A mysterious flight of “Palestinians” arrives in South Africa – how did they get there?

South Africa is investigating the arrival of a mysterious chartered flight carrying over 150 “Palestinians” from Gaza at OR Tambo International Airport, where passengers were detained on the tarmac for approximately 12 hours due to a lack of proper documentation, including exit stamps from Israel, allegedly, and no clear plans for their stay in South Africa. None of the “Palestinians” on the flight had applied for asylum.

🚨🇿🇦 A plane carrying 153 Palestinians from Gaza arrived unexpectedly, stuck for 10 hours over document irregularities. They were later let in, but the flight’s strange route through Israel & Nairobi — has officials calling the whole episode “mysterious.”#Palestine #SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/ruvcDWBDcI — Rizwan Shah (@rizwan_media) November 15, 2025

The arrival of a mysterious plane full of “Palestinians” in South Africa, which occurred on 13 November 2025, sparked international criticism with humanitarian groups condemning the conditions on the plane, including extreme heat, lack of food and water and distress among families and a pregnant woman, according to AP News.

The flight, routed through Nairobi, Kenya, arrived without exit stamps, return tickets or accommodation details, prompting South African border authorities to initially deny the passengers to disembark from the aeroplane.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that South Africa’s intelligence services have launched a probe into the flight’s origin and purpose, describing the arrival as mysterious. “These are people from Gaza who somehow mysteriously were put on a plane that passed by Nairobi and came here,” Ramaphosa said.

The Palestinian embassy in South Africa accused an “unregistered and misleading” organisation – allegedly linked to Israel – of orchestrating the flight. An Israeli military official, speaking anonymously, said an organisation called Al-Majd arranged the transport of about 150 Palestinians from Gaza to South Africa.

“The website of the group Al‑Majd Europe previously claimed it was a humanitarian organisation founded in 2010 in Jerusalem to aid Muslim communities in conflict zones. However, it lists no partner organisations nor contact details, and its claim to work with 15 international bodies remains unverified,” Y Net News said.

Israeli authorities have not officially commented on the exit stamp issue, though sources suggest the departure was coordinated through Israeli vetting at the Kerem Shalom crossing and Israel coordinated buses from Kerem Shalom crossing to Ramon Airport for their departure.

Passengers were eventually allowed to disembark late Thursday night after immigration interviews, with some receiving transit visas and others permitted entry; 23 of the “Palestinians” travelled onwards to other countries, which haven’t been named, and 130 have remained in South Africa.

The Palestinian Foreign Affairs Ministry thanked South Africa “for its principled stance in supporting the Palestinian people” and its “sovereign decision to allow entry for the group from Gaza that arrived without prior coordination.”

This incident marks the second such evacuation of Palestinians from Gaza to South Africa in recent weeks, following a similar flight in late October carrying 170 “Palestinians.”

“A few thousand Gazans have reportedly left the Strip through the Kerem Shalom crossing in recent weeks and months upon receiving entry permission from another country, including Hamas officials using this method to escape prosecution,” i24 reported.

Haaretz reports that “so far, about 7,000 Gazans have departed through the Kerem Shalom border crossing, either continuing to Jordan or travelling abroad via Ramon Airport.”

Why would “Palestinians” be sent to South Africa? We should recall that South Africa has long been a supporter of the “Palestinian cause” and a critic of Israel and has led the international pro-Palestinian movement by accusing Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza at the United Nations’ International Court of Justice (“ICJ”).

What many seem to wilfully ignore is that the ICJ consists of a handful of people whose decisions, like officials in South Africa, are influenced by their ideologies and susceptible to bribery, blackmail and other influences from more powerful people or organisations.

As International Informants revealed in January 2024, “the ICJ consists of 15 judges representing 15 different nationalities, and their given country’s policies and politics have the potential to influence their ruling.” International Informants went on to assess how each of the 15 ICJ judges was likely to rule based purely on their pre-conceived biases.

