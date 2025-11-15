The BBC has been biased and dangerous for years

Please share our story!

The BBC’s penchant for bias and disinformation is not limited to US President Donald Trump, covid, climate change and critical social justice messaging. It was also used as a pro-EU social engineering tool. At the same time that the BBC was proliferating pro-EU and anti-Brexit messaging, it was receiving funds from the EU.

The BBC is not a broadcaster; it is a narrowcaster, a propaganda unit for the elite, Dr. Vernon Coleman said.

By Dr Vernon Coleman

I wasn’t in the slightest bit surprised at the recent revelations about the BBC’s enthusiasm for bending the truth to suit its agenda. Heavy and misleading editing by the Panorama programme of a Donald Trump speech does not seem to me to have been a mistake or an error. It seems to me to be just another example of the BBC’s appalling inability to offer its customers unbiased and honest news. The notion that the BBC dares to “fact-check” any other news outlet is laughable. The BBC must be the world’s biggest source of misinformation and disinformation. I wonder how many people died because of the BBC’s one-sided covid coverage. (The BBC boasts that it does not give air time to anyone questioning vaccines, “whether they’re right or wrong.”)



Back in 2020, the BBC’s Panorama programme attacked the very few of us who were questioning the patently absurd claims that covid was a dangerous infection that threatened us all. The programme should have offered viewers a fair appraisal of the facts – offering both sides the chance to put their case. It wasn’t. It was what is known in the business as a “hit job.”



I was given no opportunity to appear on a programme that can best be described as disgracefully biased and unfair. I was given no chance to put my case or defend myself, and no right of reply. (The appallingly one-sided programme was then used as a reason for my expulsion from the Royal Society of Arts – which seemed to me about as fair as arresting someone for being a mugging victim.)



For months (until I was banned from just about everywhere you could think of except my website and The Exposé website which kindly carried many of my articles and scripts) I continued to attack the BBC’s dishonest coverage of the fake pandemic and, later, it’s blatant, self-satisfied suppression of the truth about the covid vaccine (and, indeed, vaccines in general). I regularly reported the BBC’s astonishing and dangerous claims about the alleged effectiveness and safety of a vaccine which was never going to do what it was supposed to do and which was always toxic.



Here, almost at random, is the script of one of the many videos I made about the BBC. This one was broadcast on 9 June 2020 and lasted minutes before YouTube’s censors took it down. (Did the BBC play any part in advising YouTube what to remove?)



Over five years later, nothing has changed. I’m still being attacked and vilified, suppressed, ostracised and side-lined for telling the truth, and the BBC is still peddling lies.

Why Is the BBC Peddling Fake News?

Here are two recent headlines from the BBC website:



‘We have a pandemic of black people dying every day’.



And



‘Raheem Sterling: The only disease right now is racism’.



These are obviously absurd and seem designed to stir up discontent.



Of course, there are black people dying every day. There are white people dying every day, too. It is a sad, inescapable fact of life that in the end we all die.



But the headline from the BBC seems to suggest that black people are the only ones dying. Are they suggesting that white people have found the secret of eternal life but are hiding the secret from black people?



The second headline, ‘The only disease right now is racism’, is obviously nonsensical, but it’s worse than that – it is insulting to millions of people who are struggling with real, physical disease which threatens their very existence.



The BBC is quick enough to condemn people for what it calls fake news but I doubt if there is any organisation more guilty of misleading its audience than the BBC.



Here’s a headline from the BBC website: ‘Coronavirus: UK Exceeds 200,000 Testing Capacity Target’.



That sounds impressive, does it not?



Go down to the sixth paragraph and the BBC admitted that only 115,000 tests had actually been carried out.



The BBC is, always, bending the way it presents the news to suit the requirements of the establishment.



In another item on their website, the BBC printed a drawing of a man walking through a tube train and leaving footprints behind him. The suggestion was that it is possible to spread the coronavirus on your shoes.



This is absurd fake news.



Is the BBC seriously suggesting that we wear disposable galoshes as well as gloves and masks?



The BBC seems to delight in fact-checking stories (though sometimes rather comically, I’m afraid), so maybe they’d like to check this story.



The BBC is always appalling as a source of news but it has excelled itself during this bizarre, manufactured crisis.



You might have thought that the BBC would have invited one of the many doctors questioning the whole coronavirus hoax onto a radio or television programme to discuss things. But as far as I am aware, they haven’t done so. Maybe they thought it might upset the Government. And with a review of the BBC licence fee, they wouldn’t want to do that, would they?



The truth is, of course, that none of this is new. The BBC has a terrible record when it comes to reporting things honestly and fairly.



It is, I think, now widely recognised that BBC journalists seem to have lost the ability to differentiate between “news” and “comment.” One independent think tank commented that “the BBC pays lip service to impartiality but acts more like a political party with a policy manifesto.”



A survey of just under 40,000 people showed that 85% of Britons no longer trust BBC News to give unbiased political coverage, and it isn’t difficult to see why. Celebrities commonly speak out in support of the BBC and endorse its line on most things but it is difficult not to suspect that this is sometimes because they fear that if they don’t, then they will be ostracised and will no longer be offered well-paid acting or presenting jobs.



Despite the celebrity endorsement, nearly ten million Britons cancelled their TV licences in recent years.



Many of them were disgusted by the fact that the BBC has been bought by the European Union. In one recent five-year period, the BBC accepted 258 million euros from the EU. Over the recent years, the BBC has accepted huge quantities of EU money. I won’t accept £5 from an advertiser or a sponsor or the EU because my independence is important to me. But the BBC has sold its integrity.



