hungarian branch of Radio Free Europe, which is a frequent critic of the Orbán government. This is an attempt to prevent the use of taxpayer-funded programming to destabilise the Hungarian regime.

“The globalists are more than welcome to hate our ally Viktor Orbán. What they are not entitled to is the use of YOUR money to destabilise the Hungarian regime via taxpayer-funded programming on Szabad Európa,’ Acting Chief Executive Officer of the US Agency for Global Media Kari Lake wrote.

The outcome of the Hungarian election has become a matter of significant importance, not only for Hungary but also for the direction of Europe’s future and the Republican movement in the United States. The potential loss of Mr. Orbán in the election would be a significant blow to Trump, his supporters and the European political right.

“Orbán was the first Western leader to take a firm stand against mass migration, framing it as a threat to Christianity and Western civilisation. His arguments have since been echoed by Trump, Vice President JD Vance and countless American conservatives. Ideologically, Orbán has become a key and widely cited figure within the MAGA movement. Losing Orbán would be a blow to Trump, his supporters and the European right alike,” the Hungarian Conservative explained.

The US has made it clear that Brussels no longer controls the rules and it is now a fair game from now on, indicating a shift in the balance of power and influence in European politics.

Read the full article on the Hungarian Conservative HERE.

Featured image: President Donald Trump greets Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the White House in Washington, 7 November 2025. Source: Yahoo News