“Each of the judges on the court has highly esteemed experiences, academics and careers, and their knowledge and insights should not be ruled out in predicting their decisions. They do not officially represent their nation and are required to be uninfluenced by politics and policies. However, the realities of world politics are inevitable and undoubtedly creep into the rulings and votes that are reached,” International Informants concluded.

Cutting Through the “pro-Palestinian” Activism: What Really Happened

Of course, social media commentators were quick to publicise their version of events on social media, many of which have the usual anti-Israel activism that we’ve had to endure over recent years.

Some claim it was a “humanitarian flight” and Israelis declined to provide exit stamps in the Gazans’ travel documents. Some activists claim Israel deliberately neglected to stamp passports.

Middle East Monitor claims it is a “silent displacement” of “Palestinians under Israel’s supervision.” Even though it is not out of the realm of possibility that such an operation is the active spreading of Islamic terrorism to other parts of the world. Hamas are an Islamic terror group that has long ruled over Gaza using fear and violence. As we have pointed out before, “Palestine” is not a geographical location; it is a political ideology. We should always be suspicious that the label “Palestinians” is being used as a cover so we are not able to differentiate between Gazans and Islamic terrorists.

Why could it be possible that Islamic terrorism is deliberately being spread around the world? Consider the secret flights that have been landing in Manchester, UK, in recent months and decide for yourself whether these are similar to the mysterious flights landing in South Africa.

SECRET CHARTER FLIGHTS FROM SYRIA & GAZA HAVE BEEN BRINGING MIGRANTS INTO MANCHESTER AIRPORT, EVERY NIGHT FOR THE LAST MONTH !



The British government have hired a private contractor to covertly charter flights from Gaza and Syria, these flights are bringing in over 500 men per… pic.twitter.com/MGxSmMDMyo — Phoneix reloaded (@PhoneixReloaded) September 23, 2025

In an interview with Free NZ, hosted by Liz Gunn, Andrew Bridgen said that chartered flights are bringing approximately 500 Syrian and Gazan undocumented migrants into the United Kingdom every night, using Manchester Airport as a point of entry without standard passport controls.

🚨 Andrew Bridgen says the government, are secretly flying 500 people per night from Syria and Gaza into Manchester. 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/e7zUqqseex — Patriotic 🇬🇧 Nation 🟣 (@HoodedClaw1974) September 24, 2025

You can watch the full interview from which the clip in the tweet above was taken on YouTube HERE. The clip above begins at timestamp 12:35.

What really happened regarding the mysterious “Palestinian” flights that have arrived in South Africa? The answer may also help to explain the mysterious flights carrying “Palestinians” that are landing in other parts of the world, such as the UK.

In an article, Tim Flack explained how Gazans reached South Africa through a quiet exit pipeline, through what he calls “The Ramon Corridor,” while South Africa was told an entirely different story.

Flack explained how over 100 Gazans legally left via Israel’s Ramon Airport, while South Africans were told a false story. He also reveals how online activists and officials’ repeated claims that Israel had “abandoned” travellers are disproved by flight records and Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (“COGAT”) statements. He explained how, from inside Gaza, the structured exit process is managed through Al-Majd Europe and that applicants to leave Gaza pay Al-Majd between $1,700 and $2,000 for their service.

“The Sharam El-Sheikh agreement, negotiated earlier this year, forms the foundation of this entire mechanism. It was concluded between the United States, Egypt, Qatar and Turkey, with over twenty states participating in the broader framework. It established a structured process allowing Gazans to leave voluntarily and safely, with Israel responsible for operational coordination in partnership with these international actors,” he wrote. “South Africa had no role in this framework.”

Related: Full terms of the Gaza peace agreement revealed, Egypt Independent, 14 October 2025

Yesterday, Flack joined Colonel Chris Wyatt to discuss his article; you can watch the video of the interview below.

Colonel Chris Wyatt: The Real Story Behind the Palestinians’ flight to Jo’Buirg | Indaba Conversation with Tim Flack, 14 November 2025 (67 mins)

Featured image: Pro-Palestinian supporters waving a flag as they wait at OR Tambo, 8 October 2025. Source: Arab News