Inevitably, therefore, it is no surprise that the BBC is clearly biased in favour of the European Union. The BBC has for years been consistently pro-EU and before the Referendum, it was clear that the Corporation regarded the very idea of leaving the EU as sacrilegious. Even though the Corporation is funded by a compulsory licence fee taken from a largely unwilling and often rather resentful electorate, the BBC has deliberately favoured the minority point of view in support of the EU.



In the months after the nation decided it no longer wanted to be ruled by a bunch of unelected bureaucrats living and working in Belgium, the BBC did everything it could to demonise Brexit and Brexiteers. On the relatively rare occasions when Brexit supporters were allowed into a studio, they were invariably labelled “right-wing” and treated as though they were in some way criminal. On the other hand, when Remainers were interviewed, they were treated with great respect and introduced as though they were independent commentators.



It became quite well known that when the BBC arranged a programme with an audience, then the audience would be packed with Remainers.



Every piece of bad news was (sometimes laughably) blamed on Brexit, and every piece of good news was accompanied by the phrase “despite Brexit.”



Studies of the BBC have shown an overwhelming bias against Brexit. But this partisan approach to the news is not confined to Brexit and the European Union.



The BBC charter demands that the BBC is impartial and reflects all strands of public opinion. In return for this impartiality, the BBC is entitled to an annual licence fee (currently around £150). But the BBC is not impartial. On the contrary, it is a corrupt and traitorous organisation which has betrayed Britain and the British. I believe the BBC is in breach of its own Charter and no longer entitled to the annual licence fee. Far from being expected to continue paying money to the BBC, citizens of Britain are entitled to receive refunds for the money they have handed over in the past.



When Donald Trump was elected President of the United States of America, the BBC reported the event with sneery comments on his opinions, his political views and his personality. And when the BBC reported his policies on immigration, they did so as though they were eccentric and extreme, although every poll showed that a majority of Americans and a majority of Europeans agreed with Trump’s policies. Whenever Trump is mentioned, the disdain is almost palpable.



However, whenever the EU supporting Obama is mentioned, the BBC drools with affection – never mentioning the former President’s crafty deceits and the broken promises.



Moreover, the BBC appears to have a deep contempt for populism, a movement which has become global and which worries the political establishment so much that they dismiss it in the same sort of tone which you might expect them to use for fascism or communism. Here again, the BBC’s attitude is irrational, for populism is defined as a movement that champions “the common person” in preference to the interests of the establishment. Populism invariably combines people on both the left and the right and is invariably hostile to large banks, large multinational corporations and extremists of all kinds. You might think that an organisation which is paid for by the populace at large might have at least a little sympathy with their interests, needs and anxieties. But, no, the BBC has firmly allied itself with the ruling classes and the Europhilic establishment and has no time for licence fee payers who are concerned about mass immigration, overcrowding, relentless globalisation and absurdly ill-based “green” policies which result in new laws which have pushed up energy prices so dramatically that millions of hard-working people have to choose between eating and keeping warm.



Most people now recognise that the BBC represents a minority viewpoint and gives absurd amounts of airtime and respect to the high priests and priestesses of political correctness. This may be because, as one senior BBC figure has pointed out, the BBC has “an abnormally large number of young people, ethnic minorities and gay people” on its staff.



The BBC is not a broadcaster; it is a narrowcaster, a propaganda unit for the elite.



Not surprisingly, the viewing figures for many BBC shows have sunk dramatically, and in the last couple of decades, the viewing figures for the BBC’s news programmes have shown a decline that would have startled any broadcaster which did not have the State’s authority to collect money from millions of unwilling citizens.



The position is now so bad that if the BBC loses its licence fee, then it will die because it will be unable to find enough viewers prepared to subscribe to its services. If the BBC retains its anachronistic right to demand licence fees, then the annual charge must rocket to counterbalance the fall in the number of people prepared to pay the fee.



If you listen to or watch any BBC programmes, do so with scepticism in your heart and mind.



Today’s BBC is Biased, Bought and Corrupt.



Joseph Goebbels, the Minister of Propaganda in the Third Reich, would have been proud of the BBC.



The BBC now peddles fake news because it’s the only thing the appalling staff know how to do.



Note: The above script is exactly as it was broadcast on 9 June 2020.



If you want to read about the early days of the covid fraud, you can find my account of the first two months in my book `Coming Apocalypse’ which was published in April 2020.



My book `Covid-19: The Greatest Hoax in History’ contains the scripts from my early videos. (The book was twice suppressed and censored before being brought back in 2022 by a publisher working abroad.)



My book `Truth Teller: The Price’ explains just a few of the things which happened to my wife and I as we struggled to share the truth.



All three books are available through the bookshop on my website.

About the Author

Vernon Coleman, MB ChB DSc, practised medicine for ten years. He has been a full-time professional author for over 30 years. He is a novelist and campaigning writer and has written many non-fiction books. He has written over 100 books, which have been translated into 22 languages. On his website, HERE, there are hundreds of articles which are free to read. Since mid-December 2024, Dr Coleman has also been publishing articles on Substack; you can subscribe to and follow him on Substack HERE.

There are no ads, no fees and no requests for donations on Dr Coleman’s website or videos. He pays for everything through book sales. If you would like to help finance his work, please consider purchasing a book – there are over 100 books by Vernon Coleman available in print on Amazon.

Featured Image: A London protest by Brexiters, against delays in leaving the EU. Taken from: Is BBC news broken? And if so, how do we fix it? The Guardian, 26 May 2019

